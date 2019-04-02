Carnitas Filling

I made Carnitas today for my family and used this recipe as a general guide. I feel like this was a good basic recipe but it is missing a couple of key components. I made my Carnitas in my slow cooker. I think this recipe needs additional acid (other than the tomato)to help the meat break down well and absorb the flavor of the seasonings better. I added a couple dashes of orange and lime juice to mine. Vinegar would work too. I also think it would be wise to use a low sodium beef stock in lieu of water. It will only add to the flavor of the dish. I love Rachel Ray's beef stock as it has a nice full flavor and doesnt taste overly salty. I was unable to find a 1-pound pork shoulder roast at the store, ended up with an 8-pound pork shoulder roast instead. I trimmed the roast down and increased the recipe accordingly. At the end of cooking, my Carnitas were still a little lacking in flavor. They were good, they just didnt have a flavor burst. I decided to use some of the juice from the slow cooker and made a homemade carnitas sauce on the stove using stuff I had around the house (tequila, beer, a little starch). I then poured it over the finished meat to add flavor. Yum! I would definitely make this recipe again, but with my own tweaks! Best of luck with your own Carnitas!