Carnitas Filling

Mexican shredded pork filling, use it in tacos, tamales, or burritos.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pork, garlic, onion, carrot, celery, and tomato in a saucepan. Season with chili powder, salt, cumin, oregano, pepper, and bay leaf; add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cover and simmer until pork is tender, about two hours. Cool and shred. Use in tacos or tamales.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 459.7mg. Full Nutrition
