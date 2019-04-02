Carnitas Filling
Mexican shredded pork filling, use it in tacos, tamales, or burritos.
This is wonderful!!! My husband and I loved it!! Instead of cooking it on the stove I just threw it in my slow cooker all day and it just fell apart when we were ready for dinner. We just stuck it on some tortillas with cheese and avacados and it tasted wonderul!!!Read More
My husband LOVES carnitas! This recipe was good, but we felt it could have been outstanding. My usual recipe is 1 large spanish onion cut into wedges and seperated by segments, 1tbsp of tumric, 2 tbsp adobo, 1 tsp cumin, 2 tbsp garlic powder, 1 tbsp sazon de goya con achote, 3 low sodium beef broth cubes, 6 cups of water, and a 1lb pork shoulder roast. Combine all ingredients in a large stock pot and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer on medium low head for 2 to 5 hours. When a fork can easily be inserted into the meat and it is seperationg from the bone it is ready. drain excess liquid and shred. place in a baking pan, bake at 400 for 10-15 min. squeeze fresh lime over the top sprinkle with additional adobo and serve with tortillas and yellow rice. Enjoy :)Read More
Loved this recipe! It made a perfect meal folr two. Ib added red crushed peppers and used 2/3 cup orange juice, 1/3 cup lime juice and added enough chicken broth to cover the meat. I also patted the Meat with the seasonings first then seared one side for a minute before adding the veggies and liquids. The quick sear locked the spices onto the meat and gave it a gorgeous brown color when done simmering. I then fried the meat in olive oil and used it in tacos - SO INCREADIBLE!!! Just top the tacos with diced onion and cilantro, then guacamole and lime juice. Oh I also added Adobo seasoning to the list of seasoning and to the shreaded meatv just before frying it. Enjoy!!!
Suggestion-I make a similar recipe but after boiling the meat, I shred it into a pan and brown it a bit to get that yummy flavor of a mexican restaurant/taco truck.
Flavor was good but not strong enough. I doubled the recipe and cooked mine in the crock pot all day then shredded the meat and cooked it on the stovetop like others suggested. I added more seasoning as I cooked it on the stove but next time I will add a lot more since the meat was kind of bland. It has the potential of being a new staple in our family but needs to be tweaked a little for more flavor.
Meat was very tender but all the spices/seasoning did not absorb into the meat.Meat was pretty bland. We used it to make soft tacos. I think i will re season the shredded pork tomorrow and simmer it with the soup/juices that it cooked in today until it reduces down.I think it would be great. Only prob with this recipe was lack of flavor in the pork. I will still make again with a lil alterations next time.
I use the slow cooker too, and put all the seasonings in the pot. when I come home, the meat is easily shredded, but once shredded, I add some spices all over again. I usually add about 1T chili powder, salt and pepper to taste, and about 1/4+t cayenne (we like it spicy). It is ready for burritos. I also make extra, and separate some of the meat for tacos. For tacos, it is best to put the cooked meat with the after-added seasoning in the oven 325 degrees for about 15 minutes just to get the extra fat and juices off since you will be frying the meat in the taco shell anyway and the extra moisture gets the tortilla too soggy (even if you don't fry). It will store cooked for about 3 days in the fridge.
Really great authentic flavor. I did this in the crock pot and doubled the seasoning amounts. I cut the meat in chunks and fried it in a little butter and oil to get that characteristic carnitas texture. I drained the veggies and poured the juice in the frying pan with the meat and let it reduce. We ate this in corn tortillas. The hubby thought he'd died and gone to heaven. He suggested that it would make a great smothered burrito filling if I didn't fry it. So we pureed the remaining veggies with some broth, added a little salsa picante (Tapatio,) and made a sauce. Had smothered burritos the next day for lunch- it was delicious! Next time I'll pull the carrots out before I puree.
I made this early in the day, but not early enough for my slow cooker. I added a little red pepper flake to it to give it a lil warmth, but could have put a little more. My husband made it home before I did and ate it like a soup (going back not only for seconds but thirds) and the rest of us ate it in tacos. Very tasty with a little homemade guacamole!
Excellent recipe. I couldn't believe how easy it was and the ingredients are ones I always have around the house. The leftover cooking liquid and veggies I put in some ham/bean soup (because I hate to waste anything), yummy.
This is a great recipe. I put it in the slow cooker all day and it turned out great.
I have made this many times with perfect results. Such an incredibly easy recipe! I serve with warm corn tortillas, sour cream, chopped cilantro, salsa, and jack cheese. I, too, fry up the meat after it has been cooked (a la "taco truck" style) to add a little crispiness to the pork. This is definitely a favorite in our household.
I had pork loin and baby back ribs, so I lined the bottom of a slow cooker with ribs with just enough water to cover the bottom by 1/2 inch, added the fresh vegetables, then added the cut-up pork loin. and topped with the dry spices. I let it cook on low for 6 hours. The pork loin was delicious, and the ribs (glazed later with my special bbq sauce) made a bonus meal for the following day! Thanks, JIMMYDEAN4, for a great start!
Gave it 4 stars because the recipe needs to be modified, yet it's the fastest way to cook pork shoulder i've seen! After the 2 hrs the pork is easy to shred add to skillet. To skillet add about 1 cup of pork broth, some adobo seasoning and dash of hot sauce if you like. Cook high until broth evaporates, let pork sear a bit, add another 1/2 cup of broth to scrape up brown seared goodness from skillet, it evaporates quickly and pork is ready to serve! Done in 2.5hrs as opposed to slow cooker recipes, that require 4 hours minimum!
my husband is mexican and loved loved loved this when i made it for him i did add the lime juice and orange juice and chicken broth when i cooked it it was great for his taco and next day had for his lunch too with bread
Carnitas Filling Haiku: "Smelled divine cooking. Easy prep, and tasted great. (I changed the method.)" Did mine in the crockpot all day til it shredded w/ ease, then baked the shredded pork for a little while to crisp it up. Dumped onto a tortilla w/ a squeeze of lime, cheese, onion, and tomato - wonderful! I'm anxious for leftovers, as I used a 3+ lb. pork butt, and I'm thinking of doing it in a burrito w/ some beans and and sour cream.
WOW, thanks to AR buddy Keri for suggesting this recipe. I had accidently bought pork stew meat, and shouted out about favorite AR stew recipes. Keri suggested this recipe as an alternative if I wasn't set on making stew, it is something she makes. WELL!! It was a total hit with my family. Now, I did serve this as one because of the meat. And DH said it was the most tender pork. Now I also had it in the slow cooker as well and it cooked all day. The flavor was spot on, not to hot and not to mild, just right. My kids had 2 bowls which was amazing. Thanks to Keri for introducing me to this one. I've saved it.
Dee-licious! This will be a regular for us. It was easy to prepare and so good. I left out the celery because I knew my kids wouldn't touch it and I didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used a can of tomato paste. It was great.
Boiled/simmered on stove for 30 minutes,but ran out of time. Placed in oven @ 225 for 4 hours afterwards. Super tender and moist. Not as much flavor as I'd hoped, but doctored up just fine as I shredded meat (warm). I did a bone in shoulder roast. Will make this often.
We really liked this alot. Added salsa verde and black beans to the meat and ate it over rice. VERY yum! I also used the broth as a soup base as it is very flavorful!
We had this last night for dinner and it was great! I cooked it in my crock pot instead of on the stovetop. I had to make a couple substitutions because I didn't have all the ingredients (onion powder instead of fresh, celery seed instead of celery). I can't wait to try it with all the correct ingredients, as I'm sure it will be even better that way! We served it on flour tortillas with cheese and sour cream.
Wonderful...my family loved it...even my 3 year old...thanks for sharing!
My pork turned out bland. The juices in the pot had a good flavor and I poured some over the shredded pork which made it watery. By itself it didn't have much flavor.
This recipe was outstanding. My boyfriend asked me to make carnitas and I chose this recipe based on the previous reviews. I did make a few changes. I added a cup of orange juice and half a cup of lime juice. It turned out wonderful. I used the carnitas recipe to make carnitas enchiladas. The pork was so tender it melted in your mouth. This was a fantastic recipe and I will be making it again
Made this three times before it was perfect. First time I followed the instructions, and it just was not tender enough, second time I put it in the crock pot, it was okay but not great. Third time I cooked it in my Dutch oven on the stove top for 6 hours, barely simmering,doubled the spices and reduced the water to only cover the pork (which I chopped into about two inch squares ), it is now one of our favorite recipes, husband asks for it regularly and I'm planning on making it for guests next weekend. With the modifications it gets 5 stars
This was pretty good but I agree with others that it didn't cook long enough to really flavor the pork. Next time I'll put these ingredients in my slow cooker and see what results.
Spicy! I followed the ingredients but it turned out VERY spicy. May have been because I slow cooked it for like 8 hours. I didn't add the carrot or bay leaf. I will make this again but with less chili powder.
This was really good, but I agree that the flavor was too mild. Next time I will use the seasoning as a rub for several hours/overnight, then cook with less water. I also will reduce the liquid after I shred it so it's more like a sauce. Good base recipe though!
This is a great base recipe. I would give it 5 stars but I made too many adjustments. But when I got done the broth was so good my wife and 3 yr old daughter drank about 2 cups of it waiting for the meat to cool enough to shred. I cannot wait to use the broth for a soup.
I made Carnitas today for my family and used this recipe as a general guide. I feel like this was a good basic recipe but it is missing a couple of key components. I made my Carnitas in my slow cooker. I think this recipe needs additional acid (other than the tomato)to help the meat break down well and absorb the flavor of the seasonings better. I added a couple dashes of orange and lime juice to mine. Vinegar would work too. I also think it would be wise to use a low sodium beef stock in lieu of water. It will only add to the flavor of the dish. I love Rachel Ray's beef stock as it has a nice full flavor and doesnt taste overly salty. I was unable to find a 1-pound pork shoulder roast at the store, ended up with an 8-pound pork shoulder roast instead. I trimmed the roast down and increased the recipe accordingly. At the end of cooking, my Carnitas were still a little lacking in flavor. They were good, they just didnt have a flavor burst. I decided to use some of the juice from the slow cooker and made a homemade carnitas sauce on the stove using stuff I had around the house (tequila, beer, a little starch). I then poured it over the finished meat to add flavor. Yum! I would definitely make this recipe again, but with my own tweaks! Best of luck with your own Carnitas!
This is a new family favorite! I throw this into the crockpot in the morning and by dinner time the house smells wonderful and the family running to the dinner table.
WOW. How easy and tasty was this???? Took some advice from previous posters and seared the meat first - some spice rub on hand and tossed it in that. Next time I don't think I'll bother pulling it for rollups, but will just serve it as a chunky stew with some sourbread. Picky hubby yummed it up - woo hoo!
I'm just learning to cook Mexican and tried this recipe. I rubbed the seasonings into the pork and put it in the crock pot. Really good! I've used it in tacos and made fajitas and served it with green chile sauce. Really a good recipe.
Love this recipe - while its cooking your kitchen smells wonderful - I pulled the meat put it in a serving dish with a little of juice poured over for a buffet - Cooked fresh flour tortillas - sides included tomatilla sauce and sliced avocado to top - also fresh cilantro on the side - Side dish - black beens with crumbled feta or queso fresco on top.
This was pretty good. I made it in the crock pot. I diced the onion & used a can of tomatoes because I didn't have a fresh tomato. When it was done cooking I took out the meat, diced it & put it back in the pot with the vegetables. Oh, and I used elk, not pork, but I think you could use beef, too. I served it over grits, but it would be good in tortillas or to make enchiladas. I served it with grits thinking it would be kind of like a tamale without all the work.
I really liked this, although my husband and daughter kind of poo'd it. I served it with cornbread instead of tortillas which could be the reason they didn't really like it. I will keep this recipe and use it again but serve it in a more traditional way.
I excluded the carrot and bay leaf, and instead, included a chopped pasilla chile (no seeds). And extra cumin. Absolutely delicious.
YUMMY! Tender! I had to up the seasonings, but I like ti spicey! Family loved this!
I did this in the slow cooker and it came out nice. We found that if we sauted the meat with onions after it was done cooking it gave the meat a nice crispy texture that complemented the depth of flavor.
So super good (and bonus points for the ease)!!! I used a 2.5 lb roast, so bumped up everything. Diced the onion, coined the baby carrots, (no celery), a can of diced tomatoes with chiles, nixed the individual spices in favor of Penzey's Chicken Taco, extra cilantro, and poured some Chicken broth into the crock pot with everything.
This was good. I added about a half cup to a cup of orange juice which added a nice hint of citrus in the pork. I also made it in a crockpot all day which made it extremely tender. Great with some cheese and sour cream!
Yum. I made as written. The whole family liked this one. This is very easy and simple. We are going to play around with this recipe and make our special adjustments.
I used country style ribs for the pork, and they worked fine. The flavor of the meat was excellent.
Excellent!! I added a whole jalapeno to the onion and garlic I was chopping in the food processor. This was for a recipe of 7 lbs. of pork. Everyone loved this recipe and it was so easy. Only doubled the seasonings for such a large amount of meat.
My husband and I loved this recipe and so did our daughters. After shredding the pork, I added some of the juices back to the meat to keep it moist and also add back some of the seasoning. I also added additional salt, chili powder and a lot of cumin after shredding it. It was awesome!
very flavorful for a little change of pace
This recipe made for some good pulled pork (after adding a lot of extra seasoning) but nothing like any authentic carnitas I have tried. It needs more flavor and heat...maybe some fresh green chiles would help it out.
I too have a personal touch. I sear my pork shoulder on a charcoal grill, then coat with spices and place in slowcooker. The house smells wonderful all day. Then I remove the pork and reduce the liquid, and add lard to the mixture to crisp up the shredded meat. The charcoal really adds a smoke flavor that stays with the meat throughout the boiling process.
Great recipe. Lots of flavor. We ate it with tortillas one day and with rice another. It didn't last long.
This was very good. I threw in a diced jalapeno, and seasoned with garlic salt. Also used 3 cloves of garlic (there's no such thing as too much garlic). Salting the meat after shredding brings out the flavor. For an authentic presentation, serve on two heated corn tortillas and top with diced onion, cilantro, and juice from a fresh lime, plus your favorite hot sauce.
if there was 10 stars that would definetly be it. Extremely delicious! i shredded the pork for tostadas and topped it ith the mexican table cream. It was great! thanks!
Very delicious. My entire family loved it. I will continue to make this recipe for the family and different functions. Thank you.
i have made this several times since finding the recipe. we love it. we serve it traditional with onion, cilantro, and lime on a warm corn tortilla. WOW!!
Delish! Cooked up perfectly. Once done, I browned the shredded pork in a bit of oil in a pan then added it to tortillas. Simple and delicious. A keeper!
What a great way to create a base for meals. My favorite it is to omit the tomato and cumin, then add additonal broth, onion, carrots and celery. Once it is close to done I remove the meat and use the broth to cook spaetzle in. Makes a great pork stew.
Sorry but this was terribly disappointing. No flavor, dry, not pleasant. I've tried "doctoring" the meat to make it taste good & it just isn't worth it. Used the crock pot, as other reviewers had success with that. Maybe I used too much water? Either way, I won't be trying this again.
I thought it was delicious. Sort of like Chipotle Grill, that fast food place, and their carnitas are very good
Great Crock Pot Standard! Easy to make and has so many uses....tender moist filling for tortillas, taco's and even wonderful with a little spicy bbq sauce on a sandwich.
This will be used often! I had a pack of boneless country ribs, so that's what I used, and will continue to use, it was amazing! I only changed a couple of things. I heated a splash of olive oil in my pan, covered the meat with chili powder & cumin and seared it first. Then added chopped green, red, yellow and orange peppers (about a third of each pepper) along with the rest of the ingredients. I used a little less salt than called for and simmered for an hour longer. I can't wait to make this for my mother when I visit!
I've never had carnitas filling before (I think), so the recipe came out a bit bland...BUT with other's recommendations, I revamped the recipe with 1 teaspoon of cumin, 2 TBSP adobo seasoning, a shake of red crushed peppers, 1 TBAP Sazon de Coxa con Achoite, 1 TBSP turmeric, 2 TBSP garlic powder, 3 low sodium beef broth cubes and when finished squeeze lime over top and sprinkle w/x-tra adobo seasoning. This made a world of difference. I made my own refried beans and added this meat mixture to the burrito as a filling with cheese. Froze these to make as a quick meal for kids/husband over summer.
my roommate made this for our cinco de mayo party and it was amazing!!!!
Oh my gosh, we love this recipe! After shredding the meat we brown it in some olive oil and it is sooo good! Then I take all of the cooking liquid and use it for Chicken Tortilla soup. All great!
I made this for Taco's, it makes a good starting base, I added more seasonings then called for and added ground red pepper for heat.
This was positively delicious! My husband (who is Hispanic) raved about it. Excellent recipe.
Incredible! I blended the leftover liquid to use as a sauce for my tamales. I will definitely make this one again.
This recipe was great! After cooking the meat, I used the broth for tortilla soup, just add a little cilantro, cheese, and tortilla chips on top and it turns out excellent!
MMMM-MMM good. Add a bit more salt, and you've got yourself a hit.
I love this recipe and use it nearly every other week! The only change I've made is that I cook it in the slow cooker for 4 hours on high, let it cool and then shred the meat. Once the meat is shredded I toss it in a frying pan with a tiny amount of butter or oil so the pork is slighty crispy. Great on its own or in a taco or burrito!
Excellent recipe! Very delicious and easy. You definetly should try this one out!
Excellent! I followed the suggestion from a previous reviewer and used the filling inside flour tortillas. I then put green chile enchilada sauce (Hatch) w/ cheese. I made a double batch, so I have plenty of meat/veggies left over for other dishes. Awesome base recipe! Thanks!
These were yummy. I did use a crockpot, but other than that, I followed to a t.
i made it myself and the garlic took away from the final product. my opinion dont use garlic!
I've made this at least a dozen times. We love it! I usually have a 4-5 lb piece of meat and it lasts me several meals. One of our favorite is the filling of enchiladas. Soooo goood!
These weren't too bad. I made them for my guys and they liked them a good bit. The only two complaints I had were that the tomatoes did not stew down enough even though they were diced small and that they were a little too spicy (not too much just a hair more than I like). I would make these again.
I made this a couple of weeks ago when I was looking for a change of pace from my standard cheesy chicken enchiladas. I shredded the pork, heated it on the stovetop with cream cheese, homemade enchilada sauce and sauteed onions, wrapped it in tortillas and covered it with green tomato salsa and shredded cheddar. Baked for 30 minutes and topped with green onions and sour cream...mmm!
Wonderful recipe! This was a huge hit at my latest party, and now I am making it for a friend's party, by request. Love it!
My roast didn't have time to thaw, so I threw that boy in the pressure cooker for 1.5 hrs, broke the meat into large chunks and continued with slow cooker for approx 1-2 hours. The only change we'll make when using for tacos, is to toss it in a pan once it's done cooking to give it a little crispy texture like traditional carnitas. This recipe has a great flavor overall.
At the end we place ours in the oven makes the outside crispy. Delish.