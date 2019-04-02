Amazing Pork Chops in Cream Sauce

1 of 294

Rating: 5 stars One of my favorite recipes! I doubled the cream and wine amounts, plus I added a teaspoon of parsley, tyme, and basil. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. It turned out great! Helpful (117)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful sauce - great flavor - I would thicken it a little with a roux the next time as it was a little thinner than I would have preferred. But the flavor was so rich - we served it with wild rice on the side and every drop of the sauce went! I also would think about making more sauce - we made it with 4 chops for 4 people and it was barely enough sauce so I might think about doubling it next time around, it was so good! Added note: since my initial review, I decided to retry with sherry instead of white wine. wow! a really winner there too! and try it with chicken as well!! you just can't go wrong with this. you might also try adding the mushrooms with the white wine and chops - they take on the wine flavor and are even more yummy. and i always double the sauce so there is no fighting at the table :) Helpful (98)

Rating: 4 stars This meal was so easy! I replaced the white wine with apple cider and the sauce was to simply die for!This will easily become a regular in our house now! Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars We enjoyed this recipe. I browned 4 pork loin slices that had been tenderized in butter - seasoning with salt pepper and garlic powder. I added a can of beef broth and simmered for about 6 minutes. I removed the meat and strained the broth into another sauce pan. I sauted fresh mushrooms in a litle butter - returned the beef broth to the pan with 1 cup of heavy cream and a little Marsala wine. I cooked it until it reduced a little and thickened. This sauce is wonderfull. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and a veggie. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars I use allrecipes all the time, but rarely rate or comment. First, I want to say that I love this recipe! The only thing I recommend is doubling the sauce and adding some garlic (I love garlic and put it in everything! ). Second, and the main reason I am commenting: I get so aggravated when people rate a recipe that they have completely changed. I saw someone on here who gave the recipe 3 stars and said the sauce just didn't knock their socks off and they won't be making again. They stated in their comment that they used chicken broth instead of wine, and half and half instead of heavy cream, AND they also added sour cream and flour to the sauce. Well no wonder it didn't knock your socks off! You completely changed the recipe! I'm sorry, but if you're going to alter a recipe that much, you shouldn't be rating it. Make the recipe as stated the first time (adding more/less seasoning to your taste is fine), rate it, and then alter away the next time you make it!! Sorry- I'm done ranting now. This recipe rocks! One of my favorites :) Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious. The first time I made it exactly as the recipe stated adjusting the cooking time for my thicker chops. The second time I added a heaping tablespoon of flour to some of the cream before adding it to thicken it a little. Very Very good! Thank you for submitting it! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Love this dish will make this one again and again!! My boyfriend told me he is lucky that I am an excellent cook after dinner. One thing I did different was marinate the mushrooms seperate in a little wine garlic and greek seasoning before putting them in with the cream and wine. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars this was great. I did saute' a clove of garlic in the butter and wine and I added some thyme and extra cream. YUMMY. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars DIVINE!! DIVINE!! DIVINE!! I used 3 porkchops seasoned with garlic salt and pepper. I added minced garlic and mushrooms while I pan fried the porkchops. I kept the same measurements for the wine and heavy cream (only had 3 porkchops), but did add 1 tbsp of flour to the heavy cream before mixing with the wine. Added a few shakes of parmesan cheese, parsley, and thyme to the sauce too. OUTSTANDING! Helpful (19)