A Rhode Island exclusive. Kind of like a Sloppy Joe but far superior. Spicy enough to earn it's name, it's best washed down with a good beer. For you non Rhodey people, torpedo rolls are just the long sandwich rolls.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the green pepper, red pepper, yellow onion and red onion to the skillet, and cook until meat is evenly browned and vegetables are tender. Drain excess grease from the pan.

  • Transfer the mixture to a slow cooker, and stir in tomato paste, water and red pepper flakes. Cover, and cook at the Low setting for at least 4 hours. I usually let it go for 12. The longer it simmers, the spicier it gets! Spoon into torpedo rolls and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 80.7g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 1160.3mg. Full Nutrition
