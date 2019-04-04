I want to rate this recipe higher, because dynamites are so freakin awesome. But unfortunately this recipe is a start but as-is does not make a great batch of dynamites. Here are the changes you need: After browning your meat add a large red bell pepper (not one strip) and 2 large green bell peppers, seeded and cut into STRIPS. Add two large onions (not medium) also cut into strips. Add 4 cloves of garlic, and 4 large ribs of celery, chopped. Cook until vegetables are tender. Drain the grease and add a tablespoon of dried oregano, 1 to 2 tablespoons (not teaspoons) of red pepper flake, and salt and pepper along with the rest mentioned in the recipe to the crock pot. The secret ingredient is 4 to 6 ounces of yellow cheddar. Unfortunately one batch of dynamites will never replicate the taste of church bazaar dynamites, where all the members of the ladies auxiliary make a batch of their recipe and 20 batches are mixed together in a huge pot and dished out to lucky patrons. Mmmm.

Read More