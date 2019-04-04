Dynamite
A Rhode Island exclusive. Kind of like a Sloppy Joe but far superior. Spicy enough to earn it's name, it's best washed down with a good beer. For you non Rhodey people, torpedo rolls are just the long sandwich rolls.
I've been making and eating "dynamites" for decades and what I know for sure is that there are as many recipes for these as there are for meatloaf! Some use tomato paste or sauce, or crushed tomatoes. Some add chopped celery, fresh parsley and/or garlic. This recipe is fine and will give decent results but the rule I've always followed is that for every pound of meat, I use two pounds of onions and two pounds of peppers (half green, half red is really nice) and I cut the peppers chunky so they will stand out! It's all about preference. Enjoy.Read More
I want to rate this recipe higher, because dynamites are so freakin awesome. But unfortunately this recipe is a start but as-is does not make a great batch of dynamites. Here are the changes you need: After browning your meat add a large red bell pepper (not one strip) and 2 large green bell peppers, seeded and cut into STRIPS. Add two large onions (not medium) also cut into strips. Add 4 cloves of garlic, and 4 large ribs of celery, chopped. Cook until vegetables are tender. Drain the grease and add a tablespoon of dried oregano, 1 to 2 tablespoons (not teaspoons) of red pepper flake, and salt and pepper along with the rest mentioned in the recipe to the crock pot. The secret ingredient is 4 to 6 ounces of yellow cheddar. Unfortunately one batch of dynamites will never replicate the taste of church bazaar dynamites, where all the members of the ladies auxiliary make a batch of their recipe and 20 batches are mixed together in a huge pot and dished out to lucky patrons. Mmmm.Read More
I am from little Rhody. And this is a recipe that brings me back to my childhood. I remember carnivals they always had the dynamite stands. They go quick and now it is a family favorite. You can make them as mild or as spicy as you like according to your taste buds. My grandmom gave me this recipe along time ago and I lost it in a move. I was craving for some dynamites and so I looked it up knowing I would find the recipe on this website. Thank you for posting this recipe. It brings back some fond memories.
For more flavor I added about 4 cups of chopped celery (at least 1/2 inch chunks),one can of tomato paste with equal parts water, one 15 ounce can tomato sauce and large can of whole tomatoes. My mother-in-law makes this and usually serves it on hot dog or hamburger rolls. I've even served it on top of pasta...yummy. Thanks
I can't believe I made this! I was stupid enough to make something that had only two reviews. My DH and 3 teen sons poured BBQ sauce on to try to give it some flavor. Sorry to be so negative but please make ANYTHING besides this!
I'm from R.I. now in texas and My daughter makes this and everyone loves them.Making a pot right now They are the best,and deserve the name DYNAMITES ! ! !
i follow driections and my family loved it.will be making again i like to add hot sauce seperately
Great for parties. The longer it cooks the better it is. I add fresh Parsley, basil also. Childhood staple in my home growing up.
I'm from RI. Been making this dish ever since I could turn on the stove. I double the amount of both onions and peppers and add a few stalks of celery and a good bit of garlic. I use my homemade spaghetti sauce and never, ever, ever add that much water!! I also put the hot sauce on the table for those who like it hot because I don't. I've also made it with ground turkey. It changed the flavor, but was still really good.
Can't compare this to the true Rhode Island dynamite sandwich taste since I've never had one, but my son described this one pretty good, "A very well done sloppy Joe". I followed everything as directed except halved the recipe (I did add a whole red pepper, cut into chunks, thinking that is probably what the cook meant). Served on hoagie rolls, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and kosher dill pickle slices. The hubs really liked it. I did find the history a bit interesting and now I can say I I've had one. A cool side of creamy dill sour cream cucumbers goes well with this.
I loved this but I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because I changed the recipe a little to increase flavor. I used 3 bell pepper instead of 2 and 2 large onions as well as I added garlic and celery. I didn’t cook it in the crock pot because when I started making this recipe I didn’t realize it was a crock pot meal and I didn’t have time. I did it on the stove and cooked it for about an hour. It was great on rolls with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese and some pickles. The leftovers were thrown over spaghetti the next day and it was fantastic. Will be making this again.
These were pretty great, and way better than any sloppy joe I've ever had!
I use 1 green and 1 red pepper and 2 yellow onions (I may have to try with a red one), 1 stalk of celery and just enough water to cover the bottom of the pot. The secret is to cook this for a long time - I don't transfer it to a slow cooker, I just cook it on the stove on a very low heat and once the veggies are limp and it's all bubbling, I put a wooden spoon under the cover to vent and reduce the liquid. I let it go for about 4 or 5 hours, stirring occasionally. Anyone who adds anything to this recipe (I'll make an exception of the parsley or basil) is NOT making a bonafide Rhode Island Dynamite. Anything else is a Sloppy Joe so you'd be better off looking for a specific recipe for that instead!
Made for a party. Adjust quantity as needed. In large pot sweat 1 medium onion, 1/2 clove garlic chopped in oil. Add 4 lbs hamburger seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Brown and drain grease. Add 1 large can tomato sauce, large can crushed tomatoes, 1 large can of tomato paste(12oz) and 12 oz of water. Add 3 green and 2 red bell peppers seeded and chopped into one inch squares. Add 1/2 cup of sugar and more salt, pepper, onion/garlic powder and Italian spice to flavor. Let simmer for 4 hours. Stir occasionally. Uncover to let excess water evaporate and thicken to preference. Serve on torpedo roll. Serve with American cheese slices halved and placed in roll. Also parm cheese and Frank's red hot on side. Can add pepper flakes during cooking but I like to let people add there own heat.
My family has always eaten this over rice. I use the whole red pepper and add celery and a can of diced tomatoes. Dynamite is supposed to be spicey hot, that's why it's called Dynamite! So don't skip the red pepper flakes.
It's a sloppy joe on a roll instead of a bun. It's was a bit less messy than eating it on a bun but I really didn't see why it is such a big deal. I've never used a slow cooker don't have one and can't imagine anything like this cooking for 12 hours and coming out as anything but mush but okay. I cooked my peppers and tomato mixture ahead and added my beef after cooking and draining it. I let it simmer for around 30 minutes so the flavors would meld. Since I did not follow this recipes cooking instructions exactly my rating really doesn't matter but I do prefer my own version and ingredients..
Great job! We called them torpedoes when I was a kid! Thanks for bringing back the memories from Patuckit.
What other toppings would you put on the dog ? It looks like pickle slices and cheese in the picture ...
This was a really good recipe! The only thing I changed was that I put the pepper in as it went into the slow cooker, to keep it less mushy. I also added a clove of garlic.
