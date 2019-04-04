Ravioli Soup
Ravioli in chicken broth. A great way to use up any extra veggies or leftover meats hanging around in the fridge. Use any kind of ravioli you like. Oyster sauce can substitute for soy sauce.
Really beautiful looking and tasty too! Be sure to use good quality ravioli...added more mushrooms, carrots, garlic adn a can of garbanzos. Superb.
Very bland. Sadly, a waste of my raviolis.
This was a GREAT way to use up random things we had in the freezer (half a bag of frozen cheese ravioli, about 7 pearl onions, 1 and 1/2 bags of frozen veggies, plus open chicken broth in the fridge.) I liked adding montreal steak seasoning as one person suggested, a small bag of salad shrimp (added a lot of protein to the recipe) as well as "juice" from a jar of minced garlic. Served with a salad - great, easy, versatile dinner!
Made this for my grandkids and the wolfed it down. I used a double bag of tortellini, fresh carrots and peas (instead of frozen veg) and canned mushrooms. Also used boxed chicken broth for the bouillon and water. Surprise, they didn't even question me about the spinach and I didn't mention it! They just ate and ate. Another winner!
Pasta in brodo: a house favorite. Use your best broth and let your imagination flow. This recipe is a great starting point for an Italian staple. Any sort of stuffed pasta will work, ie ravioli, agnolotti or tortellini. Keep your broth clear in case a ravioli breaks up in cooking by boiling the pasta separately and add it to the bowls when serving. Frozen shrimp, deli roasted chicken or sliced leftover roast meats can be added also. The spinach is a big plus for color and eye appeal. Skip the soy and pass the grated parmesan for some salt and flavor. I always keep some frozen raviolis in the freezer for just such a quick, light and healthy meal. Thanks Raftermania for submitting this recipe.
This soup was really very good. I used three cans of chicken broth and montreal steak seasoning. This was a great alternative to red sauce. Thanks for the recipe.
This was good. I say three stars, but my husband wants me to make it again, so I give it 4. The 2 cups of water to 1 bouillion cube was not enough to cook the amount of ravioli in so I did add more water. I had extra large cubes, so I put the while cube in and I also used frozen mixed veggies because I couldn't find just carrots and peas. I added more veggies, would add more spinach too. The final outcome was good though, I usually don't like to modify the recipe the first time I make it, but there simply wasn't enough liquid or veggies for my liking as written.
This is one of those great "clear out the leftovers in the fridge recipes". I followed it very loosely, based on what veggies I had in the fridge, and spiced it up with onion powder, garlic and a bay leaf (cause we like spicy). I'll definitely make it again.
This was great! I added garbonzo beans and garlic and onion powder for a bit more flavor. It was so simple, easy and filling! This has been requested again in my house!
a new family favorite
Love the flavors and versatility of this! You can make this and clean out your freezer if you like! However, as stated you will need to be creative, which is great, but maybe not for all cooks. For starters... 4 cups of water to boil 2 pounds of ravioli in? Not enough water, not even close, even as stated on the package directions for the frozen kind. No matter, but sliced carrots will generally take much longer to cook than five minutes... So the cooking times and amounts are off, but if you are creative, this can make an awesome delicious soup and a starter for many creative ventures : -) ! Tonight I tried to double the recipe, 8 cups of water in a chicken stock made of chicken breasts instead of the chicken bouillon, 1 pound of raviolli [just seems a lot more realistic to me], plus the spinach, a package of mushrooms and carrots boiled in the chicken stock... plus some frozen peas and other ingredients. Anyway you look at this... the recipe has some serious potential and is very delicious! Have fun, experiment and ENJOY!!!
tasty! I doubled the liquid, added a box of frozen spinach, a pkg of fresh mushrooms, a can of sliced carrots, some tortellini and some garlic salt. AMAZING and easy.
it's the best yet. the veggies were a plus. It is a keeper. thanks, June
Great recipe. I used additional fresh carrots and left off the peas and carrots. I love soy sauce so I used more. I also added the spinach at the very last just before serving. When I bring leftovers to share with my daughter, she always says "YUM that soup!"
Surprisingly yummy considering how fast and easy this was to make. I omitted peas and carrots and substituted lightly browned diced sweet potato and corn in the olive oil. Thanks for the great recipe.
I really liked it and hubby absolutely loved it. I used two cans of chicken broth instead of the chicken bouillon and water. I also added onion powder and some cut up zuchhinis, used a lot of mushrooms and spinach (actually a lot more than the recipe called for)and 3 cloves of garlic. Yummy!
Very quick and easy. I didn't have broth so I used chicken stock instead. I had the rest of the ingredients at hand. Very yummy! Thanks for sharing, it's definitely a keeper!
2 cups of water? I had to add 8 cups of water! Without it was just a pasta dish. The extra bouillon cubes I had to put in the soup made it kind of salty. But a good meal. I will make again knowing what I know now.
This is a lovely staple soup that I will make for years to come. After reading the reviews of others, I went straight for doubling the liquid and that liquid was chicken broth, not water. It was the perfect adjustment for a nice mild broth that you can then season later to your taste with more or less salt or soy sauce. Delicious!!!
I had a bag of tiny cheese ravioli and used it in the soup. I went heavy on the veggies (julienned the carrots for a contrast splash of color) and used some leftover beef broth. It's a beautiful, refreshing soup! I may try a variation with miniature meatballs when I have leftover meats.
I've been making this for years and love it. There are 3 essential ingredients...chicken broth, ravioli and parmesan cheese sprinkled on top when serving. The rest is added more or less or not according to taste. Per this recipe I would add 2 boullion cubes, it should taste like chicken soup.
Colorful and tasty soup. We loved the combinations of textures as well. Our personal preference would be to have a stronger tasting broth so next time rather than the 2 cups of water and 1 bouillion cube I will use 2 (or more) cups of chicken broth. I also think sometime I'll try using half cheese ravioli (or tortolinni) and half spinach ravioli (or tortolinni) then omitting the baby spinach leaves. As RAFTERMANIA said, it is a good recipe to add whatever veggies or leftover meat you might have available. I think adding canned garbanzo beans would be good too and would raise both the fiber and protein.
Thought thiis was easy and great way to use of veggies and make a great meal! I think it could use a extra kick of something but I tend to like spicy dishes ! MY teenagers loved this will make again ! Anyone have any ideas for extra kick let me know!
Update on a previous review I said that I rated this recipe as a two. I meant to say that I rated as a 4.
The only change I made was to use chicken broth and add a few shakes of parmesan cheese on to each serving. The only prep work was to slice the mushrooms. Very little work for such a big flavor. Loved it, and will make this again for an easy dinner.
I didn't care for this at all. Very little taste. Will not make this again.
I thought this was great, I did have to add ALOT more water, if you want it to be like soup I recommend doing 6-8 cups of water and adding more seasoning as needed, I also added more veg and the garbanzo beans. Will definitely make again!
This is a really easy, fast, tasty recipe. Use any combination of filled pasta and veggies that you have on hand. You can't screw this up.
I made a lot of changes to this recipe but it's one of those recipes that welcomes interpretation! I didn't use the bouillon as it's an ingredient that always goes stale on the shelf here. Chicken stock worked brilliantly though. I made it the first time with cheese ravioli, and didn't like it. Second time I used butternut squash ravioli and it was very good. Red pepper flakes gave it that little pop!
A nice quick and easy soup. I like leftovers so I doubled everything. Next time I will add more water and bouillon.Left out spinach because I didn't have any. I used cheese tortelini instead of ravioli and canned mushrooms. Husband really enjoyed it but said it wouldv'e been better if I had used fresh mushrooms like the recipe called for. I think the broth couldv'e used some additional seasoning but I'm a cooking novice and didn't know what to add, maybe marjoram thyme or chicken seasoning
My friends and I get together for "soup night" every month or so and last time this was a favorite. I added the garbanzo beans, and a little more soy sauce. I love this soup!
very nice would make again
This reminds me of a soup my grandma used to make, and it turned out very well. I added more water (4 cups), and used an extra bouillon cube (3) rather than the soy sauce. It will definitely be made again and again.
This was fast & easy but seemed to be lacking something. I didn't have mushrooms but did add in some diced fresh tomatoes. Also have a grinder with lemon/pepper seasoning so put a few grinds of that in to perk up. Put in about a tbls of soy and four cans of extra broth to make it more soup-like. Put in three cloves of fresh garlic and a few shakes of onion powder. This seemed to perk it up a bit. At the table I shook on some parmesan cheese and this gave it alot of flavor. I'm wondering how this would be if we left out the peas and added in more chopped tomatoes and lima beans. Will try and post if good later. Thanks for a pretty good recipe.
Didn't turn out much like a soup... but was still good. Used tortelini instead of ravioli. Omited the spinach and mushrooms. Pretty good!
I added cooked sausage. U can use hot or regular.
You really can’t go wrong on this one. I used a box of vegetable broth and added a can of chicken broth as this was all I had in the pantry! As someone else suggested, I added a can of garbanzo beans too. Seasoned it up with some basil, and added a dash of garlic and black pepper seasoning. I substituted liquid aminos for soy sauce as it is way less sodium. I baked a few chicken tenders and shredded them up and tossed those in as well. Topped it off with some shredded Parmesan, and served with warm buttery croissants. Just perfect for this cold night. My husband had to have seconds that’s how yummy it was.
I loved this! The only thing I didn't put in it was peas because I didn't have any. I did add 2 serrano chilis and to cool it down, a can of creamed corn. It tasted very fresh and was very healthy.
