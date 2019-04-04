Ravioli Soup

Love the flavors and versatility of this! You can make this and clean out your freezer if you like! However, as stated you will need to be creative, which is great, but maybe not for all cooks. For starters... 4 cups of water to boil 2 pounds of ravioli in? Not enough water, not even close, even as stated on the package directions for the frozen kind. No matter, but sliced carrots will generally take much longer to cook than five minutes... So the cooking times and amounts are off, but if you are creative, this can make an awesome delicious soup and a starter for many creative ventures : -) ! Tonight I tried to double the recipe, 8 cups of water in a chicken stock made of chicken breasts instead of the chicken bouillon, 1 pound of raviolli [just seems a lot more realistic to me], plus the spinach, a package of mushrooms and carrots boiled in the chicken stock... plus some frozen peas and other ingredients. Anyway you look at this... the recipe has some serious potential and is very delicious! Have fun, experiment and ENJOY!!!