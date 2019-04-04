Ravioli Soup

Ravioli in chicken broth. A great way to use up any extra veggies or leftover meats hanging around in the fridge. Use any kind of ravioli you like. Oyster sauce can substitute for soy sauce.

By RAFTERMANIA

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large saucepan, bring water and bouillon cube to a boil. Place ravioli in the pot, and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix in spinach, mushrooms, carrot, frozen peas and carrots, olive oil, and soy sauce; cook for 5 minutes, until vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 517.3mg. Full Nutrition
