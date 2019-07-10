Creamy Clam Dip

1 of 67

Rating: 4 stars I have used this recipe many times! I do not put the onion juice in. After I drain the clams I add the lemon juice immediately and let it sit for about 3-5 min. (takes away the fishy taste) Other than that this is the recipe that i have been enjoying for years. It's great for entertaining! Kids and seafood haters alike love it! If you don't tell them what's in it they could clean the bowl.:) Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars My family has made this recipe for years with rave reviews everywhere it goes. The only thing you might want to add for a little "kick" is a shake or two of tabasco sauce. Gives it just the right touch to avoid being bland. Helpful (75)

Rating: 4 stars i have used this recipe but with a few minor changes....without the lemon juice and the onion juice it is a really good dip. it doesn't last a full day in my house!!! Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars I make this dip slightly different. Omit onion juice and use sour cream instead of cream cheese. Top with lots of pepper and seasoned salt. Super Yummy! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This is the basic clam dip recipe I've made for years. Originally found it on the label of the minced clams; now I had to search for it here. I usually make double this amount and make one of the cans of clams CHOPPED not minced so there are a mix of larger and smaller chunks. Yum! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great clam dip recipe. I hadn't had clam dip for years and stumbled across this recipe a few weeks ago. I've made it for the last two football weekend parties and by popular demand serving it up a third time for Super Bowl 45. I added one additional can of drained clams. When mixing in the clam juice I liked the consistency reached by adding not quite one full can of the clam juice. A few dashes of Tabasco was also added. Love this recipe. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the suggestion to let the clams "marinate" in the lemon juice. No onion juice on hand but a few shakes of Frank's Red Hot Sauce. My "I don't like clam dip" hubby loved it along with our guests. I caught him cleaning the bowl with his finger in the kitchen.... Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a cold, creamy clam dip, and this was delicious. Very easy to make. I have never heard of onion juice, so I didn't use it, but it wasn't missed. I reserved the clam juice, but ended up pouring it out, because it was the perfect consistency without it. Little did I know, that after it sat for a while, it got very thick and I wished I had saved it. I ended up adding a little milk to thin it out, which worked fine. Everyone loved it! Thanks for the great recipe. Helpful (17)