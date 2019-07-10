I have used this recipe many times! I do not put the onion juice in. After I drain the clams I add the lemon juice immediately and let it sit for about 3-5 min. (takes away the fishy taste) Other than that this is the recipe that i have been enjoying for years. It's great for entertaining! Kids and seafood haters alike love it! If you don't tell them what's in it they could clean the bowl.:)
My family has made this recipe for years with rave reviews everywhere it goes. The only thing you might want to add for a little "kick" is a shake or two of tabasco sauce. Gives it just the right touch to avoid being bland.
i have used this recipe but with a few minor changes....without the lemon juice and the onion juice it is a really good dip. it doesn't last a full day in my house!!!
I make this dip slightly different. Omit onion juice and use sour cream instead of cream cheese. Top with lots of pepper and seasoned salt. Super Yummy!
This is the basic clam dip recipe I've made for years. Originally found it on the label of the minced clams; now I had to search for it here. I usually make double this amount and make one of the cans of clams CHOPPED not minced so there are a mix of larger and smaller chunks. Yum!
This is a great clam dip recipe. I hadn't had clam dip for years and stumbled across this recipe a few weeks ago. I've made it for the last two football weekend parties and by popular demand serving it up a third time for Super Bowl 45. I added one additional can of drained clams. When mixing in the clam juice I liked the consistency reached by adding not quite one full can of the clam juice. A few dashes of Tabasco was also added. Love this recipe.
I followed the suggestion to let the clams "marinate" in the lemon juice. No onion juice on hand but a few shakes of Frank's Red Hot Sauce. My "I don't like clam dip" hubby loved it along with our guests. I caught him cleaning the bowl with his finger in the kitchen....
I was looking for a cold, creamy clam dip, and this was delicious. Very easy to make. I have never heard of onion juice, so I didn't use it, but it wasn't missed. I reserved the clam juice, but ended up pouring it out, because it was the perfect consistency without it. Little did I know, that after it sat for a while, it got very thick and I wished I had saved it. I ended up adding a little milk to thin it out, which worked fine. Everyone loved it! Thanks for the great recipe.
Added a little minced onion instead of juice. Made the mistake of draining the clams, blending cream cheese, etc; then adding all the liquid back in. Next time, I'll wait for it to thicken in the refrigerator before adding liquid back. It was good, but too thin. K, 10, liked it. Surprise. Easy, worth trying.