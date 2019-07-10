Basic Guacamole Dip

This dip was really good but after a few changes that's the reason I'm only giving 4 stars. I added extra tomatoes jalapenos and lots of cilantro I can't imagine this dip without the flavor of cilantro.
This is a really good basic recipe. I like my guacamole chunky so I usually do 1 tomato 1-2 avocado 1/4-1/2 an onion minced. And I use a splash of lime juice instead of lemon a sprinkling of salt and a bunch of chopped cilantro. This is a great starter recipe though for someone who has never really made guacamole.
There's nothing like a really good guacamole! I cut the recipe in half and used de-seeded my tomato and since not "type" of onion was specified I chose a red onion. I used fresh lime juice instead of lemon juice and added a bit of garlic salt 1 Tbsp. of chopped cilantro and 1/4 tsp. of cumin. Great with warm tortilla chips!
Tasted great for me I prefer mine basic. Easy to make and went great with tortilla chips and cheese quesadillas.
subbed lime juice for lemon juice. delicious:)
simple quick and tasty.Did season with salt and pepper.
it was super yummy. and really really easy. Next time im gonna add jalapenos cause i like the heat but other than that its perfect.
taste really good the only thing i would do differently would be less onion maybe half and i added garlic oil.
this is a very good simple and easy guacamole dip. nothing too fancy..(but sometimes thats good)
I would definitely use garlic instead of onion add some black beans (out of a can) and... well maybe I have a different recipe altogether.