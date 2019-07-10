Basic Guacamole Dip

Rating: 4.3 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve this with tortilla or corn chips.

By MARY A. PUTMAN

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
7 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thoroughly mix together the avocado, tomato, onion, and lemon juice in a bowl. Serve immediately. Store unused portions in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 4.2g; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

Fit&Healthy Mom
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2009
This dip was really good but after a few changes that's the reason I'm only giving 4 stars. I added extra tomatoes jalapenos and lots of cilantro I can't imagine this dip without the flavor of cilantro. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Elisabetta
Rating: 3 stars
10/28/2011
I would definitely use garlic instead of onion add some black beans (out of a can) and... well maybe I have a different recipe altogether. Read More
Fit&Healthy Mom
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2009
This dip was really good but after a few changes that's the reason I'm only giving 4 stars. I added extra tomatoes jalapenos and lots of cilantro I can't imagine this dip without the flavor of cilantro.
Leah
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2009
This is a really good basic recipe. I like my guacamole chunky so I usually do 1 tomato 1-2 avocado 1/4-1/2 an onion minced. And I use a splash of lime juice instead of lemon a sprinkling of salt and a bunch of chopped cilantro. This is a great starter recipe though for someone who has never really made guacamole. Read More
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2011
There's nothing like a really good guacamole! I cut the recipe in half and used de-seeded my tomato and since not "type" of onion was specified I chose a red onion. I used fresh lime juice instead of lemon juice and added a bit of garlic salt 1 Tbsp. of chopped cilantro and 1/4 tsp. of cumin. Great with warm tortilla chips! Read More
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
Tasted great for me I prefer mine basic. Easy to make and went great with tortilla chips and cheese quesadillas. Read More
emily
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2010
subbed lime juice for lemon juice. delicious:) Read More
J1M2D3
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2010
simple quick and tasty.Did season with salt and pepper. Read More
akbelec
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2009
it was super yummy. and really really easy. Next time im gonna add jalapenos cause i like the heat but other than that its perfect. Read More
Opal Keen
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2009
taste really good the only thing i would do differently would be less onion maybe half and i added garlic oil. Read More
Bunsynoodle
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2010
this is a very good simple and easy guacamole dip. nothing too fancy..(but sometimes thats good) Read More
Elisabetta
Rating: 3 stars
10/28/2011
I would definitely use garlic instead of onion add some black beans (out of a can) and... well maybe I have a different recipe altogether.
