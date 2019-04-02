Roasted Winter Squash Seeds
Roasted butternut squash seeds are delicious. Next time you prepare butternut or acorn squash — save the seeds and have yourself a nutritious little snack!
Roasted butternut squash seeds are delicious. Next time you prepare butternut or acorn squash — save the seeds and have yourself a nutritious little snack!
I love roasted squash seeds! I have never used oil to roast mine, though. I simply stir the seeds every five minutes to prevent sticking.Read More
I used lemon-infused oil and sea salt, and the flavor was fantastic. However, I don't really think this was long enough/hot enough to create crunchy seeds. They're a little too pulpy still for me.Read More
I love roasted squash seeds! I have never used oil to roast mine, though. I simply stir the seeds every five minutes to prevent sticking.
I have tons of spaghetti squash and decided to use the seeds in this recipe. They turned out great! Has a taste & smell of popcorn. Being type 2 diabetic, it is a great snack food. Could not believe how many vitamins and minerals this snack has. It has to be one of the most nutritional foods around!
I have never had pumpkin seeds before, but I had squash on hand when I saw this recipe and thought I would try it. They were very good. I couldn't stop eating them. Yum!
This would be 5 stars if it included these changes: 1) Don't rinse the seeds, they taste better with their own juices 2) Soak in a bit of salty water for awhile to plump up the seeds 3) Drain water but still don't rinse 4) Let air dry before baking. If you don't have time for the soaking, at least don't rinse them and let them dry longer before baking. They just turn out better if they are dry before baking. My favorite are carnival squash seeds. Pumpkin seeds pale in comparison to all the other winter squash available!
Quick and easy. I just turned the oven temp down after roasting my squash, and popped the prepared seeds in. 15 minutes later, the snack is done!
Very addicting and a great idea, especially right now when squash is cheap. I use butternut squash seeds. I like to put the raw seeds in a covered bowl w/the olive oil and some seasoned (Lawry's) salt. I make them in my pizza oven, so I have to continuously stir, some get a little burnt, but it adds to the flavor!
I used PAM cooking spray instead of the olive oil and it came out just fine. Really good!
What a treat I could have given the men in the Navy and Marines when I was cooking for them. I have thrown out tons and tons of seeds back then. We didn't use pumpkins often but acorn and butternut were staples. I used acorn to try this made with canola oil and won't throw out seeds anymore! GREAT IDEA.
i wondered if they're turn out like pumpkin seeds and yes they did only a little smaller. at 275 for 15 minutes turned out perfect. used cooking spray instead of olive oil.
We just did this with Spaghetti Squash seeds and they were great. Thanks
Made some of my favorite squash today, butternut, and decided to look on line to see if the seeds could be cooked like the pumpkin seeds. I found this recipe and followed it but had to cut back on the oil/salt because my squash didn't give me quite a cup! My DH loved it!!!! Quick easy and delicious. You can use any time of flavoring you like--cinammon & sugar, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, chili powder, etc....possibilities are endless. Thanks Blancheskid.....
These were great. A rich nutty taste and so healthy. My kids loved them...
I used lemon-infused oil and sea salt, and the flavor was fantastic. However, I don't really think this was long enough/hot enough to create crunchy seeds. They're a little too pulpy still for me.
I was recently making a butternut squash recipe from this site and started thinking how much I loved pumpkin seeds and how these seeds looked similar. Before even looking at this recipe, I had rinsed and removed them from their pulp (much easier than removal from pumpkin pulp...just kind of squeeze the pulp and they pop out), added some sea salt to them while still wet, then tossed them in the oven at 400 while the squash was cooking. You DO NOT need oil or cooking spray! And you can cook at a higher temp. Just stir in the spices you want while they are still wet, then toss them in a single layer, on tinfoil on a baking sheet. Stir with a fork every 5 or 10 minutes and taste until you find the consistency you like. I personally like just sea salt as you don't lose the nutty taste of the seeds and did 25 minutes at 400. So nutty and tasty!!!!!
No need to add oil to roast any seeds. I wash them and pick out as much pulp as I have the patience for. Then sprinkle with salt while they're wet. Roast in a 350 degree oven until brown, stirring every 5 or 10 minutes until all seeds are very brown and crispy. Takes about 30 minutes. YUM.
A great variation is to add a sprinkle of curry powder and cayenne ----- gives it a bit of taste of the sub continent! ;-)
Delicious and Addictive! As others suggested I dry roasted them for about 35 minutes, then added seasoning (paprika and salt).
I just made these....while supper was cooking. Love them! I used olive oil since the oven temp was low, but I think next time I'll use my grapeseed oil, since it's a medium to high heat oil that does not turn into the bad stuff like olive oil does when used in medium/high heat.... [my husband ate most of them after supper]
YUM YUM!! Who would have known these were so tasty! They are like miniature pumpkin seeds. I am just sad that I don't have more. My kids are just about to walk in the door on this crisp autumn day from school and they will devour them! If only more people knew!
These seeds are delicious! I fished the seeds out of a mini-squash and did them in my toaster oven, and they were gone in an hour.
I didn't use the oil or salt either. I didn't dry the seeds completly; just left them a bit damp and threw them in the oven. They don't 'pop' without the oil I guess, but I leave them in for 15-20 minutes and they're done. They don't stick for me, and I don't use cooking spray either.
Yum! I used acorn squash seeds and they turned out so tasty. I didn't use oil, just sprayed the seeds with a little cooking spray after I put them on the baking sheet. Stirred every five minutes and they came out perfectly. So many flavors you could do with this... I'm going to do Cajun next. Thanks!!!
Yummy! I'd add less salt for my personal taste next time. I threw in a pinch of cayenne. That was an even better ideas than I thought it would be. If you like spicy snacks, I'd highly recommend that.
At 275 degrees for 15 minutes the seeds were still dense and were not crispy. I did use the same amount of olive oil and some seasoning salt and the mixture was tasty. I ended up using my oven at 350 degrees for closer to 25 minutes and they crisped up just fine. I will have to do another batch to get the exact timing. I wanted to note that squash seeds are very healthy for women and help contribute to a hormone we have called DHEA. DHEA is a hormone that helps us with our energy levels.
good recipe :)
I had some organic acorn squash seeds leftover from preparing my 10 month old daughter's baby food. Decided to roast the seeds rather than toss them and they were very good. I bet you could experiment with a variety of seasonings (cinnamon, nutmeg, parmesan cheese, popcorn seasoning, brown sugar or honey) for different tastes; plain with olive oil is perfect to me, though!
These are perfect as-is, although most recently, I added a sprinkling of cumin before baking. I used the seeds as a garnish for my butternut squash soup. Nice little crunch!
Love it! Tastes just like other roasted squash seeds. I am about to make acorn soup again and will make more roasted seeds then. Yum! No waste here.
I did this with butternut squash seeds. Sprinkled a little cayenne on them. Love it! But it took a lot longer than 15 minutes to cook to where they were crunchy instead of chewy - more like 35 minutes. Addictive!
Absolutely delicious! Mine just got out of the oven and they're sooo good. Really awesome. I've tried recipes with other spices before, but this plain and simple way of doing it is much better.
My kids and I devoured these in minutes...SOOOO GOOD!!!
Add seasonings to give extra flavor.
YUM! I'd never thought to use the seeds from squash. I tried it with acorn squash and it was GREAT! My seeds were a bit small so they only took about 10 minutes until they started popping. Also added some garlic powder & cayenne - most any seasoning could probably be added. I will not be throwing out my squash seeds any time in the future!
I wasn't sure the trouble of sorting and cleaning the seeds would be worth it but these are very good. I used a combination of spaghetti squash and acorn squash seeds, a bit of olive oil and garlic salt.
These are good! I am allergic to corn (therefore no popcorn) so these are a great substitute! My only issue is that I had to bake them for 35 minutes in order for them to "pop" instead of the listed 15. Worth the wait though.
Never had squash seeds before...only pumpkin. I think these are better than pumpkin seeds. (I used butternut squash) Thansk WEBBDIONFAM!
This was quick and so tasty, I toasted the spagetti squash. Next time I'll try others.
So tasty!
These were delicious! I used seeds from a spaghetti squash, and had to scale down the recipe because the squash only yielded ~1/4 c seeds. Definitely will make again!
Funny! I never thought to roast any other squash seeds than pumpkin! I used butternut seeds tonight and they were amazing. A little olive oil, pink salt, and viola, perfection! I will be cooking more squash just so I can roast the seeds!
I used hubbard squash seeds and they came out perfectly crispy. I will save this recipe to try on other seeds.
So yummy! Will use less salt next time.
Very good! Thank you so much for sharing this. My seeds turned out delicious!
The seeds need to be cooked much longer, I tried 300 for 20 minutes and the flavor was better.
Easy and tasted great! Was going to save some for hubby to try when he gets home, but can't stop eating them!
This recipe is fantastic; very simple and it allowed me to use more of my produce. My only advise is to be light on the oil.
So easy, so good. I roasted my spaghetti squash seeds for 15 minutes at 350 degrees on a pan below the pan which held the squash halves roasting. The seeds were delicious! I agree with the person who said they're like popcorn. Mmmm. After rinsing in a bowl I patted off the seeds on a kitchen towel, which helped pick up some of the stray squash innards. I will definitely make this again whenever I have fresh squash! (Update: made again with seeds from pie pumpkin, and the seeds bake for 15 min at 350 whether or not I have anything else in the oven.)
Simple and great!
Wonderful! Thank you for sharing!
Had some squash seeds, decided to try this. Perfect!
I enjoy the seeds more than the squash!
I made these last fall and apparently forgot to review them. These were really good. They were an excellent snack, and they were gone within a day. I'm making them again tonight or tomorrow.
Perfect!
this was really yummy. my only complaint is that i just had seeds from one spaghetti squash(not the recipe's fault!) next time i make these i will be sure to have more. i think the seeds from a pumpkin would yield a better amount since they are so addicting.
Easy and yummy!
Great simple recipe! If you want your seeds to be a bit easier to digest, you can boil them on low for 8-10 minutes before roasting them. Not sure of the science behind it, but that's the way my mom always did it!
Like other reviewers said, the cook time isn't enough. I used melted butter and Franks hot sauce with the seeds. It took about 45 minutes to achieve the desired crispness. The key is to taste the seeds every 10 minutes or so until they are just right. Then you know how long to cook them.
Yummy and so healthy for you, who couldn't love these? I've never made them myself before until now, I think 1tbsp oil per cup may be too much because mine came out of the oven still wet, but they will probably dry as I leave them out. But I tasted one just in case and they taste great! Only 4/5 because of the wetness, could be my bad though.
Simple and excellent! I add different spices depending on what mood I am in. Thanks!
I wanted to use my seeds and found this recipe to be successfull. Quick and easy. I just turned the oven temp down after roasting my squash for a soup, then I just popped the prepared seeds in. 15 minutes later, the snack is done very tasty! thank you!
My first time making spaghetti squash and thought the seeds looked edible. I looked up a recipe and this one was the first and simplest. Perfect, absolutely delicious! Thanks for posting it!
I used Old Bay seasoning on my squash seeds and they turned out sensationally well. My husband swears they are even better than roasted pumpkin seeds. The batch I made lasted about 5 minutes.
I was making spaghetti squash for the first time and had no clue that there were even seeds in it! When I saw them, I thought "those look just like pumpkin seeds, I wonder if you can roast them!" Did a quick google search and lo and behold, this recipe! I followed it to the letter, but had to do a quarter recipe cause my squash didn't give me many seeds. They turned out delicious! The perfect amount of salty and crunchy! Super addictive!
Yum! I didn't line my cookie sheet. I poured the oil onto the sheet and stirred the seeds in. Topped with salt and stirred them every 5 minutes while cooking. Turned out great
Better than pumpkin seeds!
Delicious! Not all squashes yield a full cup of seeds, though. Make sure to adjust the salt and olive oil accordingly.
Awesome! So glad I found this recipe! Now every time I cut open any kind of squash, I roast the seeds in my toaster oven for a special snack. Actually, they're much better than pumpkin seeds because they're smaller and less woody. My husband and 2-year old son love them!
Wonderful! I used acorn squash seeds, and they were delicious. I made sure to leave some of the bits of squash on the seeds--didn't rinse them off completely--that adds nice flavor. Also, I accidentally forgot they were in the oven, and they baked for 30 mintues and tasted great--not burnt at all!
Brought it to work and was first met with "eeeeeeeewwwwwsss" until they tasted it and then went "MMMMMM!!!!". A good snack, and something contructive for the seeds of my winter squash meals.
Great flavor and crunch! I roasted the seeds after roasting a rather large butternut squash for the butternut squash pie. I left the seeds in for about 20 minutes to get a nice golden brown color and sprinkled with sea salt. Great healthy snack. Now I can't wait to make the squash pie.
Simple and delicious. I didn't change a thing.
Great ... I used sea salt, which turned out to be a little TOO salty ... I'd suggest keeping the oil and the salt to a minimum. Mine never "popped," even after 25 minutes, but that might be because I'm at a high altitude. Still good, though!
Awesome stuff what I did though was step it up a notch did the olive oil and then melted a little slice unsalted real butter and then put salt, pepper, and rosemary in it. Let me tell you insanely tasty.
Roasted the squash seeds from the excellent Butternut Squash Soup receipe I found here. Love roasted seeds and this was so easy to do.
Yum! They taste more tender than pumpkin seeds - almost like popcorn.
I have used acorn squash seeds with no oil and a BBQ seasoning blend sprinkled on them. I dropped in a sauté pan and stirred frequently. delicious and no extra calories with oil!
I have roasted a lot of different squash seeds, they are all good. I don't use oil, only seeds and salt in a baking sheet at the lowest temperature( 170 ) in oven for several hours(overnight), stirring once or twice.
I added smoked paprika to the olive oil/salt mix, then added the roasted seeds to some (baked) chevre. Stupendous.
Was making a butternut squash bisque and decided to try this recipe while it was cooking. Glad I did! Great snack!
I actually like these (Butternut) better than roasted pumpkin seeds. They were lighter, crispier and super yummy.
My dh loves Pumpkin seeds and I've never made any, so saw this and gave it a go :-) Only negative was it took me alot longer to seperate the seeds from the "string" flesh, but will do it again.
Yum!!!
Thank you, you inspired me to do it with my acorn squash seeds and they were great!
Wow... All those years of making roasted pumpkin seeds as a kid and I've not made these until tonight. Fabulous! I used spaghetti squash seeds and instead of a tablespoon of olive oil, I used a Misto filled with olive oil for a light spray of oil and they turned out great!
Perfect temp and time for crisp delicious delicata seeds. I added cumin, cayenne and salt to go with our squash dish. Yum!
Made as instructed. DELICIOUS. I had to force myself to stop eating them. Will do again!
Used garlic salt and it took more like 40 minutes to get nice and crunchy.
We like things spicy so we added a sprinkle of chipotle chili powder! Otherwise the same! Awesome treat!!
Salt n Pepper with a bit of olive oil made these gems a tasty snack. Place in a jar on thr counter for everyone.
I left it in way longer than 15 minutes. I think 15 minutes just isn't enough. I left it in for at least 30 minutes (in total) and it was delicious. More roasted
I'm old fashioned. I use a tad of butter and kosher salt to roast seeds. I also like them well done (browned) and they are so delicious and so good for your health.
Very delicious, wish I had more seeds to roast. It was nice and salty, but next time I'll try saltless.
Delicious, exactly as is!
Worked well! I followed the recipe and I thought they were quite similar to pumpkin seeds (tasty). I will be doing this from now on! Thanks!
Simple and delicious! I didn't rinse the seeds, but still really good. Butternut squash seeds are amazing .
Meh. Can't hold a candle to pumpkin seeds. I tried this recipe twice. Once, I boiled the seeds for 10 min. in salted water like you do with pumpkin seeds to make them crispier; once exactly as the recipe states. The first time, they popped but the shells remained tough and inedible. The second time, they didn't pop and were burned in 14 minutes. I don't get it... I think I'll go back to putting them in the compost and hoping they grow :/
Very simple to do and it turned out great.
No changes very tasty.
We added a bit of Sonny's Crazy Cajun Miraculous to the mix and they were a hit. Very good!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections