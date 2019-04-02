Roasted Winter Squash Seeds

I was recently making a butternut squash recipe from this site and started thinking how much I loved pumpkin seeds and how these seeds looked similar. Before even looking at this recipe, I had rinsed and removed them from their pulp (much easier than removal from pumpkin pulp...just kind of squeeze the pulp and they pop out), added some sea salt to them while still wet, then tossed them in the oven at 400 while the squash was cooking. You DO NOT need oil or cooking spray! And you can cook at a higher temp. Just stir in the spices you want while they are still wet, then toss them in a single layer, on tinfoil on a baking sheet. Stir with a fork every 5 or 10 minutes and taste until you find the consistency you like. I personally like just sea salt as you don't lose the nutty taste of the seeds and did 25 minutes at 400. So nutty and tasty!!!!!