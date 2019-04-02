Roasted Winter Squash Seeds

199 Ratings
  • 5 146
  • 4 41
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Roasted butternut squash seeds are delicious. Next time you prepare butternut or acorn squash — save the seeds and have yourself a nutritious little snack!

By Blancheskid

Gallery

Credit: Tammy Lynn
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • After removing the seeds from the squash, rinse with water, and remove any strings and bits of squash. Pat seeds dry, and place in a small bowl; stir in olive oil and salt until evenly coated. Spread seeds in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until seeds start to pop. Remove from the oven; cool on the baking sheet before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 19.2g; sodium 297mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/02/2022