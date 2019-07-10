Tomato Sausage Tart

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars Tried this tonight with some wonderful home grown tomatoes and it was delicious! Didn't do they mayo though as I felt it was rich enough. Just added some basil to a small portion of prepared mayo and used just a dollop on each piece. We did have some left over so we'll have to see if it reheats OK. There was quite a bit of juice left in the pan which I removed so leftovers won't be soggy. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious recipe! Used a frozen deep dish pie crust as a timesaver. Also used more than 1/2 pound of Italian sausage. My advice is to make this the day before you want to serve it so it will have a chance to become more solidified. I only had three small Roma tomatoes and wish that I had more. You definately need the tomatoes in this dish. Also do not add any salt whatsoever. Didn't bother with making the fresh mayo though I think it would be terrific with this. Went wonderful with a Chianti. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars DEFINITELY needs more egg. I put in 3 eggs instead of just 1 and I think it would have fallen apart without them. Eggs are like the glue that hold a quiche together!! But with the 3 eggs (and no other changes) it was DELICIOUS both my husband and houseguest enjoyed it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was very yummy. The only thing I would do differently is to blanch the tomatoes before and peel them. The skins don't bake so well in the oven. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I just made this for my tomato-loving son for dinner. He says it is awesome. It is a little juicy even after I took reviewer's suggestion and juiced and drained the tomatoes. It's finally set up after sitting for 40 minutes so I'll have to play with that next time I make it. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars DEEE-LISH! This was much more like a meal than the other tomato basil tart on the site. I again used tons (maybe 3/4 cup?) chopped fresh basil (YUM!!) instead of dried and used the ready-to-serve Hillshire farm sausage (8 oz of the 16 oz "U" link it comes in) to cut down on all the oil & grease cooked sausage would have created. Also did not pre-cook the onions-- I don't think they need it. Tossed 1/2 of a chopped green pepper too and layered each of the main ingredients. Used LOTS of garden tomatoes - more than called for. MAKE SURE you remove the seeds from the tomatoes first!!! The first time I made this it was way too watery. The second time with the seeded tomatoes it came out perfectly! I think allowing a full 30 minutes for it to cool before cutting is important too. DID NOT make the basil mayo "topping" for this - blecch! Don't think it needs any sort of topping but is nicely accompanied by a fresh cucumber-dill salad on the side!:-) THANKS!!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe!!! I like others did not make the basil mayo but think it would have worked well. Made my own pie crust & used a smoked sausage instead of Italian. Added only 1 cup of cheese (1/2 on top 1/2 on bottom). It set up perfectly well with only 1 egg & was much less sickly than a regular quiche. Will be making again:) Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars If you want to impress people make this. Very quick and easy and so tasty. I plan on substituting spinach for the tomatoes or maybe in addition to them next time. I didn't make the basil mayo as it's very rich on its own. Reheats very well. Helpful (3)