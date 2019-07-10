Tomato Sausage Tart

Rating: 4.38 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Tomatoes and sausage are baked in cheesy layers then served with a home made basil mayonnaise. Delicious and very easy.....great for a brunch or showers.

By DOREENBUCH

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Press the pie crust into the bottom and up the sides of a pie plate.

  • Cook the sausage in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and cook stirring occasionally until sausage is browned, and onions are translucent. Drain and set aside. In a small bowl, mix together the mustard, 1 egg and light cream until well blended. Stir into the sausage mixture.

  • Sprinkle 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese over the bottom of the pie crust. Place the sausage mixture over the cheese. Arrange tomato slices over the sausage layer, then top with the remaining cheese. Sprinkle dried basil and oregano over the cheese.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until heated through and bubbly. Let stand for 20 minutes before slicing. Serve with Basil Mayonnaise.

  • To make Basil Mayonnaise, combine the fresh basil, 1 egg, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor. Blend to mix, then gradually drizzle in oil while blending. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 52.6g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 623.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

KATHEE
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2004
Tried this tonight with some wonderful home grown tomatoes and it was delicious! Didn't do they mayo though as I felt it was rich enough. Just added some basil to a small portion of prepared mayo and used just a dollop on each piece. We did have some left over so we'll have to see if it reheats OK. There was quite a bit of juice left in the pan which I removed so leftovers won't be soggy. Read More
Helpful
(12)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2005
Delicious recipe! Used a frozen deep dish pie crust as a timesaver. Also used more than 1/2 pound of Italian sausage. My advice is to make this the day before you want to serve it so it will have a chance to become more solidified. I only had three small Roma tomatoes and wish that I had more. You definately need the tomatoes in this dish. Also do not add any salt whatsoever. Didn't bother with making the fresh mayo though I think it would be terrific with this. Went wonderful with a Chianti. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2007
DEFINITELY needs more egg. I put in 3 eggs instead of just 1 and I think it would have fallen apart without them. Eggs are like the glue that hold a quiche together!! But with the 3 eggs (and no other changes) it was DELICIOUS both my husband and houseguest enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
rachael
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2007
This was very yummy. The only thing I would do differently is to blanch the tomatoes before and peel them. The skins don't bake so well in the oven. Read More
Helpful
(7)
SunnyByrd
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2008
I just made this for my tomato-loving son for dinner. He says it is awesome. It is a little juicy even after I took reviewer's suggestion and juiced and drained the tomatoes. It's finally set up after sitting for 40 minutes so I'll have to play with that next time I make it. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
JayDubya
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2006
DEEE-LISH! This was much more like a meal than the other tomato basil tart on the site. I again used tons (maybe 3/4 cup?) chopped fresh basil (YUM!!) instead of dried and used the ready-to-serve Hillshire farm sausage (8 oz of the 16 oz "U" link it comes in) to cut down on all the oil & grease cooked sausage would have created. Also did not pre-cook the onions-- I don't think they need it. Tossed 1/2 of a chopped green pepper too and layered each of the main ingredients. Used LOTS of garden tomatoes - more than called for. MAKE SURE you remove the seeds from the tomatoes first!!! The first time I made this it was way too watery. The second time with the seeded tomatoes it came out perfectly! I think allowing a full 30 minutes for it to cool before cutting is important too. DID NOT make the basil mayo "topping" for this - blecch! Don't think it needs any sort of topping but is nicely accompanied by a fresh cucumber-dill salad on the side!:-) THANKS!!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Hot Chilli
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2008
Great recipe!!! I like others did not make the basil mayo but think it would have worked well. Made my own pie crust & used a smoked sausage instead of Italian. Added only 1 cup of cheese (1/2 on top 1/2 on bottom). It set up perfectly well with only 1 egg & was much less sickly than a regular quiche. Will be making again:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
JACKIEAE
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2006
If you want to impress people make this. Very quick and easy and so tasty. I plan on substituting spinach for the tomatoes or maybe in addition to them next time. I didn't make the basil mayo as it's very rich on its own. Reheats very well. Read More
Helpful
(3)
valfeo
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2006
My husband and I thought this recipe was delicious! I've made it several times. Read More
Helpful
(3)
