Turkey Brine

After using this recipe for our recent Thanksgiving get-together of three families, I have been proclaimed the official turkey roaster. 12 out of 12 said it was the best turkey they ever tasted. (My son said it was the best turkey he had in the past 5 years. When I asked him whose turkey he had 5 years ago that was better he said that was merely as far back as his memory went!) The most difficult part of this recipe was finding a bucket large enough to accommodate the turkey. Then the bucket wouldn't fit into the fridge. I didn't feel comfortable leaving it out all night, so I found a large cooler, placed the bucket in there and surrounded it with freezer packs. It worked very well - it was still very cold the next morning. After checking out several "brine" recipes, I didn't read of anyone actually stuffing the turkey so I wasn't certain whether the stuffing would end up too salty. I stuffed it anyway, but rinsed the turkey with cold water first. It was excellent! Try this once and you'll never go back to your regular recipe!
I've brined many turkeys using various solutions, but never made gravy with the drippings as I do with a conventional roast turkey. The turkey tasted pretty good and was moist, but I thought the gravy tasted weird. Same with the stuffing. I was really looking forward to this based on the great reviews, but thought it was just OK.
After using this recipe for our recent Thanksgiving get-together of three families, I have been proclaimed the official turkey roaster. 12 out of 12 said it was the best turkey they ever tasted. (My son said it was the best turkey he had in the past 5 years. When I asked him whose turkey he had 5 years ago that was better he said that was merely as far back as his memory went!) The most difficult part of this recipe was finding a bucket large enough to accommodate the turkey. Then the bucket wouldn't fit into the fridge. I didn't feel comfortable leaving it out all night, so I found a large cooler, placed the bucket in there and surrounded it with freezer packs. It worked very well - it was still very cold the next morning. After checking out several "brine" recipes, I didn't read of anyone actually stuffing the turkey so I wasn't certain whether the stuffing would end up too salty. I stuffed it anyway, but rinsed the turkey with cold water first. It was excellent! Try this once and you'll never go back to your regular recipe!
Made this for Christmas and my mother-in-law stated she wouldn't have deep fried turkey again. I've cooked turkeys for 20 years and will never cook it any other way. I baked it uncovered at 500 degrees until brown and then covered and baked at 350 degrees. This turkey was the most beautiful brown glazed turkey you would ever see! My husband actually took a picture of it! I am making it again this weekend! Thanks!
* 5 STAR RECIPE!! * I use this brine for chicken, and it's outstanding! (I omit the Savory seasoning since I never can remember to buy it.) I adjust the recipe to 4 servings for a 5lb. chicken, then place it into the largest rubbermaid container I own. Add seasonings mixed with two cans of vegetable broth. Fill to top of container with cold water making sure chicken is thoroughly soaking in brine. Cover, and let marinate for 24 hours in fridge. Bake at 325 degrees for about 2-1/2 hours... FANTASTIC!! My very picky 7 year old loves this recipe!! As do the rest of us :)
This was my first time brining a turkey, I will NEVER do it any other way from now on! I used the recipe as called for except I was a little short on the Veg. broth so I topped it off with apple juice as suggested by previous posters. I only had 14hrs for it to soak, and I wayyyyyy overcooked because I had accidently turned off the alarm on my temperature gauge (oops) but the turkey was still moist and very very tender. It had such a nice flavor and the gravy from the drippings was good although a tad salty. I omitted the salt I normally put in my potatoes and it balanced. ^__^ Thanks for the recipe!!!! <3
My comment isnt on this recipe in particular, just a tip on brining in general. Last year I brined for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, it they were the best birds Ive ever had. My tip is this.....place bird in an oven roasting bag with brine ingredients, then place in a cooler with ice. Slosh the bag around several times during the marinating process. This clears up MUCH needed refrigerator space during the crunch time before cooking!
I have been brining my thanksgiving turkeys for about 8 years now. Even with experimenting with different ingredients every year, I have never had a bad brine recipe! No matter what small changes you make with spices, or syrups or juices, you will always come out with a better turkey than if it was just cooked the old fashioned way. Hefty makes a one zip jumbo 2.5 gallon size bag that usually accomodates my turkeys, and I find the brine surrounds the bird better than if in a regular pot or container. Rotating the bird in the oven while cooking is important also, start with the breast down because the dark meat (underneath) needs to cook for a longer period than the top white meat (breast) flip over and finish roasting with the breast side up. Otherwise your top white meat may be drier as the dark meat takes an extra few minutes to reach the appropriate temp. Happy Thanksgiving!
I had a 23lb turkey to begin with. I used 3 regular size cans of vegetable broth, 1 jug of apple juice, 1 cup of sea salt, 2 gallons of water, 1tbs paprika, 1tbs rosemary, and 1tbs thyme. After brining turkey overnight in a cooler I removed it, pat it dry with paper towels and made a mixture w/ 1/2 cup of butter garlic & onion powders. I put the butter between the skin and breast meat and all over the turkey. I then sprinkled the turkey with garlic powder, onion powder and paprika. Roasted the turkey upside down for 3 hours and it was golden brown. Super moist, full of flavor, and worth all the trouble. My family thought this was the best turkey in the world! My mother was bragging about it to her friends. Thanks for this wonderful recipe! It will be a continued tradition for my family!
We read all the reviews and took a little info from each review. The turkey was a success! We used 1/2 broth and 1/2 apple juice as suggested, but we added some red grape juice and broccoli broth from some steamed broccoli earlier in the day. We added a cinnamon stick and some fresh rosemary. **IMPORTANT NOTE: We studied about the different types of salt to use(there were a lot of comments about the turkey being too salty). If you substitute the sea salt for kosher - it is twice as strong and its as if you are doubling your salt content. BE SURE to use sea salt and if you are using KOSHER salt - cut the the amount in half. ** We used one full cup of sea salt for a 22 lb. turkey and was perfect. The gravy was also out of this world!
Makes for an absolutely fabulous, juicy turkey. I've been brining my Thanksgiving turkey for a few years now and will never make another turkey w/o brining. I usually make a 14-16 pound bird. I use fresh herbs in the brine (one sprig each of rosemary, thyme and sage, plus one cinnamon stick. I remove these after brine has boiled). When I'm ready to brine the turkey, I place the brine in one of those XL Ziploc bags (the huge ones used for storage, 10 gallon I believe), put the turkey in the bag in the brine, seal the bag, place the bag in a cooler in the garage and leave overnight. I always start brining with the breast down, then flip it half way through. There really isn't much effort involved and it makes a world of difference. The leftovers are just as amazing, too! Oh, and just a note, I've also used 1/2 gallon veggie broth and 1/2 gallon apple juice (veggie broth can be expensive) and it tastes just as amazing!! I don't know why the previous reviewer had problems, perhaps she brined too long...the bird does not taste salty at all when brined properly. You'll want to leave the bird in the brine anywhere from 12-24 hours or a good rule of thumb is 1 hour per pound.
I've brined many turkeys using various solutions, but never made gravy with the drippings as I do with a conventional roast turkey. The turkey tasted pretty good and was moist, but I thought the gravy tasted weird. Same with the stuffing. I was really looking forward to this based on the great reviews, but thought it was just OK.
I actually haven't used the brine yet, I am trying it in a few days on my Thanksgiving turkey but I did want to give others a tip if they are contemplating trying this. Instead of buying pre=made veggie broth try buying the concentrated 4 pack made by Knorr it's called homestyle stock. It yields exactly 16 cups (one gallon) of broth and it only costs about $3.50 for a four pack. Can't wait to try this brine!
I am a seasoned cook and wanted to try something different. All my turkeys will be brined from now on! This was wonderful! Flavorful and did bake faster! Used 1/2 Chicken Broth and 1/2 Apple juice and lowered the sale to 3/4 cup and the bird was not salty at all, very moist and flavorful! Thank you for sharing!
The one and ONLY thing this recipe fails on is saying to use dry herbs... fresh herbs make ALL the difference in ANY recipe and this one is no exception... I'll tell you what I have tried and I dare you to try it again with my alterations: Substitute 1/2 of the veg. broth with apple juice or apple cider, add a cup or so of white wine, add a couple juniper berries and allspice berries to give is (what Tyler Florence says) a holidy flavor (I got the berry idea from his brine recipe) and don't forget to use fresh herbs. I stuff the bird with a sprig of rosemary, a sprig of thyme, lemons and onions and a couple orange slices and OMG! You won't be disapointed with my adjustments.
Great recipe! First time I ever brined a turkey! I used kosher salt instead of sea salt. I also added 2 tbsp whole peppercorns, 5 bay leaves and I used fresh spices, sprigs of rosemary, sage and thyme. I used 2 gallons of chicken vegetable broth, using the boxed broth from Campbells. When I cooked the turkey I did add a lemon, whole onion cut in half, 2 carrots, 2 ribs of celery and poultry seasoning to the cavity. I also added an olive oil mixture combined with fresh herbs between the skin and meat. This brining along with the olive/herb mixture made the turkey so moist it was unbelievable! My guest at Thanksgiving said "I've cooked turkey's for 20 years and never had such a moist bird"...and it looked perfect to boot!
Regarding Step #2: Please be sure to use a Bucket and not a pot or other container. The Bird must be Upright in order for the Brine to fill up around the bird and in the Cavity. Good luck with the recipe!
The very best roasted turkey I ever made. It also makes the best gravy and lots of it. I highly recommend it. You won't be dissapointed it's worth trying.Instead of a cup of sea salt try useing 1/4 cup of Morton Tender Quick Cure its the best.Not so salty and keeps the meat moist.
This was delicious! I was so worried because when I found this recipe, I had already purchased a honeysuckle turkey and it already had a salt solution (8%) injected in it. After reading all over that I should not brine a turkey that already had this salt, i wasn't sure if I should brine. This was my 1st time brining and I followed the recipe exactly but I could not find any savory seasoning. I had a 14 lb turkey and I brined it for around 17-18 hours. I read many reviews from this recipe and others and I think it's important to rinse the bird off REALLY well after brining it! This should help the bird not taste as salty. I rinsed it for about 10 minutes in cold water, inside the bird and out, then patted dry. I didn't use any seasoning other than rubbing it with a little olive oil and some fresh ground pepper. If you use butter instead of Olive oil make sure you are not used a salted butter!! You can buy unsalted sticks! It cooked in 3 hours. It was SO moist and delicious. My dad was skeptical and he has cooked many years and has even brined himself. But when I told him I bought a honeysuckle he didn't think it would be good. It was SO GOOD! Don't let the reviews fool you, YOU CAN BRINE even if the bird was injected. I would cut the salt down to 3/4 cup or half a cup and don't forget to rinse the bird after you brine! You could even sit the bird in cold water for 15 minutes before patting dry to cook. I will always be brining from now on. Thanks for great recipe!
Tried this out on a chicke first so I'd know what I'd be getting for Thanksgiving and it's the best brine I've ever had. As for methodology for brining, there is nothing better than one of those big ol' insulated drink coolers you can pick up at Walmart or Home Depot. It is food grade, unlike plastic bags and buckets. Can fit just about any size turkey in there. Easy to clean. Just use less water and throw in some ice cubes and stick outside in the cold with the top on. It doesn't have to be as cold as in the fridge. Bacteria and salt don't get along at all. Just think of meats cured in salt during colonial days. They didn't have refrigeration back then and it worked out just fine. It will work for your turkey overnight outside in the cold too, unless you live down south.
This is my secret recipe. SO delicious and makes every difference when making a turkey. I sit smugly when my mother-in-law sets out her Christmas turkey...and it is no where NEAR as good as my Thanksgiving turkey! Thank you for giving me the one-up! :D
I used this brine for the first time last year, and I am using it again this year. Everyone raved about how great the turkey was! I had a 26 pound turkey last year, and I increased everything by half (a gallon and a half veggie broth) and used regular kosher salt. I also added a gallon of apple juice to the brine for a little sweetness. My biggest challenge was finding a container large enough to hold a 26 pound bird - Ziploc XXXL bags (the kind they advertise to hold sports equipment in!) to the rescue - it's food safe and allowed me to "flip" my bird easily to make sure the brine was soaked up by all the areas of the bird. Once you brine a turkey - especially with this recipe, you'll never go back to a non-brined turkey again. And the bird does cook A LOT quicker, so just be aware and plan your serving time accordingly!
For those of you worried about the safety of brining a turkey in a non-food grade bucket or trash bag, a brining bag may be a better alternative. I was unaware of brining bags until I stumbled upon them at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. The bags I found were safe, inexpensive, spill-proof, and worked great. When brining, I used half apple juice and half chicken broth, and fresh herbs. I placed the turkey in the brining bag which I then placed in one of my refrigerator vegetable drawers and left for twelve hours. I cooked the turkey using the Rosemary Roasted Turkey recipe from this site. I’ve never brined a turkey before (or cooked one for that matter), but I think I always will from now on! :)
Made this brine with 1/2 veggie broth and 1/2 apple juice, and the rest followed exactly! This was AMAZING! I used it on my 19 pounder and put it in a 5 gallon bucket and stuck it in the fridge for 24 hours. I'm positive this made my turkey amazingly juicy. Tried to pass some turkey to my boyfriend and it was so juicy that it stuck to the plate. Made my first turkey amazing!
I've found it easiest to put the turkey in my very large soup pot instead of a bucket or trash bag. Then either sit the bucket in a cooler with ice packs in the garage or in the snow at Christmas time!
This recipe is incredible! I first used it a couple of years back and am now the family turkey "pro"! I would suggest only using food grade buckets and bags (like turkey bags)however. Home Depot buckets and garbage bags are often made with post-consumer plastics (garbage!)and can be toxic.
I brined my Christmas goose with this recipe! It was exceptional! I made my own vegetable broth using this recipe: http://vegetarian.allrecipes.com/az/WorldsGreatestVegetableBro.asp. skimmed the veggies and use those for the stuffing and then used the broth for this brine. Both the stuffing and the goose were raved over! Second and Third helpings on Christmas day made sure there was no stuffing or goose left!
First time cooking a turkey! I'm gutsy so I thought I'd experiment with brine my first time around. I could not find any savory, and I was nervous about a cup of salt, and read that a few others had found it salty. I omitted the savory and reduced to 1/2 cup of sea salt. (I later realized a lot of people said they substituted chicken for vegetable broth and that could be a reason for the extra saltiness). Anyway: I LOVED it. EVERYONE loved it. It was succulent and juicy!! I cooked my 13 pounder at 500 for 30 minutes uncovered then reduced to 350 for 2.5 hours tented with foil. I also added chopped celery and carrots to the pan for cooking and the carrots were DELICIOUS. Drippings make excellent gravy. Thanks!!!
WOW! Great recipe. I first tried this recipe a couple years ago. I received so many compliments on Christmas Day. So moist and flavorful. No need to baste at all! I like a bit of sweetness in the brine, so I added 1/2 to 3/4 cup brown sugar. You could also try just plain white sugar, or for something extra special, some maple syrup! Try this!!
EVERYONE LOVED IT!! I made this for Thanksgiving Day. I admit I was extremely nervous trying something new on Thanksgiving. My husband thought I lost my mind when he saw me putting the turkey in the cooler on Tuesday. I did make a few changes that other people suggested. I used equal parts chicken broth and apple juice instead of vegetable broth, simply because that's all I had on hand. I cooked the chicken broth, seasonings, & salt along with fresh carrots, onions & celery for about an hour. I removed it from the heat and added the apple juice and let that cool down. I used a 5 gal "sports drink" cooler instead of a bucket. I put the turkey in wings first. I added the brine and enough ice water to cover it. I let the bird soak for 2 days, checking it periodically and adding more ice to make sure it kept cold. I cooked it breast side down at 325. Now some people said it cooked faster, but mine did not. Not exactly sure what happened, so make sure you keep checking that thermometer. My 21 lb'r took over 5 hours. Other than dinner being a liitle later than planned, it was amazing. It was well worth the wait. It was incredibly moist...including the white meat. Oh, I did notice the stuffing was a tad bit salty, so make sure you don't add any salt when you're preparing it. I will use this recipe from now on. It was a huge hit.
I have not made a turkey in years! So, when I saw this brine recipe and read the reviews, I knew I had to make it for Christmas. My turkey was excellent!! Like another reader, I was concerned about my turkey staying out all night, but when I took it out of the brine the turkey was very cold. I followed the instructions except for the savory. I live overseas and it was not available to me. I also used half of the vegetable broth and the other half was apple juice. I stuffed the turkey with celery leaves, onions, garlic, apples, and cranberries for added flavor. I also followed another "fan" by baking my turkey uncovered for 30 minutes at 500 degrees and I cooked the turkey for the rest of the time at 350 until the temp read 180 degrees(which was about 2 hours and I also covered with foil). I did not baste my turkey. I oiled my pan and rubbed my turkey with olive oil before baking. By the way, the gravy was excellent! Thanks for the recipe and I will use this recipe again for sure!
First off, this is a great recipe. When the turkey is stuffed with the Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing it is the king of all turkey recipes. With that said, the easiest way I've found to brine the turkey is to buy two turkey bags from the grocery store. Place your turkey and the brine in the first bag and tie the top. Then, put the second bag around the first one in case spillage or ripping occurs from the first bag. Carry from the bottom and place the bag in the fridge and let sit over night. I've done this twice now and I find it's way easier than trying to find a cooler that fits in the fridge or trying to replace ice in a sink or something. Good luck!
this recipe is fail proof. I make my own vegetable broth by using water, celery, carrots, and onions. turns out perfect every time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
11/24/2008
I just ruined my turkey, YOUR so called Out of this World Brine, made my 18 LB so salty, and I only used HALF the recipe, as I didn't want my bird to be too salty.......If You can't replace What you will waste using this recipe, don't do this....you'll be sorry!!!! I am!!! Just perhaps I can make soup out if it...AND I still have to buy another Turkey!
Wow! I used this recipe for a couple of 3 pound fryer chickens, and it worked great. Really great for preparing the day before. The amount of flavour surprised me, and the gravy was superb. (although use water to thin your gravy, chicken stock made it a little salty) I will definitely use this next time I make a chicken or turkey. Also, I didn't have a pail, so I used my really huge stock pot.
I brined with your recipe last night. I thawed the turkey properly and followed all the directions and advice from reviews, made by own stock and added a cup of apple cider as well as a cup of holiday spiced wine. This is the very first time I used a brine and I was pretty scared after re reading the salty comments. I found that using a canning pot gave me enough room to put the brine and turkey back in the fridge for the night. It was perfect, not at all salty, meat was tender, juicy and it browned so beautifully with minimal basting, as you can see in my picture. It was a little extra work, but the results were worth every minute of it. Thank you for sharing your recipe, everyone loved the turkey, there was hardly anything left on the plate aside from the garnish!
I use a roasting bag when brining my turkeys and I brine from frozen.. its a great way to defrost the turkey and to keep th water cold. I put the turkey and the brine in the roasting bag (after removing the plastic, rinsing the turkey and taking the gizzards etc. out). I then take my cooler and fill it with ice and cold water and place the opening of the bag outside of the cooler and close the lid on the bag so the turkey doesn't slip to far into the water... have done this for 3 years now and have had the best compliments on my turkeys.. have tried many brine's and have yet come to a favorite.. just enjoy experimenting with them
This is fabulous. I used a chicken instead of a turkey and it was super moist and tasty. My husband wouldn't stop raving about it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2003
Best turkey ever! I'll never make a turkey without brining it 1st! I had a 22lb turkey & used 1&1/2 of the ingredients. Be sure to use a 5 gallon paint bucket. It gives you more than enough room and makes clean up a breeze.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2006
I meant to review this after Thanksgiving. The brine was spectacular and the turkey came out great. I even accidentally overcooked the turkey (my meat thermometer was apparently broken). It still came out juicy and got raves.
This is one of the best brine solutions I've tried. It is especially great for smoking in a smoker(a twist on the T-Day Bird and a welcome surprise). I have made this many times for my pastor wife family for their holiday, even the bones left.Use a tall trash bag with the large pot or 5 gal. bucket to retain the solution, lessen air contact and spillage.
I had never heard of brining a turkey, so I was skeptical, thinking it would be salty. Let me tell you, my 22 pound bird was so good that my adult kids said mine was WAY better than Gramma's! I was floored by the flavor of the seasonings and the sea salt. I used the broth from cans of green beans, etc. and made up the difference with water. I placed the turkey in a stock pot, set it in a large cooler filled with frozen 2-liter water bottles and water to assure the consistent temperature. In no way was it "too salty", just full of juicy flavor. I have too many favorite recipes to list from this site, but I guarantee this is number one on my list now. I sure hope you will try it, because it really is fantastic. I truly can't say enough good things about this recipe, but I sure thank the contributor!
I added some crushed garlic and a couple of bay leaves and some peppercorns that I had seen on another site. very good. definitely worth the time to brine. I used the advice of a smart person and put the stockpot into a cooler with ice and covered it with a blanket. the ice lasted all day.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2004
I used this on the first Turkey I ever roasted and ended up with the juciest turkey I ever tasted. I can't believe everyone doesn't do this! NOTE: I used chicken boullion instead of vegetable stock, just for the expense. Boullion cubes cost $3 around here, but a gallon of stock costs about $16. It still came out fine.
This was my first turkey ever and it was fantastic. I was worried about my first turkey being too dry or lacking in flavor, but this turkey was definitely neither of those. It was oh so tasty. If I ever dare make another one, this will be the recipe I use.
OK, so I was given the task for preparing the turkey this christmas and as you can tell I am writing this review as the turkey is brining. So I got a little bit of a late start and will continue the review tomorrow. So far I used the kosher salt, vegetable broth a pre mix of poultry spices and that's it. I started the brine this morning and not to go into too much detail as to my mistakes, it looks as if I will have the turkey in the brine for about 5 hours. As a bachelor I don't have a lot of the cooking utensils so I had to improvise. I used a clean trash bag and the rubbermaid trash can that well for better words, used for trash of course I cleaned it out. I put the turkey and the brine in the trash bag, then put the bag and the trash can in the fridge. So far so good, I have been wanting to keep you up to date on how this will happen as I am not a cook and this recipe seems like it is idiot proof. The only thing that I am worried about is it not being in the brine long enough, however I will let you know how it will turn out tomorrow. WOW, I can't begin to tell you guys how good the turkey ended up even after brining the turkey for only 4-5 hours. I would definitely recommend this recipe. THe turkey did not end up too salty and the dark meat was almost too moist!!! if you can believe that. SO to sum it up I won't do a turkey without it!!
My husband and I tried this brine last year and were so pleased with the results. We doubled the recipe for a 25 pound bird and fed 20 people with no leftovers the bird was picked clean. Can't wait to do it again this year.
I had never prepared a turkey in this manner. It was wonderful. My store did not have dried savory, only fresh, so I used a little less. The only hard part was finding a 5 gal bucket, but a trip to Home Depot to buy a new paint bucket solved that problem.
Turkey is a must at Thanksgiving- but this brine takes turkey to a whole new level. A great solution to flavoring the whole bird and not just the skin. Beyond that, you can still season and/or stuff the bird in your favorite way. The brine only serves to bring out natural flavors and keeps the meat very moist. Will do this again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2002
This was excellent and a big hit with our family! I added about 3 cups of orange juice but couldn't tell if it made a difference or not since this is the first time I've tried it. The gravy was absolutely wonderful and got rave reviews as well!
Just wonderful! I used a frozen Butterball and worried it would be too salty since they're already preinjected but no worries! Makes a tremendous difference in the meat. Thanks Sheri! We'll do this again at Christmas!
This is a REALLY great Brine recipe. That turkey was the moisest one I have ever eaten. It really spoiled me, so when I went to my cousin's house the next day for the big family dinner I didn't really like their turkey (even though it was perfectly fine) just because it wasn't outstanding. :) I pretty much used this as a base recipe, because I did make a few changes to fit it more to me and my family's tastes. The only changes I made to this was I used a gallon of apple cider instead of vegetable broth (because I do not care for the taste of vegetable broth and did not want it to come out too salty). I also used fresh herbs instead of dry, kosher salt instead of sea, and added 4 smashed garlic cloves to the mix. I brought the cider, salt, herbs, and garlic to a boil in a large stock pot in order to help the salt dissolve better and to infuse the cider with the spices. I then let it cool to room temperature, added the gallon of ice water and inserted the 15 lb turkey. We kept it in the fridge overnight and then roasted it using the "Homestyle Turkey, the Michigander Way" recipe (with a few modifications) and it was the BEST turkey I had ever eaten. Thank you SO much for a GREAT brine recipe. I will continue to use this for many more holiday meals. I can't wait until Christmas now. ;)
I needed a LOT more vegetable broth to cover my 10 pound turkey in my 5 gallon cooking pot. I had to get up in the middle of the night to turn the bird since 8 cans on top of what was called for didn't cover him. Also I wish I had brined it for longer...now that I am reading up on this topic.
Hey! This was the best turkey I ever ate! The flavor was fantastic and the meat was very moist and tender--even though I cooked it longer than necessary. I only use small to medium turkey and I never stuff them except for some chopped onions and carrots. Thanks! My Mom was impressed!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2004
I tried this recipe this week with a chicken in one container and a boneless pork loin roast in another container.I added some peppercorns and 1/4 cup of sugar.I will make this again and again.The best flavour and texture ever!Now I am wondering if it will do the same with beef.Has anyone tried yet?
This is a standard brine recipe, and although I do not use this one I use Alton Browns Good Eats Roast Turkey one I have to say brining is a MUST...it is foolproof and guarantees you a delicious moist juicy turkey...normally my sister used to make the turkey and it was so dry so one year i took over and brined it and ever since then Ive been in charge of thanksgiving turkeys. TRY IT AND YOULL LOVE IT! I also think you need to use a low sodium broth or cut the salt to 3/4 cup, otherwise it willbe a tad salty.
I have made this for the past two years for Thanksgiving and this year will be no exception. It is by far the best Turkey I have ever had. It does not dry out halfway through the meal and is even better as leftovers. I soak the turkey in the brine for about 14 hours and then we grill it on the grill, that seals in the moisture and cooks it just right. It also frees up the oven for those other essentials on Thanksgiving day! This is worth it, you won't be disappointed!!!
Like a previous review, I had to double the recipe for a 21 lb turkey. I borrowed their suggestion and used 1 gallon of vegetable broth, and 1 gallon of apple juice. I used an XL ziplock storage bag because it is food safe, istead of a garbage bag. I placed it in a cooler packed with ice and put the cooler on the back porch. I brined it for about 22 hours because I read somewhere to brine it an hour per pound. I don't remember how long it took the turkey to cook, I cooked it uncovered, but when it was time to take it out of the oven, I had to sipher juices out of the pan in order to get it out! This was the juiciest turkey I've EVER had! I also served 2 fried turkeys, a ham, and a roast, and this turkey was a super hit! Although most people at my dinner loved fried turkey, they passed it up for the roasted one because it tasted so good! I will never cook another turkey without brining it first!
I made my first turkey ever using this brine recipe, and it turned out fantastic! I didn't have a bucket, so I used a turkey bag and it worked great. The turkey was completely submerged in all of the briny goodness. I roasted the turkey according to the directions given in Cooks' Illustrated The New Best Recipe cookbook. My fiance thought it was one of the best turkeys he'd ever eaten! I will certainly be using this recipe again!
The best brine recipe ever. Just hosted a dinner and every guest stated it was the best turkey they had ever had. I followed the recipe exactly as it is, and I used a brining bag instead of the bucket.
OMGosh. We usually rotisserie our T-day turkey & it comes out tasty, but thought to try brining this year for the heck of it. OMGosh. You could cut the breast meat with a fork it was so tender, juicy, flavorful! As mentioned, it also cooked faster on a rotisserie, so worked well it let it rest & rotate without heat the last 1/2 hr before carving. Thank you!
MAKE SURE you do not use a BUTTERBALL, KOSHER, or self basting turkey. It MUST be fresh and not already soaked in salt. Butterball pre-brines their birds so you will have a salty mess. Brining is for fresh brids with no other additives! I added garlic, apple juice, and mulling spices from William Sonoma. Very Good! Start a day early, so you have time to remove the bird for a good overnight dry out with some salt on the skin. this will make crispy skin.
I am only giving it 4 stars because I changed it, but this is a really good base to start out with. But what is great about brine is that you can really do no wrong, this is because it is more about the moistness instead of the flavor. I mean it add flavor, but if you add orange juice, your turkey isn't going to taste like an orange, maybe only slightly. But I used half a gallon of vegetable broth, and the other half gallon I used apple juice like others. I also used less salt since others complained about saltiness. I didn't have savory, so I didn't use that, but I couldn't tell the difference. I also added some Samuel Adams beer. This Turkey came out so moist and golden. My bf said he thought that turkeys couldn't really look like that. Some said it was best turkey they ever had, and my sister who doesn't like turkey told me that she even enjoyed it
For extra flavor add 1 half gallon apple juice and 1 half gallon cranberry juice,(or 1 gallon Ocean Spray CranApple juice) around 10 whole cloves, black pepper (to taste, but be careful), and brown sugar (2 cups packed) Also, by adding additional liquids (cranberry and apple juice) it is important to add an addotional cup of salt (2 total) Replace the ice water with 1 gallon water straight from the faucet. Boil all ingredients until the salt and sugar are completely dissolved and the cloves are releasing their oils. Remove from heat and let completely cool before brining the turkey. Also, with a strainer, remove the whole cloves before brining or you may find yourself biting into a clove which is not pleasant.
I did this brine on a turkey for thanksgiving 2010 it was great, I did add my own twist, I added 1/2 gallon vegtable stock and 1/2 gallon of apple cider and a cup of brown sugar. I did a twenty pound turkey and smoked it with hickory chips and chunks. My wife did one in the oven just regular and I smoked this one with the brine recipe. The smoked one disappeard as did the oven baked one but the brined and smoked was a way bigger hit. Thank you for this recipe
Not to gloat, but I ROCKED the Thanksgiving table with this turkey! It was my first ever, and I don't need to look any further. After brining, I rubbed the bird down with melted butter, salted and peppered, then filled the cavity with a mixture of orange juice concentrate, cloves, 3 garlic cloves, celery salt, and onion powder (kind of an experiment). I'm not sure which, that or the brining, flavored the meat so beautifully. Regardless, it made the meat, even the white stuff, moist and chock-full of flavor. And the gravy? Don't get me started! Like I said, I'm the self-proclaimed hero, and everyone else agreed. Oh, and I roasted the bird in a Reynolds Turkey Bag and let it sit for 45 minutes before carving it.
It doesn't get any better than this. This is the second year I've brined my turkey using this recipe. Always rave reviews on how moist and flavorful it is. This year, I used apple juice instead of broth and did notice that it browned faster than I was expecting at the beginning (my wing tips got a little burned!). But I covered it up quickly and had a nice, golden turkey. A friend of mine who also used the same recipe then deep-fried her turkey and she said the whole thing turned black! It tasted great, though, but the sugars in the apple juice couldn't take the high temps of the oil. I think next year I'll go back to broth.
I made a "test run" utilizing the recipe and it was out of this world, very moist and flavorful. I soaked the turkey in a 5 gallon bucket for approximatly 36 hours, then put it on the smoker, came off golden brown and tastey!! Thanks!
My best turkey ever! I improvised some by using approx. 1/2 gallon apple juice plus water instead of vegetable broth, and used the commercially blended "Poultry Seasoning". I started the bird at 500 degrees for 20 minutes to brown, then down to 350 and covered the bird with foil until 180 degrees in the thigh. No one even wanted gravy!
I was only able to brine for about 8 hours due to so many things that got in the way of my holiday travel plans But those few hours were enough to make a difference. My boyfriend typically prefers dark meat but he enjoyed the white meat because it was the juiciest he had ever had. I used Poultry seasoning and savory, because buying the others separately was pricey. For the bag, I found a brining bag at Bed Bath and Beyond. I put the turkey in the bag, filled with liquid and sat it in a cooler with ice. I am anxious to try it again. Perhaps cutting down the amount for just a whole chicken :)
A classic brine, one that I will use again and again. It's hard to find savory, and I've read that savory is close to both thyme and sage so not using it isn't going to hurt much. Use a low sodium broth. More and more stores are carrying low sodium product so you should be able to find it easily. All turkeys are brined so you don't want to go overboard on the salt content. Using a low sodium broth can help.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2006
I only have one problem with this recipe......My family drools when they smell me cooking the brine. They know what is coming and they go CRAZY. Oh yes, and now I am the one volunteered to cook all the birds for our family functions. This recipe makes a very moist and tasty bird.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2005
Wonderful Brine Recipe!! Thank you Sheri! This made our Thanksgiving turkey the juiciest ever. I'll be using it again for Christmas, chickens, you name it. I'm a brining convert!
This was unbeatable and so easy!!! I thought it was kind of wasteful and excessive to use that much broth for a brine, so I just used water instead. I also forgot to boil the spices into the brine (broth), but it still came out sooo juicy and delicious. I bet boiling before placing the chicken (turkey) in the brine would make it more flavorful, but if you don't have time it works very well without doing that as well. This could very well go on our weekly family menu! :-)
This was wonderful, I did do something most people don't. I cooked the bird on the grill (in a heavy duty foil pan) Upside down (the legs and breast on the bottom) This brings all the juices to the breast and legs. The breast meat just fell apart when I carved it, the flavor was wonderful.
I simmered chopped onions, carrots and celery along with the all spices on medium-low for a few hours to make the vegetable broth. I was concerned about the bird tasting very salt but I was wrong, our turkey turned out wonderful! The juciest ever! We will definately be doing this to all our turkeys in the future!
A-MAZING! I always wanted to brine a turkey but was afraid of the "too salty" issue. I read a lot of reviews and decided to just do it! I decided to go the expense and use celtic sea salt (didn't want all that sodium.). I used 3/4 cup instead of the full cup. Brined a 20lb. turkey for 16 hours. I put it in the oven uncovered at 500 degrees for a 1/2 hour, then reduced the heat to 325. I checked it in 3 1/2 hours and it was more than done, but not in the least dried out. It was the juiciest turkey I have ever eaten. I used fresh herbs, but could not taste them at all. The gravy was perfect after adding the flour and water mixture. There was no need to season the gravy and it was outstanding in flavor. I also found the brining bag at Bed, Bath & Beyond and put the turkey ina cooler surrounded by ice. I will definitely be brining again next year.
This was truly wonderful. I ended up substituting apple juice for part of the broth, and added extra cold water to have enough for my container. I did not add any seasonings when I actually roasted it, but it tasted perfect. The broth was the same. I typically brine my turkeys in something less dramatic, and have had good success, but this was much better. I will continue with this brine in the future.
This was my first time using a brine. I used this for my 20 lb turkey (doubled recipe) on Thanksgiving. Everyone had their doubt and really did not think they would like the turkey BUT they LOVED IT. We had 15 people eating and there was very little leftovers. Since I doubled the recipe I used 1 gallon chicken stock and 1 gallon of Apple Juice and 2 cups of sea salt. I put the turkey in a big food grade bucket (found at Walmart) and kept it outside over night (cold enough to keep it cool). I cooked it at 500 for 30 minutes then turned the temp down to 325 for 3 hours and it was perfect!!!!
Made this brine for smoking turkey legs and thighs.The flavor and tenderness was outstanding!! Very simple to make and a must for smoking turkey. Soaked the pieces for 4 hours and they came out great. I did add 3 tablespoons of minced garlic as well.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.