Turkey Brine

OK, so I was given the task for preparing the turkey this christmas and as you can tell I am writing this review as the turkey is brining. So I got a little bit of a late start and will continue the review tomorrow. So far I used the kosher salt, vegetable broth a pre mix of poultry spices and that's it. I started the brine this morning and not to go into too much detail as to my mistakes, it looks as if I will have the turkey in the brine for about 5 hours. As a bachelor I don't have a lot of the cooking utensils so I had to improvise. I used a clean trash bag and the rubbermaid trash can that well for better words, used for trash of course I cleaned it out. I put the turkey and the brine in the trash bag, then put the bag and the trash can in the fridge. So far so good, I have been wanting to keep you up to date on how this will happen as I am not a cook and this recipe seems like it is idiot proof. The only thing that I am worried about is it not being in the brine long enough, however I will let you know how it will turn out tomorrow. WOW, I can't begin to tell you guys how good the turkey ended up even after brining the turkey for only 4-5 hours. I would definitely recommend this recipe. THe turkey did not end up too salty and the dark meat was almost too moist!!! if you can believe that. SO to sum it up I won't do a turkey without it!!