Turkey Brine

1315 Ratings
  • 5 1157
  • 4 112
  • 3 31
  • 2 6
  • 1 9

This is a tasty turkey brine recipe for any poultry. It will make your bird very juicy, and gravy to die for! This is enough brine for a 10- to 18- pound turkey.

By SHERI GAILEY

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
63 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
cool:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
2 gallons
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine vegetable broth, sea salt, rosemary, sage, thyme, and savory in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to be sure salt is dissolved. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • When the broth mixture is cool, pour it into a clean 5-gallon bucket. Stir in the ice water.

  • Rinse and dry your turkey. Make sure you have removed the innards. Place the turkey, breast down, into the brine. Make sure that the cavity gets filled. Place the bucket in the refrigerator for 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Remove the turkey carefully, draining off the excess brine and pat dry. Discard excess brine.

  • Cook the turkey as desired reserving the drippings for gravy. Keep in mind that brined turkeys cook 20 to 30 minutes faster so watch the temperature gauge.

Editor's Notes:

Always brine foods in a food-grade, nonreactive container such as a stainless steel or enameled stockpot, a brining bag, or a food-grade plastic bucket.

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of brine ingredients. The actual amount of brine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
3 calories; fat 0.1g; sodium 5640.3mg; carbohydrates 0.6g; protein 0.1g. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022