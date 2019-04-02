Easy Slow Cooker Carne Guisada

I have used this recipe to make delicious and authentic carne guisada at least twice a month for 2 years. It reminds me of the carne guisada in the Jesse Special at Mama Panchiata's, a recipe I've tried to recreate unsuccessfully until I came across this one. I cried when they closed down in 2012 because I thought I would never again have carne guisada so good. Not so, thanks to this recipe! This carne guisada is packed with flavor that melds together perfectly. The sauce is delicious! My only teeny tiny complaint is the thickness of the sauce - I usually end up whisking in some cornstarch or extra flour at the end to thicken it up a bit. But that's personal preference so I still give 5 stars. What I'm trying today is whisking together the flour/spices/beef broth (I use water and bullion cubes) and pouring it over the meat and veggies to see if that helps. The sauce does seem a ton thicker this way so far - less soupy and more like stew. Fingers crossed! I can't wait for it to finish cooking so I can eat!!!!! I serve this with fresh tortillas (get the fridge pack and fry them up in the pan - it totally makes the meal) and eggs (scrambled or fried over medium) and sometimes cheese enchiladas to complete the Jesse Special experience. However I can't nail the cheese enchiladas so that's a recipe I'm still looking for. Overall, this is a great recipe and you won't be disappointed.