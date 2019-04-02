Easy Slow Cooker Carne Guisada

Carne guisada is a hearty Mexican-style beef stew. It is excellent with tortillas or cornbread, and is also great as a burrito filling.

By LFETSCH

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine beef, potatoes, onion, peppers, and garlic in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix together the flour, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Toss the beef mixture with the flour mixture until evenly coated. Place the mixture into a slow cooker, and pour in enough beef broth to barely cover the meat. If you don't have quite enough, you can fill the rest of the way with water.

  • Cook on Low until the beef is tender, 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 682.3mg. Full Nutrition
