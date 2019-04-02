Easy Slow Cooker Carne Guisada
Carne guisada is a hearty Mexican-style beef stew. It is excellent with tortillas or cornbread, and is also great as a burrito filling.
IT REALLY TROUBLES ME WHEN FOLKS DO THERE OWN THING WITH A RECIPE AND THEN LOWER THE SCORE. CHUCK STEW MEAT AND CHUCK ROAST CUT UP ARE THE SAME THING AND THE RED THAT WAS SEEN IS PROBABLY THE 1/4 CUP OF CHILI POWDER. p l e a s e THINK BEFORE YOU WRITE AND STOP BEING MEAN!!!!!Read More
As written, using the chuck roast (fatty) and putting the potatoes in with the roast to slow cook (they get mushy) this only rates a 3. It tastes ok, but who needs all that fat and mushy potatoes? Buy a good sirloin steak or london broil or even an excellent quality stew meat (that's what I use...no fat). Add potatoes the last hour of cooking and turn up to high. No mush. No fat. This benefits from adding a sliced jalapeno pepper to it, always. Canned beans (black, pinto, red, etc.) can be added the last hour, also. Corn makes a nice addition, too.Read More
This is a very tasty recipe. My husband and I really enjoyed it. Make a casserole out of the leftovers using layer of rice, carne guisada, black beans repeated and put pepper jack cheese on top. Very Good!
I made this overnight to take to work.I love how easy it is to make!! It was pretty good although i had only a lb. of beef cubes and had to adjust accordingly. I also didn't have enough beef broth and used wine also.The meat was tender and delicious and i threw in some corn that i had leftover. Very colorful dish. I look forward to making this again with the exact ingredients it calls for.Thanks
good! I substituted masa flour for a more authentic taste, and added fresh diced serrano chile to bring the heat up.
Easy to make. I agree, trim all of the fat off the meat before putting it in the crock pot. Could add some more salt or spice!
I'm rating this in the middle cause I changed the cut of meat. I used chunked stew meat because that's what my mom always cooked with and it's already cut. It smelled heavenly all day but when I finally opened it at the end of the day it was full of some kind of red grease (which I almost see in the picture submitted. It definately was nothing I could pour over rice or anything like that. I drained the meat completely and we still ate it. The flavor was real good. Needed just a bit of salt. I'll try a different recipe next time.
My grandmother used to always tell me to follow a recipe exactly the first time around then change it a little and make it your own. But never just flat out change it. I agree.... don't rate something after YOU make your changes. Your supposeto rate the recipe at hand. My family liked this recipe. It was real good. But I will NOW be changing it just a little.
This is a terrific dish when you are feeding a crowd. I make these along with some shredded chicken when I am hosting a 'taco bar' party. I take the time to remove as much fat as possible.
This was pretty good. I used masa instead of all purpose flour. I also added more chili powder. It still needed more of a kick. It was not spicy at all, but definitely had flavor. My kids loved it. Next time, I won't dice the potatoes. I'll leave them a little bigger. I kind of lost them in the soup a bit. Make sure that your meat is lean/trimmed because it will reduce the amount of greasiness. But you also need to remember that Mexican soups are generally greasy.
This is very good but I recommend removing almost all of the fat from the roast or be prepared to use a gravy seperator.
A delicious recipe!! I've cooked Carne Guisada for years using a more difficult recipe and this one is equally as good. We grew up having it over rice. For those of you who don't know good Carne Guisada .. the cut of meat makes a difference and chuck roast is the best you can use. Other cuts don't cook up as tender. Sure you can trim some of the fat. The "red" as one reviewer referred to is the chili powder. When you pour that off, you loose the flavor. The potatoes need to go in at first .. that's what thickens this up. For the reviewer who is upset with others who rate the dish after their changes. Well said!!! You can't honestly judge something you made changes to.
This recipe gave me a lot of inspiration! Used 3 serrano peppers like one user had suggested...this made the heat perfect! Will absolutely make again. Also, I agree with the last few reviewers. Please, when you rate a recipe...rate the one that was submitted...not YOUR version of recipe and then make ugly comments. Thank you for the great ideas good reviewers!!!
It was okay. Nothing that special. Was a bit disappointed. Don't cook the potatoes the whole time. Put in later. Not as much flavor as I thought.
This was great. Nice flavours. The green peppers really made it. Great for lunches and in wraps.
After reading the critiques here, I decided to try to alleviate the greasy issue and used a very fat free piece of round steak. This is a good cut of meat to use for slow cooking. I cut it up into small, about 1 and 1/2 inch chunks. Also used masa flour instead of all purpose and a small can of chopped green chilis. Kept the chili powder and beef broth, but added no cumin and tested while cooking for salt need. I omitted the red bell pepper but left in the garlic and onion of course. I did take the advice of another and waited to add the potatoes until about 3/4 the way done. Peeled and cut into 1 and 1/2 inch pieces(like the meat)I realize this is not how the recipe is written here, but felt I needed to heed the advice of others and change it up for our tastes. It turned out quite tasty. When I make it again, I may need to tweak with some additional spices, but so far, we like it just fine.
I tried this recipe last night. I followed directions exactly. There is no way that 1 tsp of salt will suffice for 3lbs of roast. I will have to try and salvage this dish. I would recommend adding some green chiles to it, definately more salt, black pepper and maybe some diced tomatoes. I would rate this 0 stars if i could.
I decided to make this for Christmas while my in-laws were visiting. It was super flavorful, but I had to thicken it quite a bit. It still needed something more so I added some beef brown gravy and it made it perfect!!
I LOVED this. I did add some Mrs. Dash Southwestern Seasoning to this because I like it kicked up a few notches. My family fought over the leftovers.
As soemone who has made this the original Latino way I have to unfortunately say this was TOO BLAND for me! Latino food is all about seasoning which this really has none. I had to add the ingredients I usally use to it to bring it up to par. You have to go to hispanic stores or a really good Kroger to find these but TRUST ME it makes all the difference in the world. I'll make this again just the orginal way.
This was the most bland food I've ever made! I made it exactly as the recipe called with no additions. After it was done, I had to add a million different things just to get it to have a taste. My husband likes Mexican/Latino food and this was just not a hit. I don't know what this dish is supposed to taste like but this recipe was not for me!
Yum! Mine had an inexplicable sweet taste to it. I am not sure if it was super-sweet peppers (I had baby bells) or if someone mixed powdered sugar in to the flour. But once I figure that part out, it'll be perfect! A little extra cornstarch in the broth when it's done helps it hold together in a tortilla.
This stew is delicious! I made a few minor changes....added chipolte pepper flakes, some chopped cilantro, doubled the amount of salt and did not use potatoes. Served with baked cornbread. Will definitely make again!
The whole family loved this and it couldn't have been simpler!
Excellent...I cut the potatoes in larger pieces and didnt' have any problems. I have one of the larger oval crock pots and cooked it about 10 hours on low...since that's how long I'm away at work. It was definitely more like a soup than a burrito filling. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this as is. Sooo easy and yummy.
After reading so many positive reviews I was surprised that both my husband and myself didn't like this at all. I followed the recipe exactly but it was very bland, kind of a boiled meat or pot roast but odd flavor. Way too runny to put in a tortilla. I'm shocked that so many people liked it.
Very tender meat. Agree with most to trim fat prior to adding to crockpot. Also, could use a little "bite", was a little bland. We put in on tortillas and it made for a great taco, added refried beans and cheese. good recipe, will just add more spice next time.
Another great soup recipe found right here on allrecipes. I really liked this recipe, only change I made was a dash of tabasco sauce.
I really loved the flavor all though I know I did something wrong while making it....It still tasted great! just seemed like mine had to much broth
I have to agree with swchef, I have a hard time enjoying potatoes with tortillas, However I made the recipe the first time without changes, and found it lacking. Maybe it needed more salt. This 2nd time I am trying the recipe with a can of rotel tomatoes. The appealing thing about this recipe is,the ingredients I always seem to have on hand.
This was so good, I could barely stop eating. Mild spicy flavor and a hearty all-in-one meal. My only comment is that the sauce was a bit soupy, otherwise it tasted perfect.
Very good. Thanks for posting. My native Mexican bf liked this (but he did say its deffinatley not traditionall how its made ingredients wise also). I did make one change. I filled the 1/4 measuring cup 3/4 the way with chili powder and topped it off with cayenne pepper to bring up the heat =] Would deffinatley make again.
I did not care for this.
I think that this is a fine starter recipe. However...I must agree with several of the other reviewers and offer the following suggestions: 1) Add the potatoes at the end and use very lean cut. you cans skip the potatoes altogether and serve with rice as well. Probably a better strategy if you are planning several reuses as the potatoes will get mushy on reheat. Chuck will do very well just cut all visible fat. 2) This recipe tends to come out too thin. About a half hour before serving, remove most of the liquid, reduce by half and add 1 -2 tblsp of cornstarch (mixed with small amt of water first). Then add this gravy back to the dish. 3) The flavor is a little unbalanced. Consider adding 6 oz of tomato paste to the reducing mixture -- you can add to your taste.. 4) To give it a little more depth, you can add very small chunks of carrots to the crockpot near the beginning. Also 3 or 3 roasted poblano peppers add mexican flavor and a very small amount of heat. Spray with oil, blacken under broiler, put in plastic covered bowl for 10 minutes to make it easy to remove skin.
Excellent recipe. Only used half of the chili powder - too hot for us!
This was very bland. I won't make it again.
If you cannot decide between chili or stew try this recipe. I made this in my slowcooker and it intensified the flavours and tenderized the meat. This definitly a Mexican chili stew.
This was REALLY good. I usually make carne guisada on the stovetop, but it never turns out just right. This recipe had the perfect gravy. I didn't want to edit the recipe, but I didn't have 3 lbs of meat, garlic and didn't have chili pouder either. I used a little over 2 lbs instead and poured in a can of tomato sauce for color/flavor. I used garlic powder instead of garlic cloves also. Note: I coated the meat/veggie mix by shaking it in a gallon zip lock bag. (less mess)
Delicious!! I also cut the potatoes into larger pieces and had no problem. Just pulled meat/veggie mixture out with slotted spoon and served in taco shells i made from soft tortillas in the oven. Served with lettuce, tomato, and avocado.
Followed the recipe exactly, but I did cut the meat chunks smaller to be more kid-friendly. This is definitely a soupy, stew-like meal. Might be good with hominy added, and carrots would be a nice addition too. Served this with crusty french bread. Can't wait for lunch leftovers today! Thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely delish! As my sister put it "it's just the right beef stew and just the right chili". I added a beef bullion cube and a pinch of white sugar to my crock pot just for kicks, flavor was perfect!
This is the first beef dish I've made in over a year - wow. Though this was pretty good - fairly basic but the few ingredients came together to make something pretty good. (But not a wow.) I had no trouble with mushy potatoes (I even cut up everything tiny), and I also ended up adding a little bit of water cause mine got very thick. I tend to always cut fat off of things so had no trouble with greasiness either. (I was cutting fat off before people started getting all health-conscious.) A crock is the best way to cook meat. I guess I missed that part about using it as a burrito filling - I wish I had tried that, just with some Jack cheese.
I forgot the red peppers, but added a diced jalapeno (with seeds and membrane). I wished I had added more! This wound up being very wet for me, but that may be because my slow cooker was a bit too small for this recipe so everything just kept stacking up up up! I served this, strained, in tortillas. For the leftovers I was stumped, then decided to just add the remainder of my "Mexican Rice I" and a can of kidney beans and tomorrow we'll eat this as a true stew. Thanks for the recipe :) I do still prefer "Carne Guisada II" from this site, which is also made in the slow cooker.
i followed the recipe exactly and it turned out amazingly yummy! i had my in-laws over for dinner and they loved it too....5 stars in my opinion!
Tastes SUPER yummy, but the potatoes and bell pepper turn to mush if you put them in at the start of cooking. Will put them in the last 2 hours of cooking next time.
I have used this recipe to make delicious and authentic carne guisada at least twice a month for 2 years. It reminds me of the carne guisada in the Jesse Special at Mama Panchiata's, a recipe I've tried to recreate unsuccessfully until I came across this one. I cried when they closed down in 2012 because I thought I would never again have carne guisada so good. Not so, thanks to this recipe! This carne guisada is packed with flavor that melds together perfectly. The sauce is delicious! My only teeny tiny complaint is the thickness of the sauce - I usually end up whisking in some cornstarch or extra flour at the end to thicken it up a bit. But that's personal preference so I still give 5 stars. What I'm trying today is whisking together the flour/spices/beef broth (I use water and bullion cubes) and pouring it over the meat and veggies to see if that helps. The sauce does seem a ton thicker this way so far - less soupy and more like stew. Fingers crossed! I can't wait for it to finish cooking so I can eat!!!!! I serve this with fresh tortillas (get the fridge pack and fry them up in the pan - it totally makes the meal) and eggs (scrambled or fried over medium) and sometimes cheese enchiladas to complete the Jesse Special experience. However I can't nail the cheese enchiladas so that's a recipe I'm still looking for. Overall, this is a great recipe and you won't be disappointed.
This was yummy. Even my 71 year old mom and 5 year old twins liked it.
I loved this more than restraunt style! The meat was so tender and just fell apart..I did use stew meat.
What an easy, flavorful meal. I made it as described and it turned out delicious. Very mild heat but lots of flavor. We will be making this again. I read several of the reviews before making this, and had a few concerns. I am very glad I didn't make any changes. Perfect the way it is!
Great recipe with my modifications; used sweet potatoes instead of white, used 1 Tablespoon Cumin, and only 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder to favor my stomach. It was slightly bland, so will use 3 T. CP next time. BUT...the flavor was wonderful!! I spent a lot of time trimming the chuck roast so had little fat to remove. The prep is time consuming, so also will do prep one day, and cook the next. Served with corn bread this time. Next time...rice. Thanks for the recipe. YUM!
For a better burrito filling and less fat, I made these changes [I hate it when people do this, sorry]: I used a London Broil, omitted the potatoes and added a jalapeno, seeded and diced. Slow cooked for 8-10 hours because this cut of meat it leaner and tougher. Pretty good - I just didn't want potatoes in my burrito...
I've made this adding Mexican oregano and oh emm gee, delish!
This is "Stew Chili" and boy, is it ever good.
Great Recipe, ILENEFAITH1, thanks for sharing. I added a 4 jalapenos for an extra kick. I served it with flour tortillas, rice and homemade refried beans...thanks for sharing :)
Wonderful! I used extra spices and hamburger, because I was out of round steak. Kids adored it!! Thanks!
Followed the recipe exactly and it tastes nothing like the Carne Guisada you get here in Texas. The seasoning is bland, and the gravy was more like a soup. Very Disappointing.
This tasted more like regular pot roast, it did not have much of the Mexican food taste.
Followed recipe exactly and it came out great! Flavorful, and it made great burritos!
Awesome!
Very good stew served with mexican rice. Bit time consuming trimming the chuck roast of fat. Added more chile powder,salt,cumin,and a touch of oregano. Next day added cornstarch to thicken to make burrito's. Excellant filling. Would make again.
Great recipe! I cut my potatoes a little bigger for added chunkiness and added an extra Tbsp of cumin just because I love the flavor. Thanks for sharing!
Flavor was great! This is one of my boyfriend's favorite dishes so I was scared of the turnout! It was surprisingly delicious!!! Would definitely make again!!!
I followed the recipe because, as others point out, you can't fairly and accurately rate something when you make a lot of adjustments. I was disappointed with the way this turned out. It was more like a beef stew than what I consider carne guisada. It was WAY too soupy for me and lacked the flavor of restaurant - purchased carne guisada. I might consider making this again and using others' suggestions...unless I find a better recipe. Otherwise, just add a few more veggies, and you have an okay stew.
There is only 1 problem: it smells so GOOD while it's cooking that it's hard to wait until dinner! I've made this now twice, pretty much following the recipe. My changes are minor: I use some sassy-hot New Mexican red chile powder, so I cut that down to 2-3 tsp or it's too hot for us, yellow potatoes, and gluten-free flour. First time I made it, I couldn't believe it when my daughters (who don't care for spicy foods) said that it was really good! My husband and son loved it. It's perfect for chilly fall and winter dinners. I serve it with a salad and gluten-free cornbread. So good!
This was really good and very easy. We will definitely be making it again. I made it exactly as written except I added a chopped jalapeño - we like our food spicy!
Great recipe. I used venison roast instead of beef and it turned out well.
Great taste,my whole family loved it.
We all liked this but I am not a spicy food kind of person. So next time I am going to try to cut back on the chili powder and increase the cumin. I will be making this again for sure though.
I ALWAYS use this recipe when cooking carne guisada, it is so delicious!. Awesome flavor and it makes my house smell sooo good!! While everyone makes carne guisada a different way, I prefer and LOVE to make mine like this!! I highly recommend trying it! You will fall in love.
Oh my goodness!!! This was my very first time making Carne guisada and I loved this recipe. I cooked it for some friends of ours and my husband said, "are you sure you want to do this for them as your first time". Needless to say he loved it and said he wants me to keep making it.
This was yum. I had it in the crock pot for almost 10 hours so I added some extra water. Next time I'll use extra stock instead of extra water.
Made it based upon the recipe. First, it's easy. But it's just OK. The gravy is greasy. I used chuck steak. I think the next time, I’d trim the fat from the beef. The flavor is nothing special.
This was excellent. I changed the recipe only by using cornmeal and bean flour as thickeners. This was great over rice with warm tortillas.
I've taken this to church potluck several times. It's a huge hit.
Great taste and the whole family loved it. Needed more spice but can add that next time.
I used ground turkey instead of the beef due to gout and it was delicious. My family really enjoyed it.
Nice flavor, nice broth. Seemed to be missing a little something, but I couldn't figure out what would make it perfect. Added an extra cup of beef broth for a little more juice, so needed to adjust flour to 1/3 cup. Was a bit runny, so might add a little more next time.
I couldn't believe that I was reading 1/4 CUP of chili powder. May be that I use a different type of chili powder than others have used. Even so I chickened out at the last minute and only added 1/8 cup. It was still so hot we had to avoid the liquid and serve it over brown rice. And we aren't wimps when it comes to the heat. But it was oddly tasty just the same. The whole family kept eating it while gulping down large quantities of milk. Will definately make this again but cut back even further on the chili powder.
Good flavor. Easy to through into the crock pot and forget about it all day, that aspect gave it the 4th star.
Very flavorful. A nice easy to make dinner to throw in the crockpot. I made cornbread to go with it. My husband and son loved it.
I used sirloin that I trimmed and I cut the chili powder. I was concerned it would be too spicy for me. Like others, I felt it was too watery. I added some flour to thicken it a little. I wished that I had masa, but I made do with flour. The flavor was good, the potatoes weren't mushy, the beef was tender. If I make this again, I will use less liquid. I suspect it will taste better tomorrow, but it was good tonight.
this was a good recipe :) my meat was a little chewy still at the end of the 10 hours so i think i will try it again with a better cut of meat because i really enjoyed the flavour of it. the sauce was nice too.
Love the gravy - very hearty! I used a chuck steak, just trimmed it and the end result was very little fat. I didn't use potatoes, I put in two large tomatoes. Then baked a few potatoes, opened them up and put this wonderful stew over them.
This is so yummy! i just used a pack of stew meat & followed everything else. . . i didnt have an issue with the potatoes getting mushy. great flavor! goes great with some tortillas and rice:]
Added one can of Rotel. Very easy crockpot recipe!! We loved it!!
