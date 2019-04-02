Lahmahjoon (Armenian Pizza)
These savory pizzas are bathed in a tomato and lamb topping, then cut into wedges to serve. Served hot or cold, these may be an appetizer, or put a little salad in the middle, and fold up like a taco for a quick meal.
Coming from an Armenian family, I grew up on Lahmahjoon. Making this on a tortilla is definitely easier, but it tastes more authentic on flat bread, (which is much more time consuming.) I moved from CA to UT and can't find ground lamb anywhere here. I made this recipe with beef and it still tasted good, but I prefer the lamb. I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but I felt the mixture of spices was pretty accurate. By the way: I love rolling Lahmahjoon up with lettuce and tomatoe in the middle. It makes a great sandwich.Read More
I had been craving this for awhile and decided to make it since we have moved far away from our usual Turkish restaurant that serves it....the ground lamb I bought didn't seem to be ground enough so next time I'll process it further so the end result is more like a paste and not too chunky. I think my husband is still yearning our regular restaurant style Lahmahjoon so I found it hard to make a good rival for it at home unfortunately. Can't blame a girl for trying!Read More
I planned an “Armenian Feast” for my husband whose family is Armenian. Not only was this recipe simple and easy, it was absolutely delicious. My grocery store doesn’t carry ground lamb, so I bought a pair of lamb chops, cut them up, and pulsed the meat in a food processor for a couple seconds. It worked wonderfully. I used the bones to make a stock for the “Armenian Lentils” recipe also found on this site. I debated on making some flatbread from scratch, but opted instead for whole wheat tortillas. The tortillas were on the small side, so it worked best when we just folded them over like a taco as opposed to stacking them and slicing like a pizza. The hubby was very impressed; and my children, ages 7, 3, and 2 asked if I would make this for dinner every night. That’s a keeper!
I have never had this on either pita or a tortilla before. My great grandmother always made it on an extremely flat bread she made from scratch- it was like a soft cracker, similar to boraghatz (spelling?). She also used the ground lamb sparingly, so it was less condensed and more smattered in the sauce. I am still searching for the cracker-bread recipie, though, and will update if I find it.
Terrific, just terrific. My wife is somewhat finicky, and she ended up eating two of the four made. I followed this straight through. I might up the garlic next time, but... Well... If I were still cooking professionally, this would be a menu item- appetizer and meal version with a light salad. And I guarantee it would sell. Thanks!
This recipe is realy fabulous with the additions I've made which gives it, I believe a more authentic flavor. Used more chopped peppers (red and green), cause I had them & needed to use them up. Instead of the parsley, used 1 full bunch of cilantro finely chopped. Added more cumin (3/4-1 tablespoon), 2 tablespoons of mint. 1 lb pizza dough, cut in 4 equal pieces (used more dough, cause makes more then 4 Lahmahjoon). Sauted the onions with peppers until golden, then added the garlic (oh yeah, 1-2 T). Once vegies were cooked to release their flavor, added the pre-cooked ground lamb. Please add salt and pepper to taste, without it, it will be blah. brush olive oil lightly over the doug. Spread the meat thinly over each pizza. Once baked, sprinkle some lemon juice over the top. Yummy in our tummies is what my family experienced. My husband is Armenian and he couldn't stop eating it & remarked on how close it is to an Armenian store which we've bought these from located in Watertown, MA.
Tasty and easy! I combined this with a couple of other recipes for Lahmahjoon adding chopped shallots in place of the bell pepper, toasted pine nuts and most important of all, 1/8 tsp of ground allspice. The smell when these were cooking reminded me of my favorite Jordanian restaurant in Tucson, divine. We rolled these up with chopped parsley, cukes, tomatoes and a hefty dollop of baba ghanouj (recipe on this site!). Thanks for the excellent and economical meal!!!
Will make again, but with changes. If we bake these, we'll try baking at 400 at 5 - 10 min. Ours were smoking at 450 by 8 min. Otherwise, we'll use flour tortilla's & pan fry. We suggest topping with a little cucumber ranch dressing.
It actually tasted like the chimichanga meat, which I was a little disappointed in. I had expected something different...
I decided to try this recipe after it was featured on the front of allrecipes. I can't recall if I have ever tried Lamahjoon before, but the recipe looked easy and quick to make. As suggested by the recipe, I made the filling the day before to let the flavors blend, and I think this does make a difference. I used ground beef instead of ground lamb, because im not a fan of lamb. I also used dried mint leaves crushed, it was what I had. And used yellow bell pepper instead, but i think it gave it a nice sweetness. This came out pretty good and I liked how the pita was pefectly crispy, sadly it`s not great to bring as a lunch to work. The pita gets a bit mushy. My fiancee liked it and I think i'll be making this again.
I loved this! So delicious. Had to sub turkey for the lamb, and I accidently used tomato sauce instead of paste. Still, it turned out excellent. Bf's only complaint was that the bread was too crispy--wanted it softer. I may have contributed to that, though, bc I used Indian Chapati Bread that I had made from a recipe, and I made the bread small. So maybe less time in the oven or just heat separately, and bf will be happy. Thanks for the recipe!
I liked this alot. I would add a full tsp of cumin the next time I make it. I used ground beef instead of lamb for cost purposes. Would love to give this a try with lamb, i think it would be delicious. It's a nice quick weeknight meal if you round this out with a salad. Leftovers taste justa as good the next day.
These were pretty darn good. Next time I think I'll try making them with ground beef. I don't usually like to alter recipes the first time I try them, however I didn't have any mint leaves so I used cilantro instead. The only other thing I added was salt and freshly ground black pepper.
This was an interesting tasting dish. I love lamb, so I liked that, but it wasn't anything to rave about. I also didn't have mint though, so it would have changed the flavor a bit.
this was a very interesting way of making pizza! because we're a household of 2, we had it 2 days in succession. first day i thought there was a tiny something missing, so i added some salt to the remaining mixture, and the next day it tasted perfect. i soaked the tortillas in water before i spread the meat mixture on them, and that stopped the base drying out too quickly while cooking in the oven, as we wanted to put some chopped lettuce and tomato in the centre and roll them up. i found 230 degrees a little high on the first day, so on day 2, i heated the oven to 200 degrees and it was perfect. i also served it with some guacamole and sour cream. yummy! :)
We found these to be a little bland. I didn't have the opportunity to let the meat mixture sit overnight, and was not able to use lamb, perhaps this played a roll in the blandness of it?? We also found that the pita got too crispy at 450 for 20 minutes. Next time I will play with the seasoning, let it sit over night and cook it at a lower temperature for less time.
Three grocery stores and I couln't find ground lamb so I used turkey instead. We liked the taste, it was unique. I wasn't able to sit the mixture as long as suggested but was still great. I plan on making it again, hopefully with lamb next time.
Someone in the office raved for hours about how good and quick this pizza was, convinced me to try it and my first mistake was accepting a premade instead of making it myself. Next time I'll try the recipe myself, I think he was just after my job.
Excellent recipe. If I don't have ground lamb I substitute ground beef. Serve with yogurt mixed with tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro & scallions.
Love this recipe, I've made it several times now. As other reviewers said, 20 minutes might be way too long depending on the bread you use, so keep an eye on it as you cook it. The recipe says to stack them together (like a sandwich), then cut them in wedges, and in the pictures you'll them open face. I've eaten them both ways, and really prefer them open faced--- less messy and a better balance of flavors. I otherwise cook it as described, adding some salt and pepper to the fresh lamb. I'd recommend topping this with some plain greek yogurt and/or a squeeze of fresh lemon. I also eat this along side the "Armenian Lentils" from this site. And don't skip the "sit over night" part of the recipe--- it makes a big difference. I also agree that the dish would be just as good with ground beef or turkey in place of the lamb. You really don't taste much lamb flavor with all the other spices.
This was good, but we didn't find these to be extraordinary. We have never tasted this elsewhere so we had no idea what to expect ( other than having an idea from reading the recipe). It really didn't taste of lamb. It could have been any meat really. Nice but, nothing wow about this recipe for us. I am glad to have tried these so thank you for sharing!
If you can find lamb at all, you can make "ground lamb" easily by putting chunks into a food processor and processing it.
This is very good. It kind of reminds me of Sloppy Joe meat on a pita lol. I added a little more salt and put some mozerella on top! yum!
These were tasty.
This turned out well, but I ended up adding much more basil and mint, and I wish I had left out the green bell pepper. Husband added cheese to his - I think he was unable to comprehend pizza without it. Thanks!
I had these years ago and loved them. I have searched for a recipe and nothing has even come close...until I found this one!! Incredible, absolutely delicious! Thank you for this wonderful recipe. The only problem I had, was trying to find fluffy tortillas so I just used the flat tortillas and they were fantastic. Thanks again :)
I have a bad track record in the kitchen. This recipe was easy to follow, and my husband really liked it, too. Success!
My grocery store didn't have ground lamb so I used veal. It was good, not the way my husband remembers it from Montreal. Will make again though, and try to find lamb next time.
I needed to double the recipe, and used half beef and half lamb because that's what was on hand. I still only used one can of tomato paste, and that was more than enough; it was the overwhelming flavor. To us, the result resembled a Sloppy Joe mixture without the sweetness. I appreciate the idea of using pita bread as a pizza crust, though.
Lord have mercy, this was good!
