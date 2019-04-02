Lahmahjoon (Armenian Pizza)

Love this recipe, I've made it several times now. As other reviewers said, 20 minutes might be way too long depending on the bread you use, so keep an eye on it as you cook it. The recipe says to stack them together (like a sandwich), then cut them in wedges, and in the pictures you'll them open face. I've eaten them both ways, and really prefer them open faced--- less messy and a better balance of flavors. I otherwise cook it as described, adding some salt and pepper to the fresh lamb. I'd recommend topping this with some plain greek yogurt and/or a squeeze of fresh lemon. I also eat this along side the "Armenian Lentils" from this site. And don't skip the "sit over night" part of the recipe--- it makes a big difference. I also agree that the dish would be just as good with ground beef or turkey in place of the lamb. You really don't taste much lamb flavor with all the other spices.