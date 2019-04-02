Lahmahjoon (Armenian Pizza)

These savory pizzas are bathed in a tomato and lamb topping, then cut into wedges to serve. Served hot or cold, these may be an appetizer, or put a little salad in the middle, and fold up like a taco for a quick meal.

Recipe by KIMLEFEBVRE

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 lahmahjoons
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ground lamb in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and break into small pieces until mostly browned. Drain any excess grease. Add the onion, green pepper, and garlic. Cook until onion is translucent. Stir in diced tomatoes and tomato paste, then season with parsley, basil, mint, cumin, and if using, cayenne. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and refrigerate overnight to blend the flavors.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Distribute the lamb mixture evenly over the tortillas, and spread out to the edges. Place the tortillas onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake for about 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from the oven and place the lahmahjoons onto a large piece of aluminum foil so that two of them are meat side to meat side, then stack the pairs together, and bring the foil up over the top to keep warm. These can be served hot or cold. Cut into small wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 888mg. Full Nutrition
