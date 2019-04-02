Sesame Tilapia

1 of 282

Rating: 4 stars This was a desperation recipe for me and it turned out great. I put six frozen tilapia filets into a ziploc bag, added about a half cup of sesame oil, a packet and a half of Italian seasoning, a sprinkling of salt and pepper and 3 cloves of minced garlic, then shook the bag up and let the filets marinate and defrost at the same time inside the bag in a sinkful of cold water for an hour. Baked them for 22 minutes and they were perfectly done. My family LOVED them and they had plenty of flavor. Helpful (135)

Rating: 5 stars Very, very nice recipe. We love the subtle flavor that sesame oil gives. A couple of things: I used that lemon pepper shake that you can buy for seafood rather than the Italian seasoning which I thought would clash with the sesame. Worked wonderfully. Also, I sprinkled toasted sesame seeds on the top. Be careful not to overcook and you've got a 5 star recipe! Helpful (89)

Rating: 4 stars THIS RECIPE WAS A HUGE HIT - and my family is extremely finicky. But I did do a few things differently than the recipe called for. I used fresh herbs (oregano basil and parsley) and dried rosemary (but not much). I put everything in a dish when I was making the marinade then transferred it all to a ziplock bag and put in the refrigerator. I made sure all pieces of fish were coated with the marinade and turned it (the bag) and massaged the fish every 30 minutes for an hour and a half - this was to make sure every peice was good and coated with all of the herbs and spices. Then I took the fish out of the refrigerator brushed all of the excess marinade (from inside the bag) onto the fish with a basting brush and enclosed all of the fish in an aluminum foil "tent" and put it in a glass baking dish. The fish fell apart when it was done (about 40 minutes at 345- 350) and the juices were inside the foil bag with the fish. I WILL DEFINATELY MAKE THIS AGAIN! BRAVO to the creator of this recipe! Helpful (61)

Rating: 4 stars This was very tasty. I didn't use the exact amount of seasonings or oil ( just sort of sprinkled on what looked right). The only addition I made was to sprinkle the fish with sesame seeds before baking. Next time I think I am going to try marinating this overnite. The sesame taste was nice and mild and seemed to pair with the fish well. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of baking this I put it on my Foreman grill for 4 minutes and it came out just right. Surprisingly delicious! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This is a winner! I added twice as much garlic and a little more Italian Seasoning. I baked at 400 for about 12 minutes and it turned out just great! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe. I did make one change when I made it. I also added some ginger to it. I love the flavor of garlic and ginger together. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars A simple tasty easy to make dish...what more could you want. I've tried it twice; once without the sesame oil and once without the Italian seasoning. Both worked very nicely although using both tends to confuse the flavors. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars If you are in a hurry...this one is a good choice. I didn't marinade in advance, and I did decrease the sesame oil by about half. I couldn't believe how simple and delicious this was. Helpful (20)