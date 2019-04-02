Sesame Tilapia

This was a desperation recipe for me and it turned out great. I put six frozen tilapia filets into a ziploc bag, added about a half cup of sesame oil, a packet and a half of Italian seasoning, a sprinkling of salt and pepper and 3 cloves of minced garlic, then shook the bag up and let the filets marinate and defrost at the same time inside the bag in a sinkful of cold water for an hour. Baked them for 22 minutes and they were perfectly done. My family LOVED them and they had plenty of flavor.
Very, very nice recipe. We love the subtle flavor that sesame oil gives. A couple of things: I used that lemon pepper shake that you can buy for seafood rather than the Italian seasoning which I thought would clash with the sesame. Worked wonderfully. Also, I sprinkled toasted sesame seeds on the top. Be careful not to overcook and you've got a 5 star recipe!
THIS RECIPE WAS A HUGE HIT - and my family is extremely finicky. But I did do a few things differently than the recipe called for. I used fresh herbs (oregano basil and parsley) and dried rosemary (but not much). I put everything in a dish when I was making the marinade then transferred it all to a ziplock bag and put in the refrigerator. I made sure all pieces of fish were coated with the marinade and turned it (the bag) and massaged the fish every 30 minutes for an hour and a half - this was to make sure every peice was good and coated with all of the herbs and spices. Then I took the fish out of the refrigerator brushed all of the excess marinade (from inside the bag) onto the fish with a basting brush and enclosed all of the fish in an aluminum foil "tent" and put it in a glass baking dish. The fish fell apart when it was done (about 40 minutes at 345- 350) and the juices were inside the foil bag with the fish. I WILL DEFINATELY MAKE THIS AGAIN! BRAVO to the creator of this recipe!
This was very tasty. I didn't use the exact amount of seasonings or oil ( just sort of sprinkled on what looked right). The only addition I made was to sprinkle the fish with sesame seeds before baking. Next time I think I am going to try marinating this overnite. The sesame taste was nice and mild and seemed to pair with the fish well.
Instead of baking this I put it on my Foreman grill for 4 minutes and it came out just right. Surprisingly delicious!
This is a winner! I added twice as much garlic and a little more Italian Seasoning. I baked at 400 for about 12 minutes and it turned out just great!
I loved this recipe. I did make one change when I made it. I also added some ginger to it. I love the flavor of garlic and ginger together.
A simple tasty easy to make dish...what more could you want. I've tried it twice; once without the sesame oil and once without the Italian seasoning. Both worked very nicely although using both tends to confuse the flavors.
If you are in a hurry...this one is a good choice. I didn't marinade in advance, and I did decrease the sesame oil by about half. I couldn't believe how simple and delicious this was.
This was very bland and no one in my family enjoyed this although we ate it since it was "okay enough." I prepared this identical to the recipe.