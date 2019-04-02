Greek Style Garlic Chicken Breast

This recipe was passed down through my family for years. If you're looking for a great tasting, tender chicken breast, this is what you're looking for - Greek style.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut 3 slits in each chicken breast to allow marinade to penetrate. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper, and paprika for about 30 seconds. Place chicken in a large bowl, and pour marinade over. Using your hands, work marinade into chicken. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Cook chicken on grill until meat is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
644 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 57.6g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 659.5mg. Full Nutrition
