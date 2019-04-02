Greek Style Garlic Chicken Breast

I was experimenting again in the kitchen and I used this recipe as a base for creating an Italian/mediterranean marinade for chicken because I want to serve it with Fettuccini Alfredo for a local VFW Sat. night dinner. For 4 chicken breasts, I used basil/oregano instead of paprika and only 1/2 tsp of pepper, more garlic. I exchanged the lemon juice for 1-2 TBl of roasted garlic rice vinegar and 3 TBL of white wine vinegar along with 1/2 cup of olive oil instead of 1 cup. My husband grilled it on the BBQ. We all enjoyed it and my husband who does not like chicken kept giving compliments. I usually have leftovers of chicken and I did this time, but instead of everyone leaving it for mom to eat, my son came home the next day and ate the rest. And they keep saying how good that chicken was!! I will be making it for home and the Sat. night dinner!