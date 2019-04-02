Greek Style Garlic Chicken Breast
This recipe was passed down through my family for years. If you're looking for a great tasting, tender chicken breast, this is what you're looking for - Greek style.
LOVE this recipe!!! I followed many of the previous reviewers advice (especially Cloverdale1's) and these are my final changes: only 1/2 cup olive oil juice of 3 medium lemons 2 tablespoons minced garlic NO paprika (just b/c I don't have any) 1 teasp. of crushed basil 1 teasp. of crushed oregano 1/4 teasp. cayenne pepper 1/4 teasp. crushed red pepper Kept salt, and black pepper the same.... I am not a good planner, and I like easy cooking, so I only marinate about an hour to an hour and 1/2. Then I just put in the the broiler instead of grilling. As you can tell, I like it spicy. Even in the broiler, this recipe kept the chicken perfectly cooked and MOIST. YUMMY!!!! My husband and 13 year old LOVED IT, and said they want this one a lot, which is great b/c it's so easy...Read More
Excellent - didn't marinate over night but did all day - still VERY tender and flavorful - I cooked the chicken on my George Forman grill and it turned out great - can't wait to try it BBQ style. Even hubby who isn't a chicken fan liked it.
This was the best grilled chicken recipe I have found!! I do not grill chicken because it comes out too dry. This recipe has changed that! Thank you. I followed others' advice about using 1/2 cup oil and doubling the lemon juice. I reserved some of the mixture and used it for asparagus. I left the asparagus in the marinade for an hour and then threw it on the top grate of the grill while the chicken was cooking. Excellent!
This tasted great and was very easy. The only thing I would do differently, is take the chicken and marinade out of the refrigerator about 45 minutes before putting the chicken on the grill. The marinade "solidifies" in the refrigerator, and I think I would like it to become a liquid before grilling. I served it with Greek Pasta Salad III also on this site. A great easy meal. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was great. I ordered chicken the last time I was at my local Greek restaurant and I have to say that this tasted nearly identical, if not better! This one is a keeper.
I prepared and marinated the chicken while I went Christmas shopping then grilled it on my George Foreman grill. Quick, easy and delicious. Wouldn't change a thing. I am adding this to my family's list of favorites right now. We have taken to eating it with feta cheese over greens as a salad. Perfection.
This was fabulous. A big hit with the family. Moist and juicy and very flavorful. I marinated a full 24 hours before grilling. This will be a regular in my summer grilling rotation! I served it with a Greek salad using the Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing from this site and it too was delish! Thanks for posting! FORGOT TO ADD: I took others advice and halved the oil but doubled the lemon and garlic. Added 1 tsp. oregano.
This was OK but nothing special. I did bake the chicken instead of grilling it though, due to the colder weather. I thought it was a bit bland while my husband said he tasted the pepper more than the garlic. A hint, though, is to take the marinated chicken out ahead of time before cooking, as the olive oil solidifies in the frig.
Absolutely fabulous. Have made this several times and everyone wants the recipe. Does flare up a bit when you first put on the grill. Wonderful flavor and so very easy.
Did chicken kabobs with this and then put it in a pita with some feta and the Easy Greek Yogurt Cucumber sauce and it was delicious. Great healthy alternative to a gyro. This one is definitely going into the regular rotation.
Chicken breasts have a tendency to dry out when grilling (at least in my experience), but not this recipe! The olive oil really helps keep it so moist. This has just the right amount of lemon juice, but I did use closer to a tablespoon of garlic. This marinade would be a great vehicle to add whatever herbs you like. Next time I will try adding rosemary!
Delicious! I used 1/2 c. olive oil, probably 5 T. lemon juice and marinated in pyrex smaller rectangle dish and baked in the same dish at 400 for 20 min. Nice and moist and delicious!
So far this is the best marinade I have come across. Chicken had a great taste and would still go with pretty much any side dish! Definite Keeper!
My family went crazy for the taste of this chicken. Marinating it for the full 24 hours is essential. However, the olive oil can be adjusted to less, maybe cut it in half and it is just as effective.
This was delicious! I used about 6-7 cloves of garlic and about 1/3 cup of olive oil. I let it marinade for a few hours in the fridge and then grilled the breasts. Served with rice pilaf, tzatziki sauce, and steamed carrots and brocoli. A hit in our house -- will definitely make this again!
Absolutly the best chicken marinade I have ever tried. I did take the suggestions of other reviewers and increased the lemon and decreased the oil. I added additional garlic and paprika but to be honest I really don't think you can go wrong with different amounts of seasoning, The basic recipe is yummy as is. Thank you so much Michael for posting. No more bland chicken for me!
I LOVE this recipe! My family is Greek, and it was a big hit with them!
I thought this was FANTASTIC. Didn't even need a knife to cut it. I doubled the garlic and doubled the lemon and used tons of oregano! PERFECT! THANKS
Nice easy dish and we really enjoyed it. Caution though, make sure not to overcook the breasts.
This recipe is so good. It is defintely a keeper. I followed some of the other suggestions especially on the olive oil amount. I used half a cup as other suggested and instead added 3 crushed garlic cloves and added oregano. I did not eliminate the paprika since I like the color it gives to food. The taste was perfect and despite I used tenders they came out moist. I cooked them in a cast iron skillet on the range top 5 minutes per side and only put it in the broiler to finish about 3 minutes and that was it. I had dinner done in 20 minutes! By the way, I marinated the tenders for about 4 hours outside the fridge and it tasted very good. The tenders absorbed the marinade very well!
i made a version of this using thighs. i increased the garlic to about 1/2 cup, and only used about a tablespoon of garlic flavor olive oil. i baked it for an hour and a half @ 375. i kept it covered for the first 45 minutes, then basted it about every 15 minutes with the cooking juices. it absolutely melted in your mouth!
I was experimenting again in the kitchen and I used this recipe as a base for creating an Italian/mediterranean marinade for chicken because I want to serve it with Fettuccini Alfredo for a local VFW Sat. night dinner. For 4 chicken breasts, I used basil/oregano instead of paprika and only 1/2 tsp of pepper, more garlic. I exchanged the lemon juice for 1-2 TBl of roasted garlic rice vinegar and 3 TBL of white wine vinegar along with 1/2 cup of olive oil instead of 1 cup. My husband grilled it on the BBQ. We all enjoyed it and my husband who does not like chicken kept giving compliments. I usually have leftovers of chicken and I did this time, but instead of everyone leaving it for mom to eat, my son came home the next day and ate the rest. And they keep saying how good that chicken was!! I will be making it for home and the Sat. night dinner!
We eat a lot of chicken in my family and this is by far the best recipe! My husband LOVES it and asks me to make it all the time. I shared the recipe with my mother-in-law and we ate it at Christmas. The whole family loved it! There were no leftovers of this kind of chicken. =)
Great recipe! I used a whole bag of frozen chicken breasts, made the marinade with extra lemon juice and garlic and coarse sea salt, and let it defrost/marinate in the bag, flipping in once in awhile. Grilled it as directed - even my PICKY kids ate it. Leftovers were wonderful on salad next day.
LOVED the simplicity and taste of this chicken! I added more garlic (but I always do!) and kept everything else the same. This is going to be a repeat at our house in the near future!!! Thanks!!!
Very good flavor. Really smells like garlic which scared my kids a bit. Also cut the oil in half.
I used only about 1/2 cup of olive oil, skipped the paprika, and added one tbsp of dried oregano. It was fantastic!
This was delicious! This was the most JUICY tasting chicken I have ever tasted. It was equivalent to the chicken at a really nice restaurant. I followed the ingredients list but did use a scant measurement of the black pepper. I did think the marinade amount was excessive, and I dislike wasting any, so I cut it in half and it made the perfect amount. I also wanted to cut the calories to some and I am sure that helped. For convenience I broiled the chicken. With the amount of oil in the chicken marinade just be careful when doing this and know your broiler settings well. I made a chicken sandwich, as I had planned out of it tonight, on a toasted baguette with a slice of lite swiss and tomato. Although, it was actually quite good with just a fork and a knife. TY
added some rosemary to the marinade and it was some of the best chicken i have ever had. great recipe.
Its a keeper! I have four kids under the age of 10 who can be very picky...I kept quiet and watched them and none of them gave it to the dog under the table, that means they liked it. Great with garlic bread. I did'nt have fresh lemon or fresh garlic. I look forward to it next time with fresh ingredients. Thanks.
I've made this several times so far. The first time I made it, I only marinated the chicken for one hour and it was good. The following times, I marinated it over night and it was really tasty.
This is really a good marinade. I use less oil, slightly more lemon, omit the paprika. I add cilantro and green onions and put it in a blender. Good stuff!
The chicken tastes like regular chicken. It didn't taste very well at all. No mean to be rude but it had no flavor ro it.
Followed the reviews and added extra garlic and lemon along with thyme, oregano, and rosemary. After marinating the chicken turned out so tender and flavorful. YUM!!!
Awesome recipe! My whole family loves this and I have a 4 year old and 2 8 year olds! I can't find much they all like, but this is so good and so tasty! Definately marinade it over night!
Nice flavor. Froze the chicken and marinade together, and it defrosted wonderfully. Served with Classic Greek Salad for a quick, light meal.
I TRIPLE THE GARLIC,DOUBLE OR TRIPLE THE LEMON JUICE, HALF THE OIL..I USED THIS CHICKEN ON A TOMATO-BASIL PIZZA AND IT WAS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!
Great! I've made this with chicken and turkey, marinated it overnight or for as little as 3 hours and cooked it on the outdoor grill as well as baking and broiling in the oven - it was delicious every time. I put the chicken and marinade into a zippered freezer bag - easier to work in the marinade and handy to pop into the fridge.
I made this for the first time tonight and not only was it so simple to make but it was beyond delicious. My boyfriend said that it was better than anything he's ever tasted in all of the Greek restaurants he has been to.Thank you for making me look like a culinary genius.
Delicious. I cubed the chicken and grilled the breasts as kabobs. Simple ingredients but great flavor. I marinated mine for about 6 hours and that seemed to be plenty of time.
I love this marinade. The chicken came out tender and juicy. I fried mine on the stovetop - wish I had a BBQ. Look at me...an Aussie without a barbecue...that's like a Chinaman without a wok!
I used bone-in, skin on chicken breasts that were not sliced as indicated by the recipe. Although I marinated for a full 24 hours, the flavors did not infuse the meat to great extent. I did increase the lemon juice to 2 lemons and about 6 cloves of garlic (1/4 cup, chopped). I will try this recipe again, but next time I will remove the skin for marinating.
Halve the recipe. Amazing
I really liked this chicken. It's excellent on salad!
lacking seasoning for that hmmhmm taste.....but I baked it in the oven, maybe the grill would be better..doubt it
Not enough salt, lemon, garlic or oomph at all. If you follow the advice of the 4 and 5 star reviewers and completely change the recipe by adding all sorts of herbs and spices, then yes, you've got a great recipe.
Very tasty chicken. Was too cold to grill, so I pan fried. Worked very well.
How can the fat content be so high?? the oil??
To make the marinade penetrate faster, I use a jaccarder to make many small holes in any type of meat and the flavors penetrate faster. Also, if the breast is thicker on one end, just slice half way thru like a book to make everything more even. This recipe is FABULOUS,easy and will give you many left-over options. I did reduce the oil, increase the garlic, lemons and added good oregano. Used a stove top grill and used an instant read to prevent over-cooking. Enjoy!
This was excellent. Being Canadian I did change one ingredient. I used P.C. Roast Chicken Spice. I reduced the oil, as well. After marinating, I put each piece of chicken into a tin foil envelope. Cooked chicken legs 15 mins. each side, then put them on the grill to finish with some of the marinade. Wonderful! My husband said "Just like in the restaurant" Thanks.
this is amazing! i added a little extra lemon juice, crushed garlic and fresh rosemary from the garden. my grill is broken so i sauteed in the marinade and it was INCREDIBLE and extremely juicy. thank you for a fabulous recipe
Nice marinade. Very lemony! This would be good in a pita with grilled eggplant, bell pepper and zucchini with some tzatiki sauce!
The Chicken grilled up really nice. It had a lot more flavor then I was expecting. Juicy too.
This was wonderful! Made this last night. Made it according to recipe. I reserved a little marinade making sure I had some garlic pieces for basting as I grilled. I was a little concerned of how my fiance would like the chicken, but he spoke of how it reminded him of someone's bbq chicken in town, even though there's no bbq in it. Ha! He really liked and it's healthy, something I could put on his new doctor ordered eating plan. This would be really good with feta cheese too. A definite regular.
Greek Style Garlic Chicken Breast Haiku: "The reviews are raves, but so many make changes. I made as written." I stayed true to the recipe's ratio of ingredients, along w/ marinated my chicken overnight, but the end result was really just "yawmon" - a lemony yawn. Brightening it w/ herbs would certainly be beneficial, along w/ tinkering w/ the ratio of EVOO to lemon juice, so maybe I'll make it again w/ some alterations.
This was delicious! Made it with Laura's lemon potatoes and a Greek salad. Marinated overnight and the flavours were fabulous!
Delicious! I also used half of the oil and left out the paprika but added basil. I broiled it for about 12 min and it turned out moist and tender. Thanks for sharing.
I liked the flavor of this, but the high ratio of olive oil to lemon juice caused the grill to flare up, requiring very careful monitoring. I marinated all day, and the chicken was tender and full of flavor. Perhaps I will try this in the oven, next time.
This was a winner! Instead of lemon juice, I used one of my swanky lemon flavored olive oils. I added fresh thyme to the marinade. I marinated only 1 hour before cooking and right before placing the chicken in the oven, I added some italian seasoning. The family loved it! My husband said, "You're becoming quite the chef". My daughter said, "Please make this again". My son said, "Mommy, this is good! It looks just like the food on TV". So, I will make this very simple, but fantastic chicken again.
this was great! I made minor changes: I halved the oil, added a little rosemary and extra lemon, I marinated for only 6 hours, served with feta cheese on top - and I baked in the oven instead of grilling. so good! I'm keeping this in the rotation.
This was really good! Marinated about 5 hours...
very good marinade! I only kept the chicken in the marinade for 20 minutes(had to eat and run!) and it was still so tasty! I didnt measure but I am sure I put in more lemon and garlic, as i love them, no paprika though and for side dishes, I made fresh spinach sauteed with EVOO and garlic and fresh mushrooms with pasta sauteed with EVOO, garlic and Parmesan cheese with basil and oregano, s&p, what a meal! "oh so good";-) Thanks for the chicken recipe!
Delicious! Everyone raved about it. I did increase garlic and reduced the oil to 1/2 cup, thus the 4 rather than 5 stars. I see no need for the full cup. Let the marinating chicken come to room temp before grilling so the olive oil won't be so gloppy! For more even cooking, I cut each breast in half crosswise and pounded them to even thickness (not too thin though). Sometimes I add some chopped fresh oregano, rosemary or thyme from my garden. Final comment; DO NOT OVERCOOK!
I have cooked this several times and it is always great. The chicken is never dried out thanks to this great marinade! my husband and toddlers loved it!
This chicken is delicious and very simple to make. I didn't marinate over night, just all day and it was still wonderful. I will absolutely make this again! Thanks for the great recipe!
what a fantastic way to change up chicken breasts!
This was good, brought great flavor to the chicken
Good flavor. Served with a Greek salad - lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, and Greek vinaigrette - refreshing summer meal.
Pretty good chicken....will increase the lemon juice next time, and I only added 1/4 c. evoo.....1c. of oil was way too much oil. Served on whole wheat pita with Easy Greek Yogurt Cucumber Sauce and Baked Tomatoes Oregano and corn on the cob on the side. Thanks!
Doubled the garlic (love garlic!) and cooked the chicken on my George Forman. I thought the fresh lemon juice added just enough lemon-flavor, but didn't overpower the garlic at all. I did add a little oregano and thyme as well. I bet it's even better on an outdoor grill, I can't wait to try it again.
Nice recipe .my children ate half of the dish
Absolutely delicious chicken! The chicken was very juicy and flavorful. Even my husband, who is not a fan of chicken, enjoyed it. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
A simple, tasty recipe and it does what it says! I usually have difficulty keeping chicken breast filets moist but this worked like a charm, even though I only marinated 30 min! Other modifications: used 5/6 (1/2 + 1/3) tsp fried chicken seasoning, 1/2 tsp salt and no paprika. Also, I cut the chicken breast filets in half since the time to marinate was so short.
It tasted okay but very expensive to make (1 cup of olive oil for 4 chicken breast can add up-especially if you use good olive oil like I do)
I made this for a party and the chicken was dry. I thought the marinade would keep it moist. I did marinate overnight. I also followed the most helpful positive review edits, but just didn't turn out how i was expecting. I may make it again and try another method of cooking to keep it from being dry.
used 1/2 oil (could try 1/4) and doubled the seasonings
I thought that this chicken was very good. It had a nice light lemony tang but was not overpowering and would probably taste great over a salad. My husband thought that it was just ok.
This chicken was so delicious and tender!!!
This was a hit! It was far from dry, if you do it right. I pan seared it and added a little of the marinade to the pan. I made it for a salad which I mixed fresh spinach romaine lettuce cucumbers vine ripe tomatoes red onions and hard boiled eggs sliced up and a day old ciabatta bread cubed and tossed in olive oil and fresh salt and pepper toasted on a cookie sheet in the oven and it was delicious! My family loved it. I just changed a few things I added 1/2 cup olive oil 2 garlic cloves sliced up and a drop of vinegar and half of a lemon juice and paprika coarse sea salt and fresh ground peppercorns
This was amazing i have a hard time finding chicken recipes that agree with my palate but this did thank you
My family tried this recipe last night and my 9 year old and her two friends could not get enough! They were angry at her sister because she wanted to eat chicken too! They wanted to eat her share. Next time I will definitely double the recipe! I made the recipe without change except to decrease the olive oil and that was because I ran out. Definitely will make again. And so will my daughters friends mother!
GREAT RECIPE!! We enjoyed this chicken over and over. I however fried the chicken breast with the marinade...it was excellent.
We ate this recipe last night with pasta sea shells on the side and garlic bread. It was very yummy. Warning to anyone that is grilling this inside the house instead of out on a barbque grill, open EVERY SINGLE WINDOW IN THE HOUSE because it's going to look like a fire got started in the house somewhere. The hot grill and the olive made a lot of smoke but it was soooooo worth it. LOVE IT!
I didn't have lemon juice so I omitted it. I added chopped cilantro. Excellent. My husband loved it!
Fantastic
This was very good. It was different and just yummy! lol. Thanks for posting
Very good base recipe for me. I love seasoning and I used this recipe on bone in chicken. I also shook on my homemade Greek seasoning to add flavor!
Delicious and easy. Followed other reviews and cut the oil in half. Also added thyme, oregano, and cayenne pepper
Made this recipe for a cookout. It was a big hit. I took the suggestions of other reviewers and cut the olive oil in half and used two lemons. I also added two tbsp of dried oregano. Marinated for 8 hrs - not overnight. It turned out great. I highly recommend it.
I would have followed the recipe exactly but 1 cup of olive oil seemed like a lot to me. Many other reviewers also suggested reducing the oil to a half cup. The only other change I made was to use the zest of the lemon that I juiced. I marinated the chicken breast for a few hours and then baked it in the oven. It smelled great while it was baking. It got done very quickly. The chicken breast was moist and flavorful. Thanks for an excellent recipe. It was very good, easy to prepare, nutritious and healthy.
I was not very impressed with this recipe. The only flavor that came through was the lemon.
Great recipe halved the oil and tripled the garlic. Only had time to marinate for 1 hour and it was still tender. I also cut the Breast into tenderloin like strips to help it cook faster. Didn't have any paprika but was still delicious!
Added extra lemon juice, garlic, and oregano. Cooked in grill pan. Next time, I want to try baking.
I decreased the oil and added more lemon juice, as other reviewers suggested. I added thyme and basil for more flavor. I marinated it overnight, so it had plenty of time to flavor the chicken. Still, it was just rather bland. I don't love it--but it's ok. Nothing to write home about.
I make this but I double the juice add ten Brussel sprouts halved and bake it in the oven at 400 for 30 minutes. So good!
These were so juicy! They had awesome flavor! Great marinade. ALso, added more garlic and lemon.
I have to admit - with such a simple recipe I didn't understand the rave reviews. I mean it's just a lightly seasoned chicken breast. Then I grilled these with natural charcoal and hickory chips and they were fantastic. Make these and you won't be sorry.
yummy! the whole family loved it!
Followed the recipe exactly and the chicken was awesome! Both my husband and I loved it! Thanks for the recipe Michael!
