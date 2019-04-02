Cheryl's Spinach Cheesy Pasta Casserole
This recipe was given by a friend and it instantly became a favorite! It tastes great as leftovers as well! Enjoy!
This recipe was given by a friend and it instantly became a favorite! It tastes great as leftovers as well! Enjoy!
This was delicious! The taste was great. There are a couple of things that I would change. First, add a lot more cheese, and wait to add the cheese to the top until the last 15 minutes. When I pulled it out of the oven, the cheese had browned, and it was tough. Perhaps covering the dish prior to baking would change that. Also, add herbs and spices! Garlic would be awesome in this dish--fresh basil and some oregano would definately be good. You must try this recipe!Read More
I was surprised this recipe got such good ratings because it is very bland. When I was making it I thought it was interesting that it had no seasonings in it, but I followed the recipe anyway. With some salt, pepper and Italian herbs, it livened it up after the act, but next time I would make sure to use a highly seasoned pasta sauce and/or seasoned bread crumbs, and maybe suate some garlic and onion to add to the mix before cooking.Read More
This was delicious! The taste was great. There are a couple of things that I would change. First, add a lot more cheese, and wait to add the cheese to the top until the last 15 minutes. When I pulled it out of the oven, the cheese had browned, and it was tough. Perhaps covering the dish prior to baking would change that. Also, add herbs and spices! Garlic would be awesome in this dish--fresh basil and some oregano would definately be good. You must try this recipe!
This recipe was very good with the changes that I made. I first ommitted the egg and breadcrumbs, cause that just seemed kinda weird. I sauteed the spinach(water all squeezed out) with onion, garlic, pinch of dried oregano, and crushed red chili flakes, then added the sauce. I mixed it all with the shells, put it in a casserole dish and topped with mozzerella and parmesan cheese. And it was sooo delicous, I served it as a side dish along with breaded chicken. thanks for the recipe inspiration!!
This is a nice recipe to use as a base to be creative. I took another reviewers advice and used fresh spinach I got at the famers market, sauted it in olive oil, minced garlic salt and pepper. I drained the excess moisture. I also wanted to reduce the fat content. I used egg beaters and reduced fat mozzerella cheese. This was fabulous with some steamed carrots and fresh fruit salad. I will be making this again. Thanks
I was surprised this recipe got such good ratings because it is very bland. When I was making it I thought it was interesting that it had no seasonings in it, but I followed the recipe anyway. With some salt, pepper and Italian herbs, it livened it up after the act, but next time I would make sure to use a highly seasoned pasta sauce and/or seasoned bread crumbs, and maybe suate some garlic and onion to add to the mix before cooking.
Super easy and delicious- I agree with another reviewer's recommendation: use only 1 tb of oil with rest as skim milk - you don't miss the extra oil. Used Healthy Choice garlic Lover's sauce and added about 2 tsp of basil. I baked it covered and just removed the cover for the last 5-10 min.
This was extremely tasty! Like an easier version of stuffed shells. To make the recipe a little less fattening, we added only 1 tablespoon of oil and filled the rest of the 1/4 cup in the recipe with skim milk. Tasted great!
This pasta dish was very good. I used penne noodles instead of shells. Also, I added ground turkey, my husband has to have some kind of meat in his meals! Next time I'm going to add fresh sliced mushrooms. This is a good meal for a weeknight dinner, very easy to prepare!
My husband loves meat - but when I cooked this recipe he didn't even notice there was no meat. So easy to prepare, so delicious, I even froze the leftovers and they were great a week later. Definitely will be used again and again.
My family really liked this recipe. I made it when we were all sick; it's great comfort food! I halfed the recipe then followed a lot of previous user comments, including: (1) To the egg mixture, I added a teaspoon of dried basil, a teaspoon of onion powder, and a teaspoon of minced garlic, (2) I added cottage cheese to one of the cheese layers, (3) I used fresh spinach, and (4) I used a quarter of the cheese. I baked it in a 9x9 baking dish. Delicious!
This casserole ended up tasting much more "Italian" than I had expected--kind of like a meatless lasagna. But my husband and I really liked it. I would add at least 50% more cheese. This casserole is very filling; the two of us could barely make a dent in it with just a salad as a side dish. The leftovers are great too!
We loved the flavor. It is what we call a "keeper". If you like macaroni and cheese you will love this.
Really, really, really enjoyed this one! I used fresh spinach instead of the frozen (sauteed in a little EVOO w/ minced garlic) because I needed to use up a bag, but that was the only change I made. Followed everything else as instructed. It's a keeper and we'll be having it again for sure! Thanks for the recipe! :)
I added some cooked grilled chicken strips because it is easier to get my two year old to eat something if chicken is in it and that was a nice addition to this already amazing recipe. Also, I did not have any pasta sauce on hand, so I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes and that worked great. This has definitely been added to my recipe box!
This was pretty good and very easy. To those of you who left out the egg, it is essential for thickening the dish and giving it a lasagna flavor and feel. I used extra virgin olive oil for extra flavor. I added italian herbs and basil to the bread crumbs and will probably add some garlic to the spinach next time as that sounds like a good suggestion. As for complaints about it being bland perhaps that has something to do with the choice of pasta sauce. I liked it and my kids ate it. Even my picky son who was begging for chicken nuggets as I served this up, forgot about them after he finally consented to taste it.
We all love it! 12 oz. = around 3 c. dry shell pasta (I actually use 4 c.). I substituted 1 can diced italian tomatoes for the 1/2 jar spaghetti sauce, used italian seasoned bread crumbs, only cheddar for the cheese, and was in a rush and tossed everything together using 1/2 of the cheese rather than layering it, sprinkled with parmesan, baked covered, and then uncovered and added remaining cheese for the last 5 min., and it was absolutely scrumptious! I later made it layered, and really prefer it all tossed together. This is my new "weeknight lasagne"! It will be a regular on our weekly menu, and a quick yummy meal all will love when having guests over. For those who say this recipe is bland, a thing to remember is that it can only be as good as the spaghetti sauce that you use, so don't skimp on the quality of sauce. Thank you Cheryl for the recipe!
this is a great easy meal! thanks for sharing! I did make a few changes per other reviewer's suggestions. I used whole wheat pasta (personal preference), 2 full bottles of sauce (24 oz, Spicy tomato Basil-highly suggested-very good), 1-8 oz package of Italian style cheese as my first layer, and about 8 oz of cheddar and mozzarella for the top. I also added mushrooms in with the spinach and about 1 tbsp of minced garlic with some garlic salt (I eyeballed it, maybe a tsp). I baked covered for 35 minutes, then uncovered for another 10. DELISH! On my bi-weekly menu for sure!
This was really good. I added 1 pound of lean sausage to which I browned 1/2 a large sweet onion when the sausage was about half done. I also added more cheese than the recipe called for - I kind of "eye balled" the amount of cheese. We love cheese. I also added about 1 T Italian seasoning to the egg mixture for a little more flavor and I added 5 large mushrooms. Since there are only 2 of us, I made this in 2 smaller square pans. One of them I cooked and one I lined with plastic wrap before adding the pasta mixture. I put the extra pan in the freezer to cook later. I will then pull this out of the pan and freeze it with my meal sealer for quick dinner my husband can put back in the pan and pop in the oven on a night I work late. I baked this with foil on top for the first 30 minutes, as others suggested, to keep it from drying out. Next time I will add twice as much spinach and even more mushrooms.
This recipe has became a hit in our household! I made this one evening, during Lent, because I had all of the ingredients on hand! My husband (who loves food with meat and is never happy with anything when I use spinach for the main ingredient) could not stop eating it! He has also already requested that I make it again for him! Scrumptious and simple, I love it!
This was just ok. Plus, he calorie count is ridiculously wrong-- it says this makes 12 servings, which it does not, so it's not as healthy as it looks either. I would say it makes 4, maybe 6 servings. It's definitely not worth 700 calories (or more) a serving.
This is a great vegetarian pasta dish! I'm always on the hunt for an easy, meatless dish and since I was craving something saucey, this fit the bill. I used crushed Italian flavored croutons, an extra egg, water instead of oil, and grated Parmesan cheese for my spinach mixture. I baked it in my Pampered Chef stoneware baking bowl and it came out perfect. I can't wait to dig into some leftovers today :p Thanks for an awesome addition to my vegetarian file! :)
Absolutely delicious! I added Fontina cheese for a little zip and some smoked Mozz as well. Also, was extrememly liberal with the garlic, pepper and crushed red, as we like a little heat. The spinach flavor is not very pronounced, so it's a great way to get non-veggie eaters their daily does.
This was the first time I had cooked a vegeterian meal for my family and I was a little worried about the spinach just cuz my kids hate it (but I try to sneak it in) But we really enjoyed it. This will become a regular part of our menu...Thanks for the great recipe. Sonya
This is a great quick and easy recipe for nights when you just don't really want to put that much effort into cooking. The casserole tastes great as is, and works even better the next day as lunch. It was also very tasty when made with a 6-cheese blend I picked up at the corner store. Yum.
The recipe is quite yummy but lacks a lot of taste due to minimal spices. I would add garlic and onion powder at least. I also tried to add a little more protein and crumbled tofu into the mixture.
Yummy!! My whole family even my picky 2 year old loves this recipe. It has been an easy way for me to sneak vegetables in my kids diet. Some nice additions: -Don't layer it - just mix it all together. This way you can just freeze it for later in the week. -Sautee some onions, garlic and mushrooms to add to the mix. Have made it once a week and my family still gobbles it up!
Just finished my 2nd helping! So easy with ingredients I had on hand. I added some minced garlic and my bread crumbs were the seasoned type, so it wasn't bland at all.
This was very good. I only gave it 4 stars because I felt like I needed to modify it to make it 5 stars. I basically doubled the cheese but cut the olive oil amount in half. I also used fresh spinach and cooked it down with 1/2 onion minced and 2 garlic cloves minced. I also bloomed about 1/2 tsp of oregano and a 1/2 tsp of thyme and added it to the bread crumbs. And I used italian bread crumbs. All of these things enhanced the flavor and made it a 5 star dish. My family and friends loved this.
This was great for the whole family (even my picky toddler). It needed a little more sauce and I did add garlic salt, Italian seasonings, and onion powder to add flavor. I baked it covered with foil for 30 minutes and uncovered for fifteen. This kept the cheese from browning too much. This will definitely become a regular in our household. Thanks!
So I made this recipe keeping in mind previous suggestions from others.. I sauteed the spinach in garlic, covered the dish with tin foil so the cheese wouldn't harden, used seasoned breadcrumbs, seasoned sauce, and added my own seasonings. I also added my own twist and added purple onion, red pepper and green pepper since I had them in my fridge and needed to use them up. I also added one pound of cooked ground beef. With all of that said this dish was OKAY... it wasn't horrible.. and it wasn't great.. I guess I was expecting something more with the high rating. I probably wouldn't make this again for our family.. it seemed like too much prep for just an okay dinner. No one complained and we ate it all but I just don't see this as a 5 star dinner. I would definitely make this for pot luck or a party since there was tons of food to go around!
This was great, and fairly easy also. I got my whole family to eat it, even the 5 year old. At first they were nervous because of the spinach but everyone tried it and enjoyed it. Will definitely make again. I liked the idea of a main dish with no meat, however you could easily add some if that is what you prefer.
very good, changed a few things. omitted the jars of tomato sauce and used 2-14.5 oz. cans diced toamtoes with italian herbs and 2-8 oz. cans tomato sauce. also added a little garlic and onion powder into the tomato mixture. family absolutely loved it, even a 5 and 3 year old.
I honestly have no IDEA how this got so many five star ratings! All you really taste in this concoction is the sauce.
This dish was wonderful. I used the substituted balsamic vinegar instead of white and white wine instead of water like the others had suggested and it was fantastic. I also used crushed red pepper spice instead of chili powder. The gravy does taste great with mashed potatoes. Will definitely make again. Thanks
This recipe was very basic and so i added a little something extra.........i added a bit of feta to the pasta along with sauteed onions, mushrooms and some celery and a bit of granulated garlic and a roasted garlic and red pepper seasoning. also i used fresh spinach, rather than frozen and i just gave it a rough chop before adding it to the pan. this was a bit hit in our family
This is super easy and very good. I used only 2 tbs of olive oil and italian seasoned breadcrumbs (less than 1/2 a cup). I sauteed a 10 oz bag of fresh spinach in a little bit of olive oil and garlic. Next time I might use even more spinach. Definitely a keeper.
This has the potential to be 5 stars. I made the recipe as stated except put the cheese on top the last 15 minutes. Next time I will use fresh spinach and sautee in the olive oil with some fresh garlic. Another plus is that this is super easy to make.
This was good, but not overally great. I used two packs of spinach and 2 jars of spaghetti sauce. I ended up with enough to freeze a whole dinner and had one that night.
simple and fast. I halved the recipe and used less cheese. The only thing I would do different is add a bit of garlic powder or italian seasonings to give it a little more kick. A new favorite.
I did not like this recipe. I found it to be bland and uncreative.
The finished product was absolutely perfect. I did make some changes though. First I cooked some chicken with some italian herbs, then I used fresh spinach and cooked it with some olive oil and garlic. It smelled so good mixing the garlic in. I mixed one egg in some milk instead of oil to make it more creamier. For the sauce I used half pasta sauce and half of Safeways "Tuscan Tomato and Basil Bisque. It's a soup but it makes the best pasta sauce. You MUST try it. So it turned out to be a creamy tomato sauce. Also, instead of the layers I mixed everything together. I put half the pasta on the bottom and then half a cup of ricotta cheese and some mozzarella cheese, then the rest of the pasta and the rest of the ricotta and some more mozzarella. I will definitely make this again. It did take a while to make, but its sure worth it. :)
really really good!! I didnt have quite enough pasta sauce, but it was still amazing! I didnt use all the cheese it required, because thats a lot of cheese! But my husband loved it, very filling! Good way to get your man to eat spinach:)
Easy. Tasty. YUMMMM. I add a teaspoon of minced garlic. But other than that, great.
We like this very much. My kids both ate it and my daughter was especially happy as she is vegetarian. I didn't make any intentional changes b/c I thought the recipe would work well as is. But I only had rotini on hand, so I used that instead of shells. Also, I used a canola/olive oil blend, seasoned bread crumbs and a combination of kraft 4-cheese italiano and cheddar. Spinach- cheese - tomato sauce recipes do not typically need a lot of additional spices and flavour. The point is to taste the spinach and not be distracted by other flavours that might over power.
Delicious! I mixed 1 cup ricotta with the mozzarella, and added a sprinkle of basil, oregano, thyme, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Still could use a bit more. Next time I'll add lots of garlic. But it's yummy, filling, and easier than lasagna! I made 1 8x8 for dinner tonight, and 3 rectangular foil dishes for the freezer.
I have no idea what all the hoopla is about this recipe; as is quite bland. As per what often happens on this site, people rate it after they have made changes.
Good and easy, used seasoned bread crumbs and added a little basil,garlic powder,and black pepper. Also used fresh spinach, just added to pasta water during last 30 seconds of cooking.
This was absolutely delicious, a real hit with my vegetarian kids! To appease my carnivorous boyfriend, I made meatballs & sauce on the side, added them to the top of his dish when serving. The only change I made was in reducing the olive oil slightly and using Italian-seasoned bread crumbs. While I was concerned at some of the views noting "blandness", my family thought it was just fine. I will definitely be serving this one again, thanks so much!
AMAZING! this is a hearty, easy-to-make recipe. After reading other reviewers' comments, made a few alterations for extra flavor. - to cut down on the fat content, i used 1tbs of olive oil and added skim milk to get a 1/4 cup mixture - used fresh spinach, blanched and chopped and sauteed with one clove of minced garlic for extra flavor - instead of bread crumbs, i used crushed garlic croutons - added salt and pepper to taste - also baked the casserole covered with foil for the first 35min and removed the foil to bake for the last 10min to prevent an overly tough/burnt top layer of cheese. this is a great recipe whether made as is or with a few special touches added. Can be prepared in advance and can skip the layering of the ingredients if in a rush. just mix it all together n dump it in the pan before adding a layer of cheese on top. i'm sure anyone who decides to give this recipe a try will not be disappointed.
Mediocre. Didn't want to eat the left-overs.
really easy to make and the whole family loved it. i made a few modifications and it turned out fantastic: substituted skim milk for most of the olive oil, added 1 tsp of red pepper flakes, dried basil and dried oregano to the egg mixture, sauteed fresh spinach and mushrooms with garlic instead of the frozen spinach, baked covered for 35 minutes and uncovered for 10. lastly, i added 2 cans of diced tomatoes with italian herbs for some more texture and flavor. YUM!
This was great! I brought it to the neighborhood 4th of July party and everyone wanted the recipe! The only thing I would change is that I don't think it is necessary to pre-cook the spinach. I'll definitely make it again!
Very nice indeed
Says my 7 year old: "Mom, this isn't good . . . it's GREAT!" I found it surprisingly flavorful. However, I used Italian bread crumbs and I sauteed the spinach in the olive oil with a minced clove of garlic. This is a great meal for the days when at 4:00 I realize that I have no idea what's for dinner - I typically have all these ingredients in the house. A must try!
I read other reviews and decided to create my own recipe. I left out the bread crumbs and tomato basil sauce. I added onion, velveeta (~1/4 log), mozzarella with jalapeno (~1/4 cup) and I used spaghetti noodles (the only noodles I had). It turned out fantastic!
I used whole wheat fusilli instead of shells for this recipe. Overall it was excellent. I was tempted to skip the eggs and bread crumbs but went ahead anyway and my advice is don't skip it...it sounds odd but gives the whole thing a nice texture that holds together without affecting the taste.
This is outstanding! My mother-n-law made this over the weekend and everyone just loved it! My son who's 1 years old couldn't get enough of it. This recipe is a keeper!!! Good job!
Good starting point but i agree with other reviewers-needs more spices! I added 1 TB of Italian spice and 1 C fresh parmesan. Much better and kids love it.
This is a pretty good recipe. My husband said it tasted like "light lasagna". I did make some changes base on other reviewers' suggestions. First, I used penne noodles instead of shells. I thawed the frozen spinach for just 5 minutes by letting it sit on the counter, then sauteed it with minced garlic, parsley, Italian seasonings, and a dash of red pepper flakes. I mixed the bread crumbs with the olive oil and eggs before mixing with the noodles and spinach. For those who said the eggs and bread crumbs sounded odd, you do not taste them they just help to hold everything together. It may go without saying, but use a bowl with a lid to toss the ingredients around in... its much easy to just shake the bowl then to mix all the stuff together with a spoon. For the cheese, I used only 2/3 of the bag of chedder, and 1 and 1/4 bag of mozzerella. I also added 1/4 cup of parmesan. I covered the casserole with greased aluminum foil before putting in the oven and baked for 40 min. After the 40 min., I removed the aluminum foil and baked for an additional 10 minutes and then let it cool on the counter for 15 minutes before serving.
It is a great starter recipie. I sauted the spinach with onion, galic salt, crushed red pepper and oregano. I also added grape tomatoes with the sauce, did half regular bread cumbs and the other half seasoned and only put cheese on the top.(Trying to make it more low fat.) With all that there was a lot of taste and it was really yummy:) My hubby loved it! Thanks
Delicious taste, but cooking time is a bit off...I went by what the directions had and the top noodles came out super crispy. So next time I will take it down by 5 mins and see, but this is a for sure keeper. I sauteed my own spinach with some EVOO and garlic, but that's the only change I made. So tasty and so few ingredients! Cheap and easy, I LOVED it!
This was very easy to make and mind you this is coming from a 26 year old who isn't advanced at cooking at all. I added some spices to it and this was yummy!!!
Made as stated, it was okay. My kids thought it okay too. Definitely needs something, or some spices to spruce it up.
All I can is that my husband who HATES spinach ate this dish and even went back for seconds! The only thing I changed was the sauce. i used a package of basil tomato seasoning, a jar of diced tomatoes and a small one of tomato paste. So the sauce had a slightly different consistancy, but it was still good.
I really enjoyed making and eating this! I customized it a little, though. I sauteed fresh spinach in olive oil and garlic while the pasta was cooking. I used another reviewer's suggestion of italian bread crumbs and another reviewer's suggestion of skim milk. And I agree that it is really filling.
This recipe was really yummy. I followed the recommendation of previous reviews and added ricotta cheese in the cheese layers, used fresh spinach sauted with lots of minced garlic, added dried oregano to the egg mixture, and added sliced provolone cheese to the top. I baked covered for 30 minutes and uncovered for the last 15 minutes. Served with mixed greens with sliced olives, chick peas, and artichoke hearts with store bought Italian dressing. A yummy vegetarian meal. Oh, also substituted soy pasta for regular pasta as we are trying to stay away from wheat as much as possible. It's a little weird in texture, but worth the "goodness" as it provides lots of protein :) Thanks for a great recipe!
I love this recipe, though I do change a few things. I use 2 different flavored sauces and I also sprinkle with basil and oregano at the end. I've made this recipe with a variety of veggies including black olives, mushrooms, and red, yellow, green and orange peppers. I also sauté garlic with the veggies.
This is a great recipe but as it is written it is bland. I added sauted onion and garlic, S&P, and a little bit of red pepper. This made it a great dish!
This was a very easy and tasty dish. I will be keeping this recipe handy for busy week nights. Thanks for sharing
This was pretty straightforward, but I am lot in love with it. The pasta mixture needs extra seasoning-- salt, pepper, garlic. It was really filling, though!
Very good and easy! I modified by replacing much of the oil with milk, as recommended by other reviewers. I also only had one jar of pasta sauce, but had a half jar of alfredo sauce so used that for the top layer. Fantastic, and my 3-year old didn't even pick out the spinach!
Super easy and Yummy! I sauteed the spinach with lots of garlic and to it added oregano and little bit of basil, I used garlic and onion spaghetti sauce and not so much cheese. Definitely a keeper.
I made it and my family loved it!!
Made this as written. Was OK, but not repeat worthy.
This was great and everyone in the family ate it...my 1 and 3 year olds and my husband all loved it. I added some ground turkey, minced garlic and fresh basil, and I just put in a couple of tablespoons of oil. It was delicious!!
This will probably be a standard dish in my house when I'm too tired to cook. Super easy. Delicious, but unexciting. Something you can eat on a regular basis but wouldn't make for company or a potluck. I used zucchini instead of spinach, although I would have preferred spinach. (I didn't have any.) Also, I added cubed chicken to the top layer. (two breasts) I cooked it covered except the last 10 minutes. I only used mozzarella cheese and only one layer in the middle, not two. I omitted the cheddar cheese because that seemed to be too many flavors and too cheesy. I think I ended up with the perfect amount of cheesiness and probably used about 12 oz of just mozzarella. Some of my family topped their servings with fresh cilantro and parmesan cheese.
Everyone loved it, i used a whole pound of pasta and it came out great!
This recipe was great! I made a couple of changes. I added a pound of mild ground Italian sausage. Also, I used two 24 oz. jars of tomato basil garlic pasta sauce, one 16 oz. box medium shell pasta, and Italian bread crumbs. My husband loved this recipe! This definitely is a keeper.
This is delicious but as another reviewer mentioned, it would be even better with garlic & some spices like oregano & basil. I also added some sausage for meat & 1 chopped tomato. Yum!
Absolutely love it. I used the spagetti sauce with little meatballs. It kept very well in the fridge for 4 days. 5 stars!!
Really easy and delicious. I did use fresh spinach and cut the cheddar cheese in 1/2. Turned out perfect.
This is edible, but so bland. I added garlic and italian seasoning but it didn't help much. I guess it depends on the pasta sauce you use, I used Muir Glen Organic Tomato Basil sauce. I don't think the sauce was the problem however. I think this just needs way more seasoning and definitely could have used more spinach. Would double next time. Artichokes would be good also. This recipe is a good starting point - but to make it good - it needs changes!!
Easy and very delicious!
This was OK nothing too special. Easy to make and the kids ate it without complaint.
I was looking for a new recipe for my husband, who is a vegetarian, and this one is a definite keeper. It turned out awesome. The spinach flavor was good, not too overwhelming.I used italian seasoned bread crumbs which gave it great flavor. The eggs really held it together well. I was worried about using cheddar, but the flavor was really good mixed with the mozzarella cheese, not what I was expecting. The only thing I might try next time is adding some mushrooms.
delicious! Added some browned ground turkey with a ton of garlic and onions... very good!!
This was sooo yummy! i used less oil (like the other reviews) and next time i think i would prefer less sauce. also im not sure if the eggs were nessesary...
Excellent with some easy modifications. Reviewers who said this needed spices are so right - we added garlic and fresh basil, as well as a little salt and pepper. Fresh spinach also makes this livelier. This was great with the Muir Glen Spicy Tomato Sauce.
This was pretty tasty. I made it with whole wheat pasta, and it tasted even better left over. It also freezes very well. Thanks for sharing.
I gave this a 4 because i made some adjustments, i just added more veggies and i also put some basil pesto sauce in the egg mixture and i used parmesan bread crumbs, when i saw the recipe it looked like it would be bland. But i loved the outcome, would highly suggest putting some green bell pepper in the veggie mix because that really gave it an awesome flavor, plus i used the spinach, onions and fresh mushrooms. Was delish. Also didnt use quite as much cheese as suggested, i am a huge cheese fan but it just seemed like it would be too much.
Ok,this was really good,but It needed a little something. I added some mushrooms and garlic (sauted). The part of the directions that threw me off was,used thawed spinach, then cook in a pot with a 1/2 cup of water? Are you supposed to drain it or what? I just microwaved the frozen spinach for 7 minuetes and did not drain,added it to the pasta and it came out great. I also cut the oil to a tablespoon and added a little milk to the egg mixture. Kept it covered for the first 1/2 and sprinkled some parm on top of the cheeses. Next time I think I might add some ricotta.
This recipe was really really good. I followed the directions the first time but then later added my own little kicks to it later. I added red and yellow bellpeppers, onion and some smoked sausage to mine. It made it so flavorful. My Husband and Kids eat and eat this. I would recommend this to anyone who loves pasta dishes.
This was tasty but took awhile to complete. I would save this recipe for a weekend dish when there is more time to prepare it. I changed up the recipe a little. Used fresh spinach sautéed in olive oil with fresh minced garlic, chopped purple onion, a can of mushrooms, a can of drained diced tomatoes, and a can of sliced black olives. Seasoned the spinach with Italian blend, sea salt, pepper and a dash of cayenne pepper. I used the egg and bread crumbs although the egg sounded odd. After the pasta was cooked, I tossed it with the spinach and egg mixture as well as added a jar of the marinara sauce. Layered the pasta at the bottom of this dish, followed by a layer of shredded cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, pasta and topped with cheddar cheese. Covered the entire dish with foil. Baked for 30 minutes covered and an additional 10 minutes uncovered. Served with homemade breaded chick strips. Good meal for serving to a crowd. Hubby loved it, teenage daughter picked out the spinach.
great, i added sauteed onions, garlic to spinach wonderful tried it with chicken, not as good
This is a great recipe to hide spinach in. My kids love it and have not figured out the spinach is in it. I make a bunch of this and freeze it in aluminum pan. It makes for a quick dinner.
This dish was delicious and very easy to make. Makes great leftovers if you freeze half. Thanks for sharing!!!
Adjusted the amounts for 6. Halved the amount of pasta but left the amount of spinach and sauce the same. Added sliced baby bellas, 1 T garlic, salt, crushed red pepper, white pepper, and Italian seasoning. Sauteed the shrooms in garlic OO. Added the last layer of cheeses during the last 15 minutes of baking. Served with a salad and Italian red wine.
This is a great recipe for people who want something inexpensive, easy, but still tastes great! I think it only cost me $12 to buy the ingredients. I made dinner for 3 people and have been eating the leftovers ever since. You can also easily add your own personal touches. I had fresh basil left over from another recipe, so I added that to the spinach. It was a tasty addition!
Rated a 5+ by our three international students! Was it the pound of cheese? I would like to think it was the use of sauteed kale and mustard from our garden in lieu of frozen spinach. Tossed in a few black olives and mushrooms for good measure.
This was a very comforting and filling dish. I will probably make this again, but I won't use as much cheese. I know that it is called a "cheesy" casserole, but it was too much. And, next time, I will leave out the cheddar. I felt that it didn't blend well with the other flavors of the dish.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections