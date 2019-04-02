Cheryl's Spinach Cheesy Pasta Casserole

This is a pretty good recipe. My husband said it tasted like "light lasagna". I did make some changes base on other reviewers' suggestions. First, I used penne noodles instead of shells. I thawed the frozen spinach for just 5 minutes by letting it sit on the counter, then sauteed it with minced garlic, parsley, Italian seasonings, and a dash of red pepper flakes. I mixed the bread crumbs with the olive oil and eggs before mixing with the noodles and spinach. For those who said the eggs and bread crumbs sounded odd, you do not taste them they just help to hold everything together. It may go without saying, but use a bowl with a lid to toss the ingredients around in... its much easy to just shake the bowl then to mix all the stuff together with a spoon. For the cheese, I used only 2/3 of the bag of chedder, and 1 and 1/4 bag of mozzerella. I also added 1/4 cup of parmesan. I covered the casserole with greased aluminum foil before putting in the oven and baked for 40 min. After the 40 min., I removed the aluminum foil and baked for an additional 10 minutes and then let it cool on the counter for 15 minutes before serving.