Chef Nick's Amazing Calamari

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tender calamari tubes stuffed with a mascarpone cheese, ricotta cheese and sun-dried tomato mixture are baked, then sauteed to a golden finish in garlic butter. A little work, but truly amazing!

By Nicole MacDonald

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, mascarpone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, bread crumbs, oregano, salt and pepper until well blended. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Trim the ends of the squid bodies to make them an even size, and rinse out the tubes. Spoon the cheese mixture into the cavities of the squid until full, and secure the open ends with toothpicks. Place in boiling water, and cook for 6 minutes.

  • Remove the stuffed calamari tubes from the water, and place in a baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and sesame seeds. Place the calamari tubes in the skillet, and fry on all sides until golden brown. Remove toothpicks before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 259.2mg; sodium 345.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022