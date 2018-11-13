Chef Nick's Amazing Calamari
Tender calamari tubes stuffed with a mascarpone cheese, ricotta cheese and sun-dried tomato mixture are baked, then sauteed to a golden finish in garlic butter. A little work, but truly amazing!
Tender calamari tubes stuffed with a mascarpone cheese, ricotta cheese and sun-dried tomato mixture are baked, then sauteed to a golden finish in garlic butter. A little work, but truly amazing!
The concept is great but the total cooking time is overkill. I skipped the boiling and browning and cooked in the oven only. My squid were small and hard to stuff but turned out really good. Because I skipped the final skillet cook and in doing so spaced out the sesame seeds but still good. Larger squid is the key here if you can find them...Read More
The concept is great but the total cooking time is overkill. I skipped the boiling and browning and cooked in the oven only. My squid were small and hard to stuff but turned out really good. Because I skipped the final skillet cook and in doing so spaced out the sesame seeds but still good. Larger squid is the key here if you can find them...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections