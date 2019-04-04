Pakistani Lentil Curry
This cheap and very easy Pakistani meal is usually eaten with Basmati rice, tossed salad, and hot pickles. It is relatively quick to make, and tastes even better the second day.
This cheap and very easy Pakistani meal is usually eaten with Basmati rice, tossed salad, and hot pickles. It is relatively quick to make, and tastes even better the second day.
In constant search of cheap meal ideas, I decided to give this a try. As written, I would have to rate this a 2 because lentils don't need to be soaked before cooking and the recipe calls for too much water-the general ratio is 2 parts water to one part lentils. If I had followed the directions of the recipe, this would have been REALLY watery/liquidy and I think pretty gross. Here is what I did . . . I rinsed 2 cups of brown lentils and simmered them with 4 cups of water, adding more water as needed until they were cooked to the right texture (was doubling the recipe). I added 5 cloves of chopped garlic and doubled the rest of the spices, except the cayenne (too spicy for my 3 yr old). As it simmered, it smelled good but looked boring so I sauteed some shredded carrots, yellow bell pepper, and zucchini in a separate pan while I caramelized the onion (a whole one). When the lentils were done, I added the sauteed veggies and the caramelized onions to the pot and stirred it up. I served it over Basmati Rice, topped it with cilantro and it still needed something. Paneer would have been great but I didn't have it so used some white crumbly Mexican cheese on the top (feta would have been great too). The end result was amazingly delicious! I will definitely make it again-in the future, I will add more veggies, caramelize 2 onions, cut down the lentils and use veggie broth to simmer the lentils in, plus add paneer to the top. Thanks for the idea and great spice combinatiRead More
The flavor was good, but the recipe seemed to call for way to much water as my lentils became a pot of mush.Read More
In constant search of cheap meal ideas, I decided to give this a try. As written, I would have to rate this a 2 because lentils don't need to be soaked before cooking and the recipe calls for too much water-the general ratio is 2 parts water to one part lentils. If I had followed the directions of the recipe, this would have been REALLY watery/liquidy and I think pretty gross. Here is what I did . . . I rinsed 2 cups of brown lentils and simmered them with 4 cups of water, adding more water as needed until they were cooked to the right texture (was doubling the recipe). I added 5 cloves of chopped garlic and doubled the rest of the spices, except the cayenne (too spicy for my 3 yr old). As it simmered, it smelled good but looked boring so I sauteed some shredded carrots, yellow bell pepper, and zucchini in a separate pan while I caramelized the onion (a whole one). When the lentils were done, I added the sauteed veggies and the caramelized onions to the pot and stirred it up. I served it over Basmati Rice, topped it with cilantro and it still needed something. Paneer would have been great but I didn't have it so used some white crumbly Mexican cheese on the top (feta would have been great too). The end result was amazingly delicious! I will definitely make it again-in the future, I will add more veggies, caramelize 2 onions, cut down the lentils and use veggie broth to simmer the lentils in, plus add paneer to the top. Thanks for the idea and great spice combinati
Turned out great. I added about 9 curry leaves though. Used a little extra Turmeric. Also some people have been saying that they reduced the water, you're not supposed to. Authentic Pakistani Dal (Lentil "curry") is a bit soupy. Since its eaten with Basmati rice or bread, the soupyness gives it the desired consistency. Otherwise its too dry.
I had to interrupt my work day and my lunch to rate this one - I am eating the leftovers for lunch today and this is by far the best lentil recipe I have ever made. I took the advice of some of the others - doubled the spices and added shredded carrots and bite-size potato chunks - and used the full amount of water, which was almost completely absorbed in the cooking. I skipped the final step of adding milk, but only because I forgot. DELICIOUS. Served it with flatbread and some crumbled feta the first night. Having it with wild rice today. Love it. Thank you!
I followed this using freshly ground spices, served over rice. I didn't bother soaking my lentils, I threw them in and boiled for about 40 minutes. I forgot the milk but it was perfect anyway. I eat lentils several times a week, I'm always looking for new and interesting dishes. This one quickly became my favorite. De-licious. Do taste as you cook so you can adjust spices for your preference. I like to put in diced carrots and potatoes or sweet potatoes.
This is so tasty and full of flavor, I loved it. Did not give it 5 stars due to having to adjust the recipe. I decreased the water to 2 cups(I cant imagine how soupy it would have been with 4 cups), also I doubled the coriander, turmeric, and cumin. I will make this again.... probably many times. I think I will try it with some Feta occasionally too. Thanks for submitting this recipe.
Excellent flavors -- aromatic, spicy, but (as written) mild enough even for less adventurous diners -- well balanced. Like most traditional recipes, this one can be adjusted to the palettes of those you'll be serving. I do plan to increase the cayenne next time, but still found it delicious. My fiance, who is not picky but doesn't normally eat much, cleaned his plate. I made only two small changes: first, I used whole rather than ground coriander -- I think I used about two teaspoons worth -- since I had no ground coriander and didn't feel like taking time to grind it. Second, I threw in a can of chick peas, drained, and cooked them with the lentils: not a necessary addition, but they went beautifully with the lentils and spices. For accompaniment, I steamed about 1/4 of a smallish green cabbage, cut into four chunks, on top of the lentils for the last 6 or 8 minutes. I served the curry with rice, home-made flatbreads, and a modified tzaziki sauce. In short, Jerry Javed's Pakistani Lentil Curry is guaranteed to become a part of my regularly recipe rotation. One more caveat -- households of two, such as mine, may want to halve the recipe. It makes a lot! That said, I'm looking forward to lentil curry for breakfast tomorrow morning!
I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and reduced the amount of water- 4 cups would indeed have been too much. However, I found that 2 cups was not quite enough- by the time the water was all absorbed, the lentils were still a bit tough, so I would recommend 2.5-3 cups. I imagine that 3 cups would give you a bit more of a soupy consistency (great over bowls of rice). I also took the advice to increase the amount of the spices, and I doubled everything except the cayenne (my husband is a bit sensitive to spicy dishes). However, I would have enjoyed even more flavor, so I would consider adding a bit more of the other spices, too. We added a squeeze of lemon just before eating, which was tasty. I have also heard that adding salt to uncooked lentils can make them tough, so I waited until closer to the end of their cook time to add salt.
The flavor was good, but the recipe seemed to call for way to much water as my lentils became a pot of mush.
Great lentil recipe. My boyfriend and I enjoy lentils that pack a punch of flavor, and I like easy clean-up - so I made a few adjustments to the original recipe. I added one carrot and two small potatoes, peeled and cut into small bite sized pieces into the pot of water. I added the onion, chopped to the water, along with the garlic, and 1 cup of lentils and about three cups of water. I doubled all of the spices, except the cayenne pepper, which I increased by 1/4 a teaspoon. And instead of salt I added garlic salt and onion salt. I also added the milk, following the directions. Best lentils I have made!
I didn't soak my lentils (used all red) and still found it soupy, but it was still delicious! SO cheap and easy - low-cal, too! I doubled all spices and found it was perfect (I like spice). Served over quinoa because I had some made already. Was out of milk, but topped with a little FF sour cream and cilantro. Yum.
I did not have a problem with it being too runny as others had mentioned. I truly think that the problem lies with soaking the lentils overnight (and if you are using the right type). Lentils have such a short cooking time comparatively speaking to other legumes, they don't need a soak. As an aside: I thought this was great and paired well with the Curried Chicken Salad, I had made for lunches this week. Next time, I might add carrots and double the spices except for the cayenne. But I think the spice problem is that mine are too old..oh darn, time to shop for new spices. Thank you JERRYJAVED for sharing this recipe.
With the amount of salt that the recipe calls for, I found the curry to be too bland, so I doubled the salt. I also doubled the amount of spices, cut the amount of water to 2 cups, and threw in some sliced chicken breasts while i was sauteeing the onion. Delicious!
Great recipe! I have pretty new spices but still doubled them. Also used all red lentils and added half a can of coconut cream at the end. Don’t skip adding the onions to everything once it’s done cooking, otherwise you’ll boil off the taste of the caramelization.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and doubled the spices except for the cayenne. I also roasted a butternut squash and added the chunks of that into the dal. This was super good and super easy. For my first time ever cooking lentils, this was a great choice. Going out to get more lentils to make this again. Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this for dinner last night for my six kids and they all loved it. Served the leftovers for lunch again today with some leftover lamb thrown in and wrapped up in a tortilla- absolutely to die for!! The lamb flavors blend perfectly with this dish. I did double all the spices except cayenne. I have very hot cayenne and so the original amount was more than enough to balance out the additional other spices.
4 Stars because I doctored it up - added a chopped carrot and two diced potatoes to the lentils, did half split peas, half lentils and used 2 c. total with 4 c. water. Very yummy!
I took the advice of others to decrease the amount of water and added carrots and potatoes. Lastly I garnished with cilantro and added the crumbled feta cheese recommended. The dish turned out wonderfully! My husband who was a bit leary of it at first, thought it was delicious and even my 2 year old goobled it up! This recipe will definately be one that I make again!
The reviews helped a lot. Thanks for the recipe, not bland at all.
great cheap meal!
I made this recipe starting with 2 cups of water and added as needed. I probably used at least 3 cups. I did not soak the lentils as they cook quickly without soaking. I did not have all the listed spices so I substituted curry powder (about 3 teaspoons) in their place and added 1 diced potato. I also added a touch of cloves and cinnamon. It was delicious! I would make it again. Very yummy.
Ended up being a mushy, very thick "soup." It also needed more curry flavoring.
This is a delicious recipe for lentils as well as very healthy. I tried it when visiting friends in Morocco and the family loved it. It's a keeper for us!
These lentils came out super tasty. I didn't use red lentils and I halfed the recipe, incorporated it with the Vegetable Curry recipe from this site and served over rice with the naan recipe also from this site. It was delicious! Thank you.
this was pretty yummy. I added some diced chicken to it and carrots. We all enjoyed it very much.
good side dish, used 2 cups lentils, 4 cups water. Added 1 green chili to try and make it spicier, flavor is good but for me I think I would add more spices and chilis next time. I also grated in some ginger.
I made this for dinner tonight, and it's amazing! I followed the advice of other commenters and doubled the spices... I also added potatoes (because yum) and purple carrots (because I needed to use them before they went bad). I didn't have any raw garlic, or onions on hand, so unfortunately I had to sub with ground, but don't think that made a terribly huge difference. And I had no cilantro, so that's out as well.... I agree that it is a bit soupy, but if I'd had rice to serve it with, it would've been perfect. I will definitely be making this in the future, hopefully with rice and cilantro next time! :P
Easily made however it's not as I imagined it would be. Very soupy, runny. -not as pictured. :( I've had read that Pakistani Lentil Curry is runnier than others but I was still surprised how it turned out. I even used only 3 cups of water (for 2 servings).**It seemed to have a watery taste, and was very runny....maybe if you just cook the lentils instead of soaking first as in step 1 it might be better. The package of lentils I had said that they did not need to be soaked, however I did as the recipe called for and soaked for about 3 hours. Maybe if I hadn't then they would have soaked up more as they cooked, thus making a thicker/or less runny finished product.... I also added 1 more tsp of salt for flavor after it was all finished. I MAY make this again, doing the changes that I have thought of, however the rating is really for the recipe just as it is. I really didn't change much.
Very good after I doubled the spices. I like the loose almost soupy quality.
This was good. It wasn't amazing, but it was good.
I tinkered with this a little. I too found it to runny for my taste. I reduced the liquid, replaced some with diced tomatoes. I also added fresh ginger and mushrooms to the mix. On a whim I also threw in some chili powder. All in all it is a very economical recipie that makes up easily and also freezes very well. If you accidentally add too much cayenne you can serve it with yogurt or sour cream.
I used this recipe as a guide. Per the last reviewer I added the sauted onions, bell peppers and squash without the canaynne pepper. I added 1 can of diced tomatoes with chiles that made it spicey. Good change from the regular lentil recipes.
good flavors but somehow i forgot to look at the reviews before trying it, and added all the water the recipe recommended... and ended up draining what seemed like quarts of delicious-smelling liquid out of it, to my extreme distress.
Yummy! I did double the spices as others suggested, mostly because I love everything spicy. I also used green lentils instead of red/brown because that's what I had on hand. The curry was soupy, but that's what it made it perfect on top of rice. Delicious!
This was very good. I made it for vegetarian friends and they were impressed. My husband and I like it just because it tastes good.
This dish has become a staple in our household and is my three year old's favorite dish. I do make a few changes as per my taste. I double the coriander, turmeric, and cumin. I only use 1/8th of a teaspoon of the cayenne pepper because the full amount is too spicy for my daughter and I use 1 tsp of salt. I mince the garlic cloves rather than leaving them whole and instead of slicing the onion I use one whole chopped onion. I don't soak the lentils ahead of time and it comes out with a great consistency.
Good overall. I added celery and carrots - diced and sauted with the onion. I also added extra cumin, tumeric and coriander. My husband and our guest enjoyed this tremendously - although we were pretty garlicky the next day!
jennylyn1 had a good upgradde along with her upgrade i would saute tomatoes with the onions after the onions are golden brown. Then after the lentils soup is almost done i would add spinach
I also reduced the liquid to 2 cups, then added some leftover pork roast. It turned out very good!
The flavour was bland. The recipe only made enough for one person and was really watery. Also, it took at least an hour to cook instead of 30 minutes. There are much better curry recipes out there.
The flavors of this lentil curry are very complementary and are fabulous. I will definitely make this again. Had I heeded the advice of others and reduced liquid, I would have rated this recipe with five stars. I did soak the lentils for a little over an hour, and cooked the lentils longer than recommended (simply out of my convenience in preparing the meal). By the way, I served this with Roti bread, flounder as the main entree, and Pinot Grigio wine. Spectacular!
Am making this now and it smells lovely but as others have said, there is too much water so I'm boiling the lentils at a higher heat to evaporate faster.
Writing this review as i am eating this. when i cooked it i doubled all of the spices by cayenne pepper due to the heat. This has just the right amount of flavor and is very soft with a little crunch from some under cooked lentils which i like(i also didn't soak the lentils). This is my first time cooking curry and i just started eating lentils this summer but this dish is going to be made more often :) as a busy teenager with a mostly plant based diet i like that i don't have to do much with this dish but but it in a pot and boil/simmer.
Truly authentic recipe, it turns out really good!! We do need to soak the lentils overnight at least for proper tenderness and to lessen the cooking time. It is ok not to soak it when you're using pressure cooker or something to cook the lentils in.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections