Pakistani Lentil Curry

4.3
59 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 26
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This cheap and very easy Pakistani meal is usually eaten with Basmati rice, tossed salad, and hot pickles. It is relatively quick to make, and tastes even better the second day.

Recipe by jerry javed

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak brown and red lentils in ample cool water for 1 hour to overnight. Drain and rinse.

    Advertisement

  • Place drained lentils into a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Pour in the water, then add garlic, salt, coriander, cayenne, and turmeric. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 30 minutes.

  • While the lentils cook, melt the clarified butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onions, and cook, stirring often, until they turn golden brown. Stir in the cumin, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Stir the onions and milk into the lentils; cook for another 6 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 62.4g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 889.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022