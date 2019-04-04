Mom's Brown Gravy

My husband is from England so, of course, we ALWAYS have a jar of Marmite in the house He tasted it because I won't go near anything with Marmite. He said it was too salty when I made it at first and I did not use the salt in the recipe. I did use a chicken boullion cube though so I sure that's where the extra salt came from. I added a splash of port as suggested by one reviewer. I just had my husband taste it again and he said "throw it out". I can only go by what he said but this man would eat Marmite on cardboard. Won't be making this one again - sorry!