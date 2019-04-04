Mom's Brown Gravy
A nice rich brown gravy. This sauce made with Vegemite is completely vegetarian and perfect for potatoes or vegetables.
I didn't have any brown gravy so I decided to try this recipe out. I'm so glad that I did because I'll never have to buy brown gravy packages ever again. I didn't have any Marmite/Vegemite so I used 3 beef bouilion cubes (initially I tried 2 and it didn't have much flavor) and just added a dash of salt and pepper. If I ever see Marmite/Vegemite, I will definitely get some and use it with this recipe.Read More
In the strictest sense of the word, this is not "vegetarian" if it contains butter...but not bad.Read More
Of course, it came from my mom so I love it! You can use just about any pairing of 2 cups water to broth cubes, bullion granules, liquid concentrates, whatever flavor and brand you like.
Really good gravy for veggies. I wanted to make a big batch of poutine and half my roomates are vegetarian, so I was happy to find this one. I doubled it to make enough. We've done it a couple of times now and found it very salty as written, and so now I don't add any salt (I think there's enough saltyness in the butter and Marmite - you can always add some salt and pepper to your plate as needed).
Loved this gravy! Wasn't too thick or thin. It was just right, rich and delicious and to Moder8Sk1LLz, if something contains butter it can still be vegetarian, I believe you are thinking of vegan. Vegans don't use any dairy products, but vegetarians do.
Very very good!!! My son wanted chicken gravy like the school has =/ I did sub better than bullion for the yeast extract and had a very good result. Would be happy to make this one again and again!
EXCELLENT !! This is an answer to my needs. I substituted 2 tablespoons of (Hacho) miso for the Marmite. I added some more water as I found the gravy a little too thick. I may have cooked it too long initially. Thank you for such a great recipie ! (I am going to reduce the butter to 3 TBSP here after.)
I have missed having gravy at supper b/c my husband is vegetarian -but this stuff is great! I'll be making this recipe again and again in the future.
I use this gravy for so much. I usually add a tsp of garlic powder, and sometimes sub shortening for butter which works just as well.
I believe this to be the finest gravy that I have ever made. Nice work, my friend.
This gravy is excellent. Instead of onion powder and salt, I used a vegetarian bouillon/stock cube. Delicious!
I love this gravy. I've made it several times, and it's always enjoyed by vegetarians such as me, and meat eater guests alike. I add more marmite (probably double), as well as approx. 1 Tbs. powdered shitake mushroom. It's also good with shallot powder in adition to, or instead of onion powder.
Thanks for the idea & base. I am not a vegetarian, so I used 1T bouillon granules, fresh ground pepper, and dashes of ground red pepper to kick it up a notch. However, I omitted the butter and used 2T coconut oil instead. The family loved it and I will continue to make this again.
I just made this is my husband wants to drink out of the pan! The only change I made was to add a lot of pepper, but it was excellent without. Thank your mother for me!!
As a Canadian, I love my poutine, but since going vegetarian, I haven't been able to find a suitable brown gravy for anything, let alone poutine. This was outstanding! I served my poutine at a BBQ and everyone loved it, including those gobbling up the animal flesh. :) This recipe is a keeper!
My husband is from England so, of course, we ALWAYS have a jar of Marmite in the house He tasted it because I won't go near anything with Marmite. He said it was too salty when I made it at first and I did not use the salt in the recipe. I did use a chicken boullion cube though so I sure that's where the extra salt came from. I added a splash of port as suggested by one reviewer. I just had my husband taste it again and he said "throw it out". I can only go by what he said but this man would eat Marmite on cardboard. Won't be making this one again - sorry!
Cook-off a splash of dry sherry, heady port, or red wine in this very good gravy. It adds a depth of flavor characteristic of meat gravies that's missing from most vegan gravies. If you don't drink alcohol, you can substitute grape juice mixed with a little white Japanese rice vinegar.
I didn't know how in the world this would taste good, but the reviews said it was excellent, so I tried it since I didn't have any drippings to make gravy from scratch. It was DELICIOUS. Instead of plain hot water, I used Beef Better than Buillion to amp up the flavor. It was really really good - will use this all the time!
Really good gravy recipe. I did not make this vegetarian. I used beef boullion instead. I had the packets of powder and used 4 of them in the gravy. I also added a few dashes of worchestershire sauce to give it a little kick. Very good recipe!
Delicious, simple recipe. I used Better Than Boullion, No Beef flavor and Earth Balance. Omitted the salt and added garlic powder. Will never buy package gravy again.
This recipe was sooo good. I substituted 1 Tbsp of Better than Bouillon vegetable base for the Marmite (because I couldn't find it) and omitted the salt. It was so good. If you made this recipe and didn't like it, try again because it is good. It tasted like KFC gravy.
I rate this receipe "the best" This gravy is incredible!
Loved it!
Awesome gravy! It's easy to make and tastes great. I make this to go on top of my shepherd's pie, and I made it for thanksgiving for my vegan family members. Even the meat eaters chose this gravy over the meat version.
This was tasty! Except it was really watery - even though I used the cornstarch! I might try to use a bit less water next time :)
Fantastic! Thanks for sharing!
Thanks so much for this recipe. I have been vegetarian for about the last 12 years, and one of the few things I still miss is gravy. Although this does not taste like meat gravy, it is delicious in itself and provides that same silky texture. It is so easy to make, too, and will keep in the fridge and reheats well. The only difference from the recipe that I made was to add a "beef" veggie bouillon cube for some extra flavour. Thanks so much!
Fantastic vegetarian gravy recipe! I made this for my MIL for Thanksgiving dinner this year because she's on a very specific diet. I followed the recipe almost exactly, however I did take it one step further by using Earth Balance soy butter in place of real butter to make it truly vegan. (my MIL can't have dairy) She absolutely loved it and asked for the recipe. Like one user said, it has a very bold, mushroom like flavor to it. Quite nice! Even us carnivores enjoyed it.
I had wondered what to do with the jar of Marmite we tried as an experiment (and didn't really like) and this was delicious & so easy to make! We used it on mashed potatoes for Amanda Fair's Bangers and Mash recipe. I made it too early, so it thickened up a bit too much, so I just added water and whisked it and it liquified right up to a perfect consistency.
Super-easy and very good. I didn't have the yeast spread, so subbed 2 bouillion cubes and a spoonful of Tony Chachere's gravy mix. Delicious!
Instead of using the marmite i used 2 tablespoons of the drippings from a roast i made. It was excellent. Would make again.
Delicious! I doubled the Vegemite, and added some Worchestershire Sauce. Very Yummy! Thanks SOooo much for sharing this recipe!
this gravy recipe is just yummilicious! it's my 1st time making gravy from scratch and the best part is that i had all the ingredients at home! (i used fresh onions instead of onion powder though). my fussy english hubby was very impressed as well. thank you for this! :)
Tried this and was very satisfied. I usually make a roux first but this tasted just as good.
suprisingly delicious and not time consuming. poured it over tofurkey. fantastic.
When I first saw it was marmite gravy I thought, yuck! But this is the BEST gravy I've tasted. My husband is vegetarian so this is perfect for us. Didn't change a thing. Thanks very, very much!
First time I made this I oopsied, lol!! Second time was absolutely delicious!!! Will use this from now on instead of the packet or store bought garbage :-D
yummy!
I absolutely despise Marmite, but it works in this gravy! Made it as soon as we got back from a vacation in Canada, where we ate our weight in poutin and wanted to make it at home. It's perfect!
I've been making this gravy for years, and people always ask me for the recipe (even non vegetarians!).
This gravy is seriously so good. I haven't had gravy in about a decade, and was really missing it (especially on Thanksgiving). Glad to have found this recipe! My carnivorous boyfriend even prefers it over the real thing.
Totally easy and goes really well with mashed potatoes or grilled meats.
Made exactly as written and all my vegetarian family loved it
Glad to have vegetarian gravy for Christmas, but not what I was expecting.
Very wonderful recipe for gravy! I was hesitant about the marmite, but it works! In response to another review, this IS vegetarian (vegetarians eat animal by-products: milk, cheese, butter, & eggs), but it is NOT vegan (they don't eat ANYTHING that comes from animals including milk, cheese, eggs, & butter). Big difference between the two.
I made a half-recipe of this, using chicken soup base instead of yeast extract and adding some garlic powder as well. It was tasty, but toooo salty, even though I added no extra salt. Next time I'll back off the soup base as well.
Followed recipe exactly and result was a huge disappointment. It was so bland that we scrapped the idea of having a vegetarian gray all together and combined it with some bottled turkey gravy to see if it would add any extra flavor. It didn't.
This was great, I love homemade gravy. I did use 1 cup of low sodium beef broth, was afraid the flavor would be a little bland, omitted salt. Plan on making recipe exact next time just to compare the taste of both. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good. We couldn't find Marmite, so we took others suggestion with bullion cubes.
Fantastic! My first time making home made brown gravey. I made it my own by using only beef broth, onion powder, corn starch and salt and pepper to tase. My family loved it! Thanks for the blue print.
I thought this was a great recipe & i was right Thank you for posting it. I do have to say though that someone commented that this wasn't a vegetarian recipe because it has butter & they are wrong. Vegetarians eat animal byproducts. It is not a vegan recipe but it is a vegetarian one
Soooo good! I had the hardest time finding Marmite/Vegemite and I'm in San Diego, CA! I saw it everywhere 10 years ago. I used the Vegetable Better Than Bouillon and it worked perfectly. I also used 2 teaspoons of the bouillon and skipped the teaspoon of salt.... I thought it was a little more flavorful. I will never buy the dry packets of brown gravy mix again. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I was looking for a chicken gravy recipe found this so I had to change a little bit. Instead of yeast extract I used sodium free chicken bouillon and a little bit of the chicken broth from the cooked chicken. Turned out very good.
I think I wound up using a little more butter then necessary, and I didn't have onion powder so I substituted with dried minced onion and a little garlic powder... came out perfect! I had exactly one serving of London Broil left over, so I made up one serving of the gravy, sliced up the meat, and added it to the pot with the completed gravy. Cooked it for a few minutes to warm it up and it was utterly perfect on top of a slice of bread. I will make London Broil again so I can have it with this gravy!
I use beef or chicken broth instead of water (although, the water works just as well). I think the broth adds just a bit more kick to it. Also, I HATE marmite! BUT, I followed the recipe anyway cuz my boyfriend loves it (he's English). This gravy totally rocks! It slightly reminds me of the gravy from Kentucky Fried Chicken but better and homemade! Thank you so much for posting this easy and tasty gravy recipe!
Easy! Subbed 2 beef bullion cubes for salt and vegemite stuff(whatever that is). Made a flour(approx 4 tbs) rue in place of corn starch. Way better than package gravy.
Well, I have to say, when i saw marmite as an ingredient it scared me a little bit. I think it is terrible. I gave it a try anyway b/c of all of the great reviews. I have to say, it is the best gravy i have ever tried. Good Job!!! I also used beef broth instead of water, turned out fantastic!
WOW WOW.. as a transitioning whole food convert, I was very skeptical when I purchased the yeast extract asa beef substitute. I am incredibly critical of weak substitutes and this gravy is unbelievable. We made it as is except for using the organic Earth Balance butter substitute. We love it!!! Thanks to whomever invented this!
Little taste
This was amazing. My husband kept giving it a hmmm....hmmm....hmmm...and I was agreeing with him. I'll definitely be making this often. I made some adjustment as well. I used a T. of soaked dried onion instead of the onion powder, left out the salt and I used a can of beef broth instead of water. It was wonderful.
Loved the flavor will make again. Unfortunately mine came out to salty. I used bullion granules 3tsp and still added the salt. I have never made a homemade brown gravy and I've never used the granules. I usually use the thick gooey stuff. Despite the salt, this is fabulous. Love it. No more packets for me. FIXED! I called Mom who told me to peel and slice a potato into large chunks and let it simmer in the brown gravy for 30 min. It worked. Its still a bit salty but a vast improvement.
Used Knorr's Beef Base and added only 1 tsp. Next time I might use 1 1/2 tsp. but this was very good and will replace my buying gravy packets. Thanks!
Superb ! I added turkey drippings too , made the flavors come alive !
I was given vegemite and didn’t know what to use it in and found this recipe . The gravy was absolutely perfect, delicious! Thank you! Oh I had beef broth I needed to use up and added that in place of the water!
Great as is and so easy! I substituted veggie broth for water, garlic salt for salt and Earth Balance spread for butter to make it vegan. It's a little richer this way and can be an alternative to beef gravy.
This past Thanksgiving I needed a great recipe for a vegetarian gravy. I am a vegetarian and wanted to make a delicious version of the traditional meal. I have to admit that when I saw Marmite in this recipe I had my doubts. It turned out fantastic though. It has a very hearty, meaty (mushroom-like) flavor. It was terrific. I now make this with many of my recipes.
Used 4 tsp beef bullion instead of yeast mix. It was goo but too salty. Next time, cut down salt amount if using bullion.
This gravy was pretty good for veg gravy. The recipe only yielded about 1 cup of gravy after boiling it down though, not 2 cups. I used 1 tsp of veg soup powder instead of onion powder. I also added about 1/4 tsp of garlic powder (mix) and about 1/4 tsp of pepper. This recipe needed to be boiled at higher heat to thicken it. Or else the cornstarch water should only be added very slowly to thicken gradually.
This gravy was amazing.
I used vegan butter, turned out delicious! I just boiled the kettle & added everything together
Great idea! I sauteed a small fresh onion in the butter, then used a vegetarian broth base and water for the liquid. Great! Served with veggie sausages and mashed potatoes-yummy!
This was disappointing for me. I had to doctor up the flavor quite a bit before it tasted edible to me.
i made this one because i had no meat dripping because i bbq my chicken and this gray was great as others i didn't have the yeast extract so used 2 pks of beef bouillon and still turned out great i will be trying next time with the yeast thank you for sharing
Perfect recipe even with broth. Especially those Times you don't have pan drippings.
This was a life saver! My mom's recipe called for beef bouillon which I was out of. Tried this with the bouillon cubes - awesome! Thanks
Good and easy to make
Ordered the marmite and I made the gravy . It was delish even the non vegetarians in the house loved it :)
Amazing
Life saver! Thanksgiving 2017, not enough juice for gravy so I used this recipe with Better Than Bouillon. So good my family never knew the difference!
This was my first time making homemade gravy and it was delicious! I didn't even have all the ingredients and it was still tasty. Substituted yeast extract for miso (I got it from a miso soup package), used garlic powder instead of onion powder and added 1 beef bouillion. Next time I will omit the salt. I don't think I even needed the miso! Thank you for sharing, this was perfect with our mashed potatoes!
Very good. Thank you.
