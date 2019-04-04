Mom's Brown Gravy

4.5
105 Ratings
  • 5 75
  • 4 23
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

A nice rich brown gravy. This sauce made with Vegemite is completely vegetarian and perfect for potatoes or vegetables.

Recipe by bawkbagawk

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in yeast extract spread, onion powder, and salt until smooth. Gradually whisk in 1 1/2 cups hot water so no lumps form. Bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together 1/2 cup cold water and cornstarch in a small cup. Stir the cornstarch mixture into the saucepan, and continue boiling until thickened. Cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 355.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/07/2022