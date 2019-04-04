Crispy Zucchini or Pumpkin Blossoms

My Italian grandmother makes these every year when the zucchini in her garden start to blossom. She is Sicilian and calls them 'cripelli.' It's sort of like a fritter and so yummy. As an alternative, you could also chop up the blossoms and mix them up in the batter and drop by teaspoons into the hot oil.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 109.4mg. Full Nutrition
I have been eating Pumpkins Blossoms since I was a kids some 40 years ago. I am not from Italy and have no idea where this originated. I use flour and cornmeal (2 to 1) and season it with garlic, red pepper, salt dip them in egg and mile first and fry them in Butter flavored crisco. i general pick blossoms every morning, rinse and store on a plate with a paper towel in layers in the frigerator for a few days till i get enough for a mess. Also, cook only half done and put them in the freezer, then in the winter you can put them in the oven till crisp and you can enjoy them all season.
I made the recipe exactly as written. It was very thick! The flavor was too bland. Next time I may add more water & minced garlic, or a spice. My next door neighbors tried two. They said the same thing. I used male pumpkin flowers, took out the "male" part. I'm sure it can be quite good, but it just missed the mark for us. Perhaps I should do two flowers together & paint on the batter.
This was absolutely delicious! Great simple flavor, a great starter. (I needed to adjust the recipe since I only had 8 blossoms and I found that I needed to add 2 teaspoons of water to the automatically converted amount to make the batter the right consistency.) This would be a good fritter dough if it's not blossom season. This is a great way to use up all the male blossoms on your zucchini plant. YUM! (Both female and male blossoms grow on a zucchini plant. The fruit grows from the female blossom and the male is fruitless, which makes it ideal for cooking with.)
I'm also from an italian family and grew up with this great recipe. Also told not to use the males. They're the ones with the zucchini growing from them. The female flowers will only have a stem. Good recipe.
Ever cry when eating food? Yup! These are perfect for so many reasons!! My Nonna would send me into her garden looking for flowers. She’d make these every summer on an old stove in the garage (I’ve never figured out why this was an ‘outdoor only’ type food, her version of a BBQ maybe?). When she passed – the recipe went with her. Seeing as I couldn’t recall what was involved in these ‘petigella’ (spelling?), I checked on allrecipes. Though it’s not exact, it brought back a flood of memories for me. Domenica, thank you for the memories! These are wonderful!
11/28/2004
Excellent summer snack! My grandmother is originally from Benevento, Italy and has a similar recipe for these. She says only to use the female blossom, but I didn't ask why & I don't know how to tell the difference. Perfect with a bit of salt on them, some cheese and wine!
Such a great way to get more out of the garden. I used pumpkin and squash blossoms. Also, I subbed goat cheese for the parmesan, and added some chopped jalapeno to give it a little kick. Also, I dredged it in flour, raw egg and panko instead of the batter. They were crispy, gooey, spicy and delicious!
If I could give this 10 stars I would. I made this last night for company as an appetizer, everyone went nuts over it!!! I did have to add just a little x-tra water to thin batter slightly. The only blossoms I had was from my yellow summer crook neck squash, so that's what I used. M'mmmmm Good! They fluffed up so beautiful as they fried, what a wonder site and taste!!!! My grandfather who was born in Northern Italy, I know he's looking down upon me now and is proud of his Bella Mia!! I can't wait to make it again and try some new ideas with stuffing them. I will be picking my blossoms again soon to try this. I can't wait so it'll probably be today! Thank you so much for this recipe.
These were simple quite tasty! A couple points: 1. I ran out of batter about 2/3's of the way through, but I was using quite big blossoms, so I just made a bit more! 2. I would rinse the blossoms well in advance of cooking as regardless of the fact that mine appeared dry, there was some dangerous oil spattering from residual water inside the blossoms. // // // I plan on trying this recipe with a little garlic in the batter and perhaps some cheese sprinkled on top. A dip (like bleu cheese dressing) might be a good option as well. Will keep you posted!
I used this recipe because I wasn't sure what to do with the pumpkin flowers in my yard. My family had never eaten pumpkin flowers before; the recipe was a huge hit!!! I did add about two tablespoons of breadcrumbs because I didn't have any basil. I also added some extra water to absorb the added breadcrumbs. Remember to remove the stwms and take the center bulb out of the inside of the flower. Loved it!!!
the blossoms were quite delicious. i would give it a better rating but 2 tbs. was certainly not enough water, i put 4 tbs. and i know i should have put more water because i think they were alittle too bready. but, in fairness i picked the flowers, washed and dried them, then put a damp paper towel around them and put in fridge. i didn't get around to frying them for 3 days so they may have absorbed more batter because of it. but regardless i think they still would have needed twice as much water as the recipe calls for. i really did enjoy them and appreciate having the recipe.
This recipe is excellent! The only change I made was to add more cold water until the batter resembled pancake batter and I sprinkled some salt on them when I removed them from the pan. Awesome flavour - this recipe is a keeper.
I really loved this recipe! My husband couldn't say enough good things about them! I did have to add 7 tablespoons of beer instead of just 2 water---I did all beer instead of water and it was very very good!!!
I needed a batter that didn't call for corn starch (cornstarch is awesome!) I didn't have high hopes for any other, but this one surprised me! It was light and crispy. I hate heavy batters that get soft after it cools a bit. these stayed so crispy. My son loved it too.
06/24/2022
First time I've tried this. I added some extra water to the batter because it was very, very think and sprinkled some salt on the finished product. I also tried dipping them in a fresh pesto sauce ... yummy! And think that a sour cream dip would be good too.
I had an abundance of zucchini and numerous flowers didn't realize the male and female flowers until I read the review , I used Asiago cheese and added two more tbs of water I had left over batter so I also deep fried slices of zucchini, out standing ! My family even grand kids loved it
