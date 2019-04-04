Crispy Zucchini or Pumpkin Blossoms

My Italian grandmother makes these every year when the zucchini in her garden start to blossom. She is Sicilian and calls them 'cripelli.' It's sort of like a fritter and so yummy. As an alternative, you could also chop up the blossoms and mix them up in the batter and drop by teaspoons into the hot oil.

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, basil and Parmesan cheese. Mix in water and eggs until smooth.

  • Heat 1/2 inch of oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, dip blossoms in the batter to coat, and gently place a few at a time into the hot oil. Fry on each side until crisp and golden. Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 109.4mg. Full Nutrition
