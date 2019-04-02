Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder

1 of 509

Rating: 5 stars This is beyond awesome. I didn't have clam juice as Cindy recommended to cook the potatoes in, but I did have chicken broth. I had about four large celery ribs that needed to be used, so I just chopped it up along with the carrots and threw them in the bacon fat with the potatoes. (I had to add just a little more previously reserved bacon fat to the pan, only because there was more veg. I know I'm not the only one who saves bacon fat in the fridge!) I followed the recipe exact. I'm the only one who loves clam chowder in this house, which is fine with me. I'm NOT SHARING. I ate two bowls with homemade ranch oyster crackers. I feel better already! NOTE: Next time, I'll be sure to cook the potatoes with the clam juice. Good tip.

Rating: 5 stars Yummm, I love this! Instead of cooking the potatoes in the water I use 2 bottles of clam juice. Makes it more clammy. I had submitted this about 7 years ago and I've changed it a bit since then. Still using the Knoor Brand Leek Soup mix.

Rating: 5 stars I wish I could give this more than 5 stars! Here's why: First, it's SUPER easy to put together. Second, it's MUCH less expensive than buying the *gasp!* canned stuff. And third, EVEN I LIKED IT!! I should mention that I really don't like clam chowder at all, but of course the only stuff I've ever tasted was the canned stuff *gasp again!* My kids love clam chowder and fight each other for it if there's not enough to share, so I made this for them. As recommended, I used two bottles of clam juice instead of water to boil the potatoes and carrots in. I had promised the recipe's author on the Recipe Exchange that I would at least TASTE the soup and boy am I glad I did!! The kids almost had to fight ME for this. We'll definitely be having this soup again many, many times. Thanks for making me a clam chowder lover, Cindy!!

Rating: 5 stars I Love this recipe but I hate when people make changes to it then Post that. If you have ideas why don't you create your own recipe and post that. Don't screw with someone else's creation. How rude

Rating: 5 stars I will elaborate, but I think Hubs' remark as he ate his first spoonful says it all. "This is really good," he said. "Much better than most of the stuff I get at restaurants. Make it again." How's THAT for a compliment? I stuck pretty closely to the recipe, but I did substitute celery for the carrots (icky-I don't like them), and added some finely chopped onion. I also covered the potatoes with bottled clam juice (one 8-0z bottle for a half recipe) rather than water, which I think contributed significantly to its full flavor. I did find then, that I didn't need quite the full amount of half-and-half to achieve the right level of thickness. I didn't add salt to the soup, thinking there might just be enough in the leek soup mix, which proved to be the case. This is rich, full-flavored and satisfying in every way. We cleaned up every drop.

Rating: 5 stars This chowder definitely lives up to it's name! It is not too milky, or too clammy, it's just right! Very hearty and easy soup to make. I used chicken broth in place of water to cover my potatoes, may try using extra clam juice next time. I also added in an onion with the potato and carrot, just because I had one and I felt like it should be in there . I did only use one package of the leek soup mix merely because I am a dork and only grabbed one at the store. I think one did the soup just fine though : ) Served it up in some sourdough breadbowls (wish I could have made those too!) and it was to die for! My man couldn't stop saying how good it was, best we've ever had. Thanks for the awesome recipe Cindy!

Rating: 5 stars This is a savoury chowder. I followed the directions exactly as written by Cindy. (I did buy minced clams by mistake but I actually like the smaller pieces).Even if you do not like clam chowder I think you would like this one it does not taste clamy at all. I made it in the morning planning on reheating it for dinner in a double boiler but it was so flavoursome I ended up eating a bowl for breakfast. Served with oyster crackers one night and Cheddar Bay Biscuits the next night. Will with out a doubt be making this all winter long. Awesome recipe Cindy thank you

Rating: 5 stars Very easy and very tasty! I followed the recipe as written using fat free half and half. I did add about a teaspoon of thyme because I think it adds a richness to the clam flavor. I served this with homemade Caraway Rye from this site and a green salad. Turned a gloomy wet day right around. Thanks Cindy this is a keeper.

Rating: 5 stars This totally lived up to its name. It was AWESOME and so easy to make. Followd recipe exactly but husband allergic to half and half so used milk instead