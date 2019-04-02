Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder

Rating: 4.71 stars
511 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 403
  • 4 star values: 81
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 4

A wonderful clam chowder to serve with hot sourdough bread, or even better yet, in a sourdough bread bowl. My whole family adores this recipe, I'm sure yours will too!

By Cindy in Pensacola

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
50 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large pot and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until crisped and browned, about 10 minutes. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon, leaving the drippings in the pot. Set the bacon aside. Stir the potatoes and carrots into the bacon fat. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the juice from the clams into the pot, and add enough water to just cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are just tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Gently stir the leek soup mix into the potatoes until no lumps of soup remain. Stir in the clams, reserved bacon, and half-and-half cream. Cook and stir until the chowder returns to a simmer and thickens, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
681 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 128.3mg; sodium 1338mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (509)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2009
This is beyond awesome. I didn't have clam juice as Cindy recommended to cook the potatoes in, but I did have chicken broth. I had about four large celery ribs that needed to be used, so I just chopped it up along with the carrots and threw them in the bacon fat with the potatoes. (I had to add just a little more previously reserved bacon fat to the pan, only because there was more veg. I know I'm not the only one who saves bacon fat in the fridge!) I followed the recipe exact. I'm the only one who loves clam chowder in this house, which is fine with me. I'm NOT SHARING. I ate two bowls with homemade ranch oyster crackers. I feel better already! NOTE: Next time, I'll be sure to cook the potatoes with the clam juice. Good tip. Read More
Helpful
(230)

Most helpful critical review

Momdog99
Rating: 1 stars
10/05/2010
Where was the clam taste???? The soup was decent for a cream of potato soup but I have another great recipe for that! Very disappointing. I followed the exact recipe and thought I must have done something wrong but I didn't... Read More
Helpful
(13)
511 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 403
  • 4 star values: 81
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2009
This is beyond awesome. I didn't have clam juice as Cindy recommended to cook the potatoes in, but I did have chicken broth. I had about four large celery ribs that needed to be used, so I just chopped it up along with the carrots and threw them in the bacon fat with the potatoes. (I had to add just a little more previously reserved bacon fat to the pan, only because there was more veg. I know I'm not the only one who saves bacon fat in the fridge!) I followed the recipe exact. I'm the only one who loves clam chowder in this house, which is fine with me. I'm NOT SHARING. I ate two bowls with homemade ranch oyster crackers. I feel better already! NOTE: Next time, I'll be sure to cook the potatoes with the clam juice. Good tip. Read More
Helpful
(230)
Cindy in Pensacola
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2009
Yummm, I love this! Instead of cooking the potatoes in the water I use 2 bottles of clam juice. Makes it more clammy. I had submitted this about 7 years ago and I've changed it a bit since then. Still using the Knoor Brand Leek Soup mix. Read More
Helpful
(224)
Keri
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2009
I wish I could give this more than 5 stars! Here's why: First, it's SUPER easy to put together. Second, it's MUCH less expensive than buying the *gasp!* canned stuff. And third, EVEN I LIKED IT!! I should mention that I really don't like clam chowder at all, but of course the only stuff I've ever tasted was the canned stuff *gasp again!* My kids love clam chowder and fight each other for it if there's not enough to share, so I made this for them. As recommended, I used two bottles of clam juice instead of water to boil the potatoes and carrots in. I had promised the recipe's author on the Recipe Exchange that I would at least TASTE the soup and boy am I glad I did!! The kids almost had to fight ME for this. We'll definitely be having this soup again many, many times. Thanks for making me a clam chowder lover, Cindy!! Read More
Helpful
(175)
Advertisement
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2010
I Love this recipe but I hate when people make changes to it then Post that. If you have ideas why don't you create your own recipe and post that. Don't screw with someone else's creation. How rude Read More
Helpful
(159)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2013
I will elaborate, but I think Hubs' remark as he ate his first spoonful says it all. "This is really good," he said. "Much better than most of the stuff I get at restaurants. Make it again." How's THAT for a compliment? I stuck pretty closely to the recipe, but I did substitute celery for the carrots (icky-I don't like them), and added some finely chopped onion. I also covered the potatoes with bottled clam juice (one 8-0z bottle for a half recipe) rather than water, which I think contributed significantly to its full flavor. I did find then, that I didn't need quite the full amount of half-and-half to achieve the right level of thickness. I didn't add salt to the soup, thinking there might just be enough in the leek soup mix, which proved to be the case. This is rich, full-flavored and satisfying in every way. We cleaned up every drop. Read More
Helpful
(64)
yellowpairs &hearts;
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2009
This chowder definitely lives up to it's name! It is not too milky, or too clammy, it's just right! Very hearty and easy soup to make. I used chicken broth in place of water to cover my potatoes, may try using extra clam juice next time. I also added in an onion with the potato and carrot, just because I had one and I felt like it should be in there . I did only use one package of the leek soup mix merely because I am a dork and only grabbed one at the store. I think one did the soup just fine though : ) Served it up in some sourdough breadbowls (wish I could have made those too!) and it was to die for! My man couldn't stop saying how good it was, best we've ever had. Thanks for the awesome recipe Cindy! Read More
Helpful
(45)
Advertisement
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2009
This is a savoury chowder. I followed the directions exactly as written by Cindy. (I did buy minced clams by mistake but I actually like the smaller pieces).Even if you do not like clam chowder I think you would like this one it does not taste clamy at all. I made it in the morning planning on reheating it for dinner in a double boiler but it was so flavoursome I ended up eating a bowl for breakfast. Served with oyster crackers one night and Cheddar Bay Biscuits the next night. Will with out a doubt be making this all winter long. Awesome recipe Cindy thank you Read More
Helpful
(41)
BigShotsMom
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
Very easy and very tasty! I followed the recipe as written using fat free half and half. I did add about a teaspoon of thyme because I think it adds a richness to the clam flavor. I served this with homemade Caraway Rye from this site and a green salad. Turned a gloomy wet day right around. Thanks Cindy this is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(39)
cricketinwoods
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
This totally lived up to its name. It was AWESOME and so easy to make. Followd recipe exactly but husband allergic to half and half so used milk instead Read More
Helpful
(31)
Momdog99
Rating: 1 stars
10/05/2010
Where was the clam taste???? The soup was decent for a cream of potato soup but I have another great recipe for that! Very disappointing. I followed the exact recipe and thought I must have done something wrong but I didn't... Read More
Helpful
(13)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022