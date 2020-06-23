Fish Tacos
I'm from San Diego and these taste just like home! We live in the south now, and nobody has heard of these! Serve with homemade pico de gallo, and lime wedges to squeeze on top!
I've made this recipe as is with the fried fish and it is great, but I have also grilled the fish and it has come out even more tasty. I marinate the fish in lime and a bit of jalapenos to add flavor, and just dust with chili powder and salt before grilling. They come out moist and tasty, and best of all healthier! I also suggest using cabbage slaw mixture instead of just straight cabbage. It adds color and flavor as well. The sauce is amazing as is though. None of the flavors are too overpowering, and it's so tangy on the fish, a perfect combination!Read More
Muy bueno! * To make it lighter/healthier, double up the lime and jalapeno juice. After you've prepped the chipotle with some of the juice, add some olive oil, and use the rest to marinade the fish. I George Forman'ed the fish, but fry pan or baking/broiling would work too. If you have fast fingers, and you want to make it easier, cut the fillets after frying. * If your palate is sensitive to spicy, drop the jalapeno. If jalapeno is too sour for you, replace with smaller(!) amount of habanero. * If you have a vegetable/fruit juicer, it cuts down on the prep time of the lime and jalapeno/habanero. * Side this with avacado or guac. * Side this with (easy) beans and rice. Remove 1/3 cup of water before boiling. When adding brown rice, throw in a can of black beans. Do this before cooking the fish, since brown rice takes about 25-30 minutes to soak up the water. Some people subtract more water and also throw in a can of stewed tomatoes. I like to add garlic powder. * Heat up the corn tortillas before serving. If you don't have a tortilla warmer, then make sure you fold in half before they cool. * Capers are just a garnish, don't worry if you can't find any. * If you are opposed to beer, use ginger ale. * If you don't have cod, any white fish will do. Some people have had success with salmon. * If cutting cabbage is a pain for you, use a package of mix and serve cole slaw, tossing the cole slaw packet. * Add cilantro and/or pink onion as a garnish or into the cabbage.
This was a great fast and easy recipe to make for dinner. I substituted light sour cream for the yogurt and used light mayo. As some reviewers suggested, I used fresh, minced cilantro instead of oregano and fresh minced dill. Instead of frying, I coated the cod w/ olive oil, lime, s&p and grilled it. Right before I took the fish off the grill, I put the corn tortillas directly on the grill and only slightly toasted them on each side. This definitely cuts any frying to make this a more diet friendly recipe. Great for casual outdoor dining.
Awesome. I made this mostly for the sauce, I did not fry the fish- just cooked in a pan with a splash of olive oil. Sauce was great, used low fat yogurt and mayo, cut the seeds and membrane out of half the pepper, but not the other. It was spicy, but that's ok, because all the flavors came through. I only used maybe a teaspoon of sauce on each taco and it was very good. Also made some guac and put on the tacos. Good stuff.
What made these tacos amazing was the white sauce. I was sceptical upon reading the ingredients, but it was awesome. The contrast in textures also made this a perfect meal. the crunchy battered fish with the soft tortillas and the cooling sauce...a masterpiece on the tongue. Do not forget to serve this with a cold beer. Also, my only criticism of this recipe was that the batter lacked "punch". We added a few dashes of salt to the fish immediately after being taken out of the fryer, it made a huge difference. We also served the tacos w/ a homemade salsa which was good, but probably not essential. Overall, this is a rockin' taco...I'll definitley make these again.
I love this recipe !! If I don't have time to batter the fish I buy the frozen battered fish, bake it, and cut it up onto the corn tortillas. Quick and easy if your in a rush.
Tell your friends, tell your neighbors . . . have them over for dinner, this stuff is YUMMO!!! I think this may very well be my favorite recipe that I have gotten from this site. I did salt the fish after frying. My modifications to the sauce: I used nonfat yogurt, light mayo, pickled jalepeno, subbed mexican oregano, added some ancho powder . . . we couldn't get enough! The sauce is an important component - the ingredients may sound a bit odd to some but it works to a T. Can't wait to have it again!
Good recipe, trick with batter is do not whisk too hard. You must not break up the bubbles from the beer, otherwise the will become too bready and not puff up. Also, sauce needs a little salt.
Wow! The sauce for these was AWESOME!!! I cheated a little and used pre-breaded frozen fish. I also traded some of the cayenne pepper for Old Bay seasoning, and I used a lemon instead of a lime. Oh, and I used sour cream instead of plain yogurt. But I loved these! They were soooooo good! I wanted to try them with the actual fish recipe next! Yum, yum, yum!
The best!!! I do not fry the fish I first dredge the fish in an egg and milk mixture then in panko crumbs and baked at 350 degrees. The sauce, what can I say AWESOME!!!!!! I do not use a jalapeno and a sprinkle of red pepper. I also add a few extra capers not minced. thank you so much for a wonderful recipe!!!
I made the fish my own way - breaded with flour and cornmeal and broiled four minutes each side (used Tilapia). I made a double recipe of the sauce (nixed the cumin but only because I didn't have any) and mixed about half of it with a bag of shredded coleslaw blend (no regular coleslaw sauce of course). I put the rest of the sauce in a bowl incase anyone wanted more. I was a little skeptical about the sauce because I didn't really like it straight from the bowl as I was making it (did use sour cream not yogurt). But once I put it on the taco with the fish and the cabbage blend - wow! It was really good! Gave the tacos a great fresh taste. We also added slices of avocado. I forgot to put it out but next time we plan to sprinkle some cilantro on top of it also. Yum! Thanks for a great sauce! UPDATE - I added some fresh cilantro to the next tacos and some very thinly sliced onions as well - wow. Even better flavor...
I lived in San Diego too and Fish Tacos are one of my favorite. I took my boyfriend on vacation there and got him hooked to. THis is the BEST FISH TACO RECIPE that I can find! Taste just like the ones I used to get from the little taco stand. YOu will love these, if you do not have time to batter the fish you can use frozen pre-battered fish. I like Gordans x-tra crispy. You must use a white fish to get the right taste, the sauce is what makes the taco and this one is the BEST ON THE WEB!!!!!!
mmm. these taco's are so good! i added chopped onion, cilantro, & tomatoes. my kids really enjoyed building their own taco's.
5+ stars. We Loved this. Use tilipia thats all I had; did not have yogurt so used sour cream; used dried cilrentro instead of oregano; and milk instead of beer. DELICIOUS, YUMMY, Wonderful, Great, - all describes how this was. Added tomatoes; avacados; onions on top. Will for sure make again.
We love fish tacos but they are REALLY REALLY good when put in a crispy corn taco shell! An alternative to frying fish is to chop it into chunks and sprinkle with salt, cumin, and a bit of butter, toss and bake it on a cookie sheet at 400 until done. About 10 minutes or so.
This was fantastic! By far one of my favorite recipes from this site, and one of the only ones I've never "tweaked". Per another member's suggestion, the first time I made it I used Mahi Mahi, which was wonderful. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly as written. The fresh lime really made all the difference. And although somewhat time consuming, it wasn't so difficult that I won't make it again and again. The beer batter recipe was a great one and even if you don't want to make tacos, it's great for just making fish and chips, too. I made this again, trying to be healthy and just used grilled fish, nonfat yogurt and light mayo, and instead of cabbage I used "broccoli slaw" which looks like coleslaw and comes already cut up and pre-packaged. Even this way, it was GREAT! I don't think you can go wrong with this sauce no matter how you make your tacos.
My husband visited San Diego several years ago and he's been talking about fish tacos ever since! This recipe was the closest thing we've found to what he remembers. A note, though: After a few batches, he substituted half of the mayo with Miracle whip salad dressing and the other half with cole slaw dressing. The sauce was delicious. Thanks for what has become my favorite meal!
Really, really GOOD!!! I marinated my fish in the juice of one lime, chopped cilantro, and olive oil and then just cooked it on top of the stove. I just warmed my tortillas in a dry skillet. I cut the cayenne pepper in half and it was plenty spicy for us. The sauce is very good though! Will definitely be making again.
This was very good, especially the white sauce! I think next time I will try to grill the fish to make it healthier, but the sauce was perfection! I loved it with the cabbage as well. I just used small flour tortillas and had soft tacos instead!
Thankyou for taking me home to San Diego! I've missed Rubio's Fish Tacos so much. Being a mom with not much time on my hands, I skipped the battering part and instead soaked pre-battered fish fillets in beer and then crisped them in the oven. In my opinion, it turned out just like Rubio's. The sauce was WAY too spicy for me. To mend the sauce to my taste buds, I tripled everything except the cayenne and jalapenos. I decided to freeze the extra into single serving freezer containers to save me time in the future. I'll give you 5 stars because you've met my craving. This was the closest to Rubios I've found since moving away from SD 5 years ago. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! I so enjoyed this recipe. It reminded me of the yummy fish tacos I used to get in San Diego.
Great recipe! I lived in San Diego for a year and used to frequent Rubio's, "home of the fish taco". We loved the taco's and this is about as close as you can get to the real thing. The only thing that I omitted was the capers in the white sauce, they probably would've been fine, I am just not a big fan of them. Thanks Tanya for a taste of my past!!
EASY recipe for a quick dinner. I also used frozen breaded fish and my family gobbled these up, even my picky 14 year old. I recommend doubling the sauce because there wasn't enough!
OMG! Thank You Thank You Thank You! I moved to Wisconsin 12 years ago and have missed Rubio's ever since. This is a darn close interpretation of the original. Now...if only I could figure out a way to find the ocean sand to wiggle my toes in while I eat them! YUM!
This was absolutely fantastic! I added some season salt to leftover batter and made onion rings to go with the tacos... yummy! I used tomato and lettuce instead of cabbage, and it was yummy too :) Thanks for such an easy and delicious recipe!!
We live in San Diego and eat a lot of fish tacos at Rubios or down in Baja. We tried this recipe with freshy caught fish and were extremely happy with the results. My husband wants to make this for the guys at his fire station so it is THAT GOOD! The batter and sauce are key and make the recipe.
Excellent - the other reviews were right! It's the sauce that makes this so awesome. No matter how you cook your fish, just make sure to make this sauce. I had some leftover and used it as a dip for tortilla chips.
I only made the sauce for the tacos, but there was way to much cayenne pepper. Too spicy and I love spicy! My son could barely choke it down. Very disappointed! I was so excited to make this because of the excellent reviews. Wont make again.
Very good! I used halibut instead and sour cream in the sauce instead of yogurt. It turned out great but I will try the yogurt next time just to see what it's like. I definately recommend making the sauce a day ahead to let the flavors combine, it was even better the next day. I made so much halibut that we had leftovers. I heated the pieces of fish up in the oven the next day and they were crispy and not greasy at all. I will definately be making this again soon!
Yum Yum this was great! I added some onion powder and garlic powder to the batter and used a little more salt than called for. Used extra cayenne in the sauce but I am a fan of spicy food. These were really good! I just tried this using the Maple Salmon recipe from this site as the fish (not breaded). It was delicious. Everyone especially loves the sauce. Make sure you heat the corn tortillas up well. Everyone especially loves it with the Maple Salmon.
Mexican sour cream (added to the mayo & lime) is a lot better tasting and more authentic than yogurt. Also, be warned that buying substitutions for this recipe yield badly tasting results. Use quality beer (preferably Mexican) and lime. No lemon, as it will cause the sauce to taste quite different. To save oil, I used a smaller sauce pot for the deep fry and to cut calories, I steamed the tortillas in the microwave rather than fried. Make a homemade salsa of cilantro, red onions, Lowry's garlic pepper, and fresh tomatoes for added flavor and health. =)
OMG!!!!!!! TRY IT AND U WILL UNDERSTAND. CAREFUL, THE WHITESAUCE WILL MAKE U WANT TO SLAP SOMEBODY ITS SO DANG GOOOD!!!!!! FANTASTIC RECIPE!! THANKS FOR SHARING IT!
We really like fish tacos and thought these were great. I added 1/4 tsp black pepper to the batter and had to add a little more beer as it was a little too thick. The batter made enough for 2 lbs. of fish cut into strips to get more crispy edges. I warmed the tortillas in the oven instead of frying and pan-fried the fish in just a couple of tablespoons of oil at a time...way less than the specified amount of a full quart. The batter provides a crispness and doesn't have a lot of flavor, but that is what the spicy sauce in this recipe is for. I thought the sauce was very good, but I would add some cilantro next time as it had more of a herby-spicy flavor as written (from the dill & oregano).
I'm from San Diego too and although this is NOT a Rubio's fish taco, IT IS A VERY TASTY alternative!!! I thought was little on the spicy/hot side for me so I think next time I'll leave out the chopped jalepeno. It's the closest thing to being there...thank you....
as written, it was very bland, but adding some more spices would make it a 5 star for sure
These tacos are amazing!! I cut the cooking time done to 20 minutes by using a high quality breaded, frozen halibut. These take 20 minutes to bake and I used one filet for two tacos. I also used sour cream instead of yogurt. I did not add jalapeno peppers or capers or dill but I did add cilantro, garlic salt, and chili powder. Then on the finished taco I squeezed fresh lime. AWESOME!!! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!
This is the meal that my daughter requests when she is home from University. The sauce is spectacular. I have made it with the original recipe but I have also tried grilled tilapia (with mango/pepper salsa from this site) and when in a pinch i have even use high liner beer battered chicken (gasp). The mango salsa does NOT go on the taco but it is quite nice as a side. The only change I make is to lightly grill the tortillas so they are still pliable. Savoy cabbage works best. I chop up vidalia onions and soak them in vinegar and salt for those that want it.
This recipe was flawless. The absolute best recipe I've tried on this site and I've been on here for years! I used Bud Lime for the beer batter. I also added lemon pepper to flour to dust the tilapia in before dipping in the beer batter. For the sauce, I did not have capers so I minced 1 tbsp of green olives. I used sour cream instead of yogurt. I used 1 tbsp dill pickle juice instead of dill weed. I also cut the cayenne to half of a teaspoon. It still had a lovely kick, but was not overpowering. I mixed the sauce with a prepackaged undressed coleslaw of cabbage and carrots. I put fish and coleslaw on corn tortillas garnished with a little cilantro. I served the fish tacos with homemade mango salsa and tortilla chips and black beans. My family went nuts over it. Will definitely be making this many, many times. Thanks for a great recipe! It was just like eating a phenomenal fish taco at the beach!
Wow! These are excellent tacos!! I made these with red snapper instead of cod and I think any firm fish would work well. I had to make a couple changes to the sauce based on what I had on hand (sour cream instead of yogurt, a serrano chile instead of a jalapeno, and omitted the capers), but it was still so good I could practically eat it with a spoon. I cut the cayenne pepper in half to make sure it wouldn't be too spicy. My daughters and I stuffed ourselves and we still have enough left over for lunch tomorrow. These will definitely be in our regular rotation from now on!
**Review is just for the beer batter This was absolutely delicious! Great consistency, stayed on the Tilapia during cooking and had a fantastic crunch! I cooked my fish in a large skillet with about 1/3 cup of oil and they were perfect. (We used Harpoon Celtic Ale in the batter, its all we had in the house). Ate our tacos with homemade coleslaw, and a little shredded cheese in whole wheat tortillas topped with fresh lime juice. Outstanding, felt like we should have been eating them on a beach instead of a chilly March night! Thanks
An excellent sauce recipe!! I did not make the batter however because I am not a fan of battered fish. I used mahi-mahi that was diced up into bite sized pieces. Then I pan fried my fish in light olive oil and some sesame oil, sprinkled the fish with some sea salt and minced garlic. This and the sauce on this recipe made for many requests for seconds :)
This is a great recipe. I used a little extra cayenne pepper, and doubled the jalapeno for extra kick. I also used sour cream for extra richness, and a tortilla pan to heat, but not fry, the corn tortillas. I was actually looking for a recipe for shrimp tacos, but was unsuccessful at finding one, so I used this recipe with jumbo breaded shrimp, which I oven baked, and cut in half, and the results were awesome! A very, very good recipe, and I'll be making this again soon, Thank you!
Beer batter is out of this world. Just like in the restaurants and so amazingly easy to make at home. The white sauce was great - really fresh tasting. I've made this many times and only add a few pinches of cumin, garlic salt, paprika and 1 tablespoon dill. Just adjust to your taste. If something sounds like it would be too much for you, then decrease or just cut it out. This is one of our weekeday dinners and it's fast to put together. Serve with shredded lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, some chopped tomatoes and you're set. Just use what ever you have on hand. Super versatile and has a great fresh taste.
Used the recipe as a base, but broiled the tilapia. I thought this was fantastic and extremely quick to make (start to finish only 20 min)! I did modify quite a bit based on my personal tastes and what I had on hand. Sauce: I did not have any limes, so I used lemons and sauce tasted great. I did not use capers (not a fan) and did not have any jalapeno peppers, so skipped those as well. I used plain greek yogurt and light mayo and it turned out delicious. It definitely had a little kick to it, even without the jalapenos. Fish: melted a TBSP of butter and brushed both sides of the fish, sprinkled with Hawaiian salt and pepper. Placed on baking sheet with non stick tin foil and then broiled for ~ 9 minutes: 3 min. on one side, flipped them and broiled for another 3 min., then took the sauce and brushed it on the top side of the fish and broiled for another 2-3 min. Placed the fish inside heated soft taco shells, spooned the sauce over and enjoyed. SO GOOD!!!! I could eat that every night. Can't wait to experiement with various toppings: corn, black beans, cilantro, cabbage, etc. As a side note, I think the sauce would be great on any fish and even the toppings. Thanks for the recipe!
WOW! I was blown away by how delicious these were. I always have high hopes for fish tacos in restaurants and am usually disappointed here on the East coast. These were better than most restaurant versions I've had! I hate rating after making substiutions--but in this case, I just want to show that even with these, they were still delicious--a) I didn't have any capers, so I left them out; b) Used low-fat mayo, and c) no fryer so just fried in a little veggie oil in a 12- inch pan. Even with those subs, still amazing! Yum!!!
We enjoyes these. the sauce was very good and the breaded fish was great. I substituted gingerale for the beer.
I lived in San Diego for 17 yrs. and fish tacos were found everywhere. Living in Florida now and they arn't as popular here. Most of my family in Florida had never heard of fish tacos. I will have to say that this recipe is the best. The sauce is something to die for. I did cut back on the jalapeno and cayenne pepper (to my taste). I added salt & pepper to the flour before dusting the fish. I didn't change the fish batter at all. Loved it. I used flour tortillas and heated them in a salted hot skillet (no oil). I would put these up against any fish taco in San Diego as being one of the best recipes I have tried. Didn't use cod. I caught and cleaned the fish myself which made the recipe more special. Thank you for the recipe. It will be used often.
LOVED THIS! Im not a fan of fried foods, so i did throw some olive oil, salt, and pepper on the fish and cook stove top....but this was outstanding! LOVED LOVED LOVED the sauce, i ate my words (literally) after trying it (i was VERY skeptical) Simple and easy. Served with rice and waalaa! Thanks!!!!!!!!
Perfection on a plate. I normally like to tweak a recipe to my personal taste after trying it as written, however I won't change a thing on this one, these are outstanding :)
I substituted Tilapia for the Cod. It wasn't quite as "fishy" tasting. I've tried this recipe with both soft flour and hard corn tortillas - both are good.
Both husband and 8 year old like this batter. I added lime rind to the batter. The sauce is easy to modify to your own taste. I would make this again.
These were delicious. I'd rather eat this than go to a restaurant, and they were fun to make. I found I was out of cumin for the white sauce, so I skipped it and it was still great. Forgot to dredge the fish in flour before frying, and it made no difference. Subbed lettuce for the cabbage. Really delicious recipe, and though I thought it would be time consuming it really took no more work than when I usually make fried fish. The beer batter recipe here isn't the best out there, but it works just fine for the dish. If you want a top-notch beer batter, try the "Beer Batter for Fish" recipe for this site, which includes some more seasoning. But, for how fast and easy the beer batter here was, it works fine.
WOW, WOW, WOW!!!! This is the best fried fish recipe I've ever seen! For the white sauce, I used sour cream, mayo, lime, fresh dill, cilantro and cayanne pepper. Spicy and YUMMY! we had batter left over, and my husband used it to fry broccoli, carrots and onion rings! The sauce was good with the veggies too! Even the in-laws loved it. Next time, we're just gonna have a fish fry, and not fish tacos. Already put in the favorites box!!
I'm giving this a 5 based on the sauce. Great flavor! However, I grilled my fish instead.
I live in SoCal and like to fish the local saltwater. One of the species that we get here in the beginning of summer is California Barracuda. A fun fish to catch, but not always so fun to eat, and you really need to eat it the same day you catch it. They're fairly large fish too, so I need to get as many people fed as I can. This is one of the few recipes I've found that does this fish justice and keeps people from asking too many questions about what kind of fish they're eating! Thanks!
We loved the sauce- great combo of spices! I used Napa cabbage which has a milder flavor and texture similar to iceberg lettuce. I also grilled the fish with sea salt, black pepper and a light sprinkle of garlic powder before grilling. Thanks for this fantastic recipe!!
I would give this recipe 5 stars if it was a habanero instead of jalapeno. It should be one (1) habanero. Try it and you will find fish taco bliss. Also, you don;t really need to fry the fish. It's just as good with baked or broiled fish that's lightly seasoned.
Tasted really good especially the white sauce. Only used 1/2 of a jalapeno pepper for kidlet's sake. Also, I think I'll decrease all the spices by half for the white sauce next time.
i'm a native san diegan ... love it
So good! I grilled the fish instead of frying it and used sour cream instead of mayo but otherwise followed directions. I also made a Corn Salsa from this site "Fiery Fish Tacos" and served that on top. We live in the heart of Tex-mex land and this measured up!
This was outstanding!! I love the fish tacos at Trudy's in Austin, and these taste very similar. I made a few modifications: I couldn't find Cod, so I used frozen Tilapia. Instead of the beer batter, I dredged the fish in egg and then in seasoned flour (I initially made the beer batter, but it tasted gross. May have been the beer i used). I substituted vanilla yogurt for the plain and omitted the capers because I don't care for them. I served with flour tortillas and red cabbage, and of course a cold Shiner Bock. I really love this sauce and I think I can use it for more dishes. It was fabulous! Thanks for sharing!
I made this with super firm tofu and added a little kelp flakes to the batter to give it a little "fishy" taste and it was perfect! Being a vegetarian, I'm always trying to convert my pre-veg favorites to suit my current lifestyle and this one worked marvelously. The sauce was great...didn't use the yogurt, just used some Veganaise and the rest of the ingredients. Super!
I only made the white sauce for these, I prefer to broil my fish for fish tacos. The white sauce is very good for fish tacos, though...I made it exactly as the recipe. Yummy, although it made waaaaay too much for us.
Yummy! Excellent way to make fish tacos, cheated and used fish sticks, the breaded kind, and they were still awesome. Hubby said they tasted better than he thought they would. Thanks for sharing!
I also cheated and used frozen fillets, but this sauce is fantastic. We served it with cabbage and fresh pico de gallo. We'll be making this often. It's such an easy meal.
I use allrecipes.com all the time, but I've never written a review before. I had to this time because I think this might have been the most delicious meal I've ever made! I cheated and used frozen battered fish fillets (baked, not fried) and for an even healthier option I used both fat free mayo and fat free yogurt and I promise you it was still amazing! You would not even notice the missing fat because the recipe is so good. The sauce does come out very, very spicy but I love spicy food so it was ok for me. If you are not a fan of super hot foods I would recommend cutting back to 1/2 tsp. on the cayenne and just adding slowly to your taste. Thank you Tanya--this was wonderful!! I will make it again often! PS I think the sauce would even be delicious as a dip, sandwich spread or even salad dressing. It is SO good!
This was delicious and easy to make. I forgot to add the lime juice to the white sauce, but I used apple cider vinegar. Also, added some guacamole and chile oil to the taco. Can't wait to make it again.
Very tasty and quick to make. The recipe did produce about twice as much of the sauce as we needed, so I'd cut that back next time, but otherwise it was very much enjoyed.
WOW! This recipe is spot on! Made them tonight and have to say they are just about the best Fish Tacos I have ever tasted. I made the sauce exactly as directed expect I only used a half of a jalapeno because my jalepeno was HUGE! I used Wahoo filets instead of cod, which were amazing! The trick to getting the fish perfectly crispy is to make the batter at the last second right before you drop the fish in the fryer so you don't mess with all the wonderful beer bubbles! And then instead of draining the fish on paper towels, set a rack on a cookie sheet and put the cooked fish on the rack to drain while waiting in a warm oven for the rest of the fish to cook. Thank you so much for the recipe! Will definately be making this again, and again, and again! :)
I give it 10 stars!!!...the best fish taco sauce ever!!!!!! Simple fish and cabbage are just right with this sauce...thanks!!
Amazing! Thank You for the recipe!
We loved these. The beer batter was great. Don't skip the sauce, it was delicious!
I only made the sauce from this recipe, but it was AMAZING!
I didn't batter the fish for health reasons and it was still wonderful.
The sauce was delicious but please refrigerate for a few hours before serving. When I first made the sauce and tasted it had a weird taste, but after I let it sit in the fridge overnight it was delicious. I did not like the fish, It was way too doughy and had an egg taste to it. Next time I will just used grilled fish. ENJOY!!!
Very tasty & worth it!
Oh Holy Cow...these are fantastic. My husband and I have been searching for the ultimate fish taco recipe since we returned from Puerto Vallarta. These are almost like eating at Joe Jack's Fish Shack. The sauce is the magic ingredient. I substituted sour cream for the yogurt and added some fresh cilantro. YUMMY!!!!!!! We can't get enough of these tasty treats.
yum! I grilled fish instead of frying for a healthier version. Made sauce exactly as listed & the sauce was fantastic!! The sauce made the taco and is a keeper for sure!
The sauce is out of this world tasty! We did not fry fish for this and instead grilled on lemon slices with a lemon salt and pepper. The sauce is very well balanced with a nice heat level. Perfect on grilled tortillas with a bit of cheese too. I used fat free yogurt and light sour cream and it was a thick and tasty sauce. Will definitely make again.
Oh, how we love this recipe! I make these with leftover pan-fried fish and I'm not very careful about measuring the sauce ingredients, but man, this combination is tough to mess up.
Definitely will make again. The sauce for this is exceptional. Reminds me of trips to the beach in California.
This review is for the sauce only. I didn't have capers or dill, but everything else was as per the recipe. Everyone thought it was fantabulous!
These were exactly what I was looking for! Loved everything about them! I did serve mine with flour tortillas though. Also, the lovely mass chain grocery store in our area doesn't have fresh fish, and they also didn't have cod, so I just used tilapia. Came out fine. My 8 yr old son even loved these! Served w/ avocado and pico on the side.
Didn't change a thing! Was great and pretty easy too! Loved the sauce!
Excellent recipe. I used tilapia instead of cod, as I feel it has a better flavor. This is the best fish taco recipe I've ever tried. It was a big hit with everyone at my dinner table. Highly, highly recommend it.
I loved this sauce! Entire family was very pleased with the outcome of this recipe.
This was not bad. My husband loved the beer batter, it wasn't really my thing. Also he got to buy beer so that made him happy. The sauce was good. I was a little confused how cabbage would add anything so I shredded half-and-half leaf lettuce and cilantro and used that instead. Cilantro went with the taco and sauce nicely.
I did not fry my fish but saute it in butter and lime and garlic....the slaw mixture was great for the first run next time I will choose to use all yogurt. Thanks for this recipe my family enjoyed it
I am on weight watchers. I sprinkled lime juice, green tabasco, and cumin on the fish and baked it @450 for 10-15 min. I used fat free mayo and fat free yogurt in the sauce. Flavors are still there and it cuts way back on the calories. Delicious!!!
My husband and children loved these tacos. The beer batter was fantastically crispy and the sauce was delicious. We will deffinitely be having these again.
Having eaten fish tacos at a beach restaurant in San Diego, I have been searching for a recipe like them. This is as close as you get, especially if you use grilled fish. The sauce is EXCELLENT, and totally makes the recipe.
These are yummy! I will say, I floured, egged, and breaded the fish then put it in the oven at 400 for 6 minutes on each side. Resulted in crispy delicious fish that were healthier than fried ones. Yum!
Very good. This does have a bit of a bite and next time I'll cut the cayenne pepper in half. You will have A LOT of batter left over. Next time I will cut the sauce in half for our family of 4. I will also try cilantro next time. I used large flour tortillas and I think it would have been better with smaller corn tortillas. I agree with everyone who said the fried fish lacked flavor...I would salt & pepper before battering. I did look up a beer batter recipe on allrecipes and they included 1 tsp of garlic powder & 1/2 tsp of blk pepper...I wonder if that would do the trick. I used a wok with oil for frying (it does splatter quite a bit though)...med-high heat for about 5 mins. It was a total of about 15 min cook time. Overall the sauce was very flavorful. I used a cheap beer, but my hubby claims the cheaper beers cook a better flavor.
I made these the other day and they were absolutely delicious. The white sauce is sooo good...I made extra and used it as a dip for tortilla chips and as a spread on sandwiches. I also pan cooked my fish instead of fried, and added some avocado on top. Super recipe..thank you for sharing!
Wow! I love fish tacos but never thought I would be able to make them myself. This recipe is a keeper for sure! I changed some things due to what I had on hand. I didn't have dill weed so I used a teaspoon of dill pickle juice. I omitted the jalapeno and used a mixture of the yogurt, mayo and also sour cream. It was fabulous! The batter was awesome too! I added some salt after they came out as recommended and it was amazing! When we put the tacos together I used fresh cilantro And fresh homemade pico yum! We will make this over and over!
A bit messy and time consuming. I wish I would have grilled my fish instead of frying, but wanted to try this as written. I am in the minority on the sauce, I think. It wasn't my favorite - it was a bit too thick for my taste and even though I used a bit less dill, it seems all I tasted was dill. Almost like a glorifed tartar sauce. I've had tons of SD fish tacos - both fried and blackened - and this didn't really remind me of my favorites. Also, the batter is quite bland. I took the advice of another reviewer and seasoned my fish before batter and used a couple shakes of seasoned salt when the fish was done cooking. Overall; it was just too bland, greasy and tartar-y for me. I doubt I'll try this one again, sorry.
I was hesitant at first to make these, but I love fish tacos so much, I had to. They were fantastic, with a wonderful crunch to them. Very good topped with salsa, cabbage, chopped tomatoes, and lemon juice. Wonderful recipe, its a keeper!!
I'll start with this - I don't really LIKE fish...but DH does so I made these. They were absolutely wonderful and I think even non-fish lovers like me would go for it! The batter was amazing. I used tilapia as that was what I had....i think any mild white fish would work. Thanks so much - this is definitely a KEEPER.