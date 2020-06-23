Fish Tacos

Muy bueno! * To make it lighter/healthier, double up the lime and jalapeno juice. After you've prepped the chipotle with some of the juice, add some olive oil, and use the rest to marinade the fish. I George Forman'ed the fish, but fry pan or baking/broiling would work too. If you have fast fingers, and you want to make it easier, cut the fillets after frying. * If your palate is sensitive to spicy, drop the jalapeno. If jalapeno is too sour for you, replace with smaller(!) amount of habanero. * If you have a vegetable/fruit juicer, it cuts down on the prep time of the lime and jalapeno/habanero. * Side this with avacado or guac. * Side this with (easy) beans and rice. Remove 1/3 cup of water before boiling. When adding brown rice, throw in a can of black beans. Do this before cooking the fish, since brown rice takes about 25-30 minutes to soak up the water. Some people subtract more water and also throw in a can of stewed tomatoes. I like to add garlic powder. * Heat up the corn tortillas before serving. If you don't have a tortilla warmer, then make sure you fold in half before they cool. * Capers are just a garnish, don't worry if you can't find any. * If you are opposed to beer, use ginger ale. * If you don't have cod, any white fish will do. Some people have had success with salmon. * If cutting cabbage is a pain for you, use a package of mix and serve cole slaw, tossing the cole slaw packet. * Add cilantro and/or pink onion as a garnish or into the cabbage.