Anaheim Fish Tacos

I created this one to make mouths dance. I love fish tacos, but don't like the fried versions or cabbage. Not really for kids, though - a bit flavorful. Serve with authentic Mexican cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, lettuce, and lime.
The extra juice is a blessing. I placed the mixture into a colander to drain it, over a pan. Then, I took the juices and simmered them down over medium-heat, uncovered. A few small dollops of sour cream, heating it through, and then I had an absolutely luscious creamy sauce for the tacos. Why pour it down the drain? Sheesh.
We didn't think these were so great...very bland. About all I tasted in my taco were the toppings- avocado and cheese- the fish was tasteless. I thought from reading the recipe it would be alot spicier. I would recommend using a lot more spices, other than just cumin, and maybe a hotter pepper. I've never had an Anaheim pepper before this, but to me it was very similar to a bell pepper- I thought it would be more like a chile pepper or jalapeno.
I thought this was excellent. I used tilapia, onion instead of the leek, jalepeno peppers. I even used whole wheat tortillas, and it was so so good. This is healthy, fast and delish. I topped mine with a little cheese, advocados, and sour cream (light). Don't skimp on fresh lime juice, you can really taste it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2005
I love this recipe. I'm always looking for new ways to cook halibut and this is versatile as substution with ingredients I have on had is easy. Use shallots or red onions instead of leeks. Use Poblano chilis instead of Anaheim. Use canned chopped tomatoes, drained, instead of fresh. Use store bought chucky salsa as a topping. Etcetera, etcetera. My friends love it with Pico de Gallo and guacamole.
I subbed tilapia for halibut, vidalia onion for the leek, and flour tortillas for corn. It was tasty served with avocado slices, chopped cilantro and sour cream. I reduced the liquid and added sour cream to make a sauce as another member suggested, but I don't think it was worth the trouble. Next time I'll leave out the broth and season the fish directly with salt, pepper, cumin, and lime juice and pan fry it in a tiny bit of oil.
LOVE THESE!!! They were delicious, seriously one of my favorite recipes. I can't ever find Anaheim peppers, so I use one green chile pepper and one jalapeno pepper. Delicious! Also, I've used tilapia with this, which was still good, but halibut has the ultimate good texture/flavor.
So good! I used diced tomatoes a red onion and haddock. I took someones suggestion and added sour cream and mexican shredded cheese to make a sauce. Hard shell corn tacos topped with cilantro. This was not my normal kind of dish but really tasty!
These were delicious. There was a lot of liquid but I drained the fish and cooked the leftover broth down and added sour cream and seasonings for a great sauce. I will definately add these to our rotation.
I thought this was DELICIOUS! It wasn't too spicy, though - my toddlers even liked them. I used red snapper b/c the halibut was too expensive, and it turned out great. I might add even more spices next time.
I have never made fish tacos before, but i had some cod filets in the freezer that needed to be used. I didn't have leeks, so I used onion instead. The mixture was a little soupy, but a slotted spoon worked well with it. The flavor was perfect! Not too spicy and not too bland. We topped them with cilantro, lime juice, black beans, rice and shredded cheddar cheese. My family all raved about how yummy these were! I will make these again for sure, as I just know my family will ask for them!
I made these tonight for dinner and was pretty disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly but ended up having to "doctor it up" last minute because it was so bland. I do have to say that the fish was cooked well but I found the tacos very difficult to eat because it broke right through the corn tortillas - we ate it with a fork. I liked the idea of this recipe but it just didn't work. Won't be making it again.
This was sooo good. I used swordfish and fish stock. My husband is from California and has had many types of fish tacos. He said this was one of the best he's had. I will be making this again and again.
I agree with the soup-y sauce comments, but a slotted spoon, a little sour cream in the mix, and it becomes an asset. The leftovers reheated properly made great tacos for lunch the next day, and served well over a bed of rice a few days later. Little one didn't think it was a hit, but he ate it well. We changed to a seafood blend in place of halibut, onion in place of leek. A great alternative to fried versions, healthier, and leaves room to let individual creativity come into play for the perfect flavor.
This was an easy to follow recipe. It was even better because I happened to have all the ingredients on hand -- didn't have to run to the store for anything. Had to prime my husband that it wasn't the typical fish taco that you'd get in California but we both really liked its taste nonetheless. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
5 Stars= I'll make it again! My husband gave this 5 stars and my son said he liked it better than regular tacos. Very good for something so healthy. I did use tilapia instead of halibut, removed the fillets after they were done then reduced the broth mixture, seasoned it to taste with salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, tumeric and red pepper. After the reduction I added some sour cream as suggested....I thought the sauce really rounded the flavors out. Loved the touch of lime. Defiantly give this a try and don't be afraid to add your fav seasonings to make it your own!
not my style. tried the extra sour cream as another poster suggested, and it made it better buts still not good enough to make again. In the recipes defense, this is the first time I ever had a fish taco, thought I would try it out but it was a pretty big no in my house.
I was really surprised and delighted with this recipe. I needed something quick, and had some tilapia on hand. I thought it would be boring, but it was delicious. All I had was flour tortillas, but they worked. Added sour cream, and chunks of avocado. Will make it again.
We liked it, kids included. Used a jalapeno and subbed a bunch of green onions for the leek and made with mahi mahi. Otherwise made as written- the worst part of the dish was the darn corn tortillas- they kept splitting- so the kids had to eat the innards with fork. Certainly not the submitters fault. IT WAS Tasty and flavorful. I let the veggie mixture reduce quite a bit before adding the fish- this way the mixture was perfectly thick and ready for the tortillas.
Was a great taco, I would say to have some cabage ready for those die hard Latinos that want that with their fish taco. Also I had to double up on the fish because it will shrink, Im not real sure what use the Chicken broth has, the fish will produce so much water it isn't really needed.
I didn't have halibut, so I used frozen tilapia fillets that I had on hand. I also used canned, diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I was disappointed at how little flavor this dish had. It seems like a recipe that could be modified to give it more flavor, but I think I'll just look for a different recipe instead.
I cooked the liquid down until everything was at just a nice moist level but not runny, as it does start out with a lot of liquid. We added green chili peppers as I couldn't find Anaheim peppers. Also, didn't want to pay the price for Halibut, so used local Haddock type fish fillets. I also used whole wheat tortilla shells, we used spinach leaves instead of iceberg lettuce, they were sooooo good!!!
Two thumbs waay up! This was absolutely delicious, not to mention and very quick & easy to make. Like some others, I substituted the halibut for another firm fish - scrod. I didn't have any Anaheim chilis so I used the poblano chilis I had on hand. We prefer flour tortillas so I used that but after the first taco, we ended up eating the remainder of the mixture over rice to make full use all of that yummy broth. Thanks so much for this guiltless pleasure! I'll make this one over and over again.
A great different fish taco recipe. I followed it pretty much but used jalapeno, onion, and canned diced tomatoes. I followed others suggestions and made a sauce with the leftover sauce mixed with sour cream. Got rave reviews at this house!
I typically don't like fish tacos but these were great! We added some white rice to soak up the sauce and add more filling to the tacos. I also used chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, and flour tortillas. It was great!
Very good! We used tilapia instead of the halibut and a serrano in place of the anaheim and used green onions over the leek and left out the cumin and it still was good. I only seasoned my tilapia with garlic salt & lemon pepper. And when it was all cooked I drained the juices and boiled it then I added some sour cream to it and then when it was alittle thicker I poured it over the shredded fish. Then we warmed flour tortillas and fixed it like a burrito. We added other toppings like avacodo, cilantro & yellow pepper. Alot of variety available with this dish.
I loved this recipe. It was very tasty and impressed my guests. I followed the other reviewers advice and drained the fish mixture and reserved some of the liquid to mix with sour cream. Delicious and easy.
I tripled the peppers left the fish out and sauteed everything together in about 1/2 cup of broth. I let all the liquid evaporate and served everything in tacos with a squeeze of lime on top. It was sweet and spicy and really good.
there was nothing about this that i enjoyed, except the leftover broth makes a good soup. i did use it for sauce with sour cream and that was good, but the fish was very bland and tasted overcooked for some reason. if i make fish tacos again i will just blacken the fish and make the veggies in the broth.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2004
This was the first time I have ever made or eaten fish tacos, and, yummy! Of course, I made changes...don't we all. I felt the tomatoes made the recipe a bit bitter...added a pinch of sugar. Doubled the cumin and used tlapia fish--no halibut in our small town store. This recipe was not only delish, but it made enough for 2 adults to consume 8-9 tacos for dinner...and for three adults to have 3 tacos each the next day for lunch! What a deal and how tasty they were! I also liked how healthy they were--little oil, use of broth, and veggies! I will definitely make these again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2005
A GREAT recipe! I made two versions: one with the fish, another with chicken for my guests who don't like fish. Both were amazing.
My husband and I loved this! I too, used a Pobolono (sp?) pepper-Anahiem wasn't available-and I used onion instead of a leek. Also, I didn't realize it until I was supposed to add it-I was out of cumin. I used a little bit of chili powder instead. Like other reviewers, I drained it before putting it in the tortillas. Oh, and we used flour tortillas because my husband doesn't like corn tortillas. Oh ya, and I also added canned diced tomatos (drained) just because I ran out of time. Even after all those changes it was SO good, and not too spicy at all! I served it with a little sour cream, cheese, and avocado. Healthy and fast-what a combination! Thanks for the recipe!
Having never tried fish tacos before, I was excited to try this recipe. Unfortunately what I ended up with was a soupy, bland mess. I suppose something could have gone wrong on my end, although I didn't alter the recipe. However, with an end product so disappointing, I'm not willing to give it another try.
this was my first attempt at fish tacos - the flavor was good ... i read other reviews saying the chili was very hot so i cut back but i think i could have taken the full heat! mine came out really soupy though, but we just drained it out before serving. my hubby said it could probably make a good soup base too! maybe we'll play around with it next time.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used tilapia, jalapeno and onion (instead of leek & chili). I used canned diced tomatoes undrained (sub for broth, I ran out). I made a sour cream, chopped chipotle mixture to add on the taco once served. Even better topped with sliced avocado. I really love fried fish tacos but this is just as good but in a healthy way. Can't wait to make again.
I made these at the fire station. We weren't quite sure about this one just by the title. A couple of the guys are a little picky and they liked it. I subsituted the halibut for sand (white)bass. Also used whole wheat tortillas and topped w/hot sauce, for a complete healthy lunch. Great recipe, will definetly do again.
Pretty good, but agreed, a touch bland. Next time I'd do a spicier reduction with serranos, I think. Also, use fresh tomatoes/pico de gallo rather than hot tomatoes. Also, I finished it with avaocado and asiago cheese. I'd add a mesclun mix at the end too -- to add some greens.
I love recipes like this, not only is it good but easy to make. Did make a couple of changes...added a table spoon of chile powder a little chopped green pepper and shark for the fish. Shark will stay firmer when cooked and has great flavor. Garnished with a touch of cilantro. The next day we ate the left overs like a soup topped with monterey jack cheese and fried corn tortilla as a dipper.
Above and beyond my expectations. I used hoki instead of halibat and it had a great fish flavor. I also topped the tortillas with the crunchy corn salsa from another fish taco recipe and it was perfect. Very healthy and very tasty.
Very delicious yes, but more like delicious messy soup oozing out of the tortilla. But I did love the flavor--good idea about making juice into a creamy sauce or just serve as soup with tortillas on the side.
wow, these were really good! we made a few small modifications that I think would bump this up to 5 stars: we used tilapia instead of halibut. Much less $$ and I think Tilapia is a perfect fish for tacos. I took a cue from other reviewers and drained the juice and whipped up a sauce with it adding sour cream, a pinch of corn starch to thicken it up, cilantro and some red pepper flakes. We also subbed flour tortillas for the corn because my boyfriend doesn't like the latter. Added some cabbage for crunch and enjoyed them thoroughly... thanks for the great recipe!!
I did a little substitution on this. I used jalapeno instead of Anaheim chili pepper, white onion instead of a leek, cod instead of halibut, and added 1/2 tsp cilantro. These were a really tasty & healthy meal. My daughter and I enjoyed them for lunch.
These are very tasty! Although I agree with a few people that it was soupy, all you need to do is drain the liquid before serving. I did omit the leak and used onions instead and I used jalapenos instead of anaheim chiles as well.
This recipe sounded great, but didn't have a lot of flavor. I followed other reviewers suggestions and drained the sauce but it didn't really help with the flavor. I don't care for sour cream, so doctoring the sauce that way was not an option. My family thought it was really boring.
Too soupy for tacos. The name should be changed to "Spicy Mexican Fish Soup" - I'd give 4 stars for that. I ended up serving the fish in bowls with corn tortilla quesadillas on the side. Pretty tasty anyway.
This was a very good recipe! I did take everyones advice and spiced it up and also thickened it with sour cream and cornstarch. One thing I will note though, if you like your tomatoes cooked and are using thin fish filets, you will want to cook the tomatoes for about 5-10 minutes before you put the fish in because the fish will cook much faster than the recipe says.
A kickin' great recipe! I had to use poblanos, the only fresh chili's in my area. It is a little soupy but that can be remedied by draining before serving. I would like to try this recipe with habaneros and some chili powder next time. Makes an ample amount.
This was great! I only made a few small changes. I used 1/2 cup of chicken stock instead of a full cup. I also seasoned the halibut with old bay seasoning and chili powder before I cooked it to add some more flavor. I took other members' suggestion and mixed it about a cup of sour cream to the left over juices and made a cream sauce. I also used flour tortillas and served it with avocado and red cabbage. Amazing!
The flavors in this dish were really great, just spicy enough. I used pollock because that's what looked the freshest at the store that day. I also used small flour tortilla wraps because that's what I had on hand. It actually tasted better on it's own than with the flour tortillas, so I would suggest sticking with the corn tortillas or using none at all. My finace is of the school that believes simpler is better when it comes to fish, but he loved this one!
I made these for dinner last night and they were great. I would prefer a little more kick to them next time which I would do by using a hot salsa because the other people don't want the extra heat. I made this with the fat free refried beans recipie on allrecipes.
These were ok...I used Tilapia instead of the Halibat, and I completely forgot to buy the Anaheim pepper, which I guess would've given it more zing...we thought that they turned out ok, just kind of bland.
I made this for guests and everybody loved it. I drained excess liquid before serving so tortillas wouldn't get soggy. Also served with the "Tangy Cucumber and Avocado Salad" as suggested by another user. The combination was fabulous!
These were pretty good. The veggies & broth were very good. There wasn't enough flavor on the fish itself for my taste, so next time I will season the fish before I cook it. But all together very tasty. :)
In other reviews I have read comments about Anaheim peppers not being very hot. I find that they are not as hot as jalapeno but they are close. I elected not to add any more spice to the recipe and it came out "just right". It is juicy and you will want to spoon it up with a slotted spoon. Great flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/21/2004
used snapper and was very tasty...a little went a long way!
This recipe is so good you almost can't believe it's healthy. I made vegetable broth and used it instead of the chicken broth to reduce the amt. of sodium. Also used the cod filets that come frozen in the big bag from the warehouse club. It turned out great! Served it with the Quinoa and Black Beans also from this site. Fabulous!
Based on recommendations, I used tilapia. It was great! Definately a nice change of pace- very light and refreshing. I also doubled the cumin and added some cilantro. I served it with rice, and mixed the rice in with the leftovers (which were just as tasty).
Easy recipe and I thought it turned out really well. I read some of the other reviews and did the sour cream sauce as well. I thought it was very unique and a tasty addition. I also did my top shelf guacamole, as I do with anything resembling Mexican food, and when I make fish tacos again I will use this recipe.
We loved this recipe! I made way to much because I doubled the recipe (we were supposed to have company...they couldn't make it)...so I served the left over fish with rice and it was spectacular! I am going to use the same basic recipe but substitute shredded chicken for the fish....yum!
I too used a large white onion in place of the leeks and a drained can of diced tomatoes in place of fresh to save time. I drained the sauce per the other users suggestions but even with sour cream and corn starch it was still soupy. I think next time I will add SOME of the juice to sour cream, just to flavor it. Otherwise very tasty and easy.
Awesome!!! omg - I did cook the fish to perfection if I do say so myself and I used cod and didn't even have any chile peppers (which I want to try next time and maybe with some fish that isn't over-fished) - but this was soooooo good - fish tacos are awesome when they are soooo fresh - to die for.
This was just OK. We thought the filling was a little too "juicy" for the corn tortillas. They ended up being really soggy and fell apart before we could eat them. Maybe flour tortillas would work better with this recipe. It did make the house smell great!
This is a wonderful base recipe for fish tacos- I've made it several times. I use vegetable broth instead of chicken and sometimes use onions instead of leeks. I serve them with fresh corn salsa. Tonight I am trying Tanya's white sauce recipe from her fish tacos instead of the sour cream + cheese I generally use. Thanks for the great recipe!!
