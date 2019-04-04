I really like this recipie... this is my favorite dish during Ramdan, and actually all around the year. I like to use regular tortillas for the wrapper. I cut them in half, and fold them into a cone, and seal them with the same paste. The tortilla doesnt tear as easily, and cooks up really great. Instead of 2 pounds of meat, I use one pound of meat, and one pound of diced boiled potatoes. I cook it the same way, and just add also a small amound of curry powder and garama masala to give it any extra kick. If you want to, you can freeze them right after making them, and when you want to make just a couple, pop them in the microwave for about a minnute or two (to make sure the inside is not frozen) and then fry them to finish the cooking. I like to make big batches, and enjoy them for lunch during the week! They also make a good fast-breaker! Enjoy!