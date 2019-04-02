Burmese Chicken Curry (Gaeng Gai Bama)

I've made this twice before rating because I thought I might have misunderstood an instruction. The first time I made it, I covered the pieces of chicken with water as instructed.. the end result was a very watery sauce; my chicken pieces were 1/4 of a chicken breast half, so I did not think it was the sizing that was the issue, it says large pieces. The second time, I poured water 2/3 up and did not cover it. Instead I lowered to a simmer, turned the chicken twice during cooking, and before it was done I added the tomato sauce and fish sauce (using 3 tb as someone suggested)-. Personally, I had not liked the tomato slices the first time so the second time around I steamed some broccoli florets on the side. Served the rice with broccoli on one side, chicken on the other, sauce over everything. The sauce makes this dish. It is wonderful, with the extra fish sauce. But because it was too watery the first time around, it does not get 5 stars. For those wondering about the spiciness level.. it's an American 2 pepper spicy as you would order at an Asian restaurant. Nowhere near Asian spicy :)