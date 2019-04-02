Burmese Chicken Curry (Gaeng Gai Bama)

This is actually a northern Thai dish with a definite Burmese influence. I first ate it in a Burmese restaurant in Melbourne, Australia. I asked for the recipe and of course I didn't get it. I later experimented with some Thai recipes and came up with this final result. We really love this with steamed jasmine rice. It's quite a hot and spicy dish, so if you want it a bit mild, check the curry paste you use first. You can replace coconut milk with evaporated milk, but traditionally, coconut milk is a must.
This is really good, though quite spicy. It all depends on the red curry paste you get, though. When I made it, my roommates and I had to eat slowly, drink water, and use a lot of rice. :0) In any case, definitely a good recipe. I replaced the palm sugar with brown sugar, the fish sauce with salt, and used a can of diced tomatoes for all the tomatoes in the recipe. Truthfully, the Shallots and Cilantro are garnish. If on a tight budget, eliminate them.
This had a good flavor and the chicken was tender, but it was a little spicy for our taste. I only added 2 teaspoons of red curry powder, and that was definitely enough for us. May make again if I get in the mood for curry!
Very tasty! My husband is Burmese (born and raised in Rangoon/Yangon). He agreed with the description Michelle gave to the dish. It really is a Thai dish, not a Burmese one. However, since it has a Burmese influence, I thought I'd cook it up and see if it met with his approval. I substituted the coconut milk for reduced fat coconut milk. It worked perfectly and he loved the dish. He suggested that more fish sauce should be added (about 1 Tbsp. more) to give it a more authentic Burmese influence. Thanks!
Everyone I cook this for always loves this recipe. A few tips. It is easy to overcook the chicken - keep an eye on it. I like to add additional vegetables sometimes (carrots, zucchini and straw mushrooms). I keep half the tomatoes fresh (uncooked) and use them to garnish the dish with the cilantro and shallots (see picture). Make sure that when you cook the shallots you cook them well, they are best when they are definitely brown and definitely crispy. Finally, red curry paste varies widely in how hot it is. Be careful the first time you use a new bottle - it is easy to add more as you go (doesn't have to all be added at the beginning). Frequently I find that there is too much liquid, just dump some off. The ratios of liquids are not that important and I frequently just add in the whole can of coconut milk. The liquid is great with the rice, so don't stress about how much liquid you have, just make sure the flavor is right. Great recipe! A nice dish for the winter because of the nice cheery colors and the spice.
I made mistakes with this one. Used small pieces of chicken, so I shouldn't have used so much water. Had to let the water boil off. I ended up adding more about another 1/2 cup of coconut milk (lite) and stirred the cilantro into the sauce. This was a bit salty, I would probably use a little less fish sauce next time. Still tasted great. Thanks for the recipe.
I really like this recipe, it has a great balance of flavors the fried shallots really adds to it but if you dont have enough you can fry up crispy, some paper thin sliced onions. I have made this a few times with chicken and just tried it with baked firm tofu (30 min at 400 degrees) marinated with 6 tblsp. of soy sauce, 2 tsp of both honey and balsamic vinegar and a few cloves of garlic. My family especially my husband likes finely minced fresh jalapeno peppers in the dish. I dont use palm sugar, just reg. sugar. Thank you M. Chen for submitting this recipe which is now served frequently in my home.
I don't like to review a recipe when I have changed it, but this one had great "bones" and we enjoyed it very much. Did not use the shallots, fresh tomatoes, or cilantro, but DID use the curry paste, curry powder, and coconut milk as directed; I also used a small can of diced tomatoes instead. Thickened it up with a little flour in the cocount milk and stirred it in. Served it with sticky rice, and cole slaw. Will make again! Dee-lish.
This dish was very good. Easy to prepare. Browned chicken in skillet and finished in the crock pot. We could not find palm sugar anywhere and we live in a very diverse area. Used medium curry paste, would have preferred hot. The dish was missing something, maybe an additional spice. We couldn't figure it out, but we still believe this recipe is a 5 star and will make again. BTW - the curry paste stained our utensils.
Yum! My mom is from Burma and while this was really good, it's not Burmese, as Michelle says. I added too much water as I was afraid that it would be too hot-- big mistake. Barely cover the chicken with water. Also, my red curry paste wasn't very hot at all, so I added almost twice the amount. I used soy instead of fish sauce (I know it's not really an acceptable substitute, but I didn't have any!) and skipped the cilantro because the boyfriend doesn't care for it. Served this over coconut rice.. delicious! A note about the shallot garnish: I use a regular yellow onion and just slice it really thin. My mother uses much more oil so that she can store the fried onions on the countertop (in oil) and use it as garnish whenever she pleases. Although, I changed quite a bit, I have no doubt the recipe would be good as written.
This is an excellent curry, but the quality of the ingredients really makes it - get the best red curry paste you can. I don't find mine that spicy (if it's just for me I grind up more peppers for it) but others have had some problems. Sometimes I make this with half chicken and half shrimp. It's one of the better curry recipes I've found on this site - I tend to like more Indian (or Burmese) style curry than Chinese or (shudder) British, and it has to be a pretty special red or yellow curry to get me away from green curry.
My husband is the curry maker in our household but I decided to make this recipe. I used extra coconut milk, and had to omit the fresh tomatoes since were out. I hate cilantro and left this out too. Likely the biggest change I made was using a slow cooker (quickly browned chicken in skillet first). WE had it over jasmine rice. Turned out very well and my husband was really impressed. Will make this again.
Yowza, this is HOT! I tried a vegetarian version of this using Quorn Chicken Tenders. My family isn't crazy about super-spicy foods, so I cut the curry paste and curry powder in half. It was still too hot - so I know to put in even less next time I make it. For the fish sauce I used one tablespoon of vegetarian worchestesire and a tablespoon of soy sauce. I served it with rice pilaf (which helped calm down the burning a bit). D-lish...I will definitely make this again!
I had to make a LOT of substitutions. I used thinly sliced onions because I didn't have shallots. I used half a can of diced tomatoes because I didn't have fresh. I also used soy sauce because I didn't have fish sauce and I don't care for it. I also excluded the cilantro. Even still, this recipe was very good and I'm sure it would have been even better if I had followed the recipe exactly. I think next time I may add red and green bell peppers, and even some Thai Basil (because I love it).
Good and spicy! I used just one tablespoon of curry paste (my family likes it mild) but it still had a pretty good kick. My one complaint was that it was a bit runny... next time I will use less water to cook the chicken ("to cover" was too much).
This recipe was a hit with me and my hubby! I added a bit more red curry and tomato puree. This is definitely going into my recipe box and will be cooked every month. Thanks for the great recipe flavor!
My picky 8-year-old took seconds saying "I love this chicken." My husband who rarely comments on my cooking said, "This one is a keeper." My teenager wasn't quite as enthusiastic but said it was "good." He has a cold, though, so that may have affected his experience. I could not get the sauce to become "creamy" as described, but it still tasted good. I accidentally used chili powder instead of curry powder. I noticed it right after I covered the chicken with water, so I dumped the chicken into a colander, rinsed it, and started over. Not sure if the brief soaking in chili powder affected the taste or not.
I omitted the sugar since it was sweet enough already, and I had to add a little green Thai paste since my jar of red paste had had dried up at the bottom. Other than that, I made it pretty much as written. Served it over brown rice. Not bad at all. Thanks!
I only used 1 tablespoon red curry paste, I substituted light coconut milk, and I used brown sugar in place of the palm sugar. I chopped the tomato (instead of cutting into wedges), and I served it with Indian flatbread. This is one of the best recipes I have ever made. My husband also loved it so much, I hardly got to eat any of it!
I just made this for dinner tonight and it was WONDERFUL!! I am big curry lover and this dish was superb!!
My family loves this recipe!! To save time we usually pre-cook the chicken in water in the microwave and shred it. Then we add the ingredients and bake it in the oven. The chicken comes out very soft.
Excellent! I confess I was a bit dubious when I added the water to cook the chicken and realized there were few vegetables. I'm also not a fan of tomato based sauces, but this was terrific. The coconut milk mellowed the tomato puree nicely. I used a smaller about of red curry paste (I used the Thai Kitchen brand) because I was having a guest and wasn't sure if he liked spicy food. Turns out I needn't have worried. It was a mild savory dish that both my guest and husband raved about. Next time I will use more curry paste as I think the sutff I used had less pepper in them. For those who want to know I used Sun Brand Madras Curry powder if get from my gorcery store. I know curry mixes vary so if yours was too spicy then try a different curry. I am keeping this as a standard quick meal. It was easy quick and very delicious.
I had to find a Burmese recipe to serve to a group, and this was the only one I could find. Everyone _loved_ it! I made it pretty much following the directions (though I had to increase the servings). I think it is worth getting scallions and fish sauce if you can to try this version, though variations will be interesting to try too. We will be adding this to our menus at home frequently.
Quite good! Next time I'll add some fresh green beans and cook the shallots a little more. The chicken stayed moist, which helped. The curry paste I had must have been lousy because it was hardly spicy at all! I'll get a different one next time. Even with these issues the flavor was great!
Very good recipe. I only used 4 shallots and I didn't fry them up crispy. Added the browned shallots and cilantro in last 5 minutes of cooking. I will definitely make this again but next time I will add salt to taste (seemed to be missing it even with the fish sauce) and might top with some toasted peanuts.
This is so-o good, my family thought it was *almost* as good as our favorite Thai restaurant. :D I did add a bit more red curry paste and mixed some corn startch with a little extra coconut milk,it was perfect! I used orzo instead of rice due to some stomach problems in the seniors of my family. Please try this - you won't be disappointed!
Enjoyed this very much, used combo of chicken and shrimp. Tossed some extra veggies in as well (mushrooms and spinach). I was quite thin, so I did add cornstarch. The flavor is right here though, tastes like something you get at a thai restaurant. Just the right amount of heat, but we like spice!
I am a little cajun girl and I thought this was spicy, but I LOVED it. The rest of my family said it should be a keeper. Next time I will reduce the red curry to 1 tablespoon and use a smaller pan so I won't have to use so much water.Yum Yum
I've made this recipe twice. The first time I didn't have the curry paste so after looking at the ingredients in curry paste on-line, I subbed it for various powders/spices that I had on hand (chili, onion, garlic, paprika, cumin, tumeric, coriander & lime rind). The dish was delicious but not spicy. This time, I used the curry paste and followed the recipe except adding the cilantro (a must! it SO goes with these flavors) and the shallots to the mixture right before serving. Excellent dish both times!
Delicious! This was my first time making a curry dish, so I was worried about the spiciness (after reading other reviews) ... but it was perfect! I served it with jasmine rice and my entire family loved it, even my picky eater. Will definitely cook this one again and again.
As the description states this isn't REAL AUTHENTIC Burmese chicken curry. The real one which uses no curry paste or coconut milk, just lots of tomatoes, onions and fermented fish paste "Ngapi" and fish sauce plus other various spices to make the curry sauce. However, this recipe is not too bad. It was a little bland for my mother (who typically cooks THE BEST Burmese food!), but I thought it was pretty good. *NOTE* If you do not have fish sauce DO NOT USE SOYSAUCE! I cannot even imagine using soysauce in a Burmese dish... Use salt! It won't be as flavorful as fish sauce but salt will do!
One tip: once you're done frying the shallots/onions, you'll need to transfer it to a bowl - might as well save some time and fry them while the curry is simmering. This way you'll still have the same amount of dishes afterwards. The only things I did differently was to substitute coconut milk for the water (about half a can for simmering the chicken and half for afterwards) and used carmelized onions instead of shallots. The curry that you use will make a huge difference in the taste - I used Thai red curry paste and Indian mild curry powder.
Delicious! I didn't find it too spicy at all; I used Thai Kitchen-brand curry paste, which has been in the fridge for... a while and could possibly have lost its kick. I also shouldn't have used so much water (I cut the chicken in small pieces like a previous reviewer) but it's still fantastic. I can see this working very well with shrimp, too.
due to an ice storm, i had to use what i had on hand. instead of curry powder i added ground cumin and coriander instead of curry powder. also, i added sweet grape tomato halves at the end. served yogurt with cucumber shreds with the dish. it was simply incredible. we loved it. thanks for the recipe.
This dish was delish! I had a mild red curry paste, and I would have loved more of a kick- I will definitely amp it up next time! I substituted thinly sliced onions sauteed in chili oil, and they were superb on top of the dish! I experienced how easy it can be to overcook the chicken- rookie error. When the dish settles, the flavors pop even more. I will definitely make this again!!
THE BEST! 0. I didn't add the sugar as I figured the shallots/onions would make it sweet enough and I was right. 1. We had no "red curry paste" so I substituted it with regular Indian curry + minced garlic + a little shrimp paste which we already have. 2. I added sliced large mushrooms, seasoned ground turkey (we had some spare) and shrimp, it turned out SUPER DUPER AWESOME! 3. I seared and fried the meat a bit before adding water and it turned out really well.
The flavors were right but instructions poor. This dish was extremely watery. Instructions didn't say much in terms of getting this curry to thicken up. I had to simmer it for 30 minutes and use corn starch so it didn't look like orange water. I won't be making this again and instead will be cooking Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala curry.
I really enjoyed it. The crispy shallots lent a great texture to the finished dish, and the flavors were complex and perfectly balanced. As for those who thought it was spicy, it must be in the curry paste. Mine could not be called spicy by any stretch of imagination.
I'm Thai and I've been searching for a tasty curry recipe. This one is definitely the winner. Great recipe all around. I used what I had i.e. onion instead of shallots and tomato paste instead of puree. It turned out wonderful. Will definitely make it again and again.
It tasted nice. My husband and I didn't find it spicy at all. This is something my housegirl would make for the kids and then add around 6 chillies in a seperate dish for myself and hubby. All in all, I would probably make it again and just kick up the spice a notch.
Very tasty! I did not have shallots, so I used one large sweet onion. The sweetness really helped with the spiciness. And it was spicey. I also used lite coconut milk too. But I added a bit more than it called for. Next time I would use more fish sauce, regular coconut milk, 1/2 the curry paste and a smaller pot, thus less water. This is a keeper! Thanks!
I know nothing of how "authentic" it is, but we really liked it! I used only a little more than 1 T of Thai Kitchen's red curry paste, brown sugar in place of the palm, and omitted the cilantro (for my cilantro-hating husband). We've made it four or five times now and really like it! Thanks!
Outstanding!! Thanks so much for such an authentic tasting recipe. Relatively easy for how great it turns out. I didn't have red curry paste so I used green curry - was still spicy but not too much. Can't wait to make it for friends.
absolutly delicious!!! My husband and I were suprised at the great flavour and this has now become a weekly staple -- I've also tried it with shrimp instead of chicken and it was incredible! I love it over jasmine rice!!
i really enjoyed this, though it ended up very spicy. i added broccoli and potatoes, coz i had some veggies to finish, and the potatoes overcooked and made the sauce very thick. still good! i don't think i added enough fish sauce, because it wasn't actually salty enough. but i will definitely make this again, perhaps with shrimp?
I've made this twice before rating because I thought I might have misunderstood an instruction. The first time I made it, I covered the pieces of chicken with water as instructed.. the end result was a very watery sauce; my chicken pieces were 1/4 of a chicken breast half, so I did not think it was the sizing that was the issue, it says large pieces. The second time, I poured water 2/3 up and did not cover it. Instead I lowered to a simmer, turned the chicken twice during cooking, and before it was done I added the tomato sauce and fish sauce (using 3 tb as someone suggested)-. Personally, I had not liked the tomato slices the first time so the second time around I steamed some broccoli florets on the side. Served the rice with broccoli on one side, chicken on the other, sauce over everything. The sauce makes this dish. It is wonderful, with the extra fish sauce. But because it was too watery the first time around, it does not get 5 stars. For those wondering about the spiciness level.. it's an American 2 pepper spicy as you would order at an Asian restaurant. Nowhere near Asian spicy :)
This is amazing. I modified a bit- used onion & garlic instead of shallots because thats what I had on hand...the recipe calls for way too much oil in my opinion, I decreased it. Also, I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of the paste/fresh tomatoes. I love curries, and this is one of the best I've made!
This was FANTASTIC! I couldn't find red curry paste at my local store, so I had to substitute green curry paste, and I skipped the shallots to save on time but it still came out really delicious. I think red curry paste would've been a little bit better since there wasn't much spice when I made it, but even with green curry paste it had a ton of flavor. I also substituted brown sugar for the palm sugar, since that was what I had. So it's probably not quite "right" but it still came out as one of the best things I've made from this site. A total keeper!
