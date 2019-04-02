Grilled Hawaiians

Grilled cheese only better! Ham and pineapple add a tropical touch.

Recipe by tball

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spread butter onto one side of each slice of bread. Place up to 4 of the slices of bread, butter side down in the skillet. Top each piece with one slice of cheese, two slices of ham, and about 2 tablespoons of the crushed pineapple. Place remaining slices of bread on top with the butter side up. When the bottom of the sandwich is golden brown, flip sandwiches, and cook until browned on the other side, about 1 minute. Repeat steps with remaining ingredients if all four sandwiches do not fit in your skillet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 80.7mg; sodium 1184.9mg. Full Nutrition
