Grilled Hawaiians
Grilled cheese only better! Ham and pineapple add a tropical touch.
Loved these! Great variation on grilled cheese when we need a meal in a hurry. Two suggestions: toast the bread first and put the pineapple between the ham and the cheese. It really helps to keep the bread from getting soggy.Read More
Quite good! I used processed Swiss (can't compare to the real stuff) and fresh pineapple, finely chopped. Youngest kid didn't like it but she is pretty picky. All around good use of what was on hand and much more interesting than plain grilled cheese. I made it in a grilled-cheese maker, not a skillet.Read More
Very easy and yummy!!! When I was a teenager I worked for Steak Escape Sandwich Shop and we had a sandwich simular to this called the HAMBROSIA...this tastes very much like it!!!! Next time I'm going to sprinkle some pepper on the ham. This is very easy to make too. My 19 month old daughter LOVED it! Thanks so much tball!
Had buns to use up so I grilled the insides of buns and layered cheese and ham on each side then pineapple in middle. Then wrapped in foil and into oven to warm/melt/toast.
We are still trying to use up some ham from the holidays, so I was happy to find this recipe. Pineapple works on pizza, so why not sandwiches? Absolutely. The pineapple is a fantastic embellishment and meshes perfectly with the ham and cheese. I used rye bread for another interesting touch. I set the heat between medium and medium high and cooked each side for about 1:15. 25 seconds in the micro to finish melting the cheese and to make the sandwich piping hot and you have a lunch fit for a king.
This was quick and easy and sooo yummy. You could even dip in pizza sauce and it would taste like ham and pineapple pizza! Great for a busy evening.
Great recipe, will make again. I cooked these in my sandwich maker.
I made this for a quick lunch today bc we have ham sandwich meat and fresh pineapple. I don't have swiss cheese, so I used American slices (not my favorite, but at least it melts well!). I didn't find this to be soggy at all. I put the pineapple slices in between the ham and the cheese to protect the bread. I also used homemade bread--the Cottage Cheese Bread I on this site. Worked well. I think I would like it a bit better with dijon mustard on the bread but I'm of the opinion that any grilled cheese can be made better with dijon mustard or ketchup. Thanks for the recipe!
I make mine with mozerrella cheese and dip the sandwich in pizza sauce. Yum! :)
Quick, easy, tasty, fairly nutritious and inexpensive. A keeper in a house with 8 kids!!! No changes necessary, we just serve with a side salad.
was a little dry. needs some sauce or something..
This sandwich was just ok. After reading so many great reviews, I was sure this would be a hit. I was quite disappointed with the flavour, or rather, lack of it. I found the sandwich quite bland. That's not to say I won't try it again - only the next time I will try another reviewer's suggestion about using mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Makes a quick lunch that is almost effortless but tastes great.
I really enjoyed this! It was so fast and easy to put together. I did toast these in the oven on buns as another view suggested and it was so very good. I will be making them again!
Love it. I used American cheese instead of swiss and pineapple rings instead of crushed. It was awesome, not soggy at all. I will certainly make it again.
Excellent flavor combination. I made mine with very thinly sliced brown sugar ham (heated a little before putting on the sandwich) and whole oat nut bread. To keep the bread from getting soggy, I sandwiched the crushed pineapple between the cheese and ham. Thanks for this great, simple idea to perk up an ordinary grilled ham ham and cheese.
great spin on a sandwich.
GREAT !!!! loved the sweetness of a little pineapple. MUCH better than regular grilled cheese.
Okay for a change of pace, but nothing special.
Yummy and nice for a change of pace.
It wasn't bad but it wasn't great. I used high quality ingredients except for the bread. If I make it again I will use better bread and see if that makes a difference.
This was a really good recipe. We loved it. Will definately make this many more times in the future.
I used Hawaiian bread, and although it gave a good flavor it was to soft & got squished when I was flipping it. I would recommended the the Hawaiian bread however choose the rolls or hamburger buns. This are thicker and shouldnt be to much of an issue. Other then that I used a thin slice pre cooked ham, and grilled it before I put the sandwich together. I used to pieces a sandwich to allow the pineapple and cheese to stay away from the bread so the previous listed issues of soggy bread didnt happen. It does have a unique flavor, that will defiantly be made again =)
great recipe for a quick, tasty meal. i put the pineapple between the ham and the bread stayed dry. i also added mango wasabi mustard to add some kick. it complimented it well!
yum!
I loved these! The pineapple is the perfect twist on grilled ham & cheese!
What a great variation on the standard grilled cheese. If you like canadian bacon/pineapple pizza, you'll love this!!!
A good quick sandwich for lunch or dinner. I used Hawaiian Rolls for the bread as I had a few to use up. I just cut them to the thickness of bread. I didn't want the bread to become soggy from the pineapple, so I placed it in the ham layer rather than against the bun. The result was a warm, tasty sandwich that I would make again.
Easy and tasty. I followed a previous reviewer's recommendation and put the pineapple between the ham a few ham slices and the sandwiches were not soggy at all.
What a great twist on grilled cheese sandwiches. It was really yummy. We only had pineapple rings so we grilled those up and put one and a half on each sandwich. We paired this with 'Hawaiian Chicken' submitted by NIBLETS and it was perfect! We dipped the sandwiches in the sweet sauce and it was sooooo good.
So good!!! I used fresh pineapple, white american cheese, and honey ham. Next time I'm using even more pineapple! Thats what makes this sandwich so good!
I thought these were good, but the rest of the family wasn't sold on it. Oh well.
good quickie recipe, i found it works better with ring pineapple.
Personally, I liked this idea. It was a great twist to a grilled cheese! My husband, on the other hand, said he didn't care for it. Probably because the pineapple does make it a "soggy" sandwitch! I liked the idea of putting the pineapple between 2 slices of ham, though! I'll definately be trying this one again... although I don't know about my husband!
I loved it!
WOW! I am not a fan of cheddar grilled cheese sandwiches but these were amazing. I added carmelized onions and should have drained my pineapple a little bit better. My kids loved them too. Super Fast Dinnner item.
I was a little scared of this at first but have no fear! This is a delicious sandwich. If you like hawaiian pizza, you'll enjoy this sanwich. I followed the recipe and added a little yellow mustard. I wasn't sure how the mustard would go with the pineapple but it worked perfectly and personally i think ham and swiss screams for mustard.
We needed a recipe to use up our Honey Baked Ham from the holidays. We used sour dough bread, lite swiss cheese and crushed canned pineapple. We toasted it on our grill top on the gas stove on medium heat. It turned out well. Maybe next time I will use some honey mustard to add more flavor. Thanks for the recipe.
These were SO delicious! We made them using a good thick bread, thick sliced ham off the bone, and smoked sharp cheddar. A new favourite! I put a little honey mustard on mine.
These are really yummy! I'm not a fan of swiss cheese but I used it anyway and wolfed down two of these. Regular sandwich bread worked out fine but I think it would be even tastier with a sturdy loaf that can stand up to the moist pineapple a bit better.
These taste pretty good. But it seems like they never come out perfect like every other grilled sandwich we make. No matter how much i drain the pineapple the bread is a bit soggy on that one side. Putting the pineapple under the cheese helps some, but some falls out the side when you flip them. Maybe pineapple rings would work better for us? I will try them a third time and see if that is the charm.
Hawaiian pizza in grilled cheese form! The best sauce i have found for this is panago's tropical sauce found on their tropical Hawaiian. Yes, you can get just the sauce, I got 4 small containers for $3.
These were very yummy! The pineapple was such a good addition to a typically basic sandwich!
Mmmm...happy belly right now :D
YUM!! Made in the Panini press--so easy! A fun, new flavor combination for grilled cheese sandwiches! Thanks!
These were O.K. I was thankful for the idea when renovating my kitchen. With no oven etc. Its worth a try.
really great flavor of ham and pineapple. will make again!
Not a fan. Tried toasting the bread first which didn't help the flavor. For my family we just didn't like the combination of flavors.
I served this for dinner with chips on the side for a quick and easy dinner night. I made it with flour tortilla instead of bread and used a panini maker to flatten it. Everyone enjoyed this recipe to say the least.
