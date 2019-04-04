Alphabet Soup

I saw this recipe and had to try it! I used a can of kidney beans and a can of great northern beans instead of the meat, added a peeled, diced potato and a brick of frozen chopped spinach, and only used about 2 cups frozen veggies because that's all I had. I also added a generous dash of garlic powder and used 3 cups seashell pasta because the store didn't have alphabets. It is so delicious! I found the flavor to be quite full and well rounded, you just have to add salt. My boyfriend who doesn't even like soup, much less vegetable soup, liked it too. This is a good thing because it makes a ton. In spite of my changes, I'm sure this would have been just as good if left alone. Thank you!