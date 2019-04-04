Alphabet Soup
A quick and easy vegetable soup made with ground round and spicy vegetable juice cocktail. My kids love it!
After reading other reviews saying this was kind of bland I made a few modifications - I used 3 extra large beef bouillon cubes and just threw them in the soup without dissolving them at all and I cut the water to only 6 cups total, 9 cups seems excessive and I wonder if the original poster meant to take 3 of the 6 to dissolve the beef cubes? With the modifications, my family loved this soup including my 3 year old. A great winter time addition that I will make again.Read More
I didn't like the strength of the V-8 juice. I think it would probably be better with regular tomato juice. I added a bit of extra water and cheddar cheese melted in and it was much better the second time around!Read More
This was basic and I added some herbs in the end but it was a ton of fun, brought back great memories from when I was a kid and thought life couldn't get any better than Campbell's, and I have no complaints. Thanks for the wonderful trip down memory lane!
This is basically the same as the way I make vegetable and beef soup. Using the vegetable juice was recommended to me by a nutritionist years ago. You can use any combination of veggies that you want, cover it with the juice and you have a great soup. I usually use frozen mixed veggies, add potatoes, onions, garlic, sometimes cans of black eyed peas, white acre field peas, butter beans, or just about anything you might have in the pantry. I generally just cook up some ground beef, or some chicken to add to it. Season it the way you like it. Yum :)
My picky husband really liked this soup, even with all the veggies, but I found it bland. Although the V-8 added some heat, the flavored lacked body.
This is yummy, economical and super easy. This could also be easily adapted to individual tastes. For example, i used just regular generic brand vegetable juice. Next time I think I'm gonna cut down the amount of meat. All in all- very delicious- especially for a chilly day.
Wow...what a great and easy-to-make soup! I usually make changes to the recipe based on previous reviews or what I think might be better, but this one is wonderful just the way it is. We all loved it. Even my 4-year-old gobbled it up, and I was afraid he wouldn't like the spicy vegetable juice in it. He does like salsa, though, so if your young one really doesn't like spicy foods you could easily use regular vegetable juice instead. Unlike some previous reviewers, we didn't find the soup bland at all (and we like lots of flavor)...maybe because I used Better Than Bouillon brand Beef Base (comes in a jar) and then plenty of salt and pepper at the end. Thanks for a nice recipe!
Kids actually liked this a lot! I wasn't paying close enough attention to the recipe so ended up with this- 3 cans regular V8, 6 c water, 2 tubes beef boullion, 1lb. ground beef, and a half a bag frozen mix veggies w/corn, green beans, peas, and carrots. seasoning salt and Mrs. Dash. Served with a little grated parmesan cheese on top. Yummy!
This was a very easy dinner to make. All three of my kids liked it just the way it is. We also had a lot left over. That is always good in our house.
awesome!! there was none left, everyone loved it.
I thought this was good! ONly change I made was to add a can of kidney beans. My husband thinks it needed more flavor - maybe add tabasco next time. I overcooked the noodles - only needs 20 minutes max for simmer! Otherwise it was a good soup.
I saw this recipe and had to try it! I used a can of kidney beans and a can of great northern beans instead of the meat, added a peeled, diced potato and a brick of frozen chopped spinach, and only used about 2 cups frozen veggies because that's all I had. I also added a generous dash of garlic powder and used 3 cups seashell pasta because the store didn't have alphabets. It is so delicious! I found the flavor to be quite full and well rounded, you just have to add salt. My boyfriend who doesn't even like soup, much less vegetable soup, liked it too. This is a good thing because it makes a ton. In spite of my changes, I'm sure this would have been just as good if left alone. Thank you!
My boys enjoyed this. I found it rather bland. I did use beans instead of the meat. It makes a ton.
This was a very good and easy soup. I really liked the kick the spicy V8 added. My older son never eats veggies, he ate everything in his bowl! Thanks!
What a healthy soup! I used ground venison and 99% fat free beef broth. Wonderful flavor and so many vegetables!
This was a delicious soup that both my toddler boys and myself enjoyed. The only variatio I put was to add garlic and onion when cooking the beef and used whole grain pasta instead of alphabet noodles.
Do yourself a favor and make this soup! I was surprised at how good it was for such a simple soup. I did increase the bouillon a little and decrease the water to 6 cups total. I've made large batches and frozen the extra, then when I defrost it I add the pasta when I reheat it. I also added some italian seasoning and garlic powder. But with a few modifications, this soup is great!
This recipe was easy, yummy and it's always fun to eat Alphabet Soup!! I decreased the TOTAL amount of water to 6 cups (instead of 9) I also added 2 extra bouillon cubes to the simmering soup (for a total of 5 cubes). I added a full tsp of salt and a full tsp of pepper. I also added 1/2 tsp of onion powder. I allowed this soup to simmer a full hour to increase the flavor- many people said this recipe was bland, but my husband and I disagree and thought it was delicious!!! A keeper!!
The only change I made was to reduce the water by 2 cups. It made for a thick, hearty flavorful soup that everyone in my family enjoyed! My younger daughter and I kept the "secret" ingredient (spicy V8) a secret... or my older daughter would never try something with a "hot and spicy" ingredient. She was fooled and loved it. It made a great dinner, next day lunches for the kids, and plenty to freeze for next time.
4 stars only because I tweaked it. The taste would be 5 star no matter what though. Instead of bouillon and the water, I used 4 cups low sodium beef broth and 2 cups of low sodium chicken broth. Also a couple of bay leaves,1 can of diced tomatoes and 3 yellow potatoes diced small. The only pasta I had was 1 cup of Orzo. Oh, and used a 24 oz. bag of mixed veggies. This soup is so easy and lends itself to tweaking to your own liking. I make a pot of soup each week in the winter. This one is going into my rotation. Thanks for the great recipe.
I have made this delicious soup for decades. The only changes I make are to use canned mixed vegetables instead of frozen, and I often use regular or low-sodium V-8 instead of the spicy as it is what I usually have on hand. Just a few dashes of Tabasco, and soup's on! :)
I put in the bouillon cubes without dissolving them in water and adding 2 to 3 cans of Campbell's tomato soup. I also put in a bit of sugar to cut down on the salty/spicy factor as well as used cubed chuck roast instead of ground round. Using ground round just seems like blasphamy to me. This is such an easy recipe to make on a cold rainy night and so easy to keep on hand as a chuck roast can be defrosted easily if portioned and frozen right away.
I used 6 boullion cubes(otherwise the tomato flavor is overpowering), added a can of mixed vegetables at the end instead of frozen veggies, and 10oz pasta instead of 8. It was too spicy for my 5 year old's liking; Next time I'm going to try it with regular V-8, but I'm definitely making this again.
This was so easy to make and it has a great flavor. I had a larget bag of mixed vegetables (for soup) so I just added the whole thing. I think it was about 28 ounces. I also used homemade tiny meatballs in place of the ground round. It made a huge amount, but I don't think we will have any trouble finishing it. It's delicious!
I LOVED THIS!! And I am a person that only likes Campbells! I made it with the regular V-8, only because I thought I picked up the spicy, and when I got home, oops.. :)...I wished I had had alphabet noodles...our stores don't carry it. :( So I put in quinoa, and it was very good! Still going to look for the alphabet though. Other than that, I followed the instructions to a T. I think the broth tasted just like Campbells Alphabet Soup! And I am VERY picky on my soups. Thank you for putting this recipe in! It sure is a keeper!
I made this without the beef, and used regular vegetable juice. The kids loved it, and my husband also thought it was yummy. I now have a VAT of it in my freezer, so hoping it freezes well!
My whole family liked the soup even my really picky kids. I thought it was bland and needed some herbs. This was very easy to make and will be in our rotation.
i tried this recipe but I think I put to much water and not enough of the beef flavor and I used to much vegetable juice or water I think the next time I make this I well use less water I had plenty left over I sheard with my neighbor and freeze to big containers and still had some left over for lunch and ill use the v8 juice thanks for shearing
Kids loved it!
Very easy to make, and tastes great.
I've been craving alphabet soup so I am so happy I found this recipe! Its so easy and makes a huge pot! I used ground venison, and added lima beans. Unfortunately I couldn't find alphabet pasta so I used small shells it wasn't the same but still good, I'll have to search my area for some ABC pasta.
I modified a few things. Same meat with a little onion salt, same bouillon and liquid. 28oz. mixed veggies, 1-28oz. can diced tomatoes, 1-28oz. can crushed tomatoes, cajun seasoning, cayenne seasoning, dried thyme leaves all to taste. 1lb. pasta. Will make it again!
Used beef broth instead of the recommended chicken. much better.
I used a can of condensed tomato soup instead of juice and it gave the soup a little more body. Start with the 6 cups water then add more only if you like. Yummy!
I used Broth instead of bouillon and added more vegetables to make it a thicker soup. Tripled the quantity and served it at our local Soup Kitchen/Social. It was a big hit.
Without reading the reviews, I followed the recipe. It was a bit bland so I added several dashes of soy sauce. I really like it but will lower the amount of water used.
This was really good! I don't love tomato soup but this one is a keeper. Cut the water down to 3 cups and used 4 teaspoons of beef stock powder. Added a can of small diced tomatoes, chopped celery and carrot. Also used about a cups of frozen chopped broccoli (I don't like the frozen veggie mix).
This was great! Never thought to use V8 as a soup base. Modifications: Used leftover steak cut up into small pieces. I added a bag of frozen corn. I used chicken broth for the first 3 cups of water.
I have made this soup for years! My dad always made it and added Bisquick dumplings on top. Love IT! When people say it is bland my stomach could not take all the spices they add and it eliminates the true vegetable soup!
