Alphabet Soup

4.3
52 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 22
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A quick and easy vegetable soup made with ground round and spicy vegetable juice cocktail. My kids love it!

Recipe by Mrs McEvers

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the meat in a large stock pot, and cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain the meat, except for about 2 tablespoons of the juices.

  • Dissolve the bouillon cubes in 3 cups of hot water, and add to the stock pot with the meat. Stir in spicy vegetable juice cocktail, mixed vegetables, alphabet pasta, and 6 cups of water. Simmer 20 minutes, or until pasta is tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 580.4mg. Full Nutrition
