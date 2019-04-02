Southwest Black Bean Chicken Soup

The mix of flavors and textures in this soup are a treat. Its great for the slow cooker on busy days. I serve it with corn muffins and a dollop of sour cream.

Recipe by Beth

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place chicken, black beans, chicken broth, tomatoes with green chile peppers, corn, onion, jalapeno peppers, garlic, chili powder, red pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, salt, and black pepper in a slow cooker; cook on Low for 8 hours. Serve with about 1 tablespoon sour cream on each serving.

Cook's note:

You can also cook on High for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 55.3mg; sodium 1740.5mg. Full Nutrition
