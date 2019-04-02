Southwest Black Bean Chicken Soup

I chose to use boneless, skinless chicken breast instead of dark meat. Because I did not have fresh jalepeno peppers on hand, I used one can mild diced green chilies in it's place. I also increased the onion to one large onion and upped the fresh garlic. VERY good the first day, even better the second. This is now one of my new favorite slow-cooker soups.
I chose to use boneless, skinless chicken breast instead of dark meat. Because I did not have fresh jalepeno peppers on hand, I used one can mild diced green chilies in it's place. I also increased the onion to one large onion and upped the fresh garlic. VERY good the first day, even better the second. This is now one of my new favorite slow-cooker soups.
I made half of this recipe for Recipe Group this week. I did cut back on the red pepper flakes for Hubs’ sake. Due to some time constraints I made this over a two day period. The first day, I cooked it for 4 hours and finished it off the next day. I found that after the full amount of cooking time, I needed to add another can of chicken broth. I also made a roux with 3 T. of butter and 3 T. of flour, tempered it with some hot soup and added it to the pot. This gave the broth a little body without making the soup overly thick. We enjoyed this and although the flavor was good, next time I might add some taco seasoning to boost the flavor a bit more.
Delicious! I did make some modifications... of course! I prefer white meat so I used chicken breasts. I substituted a can of mild green chiles for the jalapenos which added enough spice for me. I also used Goya Adobo seasoning in place of the cumin, salt and garlic. Other than that I followed pretty closely. I topped the bowls with cilantro as well as sour cream. Also gave people the option to use shredded cheddar/jack cheese.
I didn't follow exactly..1 can of kidney beans, 1 rotel, 1 lg onion, 1 lg jalapeno, 1 bunch cilantro, no corn, doubled garlic, all else the same. Was going to do without chicken but found a few tenders in the freezer. Made stove top. Intensely flavored, will make again soon. Edit: made again with 2 red and 1 white kidney beans, added in some carrots, no meat. At least doubled spices, tripled coriander. Added in about half cup of masa mixed with water to add some body to the broth. Topped with sour cream this time but like it better without.
This was really good. I made a couple changes. I used chicken breast, used one can of tomatoes with jalapenos (instead of using chopped jalapenos), added a chopped green pepper, and used 4 cans of beans instead of 3. Very easy and turned out great!
This had okay flavor (heat but a little bland), and we liked the different textures of the ingredients but the base just wasn't there. Very thin and not enough of it. I made a half batch and got three bowl with very little broth and then about 3-4 cups of leftover "stuff" with no liquid. We used this part as a taco salad type topper and it would probably pair well over rice but I will freeze the rest and figure out what to do with it later. Made for recipe group 8-22.
I deboned a rotisserie chicken and used that for the chicken, so that was easy and flavorful. I will also say, I am a Louisiana girl, and this was almost too spicy for me! A spoonful of sour cream calmed it down, though, and it was very delicious. I also added cheese and some saltine crackers.
This is delicious! I did make a couple changes for what I had on hand. I used chopped chicken breast, kidney beans instead of black beans, and since I have a ton of tomatoes, used those instead of canned. Very easy, simple, and tasty!
Four stars. Like others here, I cut down on the heat. Since it takes several hours to cook you can season to taste as required. I reduced the amount of liquid, since I prefer a thicker stew. Also used a few small pieces of real chicken, skinless, bone in, instead of canned broth. These were added raw later in the cooking process, so the meat wouldn't disintegrate. Dried black beans work fine.It's easy to soak them overnight. It's not exactly the same recipe, but the spice profile is very similar, and that is what provides much of the flavour. Here's my changes: Sauté onion and garlic Add dried black beans soaked overnight and drained. One large can diced tomatoes. Water to cover by a half inch or so. You can always adding boiling water as needed. Add one or two small hot red peppers or jalapeños diced. 2.5 tsp chilli powder. Pinch of red pepper flakes. One tsp of ground cumin. A half teaspoon ground coriander. Salt and pepper to taste. Later in the cooking process add real raw chicken, bone in, if broth isn't being used.
I made exactly as indicated. But if I make it again, I will definitely cut back on the cayenne pepper. It was way too spicey. With all the goodies in there, I expected more flavor. But the hot spice overpowered it totally. I am tempted to try adding something to offset the overpowering spice. It seems like lime juice would be good and cilantro.
Delicious! Of course I made some edits, but still loved the base for the recipe. I didn't use any chicken (was running low on chicken so I wanted to conserve). Also I used three cans of chicken broth instead of two and cut the chili powder to one and a half teaspoon. My boyfriend has acid reflux issues so he can't do spicy so I also cut out the jalapenos, coriander (cause I didn't have any), and red pepper flakes. Alright, I made a lot of edits...but very delicious soup none the less! Just for those who are wondering, possibly, I also used all canned beans and they still came out great at the end, not mushy. Took moments to throw together and made A LOT of food, will probably have to pass some off to coworkers just so it doesn't go to waste. Awesome recipe!
Recipe Group Selection: 18, August 2012 ~ I halved this recipe but used 2 full cans of black beans, fresh corn and fresh tomatoes instead of canned. I added a can of green chilies to make up for missing chilies in the canned tomatoes. I did added extra chicken broth at the suggestion of linda2d and bellepepper. The soup was nice and filling, but we will enjoy it more when the temp isn't 88 degrees out as it was the night I made it. I served mine with a dollop of sour cream, my hubby crushed up tortilla chips in his. I've got a container froze to enjoy this for another meal.
Loved, loved loved it. Made without jalapeno, but we are from Minnesota so we go light when it comes to spices. Still plenty spicy with chili powder and red pepper flakes. Used ham instead of chicken. Wonderful the next day. Thanks for the great recipe. Will make again.
I love the flavor of this soup and the only change made was green chiles instead of jalepano. I was born and raised in Texas and am used to spicey food but found this soup to be too spicey even with this change. I will make this again without the red pepper flakes.
Like the other reviews, I added the green pepper and only used half of the jalapeno, chili powder & red pepper. It had plenty of spice. I didn't use a slow cooker. I just cooked the chicken and then added to the rest of the ingredients. Cooked on the stove for about 30 minutes. Turned out great!!
My family enjoyed this soup. It is quite spicy. I cut out the red pepper flakes and used 2 fresh jalapenos (seeded). We found that this was plenty of heat for us. I also simmered on stove instead of using crockpot and it was still delish.
This is a new regular on our recipe list - easy, hearty and full of flavor. Skipped the jalenpenos and cut the chili pepper in half, just to tone down the heat since my middle-aged stomach can't party like it used to. Still spicy enough for us, with really, really rich flavor. The heat intensifies after you refrige and reheat, just a warning. Served with sour cream and shredded cheese.
I made this recipe (just substituting a can of chilis for the jalapenos) for a "soup club" at work. I brought the leftovers home, and my husband, who doesn't usually like soup, loved it! His comment: "I don't consider this soup. I consider it awesome." It definitely has a kick to it, so I had some bread on hand, in addition to the sour cream, to help with the heat.
This is a nice spicy soup without being overly spicy. I put everything in the crock last night and then put it in the fridge. This morning I popped it in the crockpot and turned it on. Next time I may leave out the corn until serving, to get a crunchy texture. My son suggested to add zucchini and squash chunks, about an hour before serving. I liked it and will definitely make it again!
This is good and hearty. I made this soup without the jalapenos and it was still very spicy. I recommend omitting the chili flakes, jalapenos and using only one teaspoon of chili powder. I also used fresh cilantro instead of coriander powder. Used both thigh meat and breast meat. Delicious!! I will make it again.
I took this to a church party. The soups were judged and I won the crowd favorite prize. Very tasty soup with lots of heat. Served with sour cream and 4 cheese mexican blend cheese. I did do a few little tweaks to the recipe though. I used a large (28 oz) can of chopped tomatoes and chili instead of the 2 10 oz cans. Plus, I added the juice of 1 1/2 fresh limes, 1 more can of chicken broth, 2 tablespoons of better than bouillon chicken soup base and 1 1/2 cups of cilantro lime rice. I will definitely make this again.
I halved this and used white chicken from a rotisserie chicken. My tomatoes had green peppers and onions in them, and I also added a half can of green chilies (in place of the jalapenos). I also added a small can of V8 juice. I cooked it about an hour or so on high in the crock pot, and then low, for a total of about three hours. Topped with shredded Mexican cheese blend. Spicy but good.
I love this soup! I had three guests and I've never had so many compliments. I will make this part of my regular rotation of meals, for sure. I did make a couple changes out of necessity. I knew that the jalapenos would make this too hot for us, so I left them out but added an extra teaspoon of chili powder. I had a carton of broth, but when I opened it, I found it had been tampered with before I got it, so that was out. I knew I needed to make up the amount of liquid that would have provided. I didn't have any broth or bullion in the house, so I took the two Rotel cans and filled with water, swishing and adding to the pot. I figured that would at least provide a tiny bit of flavor lost by the absence of broth. Then, to have the full amount of liquid, I filled one of them again and poured it in. I didn't have fresh garlic, so I used dried minced garlic. I think I remember I used one tablespoon. (Should have written it down!) I had no red pepper flakes in the house, so just did without them. Other than those changes, I fixesd everything the same. It was a wonderful combination of flavors. I even had calls later in the week with people complimenting me again as they ate the leftovers. Next time I make it, I will make sure I have everything to do it right, except I will probably still leave out the jalapenos. That would just be a little too much for me. I'm so glad I found this delicious recipe!
Delicious, easy to cook, and easy on the wallet. Instead of using a slow cooker for several hours, I have been boiling it on the stove for 20 minutes. I've also added mushrooms and extra onions, and, In my experience, it's better to add more spices and veggies than less. If you can't eat beans, I have found that subbing them out for potatoes also works wonderfully. If you don't have chicken broth, water works just fine.
This is absolutely delicious soup! I always add white pepper -- per Chef Paul Prudomme, it brings out the flavors in the other spices. He should know, I reckon! I have made this soup numerous times, and my husband always looks forward to it. We live in Southwest Florida, so it's tough to find the weather to make a soup, let alone a spicy one. So, I'll just turn down the AC and pretend it's a nice fall evening outside so we can enjoy this tasty, mouth-watering soup.
"Yummy soup" said my Graddaughter who loves soup. I made the soup just as the recipe read with 3 exceptions. No red pepper flakes, I added Elbow Macaroni and used breast meat from a rotisserie chicken I had left over (made it so much easier). Easy and delicious! With the skillet cornbread I made, it was the perfect winter meal.
I'm so glad I read many reviews that commented that this soup was overly spicy. Because of that, I cut the red pepper flakes to 1/2 teaspoon, used 1 mild and one regular can of rotel, and used 1 chopped jalapeno (about 1/4 cup, instead of 1/2 cup). It was still quite spicy (and I love spicy food). I added cheese and a couple of tablespoons of sour cream to each serving, which mellowed the spiciness. We liked it, but it was only OK. I won't make it again.
Loved this soup. First time I made it. I used three chicken breasts, raw, instead of the dark meat and I used a 32 ounce box of chicken stock. Everything I left the same. Served to my husband, brother and his wife and the went back for seconds. To me there is no better compliment.
Great base! I put all the ingredients in the crock pot and just covered with stock. in hour 4, I added heavy cream and shredded cheddar cheese. I served with sour cream in center and topped with green onion and cilantro and a squeeze of lime. It turned out a five star soup!! I will definitely make it again.
The recipe, by itself is great, but way too spicy...dial down in the jalapeño and red pepper flakes. I like spicy, but you can't appreciate the flavor if it's too spicy. Next time I'm going to add only a tablespoon of jalapeño and half to one teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Plus, I like mine a little more "soupy" so I would add more broth and season to accommodate with the other spices.
This soup was pretty good. It is definitely one of those recipes that needs the simmer time, so don't try to rush this one. When I tasted the soup after I had all of the ingredients put together it was SPICY, and I was kind of worried about how my kids (7,3, and 1) were going to eat this. As it turned out, the longer the soup cooked the mellower it got, and was perfectly fine for the boys to eat at dinner time. It still had a little bit of a kick to it, but just the right amount. This was an easy recipe to make for a weeknight meal since the crockpot is used all day. Since 4 out of 5 in my family liked this I'm sure I will make this again sometime. Thank you for the recipe, Beth!
veeleigh
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2013
I liked it a lot, but my kids (teens) found it too spicy, even though I only put in half the amount of red pepper flakes and no jalepeno pepper. Doesn't seem necessary to use the slow-cooker since the chicken has to be cooked first anyway, but would be convenient for a ski trip or a work day. A dollop of fat-free sour cream was a delicious complement to the spiciness of the soup.
great recipe followed almost exactly except I added extra chicken stock and whole onion and pressure cooked it ( I'm totally pressure cooking everything now) I only browned the chopped up thighs and sauteed the onions and jalapenos in olive oil then dumped everything in in pressure cooker 15 minutes manually with a slow release of 15 minutes. it's awesome
Love this easy, healthy, hearty soup. I didn't add the jalapeño cause thought it would be too spicy for us. I was right ...was perfect without it. Definitely will make this again. Make the cornbread to accompany it. You won't be sorry. Perfect for a cold and snowy evening!
Made this without the jalapeno but added some leftover cooked brown rice the last hour ...about 1 1/2 cups...and it made it more like stoup. Sweet cornbread was a wonderful complement and made a filling meal.
This was DELICIOUS. mmmmm. I could have eaten it forever! So versatile too. My changes: instead of 3 cans of black beans I did 1 black, 1 red, and 1 white. Insread of 2 cans broth I did 1 broth and 1 cream of chicken soup. I also eliminated most of the heat. Fabulous. Loved it.
This soup was delicious! I didn't have Roitel tomatoes on hand, though I usually do, but did have some fire roasted tomatoes and a couple cans of chopped chilies. The chicken pieces I used were bone in because I think the bones add to the overall flavor. I will make it again.
i made this once thinking: oh i wont like this really as i dont like soups::: WRONG !!!! i absolutely love this soup..have made it so many times now the recipe is in my head. just have to leave out the onions as i am allergic but everyone loves it in this family
This soup is simply sensational! I have made it 4 or 5 times so far, and I like it better every time I prepare it. It is my favorite recipe on Allrecipes.com so far. If you like spicy foods this is a real knockout!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.