Southwest Black Bean Chicken Soup

I love this soup! I had three guests and I've never had so many compliments. I will make this part of my regular rotation of meals, for sure. I did make a couple changes out of necessity. I knew that the jalapenos would make this too hot for us, so I left them out but added an extra teaspoon of chili powder. I had a carton of broth, but when I opened it, I found it had been tampered with before I got it, so that was out. I knew I needed to make up the amount of liquid that would have provided. I didn't have any broth or bullion in the house, so I took the two Rotel cans and filled with water, swishing and adding to the pot. I figured that would at least provide a tiny bit of flavor lost by the absence of broth. Then, to have the full amount of liquid, I filled one of them again and poured it in. I didn't have fresh garlic, so I used dried minced garlic. I think I remember I used one tablespoon. (Should have written it down!) I had no red pepper flakes in the house, so just did without them. Other than those changes, I fixesd everything the same. It was a wonderful combination of flavors. I even had calls later in the week with people complimenting me again as they ate the leftovers. Next time I make it, I will make sure I have everything to do it right, except I will probably still leave out the jalapenos. That would just be a little too much for me. I'm so glad I found this delicious recipe!