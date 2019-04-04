Chicken with Rice and Gravy
Chicken breasts are seasoned and fried, then served with rice and a creamy gravy. A family original, my family members request this all the time!!
My family absolutely loved this dish. The only changes I made were to use chicken broth in place of the water and added more pepper. Otherwise I feel the gravy would have been a bit bland. Perfect quick weeknight meal! Thanks Anissa this will be repeated!!Read More
This is a recipe that I make often, but it would benefit from a slight change in technique. Those of you that complain about the gravy should try this: Add a few TBS of butter to the pan when the chicken is done. Stir well to get all the bits off the bottom of the pan. Add the 2 TBS flour (or maybe 3) to make a roux, and let it bubble for a few minutes while you get all the lumps out. Then, pour in chicken broth, not water, and stir while it thickens. If it is too thick, add more broth. Let it cook on lower heat for a few minutes to cook the flour taste out of it. This is a more classic way to make gravy, and I think you'll like it better this way, as it cooks the flour better.Read More
My family absolutely loved this dish. The only changes I made were to use chicken broth in place of the water and added more pepper. Otherwise I feel the gravy would have been a bit bland. Perfect quick weeknight meal! Thanks Anissa this will be repeated!!
YUM! I just have to say that I am HORRIBLE at #1 frying foods & #2 making gravy, however, this was a SUCCESS! I LOVED the fact that there was no egg (lil' guy is allergic) and the whole preperation didn't trash my kitchen! I ended up using 3 breasts & 3 leg/thigh pieces, & since I made potatoes for the kids I used potato water for the gravy, which turned out really good = the kids didn't think that I made it. Thanks Anissa, for the tasty, simple & easy clean up meal!!
This is a recipe that I make often, but it would benefit from a slight change in technique. Those of you that complain about the gravy should try this: Add a few TBS of butter to the pan when the chicken is done. Stir well to get all the bits off the bottom of the pan. Add the 2 TBS flour (or maybe 3) to make a roux, and let it bubble for a few minutes while you get all the lumps out. Then, pour in chicken broth, not water, and stir while it thickens. If it is too thick, add more broth. Let it cook on lower heat for a few minutes to cook the flour taste out of it. This is a more classic way to make gravy, and I think you'll like it better this way, as it cooks the flour better.
Wow! I tried something new and I like it! I have never made gravy this way and it was easier than expected. The chicken tasted really juicy too. The only downside is having to wait for the chicken to cook through but that is time well spent doing the dishes and setting the table! I served this with the Garlic Fried Rice recipe from this site.
I love chicken and rice with gravy but I will and do improvise. I wanted to respond, respectfully, to some negativities that I see throughout this recipe site. As a cook and parent we all know our family and their preferences as far as seasoning and spices and when we respond with whatever rating to a recpie I feel in giving the recipe a rating, in a sense, we are paying respect to the originator of the recipe for their creation. To me it takes nothing from their creation to improvise and make it our own. In a way that is a tremendous compliment to them. That is just my feeling. I love this site and I LOVE all the diversity throughout. When people give their insight it helps me to "make it my own" without disrespecting the originator. Diversity is what makes the world go around. If no one took initiative to create or recreate the world would be boring. No disrespect intended to anyone, just my thoughts.
Quick and easy dish to which I added carrots, onions, celery, peas and chicken broth instead of water. Added in a few more seasonings and a small splash of Gravy Master. Comforting and good Anissa; thank you!
this recipe was freaking awesome! I didn't have thyme so i just added some parsley and garlic and onion powder. The seasoning was perfect. I used chicken tenders instead of breast and used chicken broth for the gravy and used milk to thin it out like another reviewer suggusted. Definately a keeper. UPdated* i made this again and accidently use a whole cup of broth and it was the perfect amount for the gravy, i didn't need to add any milk or water! I also cut up the chicken to bite size pieces for quicker cooking time.
I substituted white wine for the water in the gravy and it was delicious. The kids didn't like it that much, but the adults loved it. It was very flavorful. One problem that I had was that when I plated the meal, half of the rice was left over. Next time, I will cut the rice in half. I will also divide the meat into two different pans and make one gravy with white wine and the other with water.
This was fantastic! A perfect weekday meal. I listened to other reviewers and used broth for the gravy, added a pinch of pepper, a tablespoon of whole milk at the end to desired consistency. Yes, I should have doubled the "gravy", perhaps quadrupled it, very little. I did my breasts 10 mins/side, too long, but I am getting used to a new stove. However, that did not affect the wonderful dinner we had last night. A nice white wine would have worked with it! I use River Rice when making dishes with a sauce. Yeah, I would rename this recipe Chicken With Rice and Sauce. For such a simple recipe, I was quite impressed. I am keeping this one.
I love chicken cooked this way! I used Smart Balance instead of butter, and I used instant potatoes because my kids prefer them to rice. The gravy turned out fabulous, but I didn't make enough of it. Can't wait to make it again!!
Very easy, quick, and tasty recipe! I have altered it by using pork chops and egg noodles instead of chicken and rice. I add about a cup of milk to the gravy to create more than the recipe calls for. I find that seasoned salt and poultry seasoning also make a good combination of spices for the flour mixture.
This is a good meal. (Check out my picture above. Yeah.....don't be jealous.) I made the mistake of using pre-ground thyme so that flavor overwhelmed the gravy. Will use less next time. I had never cooked chicken in butter.....nice. My gravy turned out darker than in the other pictures but still good. Will definitely make again.
The chicken was worth making. But, I didn't care for the taste of the gravy. I made some from a package instead.
I tripled this recipe..also added garlic powder and onion powder. And as per others, used chicken broth instead of water. and poultry seasoning... it was very good. My husband still felt it wasnt spicy enough and added hot sauce...but we almost always had hot sauce to all we eat. I felt it was spicy enough with out the hot sauce. However it would have been bland as written.Im very glad I added more seasonings. This was my first time serving gravy with rice instead of potatoes.It was different,but nice.
Wonderful. This will be a new stapple in my house. When I make the rice I add chicken bouillon to make it have more flavor. This was amazing.
This is a regular for my family - quick, easy, and always perfect. Sometimes we make mashed potatoes instead of rice, but the gravy is to die for and is great on potatoes, too. In fact, I make an extra batch of the gravy mix and put 4-TBSP batches into individual storage containers to make gravy with later on, even when we don't have chicken. I just mix a little chicken or beef bouillon into the milk/water/flour mix before adding it to the pan with some melted butter. Wonderful!
Yuck. I'm very familiar with southern cooking, and this gravy was horrible. I'm hoping it was just an operator error on my part, but my whole family hated it, and well, suffice it to say that we are going to find a better recipe next time we want chicken and gravy...
This was tasty and easy to make. I doubled the amount of gravy (we like a lot) and used broth in place of water. Even with that change, I think the gravy lacked seasoning but this is a good recipe to start with and adapt to your own taste.
This turned out great evem for my kids who are picky eaters. I also made mash potatoes, corn, and biscuits and the chicken was gone 1st. This is a keeper!
Excellent and easy recipe! I too used chicken broth instead of water for the gravy.
Excellent recipe. Will definitely make it again. Great gravy too.
Mom always fixed us fried chicken with rice and gravy. She fried the cut up fryer in lard (yum). Grama did the same thing. She made the gravy using Mil-Not and water (50/50) SUPERB I can't imagine eating mashed potatoes with fried chicken. It's truly more Southern style because they grow rice in the south and not potatoes. Rice and gravy is like having dessert with the meal.
My family and I really enjoyed this dish. My only complaint is I would need to make more gravy because it didn't make enough especially for seconds.
great concept, just bland gravy. i wish i would have taken the suggestions from other reviewers but i wanted to make it as written first. all in all a good recipe that i will use more often, just next time i will use chicken broth instead of water....oh and i tripled the gravy.
I give this 5 stars because its easy, and I'm sure delicious. Just had to share, that i was not in the mood to cook, and had to make something quick before work. I made a real mess, burned myself, and the 'browned bits' ... well mine were black. I will definately try again when im more focused.
gravy was terrific
Awesome! I made this tonight, my family loved it. WoW, I had boring chicken breasts and this recipe turns them into a hearty flavoful meal. It was great! I added garlic powder to the flour.
The chicken was good, but the gravy was bland. I used half a big chicken bouillon cube for 4x the amount of gravy, but I should've used the whole thing. I added some white pepper to it, which helped. I quadrupled the gravy based on other reviews, but it was too much. I used a lot (which is why I made so much), but my boyfriend didn't use much at all, and between the two of us, doubling the gravy would've probably been more than enough.
This is a great basic recipe. I increased the seasoning, used chicken stock for the gravy and pounded out the chicken breasts before breading them. I did that because I always seem to have trouble with the chicken drying out, and pounding it out to about 1/4 inch solves that. Thanks for sharing!
YUMMMY CHICKEN!!!!! cooked perfect. I was afraid it would burn in the butter but it went well. I wasn't crazy about the gravy so I just added some store bought chicken gravy. Chicken was crispy & delish! next i will try w/ a different cut of chicken {thin stips}.
easy and great. I used chicken stock for the gravy and instead of mixing the flour in the stock I sprinkled it right in the pan and toasted the flour it added a lot of great flavor.I will make again
I was born and raised in the South.....I know good Southern food...and know how to cook it also. I tried this recipe as written......all i can say about it is that it was fast. As others here have stated,,,,,bland & boring
THIS IS GOOD BUT I TOO USE CHICKEN BROTH!!
Tastes so good and is super easy to make!
I use Minute Rice because it's easier. If you're looking for a comfort food that kids and hubby will enjoy, try this you won't be dissapointed!
Very nice! I heeded the advice of other reviewers and used chicken broth instead of water; I added the flour to the pan, made a roux, then added the broth. I also added mushrooms to the sauce (doubled) because I like them and thought they would go well with the dish. They did! I served it with a brown rice pilaf and steamed broccoli--YUM! Thanks!!
this was big hit. so easy. I added some carrots, celery, and green peppers to the rice. i boiled them in the water/chicken broth for the rice. I also used half brown rice and half white rice. also a little chicken base to the gravy. with the chicken broth and base i added I excluded to salt. yummmy
So easy to make even I did it! However, I changed out the water for chicken brith and a little white wine (what can I tell you, I like the grapes!) The second time I made this I added a little garlic to the mix just to give the flavor just a little nudge upwards. All depends on you and your tastes. As with everything, the recipe is the base and from there you build!
My whole family loves this including my picky 10 yr old son. The only change I make to this is I use chicken broth instead of water. Sometimes I make it with brown rice and sometimes I make it with long grain wild rice. Either way this is a delicious meal!
This is something I grew up eating and my friends would always come over and be surprised how good rice and gravy was! Instead of water for the gravy, we use milk to make a white/creamy gravy. It's awesome with fried chicken and rice! Thanks for sharing this recipe, everyone should try rice in place of potatoes at least once!
This was a very good recipe. I did make a few minor changes like using poltry seasoning and season salt. Other than that A OK!!!!!! Thumbs up!!!!
Flavorful juicy chicken.
This is a great recipe! I am known for my horrible gravy making skills but this one turned out perfect. I did find that it needed a bit more flavor so I used chicken stock instead of water. I also doubled the amount of gravy since my hubby likes to drown his food. Will definitely make this again.
Bland and boring, I couldn't finish it.
I have to give this 4 stars because it's just so good and the base recipe isn't that bad, but I did make a lot of changes to it like some others. I doubled the paprika and pepper, added 1/4t garlic powder and 1/8t chipotle powder to the flour mix. If I'd had onion powder that would have been good too. I added a lot more salt. I also used 3/4-1c of stock for the gravy, as well as about 1/4c milk to get it to the consistency I like. The chicken comes out crispy and juicy and the gravy on it's own is a keeper.
I thought this was really good, except for one thing...not enough gravy! The other reviewers who made it found that there was too much gravy, but I had to double it in order to accomodate my family. I also doubled the spices in the flour mixture; all in all, this was very tasty :)
Very good recipe. Had to triple the gravy to get enough to coat the rice. I had to reduce chicken's cook time from 10 min/side to 6 min/side (new stove). Other than those simple changes, followed recipe exactly and was very good. My family enjoyed it! =)
This is great. I made my gravy a little different. We like brown gravy so after cooking the chicken I put the 2 Tablespoons of flour in the drippings and browned it a bit then added the water to make the gravy.
Yummbelievable! It's a family favorite...
This recipe rocked! My mom made Fried chicken, rice and gravy for me all the time when I was younger. Now I am feeding it to my kids! My favorite meal ever!!!! I used minute rice
This was great! I used thighs and a leg. I also didnt have thyme so i just used my regular spices; season salt, lemon pepper, and garlic salt. I also omited the rice and just made mashed taters. Excellent!! I never made gravy before and this turned out perfect. Coulda used a little more gravy but oh well. My 5 yr old cleaned her plate, thats amazing!!!Thanks for a great recipe!! update: I didnt know what thyme was, i bought some to use in this recipe. Im glad i didnt have the thyme the first time cause it was nasty. Ill just use my regular spices. Thank You.
This was a winner at our house. I took the advice of other reviewers and used 1 cup of chicken broth to make the gravy. I only cooked three chicken breasts and there was just enough so if you like lots of gravy or make extra chicken I would make more. Husband said he wanted this in the rotation!
was very good!
Good.
Great easy recipe, whole family loved it, hubby already requesting it for the weekend! I did use chicken broth in place of water but that was the only change I made. Thanks for a yummy recipe!
The chicken was delicious. I made the roux using chicken broth as one reviewer mentioned and it was also delicious.
I did not make the chicken. I used this recipe for the gravy to put over oven baked chicken with ranch seasoning. Good simple recipe. I made it twice once (by the book) and once with suggestions. Used chicken stock, salt, season salt, paprika garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper. All a small pinch each. Pepper às desired. Good either way if you prefer flavor add other suggestions based on what you think you would like.
Nothing negative to say about this recipe, just nothing special either. Tasted fine, needs more zip of some sort.
Where to begin with saying good things about this recipe? Like another reviewer, I have trouble frying things - not an issue here. Chicken was perfectly done in 20 minutes (10/side) - fully cooked, juicy, and not one bit burned. I also have issues making gravy. However, this method worked great for me. The only problem was that we wanted more of it! I might consider increasing the servings to 6 for the gravy alone next time. My family devoured this meal, and even more impressive, it was on the table 30 minutes after we walked in the door on a busy weeknight - a new record! I even had time to clean up the kitchen while it was cooking! Served with Brilliant Sauteed Broccoli, also from this site, for a family-friendly, fuss-free dinner. Mashed potatoes instead of rice would be a nice way to change it up.
This is the worst recipe I have ever made!! No flavor whatsoever. I recommend you skip this recipe!!
Should have just made my own chicken and gravy.
Good. Seemed a bit too spicy for my little ones.
This was pretty good. I just made it, and the only thing I had to do was add more seasoning because I felt it was a bit bland. I would definitely make this again!!!
Been making this for a while now and loved by everyone here. I used thin sliced breasts tonight and much easier as far as length of time to fry. And yes you need to use the chicken broth for sure for the gravy - I also use it instead of water when making rice. I had 6 chicken breasts and the cup of flour to coat the breasts is way too much - should have remembered that from last time! Also I did double the spices and added some onion powder. Used 2 cups of broth (buy the good kind!) and used 4 tablespoons of flour for gravy and next time will only use 3 (if I remember again!) cause was a bit thick but just added some milk and thinned it right up. Good dinner and easy which is always key during the week. Hope you try it! and thanks for recipe.
Next time I am adding broccoli or spinach
i loved it!!! so easy and so delicious.
Just made this for dinner. Was pretty good. Needs more gravy Not enough for chicken and rice.
This was an easy and delicious meal! The chicken turned out great and went well with the rice. The gravy on the other hand did not turn out. Next time I'll try a different gravy recipe, but won't change a thing with the chicken. Thank you for a great chicken dinner!
Tried it and it is absolutely delicious and so easy. Definitely will make it again! Thank you!
Ive made this recipe for years...its good, but the measurement of the rice that you have is for 6 servings...
I really liked this meal! This is the first time in my life when I made gravy by scratch that it actually turned out properly. The one change I made was to add hot sauce on the chicken while cooking it and that added just the right "kick" to the meal!
SOO easy and comforting! I, too, made mashed potatoes with it instead of rice. There was gravy on eveything! My husband loved it.
i tried it and loved it
Fast, easy and simply delicious !
This recipe was very good. I followed it exactly. The chicken was crunchy on the outside and moist inside. My family said this is good and to make it again. l served it with mashed potatoes.
I personally wasn't crazy about this recipe, but my roommate enjoyed it. I should have used chicken broth instead of the 3/4 cup of water. I won't give up on this recipe though. I'll come back around and try it again.
Super easy, chicken came out great, gravy had good flavor, I ended up adding about a cup of milk to it since it was so thick and I wanted it to be creamier. I served over mashed potatoes instead of rice. Was very easy to make, definitely a keeper!
I made chicken and rice a million times but never thought making gravy to go with it. This is superb!!!! Wonderful!!! My family loved it!
Yes,I have I am from cujon country and the eat a lot of checken with rice.In fact most cujons eat rice at least two times a day if not three times.
Delicious, quick, and easy! My husband said this is literally the best thing I've made yet! Thanks for the recipe!
Very easy fast and delicious!! Thanks for the recipe!
Very yummy!
This is really easy and I like it a lot better than traditional fried chicken. The only things that I do different is add cornstarch, and a little thyme instead of flour mixture when making the gravy because I don't like the floury flavor.
I'm trying this recipe,right now.The gravy didn't turn out so well.But,it doesn't hurt to keep trying it.Nice recipe!
Yummy. Easy. I too used chicken broth instead of water. Will make again.
A little bland for our taste. We used the left over chicken for taco soup and it was terrific in that.
I was a little skeptical at first by reading some of the reviews but I absolutely adore this recipe!!! Well worth the try!!
Yes it was good and the best part is that I learned to make gravy for scratch!
Very good and easy.
The family loved this. The chicken was so good, and the gravy was fantastic (though I will make more next time). I swapped out the rice for mashed potatoes, and when cooking used a combination of olive oil and Smart Balance instead of butter. In the future, I may mess around a bit with the spices and see if I can't jazz it up a bit. Thanks for posting this one!
I seasoned the chicken with Tony's, garlic powder, and onion powder first. I used chicken broth not water and made double the gravy. Really tasty.
I love this recipe! Very easy directions and cooking process which is a huge plus coming home from a busy work day. I took others advice and used chicken broth for the gravy. I used white rice flour and left out the salt. My boyfriend is a very picky eater and he went back for seconds! Will definitely make again!
omg yes :D
My husband and I just love this recipe it's both, easy & delicious! I tried doubling the gravy as per the suggestion of another member and it definitely helped. Thanks for submitting this tasty recipe and for the suggestions.
The family LOVED this! I only changed 2 things from the original recipe - I added a bit of garlic powder to the flour mix (we love garlic) and I used low sodium chicken broth in place of water for the gravy. It was fabulous. I had to double the recipe (family of 6 teens-adults) and I doubled THAT again for the gravy. Cubed the chicken before flouring, fried it up and then mixed it into the gravy when it was done. I served over mashed potatoes because I was out of rice. I will definitely make this again! Thank you for the great recipe.
Yum! I used brother instead of water in both the rice and gravy. Doubled the gravy and added a T more butter to the pan. Also added a little milk to think it out. Didnt have any paprika so I substituted a packet of Goya sazon
It turned out good. I would make it again. I don't measure much, but since I looked at the reviews and I noticed lack of taste for the gravy, I just added garlic powder to the flour mixture. I also, probably used more paprika and thyme than called for in the original recipe. I too used chicken broth instead of water. I made double gravy because I know my family. I like white meat so I used chicken breast and cut it into chunks, so it would cook faster as well as be easier to serve and eat.
It came out well, but 1 cup of flour was way too much! And I added an extra breast. Will use 1/2 cup next time.
Made this tonight and it was pretty good. I wish I had read some of the other reviews as the gravy was a bit bland. Will definitely use chicken broth the next time around. Chicken turned out well and was very tasty.
