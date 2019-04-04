Country Breakfast Casserole

A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites: sausage, gravy, eggs, cheese, and toast.

By Kristin Trostle

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 (8x11 inch) dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease an 11x8 inch baking dish.

  • Brown sausage in a large skillet; drain fat.

  • Combine sausage with green onion and spread evenly across the bottom of the baking dish. Top with shredded cheese. Whisk together eggs, water, milk, and gravy mix; add mixture to baking dish. Arrange bread squares evenly on top. If desired, drizzle melted butter over bread, and sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Set aside 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 216.7mg; sodium 787.9mg. Full Nutrition
