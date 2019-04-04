Country Breakfast Casserole
A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites: sausage, gravy, eggs, cheese, and toast.
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe adding the cooked hashbrowns on top. Everyone loved it at a MOPS brunch and I'm asked to make it everytime! The next time I made it, I made it the night before in the crockpot. I doubled the recipe and added a package of O'Brien potatoes into the recipe, not on top, and cooked it overnight, so I wasn't so rushed in the morning. It was just as good and much easier to prepare the night before. It was all gone within minutes!Read More
First off, I consider myself a pretty good cook and I'm not a beginner. So, I followed a tip to put it in the crockpot and double it. I had it on low all night. I definitely wouldn't recommend the crockpot though - no browning on top and sausage and cheese layer on the bottom cooked too much. I also used the hashbrowns just mixed in with the gravy mix - wouldn't recommend that tip either. I think browning them on the stovetop and then putting them on top is a better idea just cooked in a casserole dish. However, the taste was bland. The top half didn't have enough salt and the sausage/cheese layer was WAY too salty. Might have tasted better if it was all mixed together maybe? I brought it to a MOPS group and only half was eaten. Brought it home and my husband only had one helping and I had to toss the rest. If I ever do try this again, I'll use the casserole dish like it says to and then brown the hashbrowns first before putting them on top. I have a fantastic egg casserole recipe that we use for xmas every year and it's fantastic - I hope they post it on this site soon. I wish I'd have made my tried and true recipe for the MOPS group! Should have tried it on my family first!Read More
I loved this casserole as did my husband and his family. There was not a bite left. Instead of topping it with bread I topped it with hashbrowns that I had already cooked in a skillet. I let the casserole bake for about 30 minutes while I was frying the hashbrowns on the stove and then I pulled the casserole out, topped it with the shredded hashbrowns and continued to bake it for about 20 more minutes. Delish! Thanks for a great recipe!
Leaving out the bread is a big mistake (use french bread if you have it)! Yes definitely add hash browns, but place a single layer of hash brown potato PATTYS on the BOTTOM! It makes a crust. Follow the rest of the recipe exactly except add two additional eggs and a half cup of milk when using a 13 x 9 pan. Of course, fresh gound pepper is a must. I make many breakfast casseroles and this is my new fav!! Bake 50 - 60 minutes.
excellent! We try a different casserole each Christmas, and my husband claims this to now be his current favorite. Made last night and put in fridge, and simply put in oven this morning. After reading the reviews, I didn't use bread, and I browned a bag of hashbrowns with the sausage, along with one finely chopped onion. I used Jimmy Dean sage sausage. Put that in the bottom of a 9x13 pan, put on a handful of cheese and then the gravy mix. Baked this morning and then added a little more cheese when almost done. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was super easy and everyone I made it for loved it. Just a few things I wanted to note: the butter on top is not necessary, but I did use the paprika. Also if you have mushrooms and bell peppers around they add a little something extra. And I used turkey sausage to cut some calories and fat.
This is an EXCELLENT recipe. Extremely easy and it goes together exactly as written. I doubled it and served it for Christmas morning brunch and it was a huge hit. I have served MANY breakfast casseroles - and this is the best EVER! I will be doing it again and again!
I had a few cocktails before making this recipe and got a little fast and loose with the ingredients, but I will say this: what defines this recipe versus, say, crust less quiche or other breakfast casseroles, is the addition of the package of country gravy mix. The submitter of this recipe has offered what I would consider a very forgiving recipe -- I would never leave out the country gravy mix, though. I forgot the water. Didn't seem to affect it. Like most people here, I improvised with the cheese. I used 1 package of sausage, one packet of bacon, and 12 eggs. Not because I wanted to. I was tipsy. It still turned out great. Next time I will follow the recipe to a T. What drew me to it was the country gravy mix, and that, folks, is the secret to this recipe's much deserved high rating.
I made this when my in-laws came to visit last weekend. It got rave reviews and my mother-in-law left with the recipe! I like this one much better than the previous breakfast casserole I used to make because it's much less greasy. I substituted a bag of defrosted shredded hashbrowns for the bread. My husband suggested putting the casserole under the broiler for the last few minutes to make the hashbrowns a little crispier. I'll try that next time.
What an awesome casserole!! I scaled this to 25 for a retreat at my church. I should have made more because it was gone in no time and they were wanting more. I added thawed uncooked hashbrowns before adding the egg mixture. It tasted delicious!! Will definitely make again!!
Very good and easy. I have seen this recipe before and I thought I had to make this the night before so I did, and then read the recipe and it didn't ask for me to do that... but I made it the next morning it was just great! Suggestions: use french bread and cut into one inch blocks,and I added more green onions. But perfect for brunch or Christmas morning, where you just want to stick in the oven and go enjoy the morning! THANK YOU FOR THE RECIPE!!
First of all, I followed this to the letter and it was just wonderful. My entire family plus a couple neighbor kids loved it. Husband says it is a once a week deal and he is picky. When an original recipe is changed it cannot be given a fair rating so before rating something with 3 stars try making it again and follow the recipe, by changing it you are the one who made it not great.
Excellent breakfast casserole! I sprinkled a little more cheese on top, 10 minutes before removing it from the oven.
This is now our go-to breakfast casserole. It is tasty and fairly simple to make. It can easily be put together the night before, and popped into the oven in the morning. We like to use sage sausage. We made it as listed except, at other reviewer's suggestions, we added a layer of seasoned cooked hash browns before adding the eggs, and doubled the recommended amount of cheese. I put the water, milk, and gravy mix in a jar, and shake it together before adding it to the eggs, to prevent the lumps that we got the first time that we made it. For variety, I also like to add mushrooms and green pepper. It may sound like we tweaked it a lot, but we have made it several different times, and it is always really good! Thank you for the great recipe, Kristin!
I tried this recipe for a brunch last week. I omitted the onions (my daughter doesn't like them)but otherwise followed the recipe and it was great. I followed another reviewers idea and cubed the bread, grated the cheese and browned the sausages the night before so it was really easy to throw together. This is my favourite site for recipes and I always read and value a lot of the reviewers comments before I actually make the recipe.
I used some biscuits instead of bread and it came out great!
This an old recipe as can be seen from review dates. The hash brown topping is far superior to bread cubes but a unique and time saving twist is to use frozen Tater-Tots. This way you don't bother with the extra cooking and cleaning step of frying hash browns. The Tater-Tots should be placed on top for the length of cooking time recommended on the package. Use as few or as many as you wish. Create a grid with a little spacing and it makes portioning out quite simple.
This was wonderful.
very nice and easy..loved the idea of the hashbrowns also. Found the comment about people in Canada very immature and poor from Suechan. This is about recipe sharing..not about bashing others..
Made this for dinner last night (: Followed the recipe with some minor changes. I added green pepper..since I have so many from my garden. Also, I have issues with packaged foods, so I made my own gravy to use in this casserole. The gravy recipe I followed is from this site: Mom's Country Gravy. This turned out pretty tasty. My husband said he would definitely eat this again! Thanks for sharing!
This is a wonderful basic recipe that will generally please just about anyone. My changes: I did not have green onion, so I substituted 4 oz of green chilis. I also used italian cheese french bread cut into cubes over the top. The flavor of this was wonderful. Made this for breakfast for a large group while staying in our cabin on a family vacation. I had browned the sausage ahead and refrigerated, and also cubed the bread the day before and stored in a plastic bag, which made it super easy to put together in the morning. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I joined AllRecipes just so I could rate this recipe (have come to this site for years tho). Was looking for a breakfast casserole I could bulk up & turn into a low-cal dinner and this is IT, IT, IT! Made these changes: Halved the basic recipe but used 1 C. Egg Beaters; 1/2 pound turkey sausage; 1/3 C. sausage-flavored country gravy mix (rest is reserved to flavor soup); sauteed 1/2 large ea. of chopped green & red pepper, zucchini, summer squash; 2 green oniions, 1 lg. clove garlic, 2 C. chopped cabbage, all sauteed till completely soft/reduced & mixed with separately-sauteed sausage; sprayed bread cubes with Pam & sprinkled them with dried herbs; baked in a sprayed 11x7" glass pan. Family thought it sounded like it would be horrid. However, they RAVED! And RAVED! Didn't taste low-cal one bit. I will make this VERY often for dinner...and watch the pounds melt away, deliciously. Thanks for the recipe.
I love this reciepe. This is the first casserole I ever made and it was excellent. I took the other reviewers advice and added hashbrowns on the top. Cooking those before adding to the top half way through. I also substituted and put bacon instead of sausage. That was a great we are bacon people! Also I made it and used it each workday for breakfast, great quick option!
did it in the crock pot--yummy! So great to wake up to breakfast!
Love these all in one breakfasts when I have overnight guests. Everyone loved it and so easy to make.
This is a very good recipe. I've changed it a little. I don't buy green onions because I don't use them all and they go bad. Instead I use a drained can of green chilies. Instead of cooking the sausage I use a box of frozen sausage links warmed in the microwave and then chopped in the food processor. Instead of the gravy mix I add 2 tablespoons of flour, salt, pepper and a dash of poultry seasoning. I don't put the bread on top we prefer biscuits with honey. I make this once a week so my Husband can warm up his own breakfast before he walks the dog. Thanks Kristin.
This is a great, quick recipe to make especially at the last minuete. I try to keep pre-cooked sausage on hand, double the bread or use cubed buns and extra butter on the top. I've found that it takes longer to bake than the directions state but all in all this is a great recipe.
Thank you Kristin for a great morning casserole!! The only change I made was I used shredded hash browns for the topping as others suggested. My husband and I thought it was excellent. Leftovers were easily warmed in the microwave for 2 more days!! I think next time I might add some chopped broccoli. Thanks again!! UPDATE: I made this using the bread cubes drizzled with some melted butter and it was delicious this way, too.
This dish was a big hit with the famiy. Quick and easy and very yummy.Definately a keeper. I used a crock pot and cooked it over night on low and it was just as good.
Instead of using bread, I used hashbrowns for the carb since it's healthier- and they were awesome!:)
I ajusted the recipe a little this was very good I used 1 slice of bread less. 1 (16 ounce) package breakfast sausage 1 chopped green onion chopped bell pepper 4slice Mushrooms 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese 3 eggs, lightly beaten 1/2 cup water 1/4 cup milk I added 1/2 cup flour 1/2teas salt 1 teas pepper 1/2 teas Garlic powder and !/2 teas Onion powder 2 slices bread, cut into 1 inch cubes 1 tablespoon melted butter (optional) paprika to taste (op I baked in a 8x8 inch Cake Pan
I made this as written. We liked it!
Oh, how yummy this was! Took another reviewers tip and topped it with hashbrowns instead of the bread, other than that I followed the recipe to a T! Used hot sausage since we like it spicy! A huge hit on Christmas morning and even the leftovers were excellent the next day! thank you...my search is over for the perfect breakfast casserole.
I made this recipe for a quick Christmas morning breakfast since it is always hectic around our house with preparations for our family dinner. What I liked about the recipe is that I wa able to do most of the prep work the night before. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and topped it with hashbrowns instead of the bread cubes. Next time I'd like to add the mushrooms and bell peppers that another reveiwer suggested. I have one suggestion which is to season the hashbrowns. I felt the casserole tasted a little flat. My husband suggested I add a dash of hot sauce to the egg mixture next time to give it a little punch. Thanks Kristin
Absolutely fantastic. It is also great as leftovers. I froze in individual servings for a quick breakfast.
I made this recipe but substituted a bag of seasoned croutons scattered across the top instead of the bread. Baked for 30 minutes @ 350 (because I was also cooking cinnamon rolls in the oven at the same time), and it turned out perfect. Will make again.
Instead of using the gravy mix. I added 1 package of ranch seasoning mix. It was OUTSTANDING!!!!!!! Probably the best casserole I've ever made (possibly had).
Great recipe! The only thing I changed was that I used baked biscuits instead of bread. I just cube them.
This was good, the dish relies heavily on your choice of sausage!! We couldn't taste the gravy mix almost at all, though. Next time I may just put it on top when we eat it, that way we get the gravy texture, too. Used the bread on top and was pleasantly surprised that it came out crispy and not soggy at all. I used a 9 x 13 pan and 10 eggs, but the same amount of milk/water. A very good base recipe to change to your liking. I'm going to put biscuits on top next time and use the gravy separately, at some point in time I may add some veggies as well, and will DEF try the hashbrown thing when I have some!
This was okay. It was pretty salty tasting, but not to bad. I don't know if I would make again. Thanks though.
This is an excellent breakfast casserole. I used potatos O'Brien instead of the bread and it was soooo good!
Prett good. I listened to suggestions and I topped the casserole with pan-browned hash browns. This dish turned out great. Try using reduced fat sausage.
This was pretty good. Hubby liked it better than I did. I cooked it at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. It is the kind of recipe that lends itself to variations. Putting hash browned potatoes on top is a nice touce. I can envision it as a handy dish to fix for a group or a holiday brunch; preparing it the night before and popping in the oven in the morning. Serving it with sliced tomatoes and avocados is a festive touch.
I have been making this dish, or variations of it, for nine years! I've made it as written and with my own flourishes or quick fixes when I didn't have a specific ingredient. This recipe is versatile. Some changes I have made before: grated potato and onion topping; Italian sausage instead of breakfast sausage; no gravy; different cheeses.
I used brioche cubes, added mustard, italian seasoning and parmesan.
We loved this recipe!! I don't even like sausage but everyone else does so I gave it a try. It was delicious! I had to make a couple of changes--used regular onions because I didn't have green on hand. Also cooked some frozen sausage patties and cut them up because I didn't have the other type on hand either. Oh my gosh..my kids, husband, inlaws and I gobbled the whole casserole in one sitting. I served with the Honey Fruit Salad recipe from this site which also took very little time. Spectacular! We'll definitely make this again.
I added Bell Peppers, Red Chili Powder, Oregano, Salt and Pepper and Skiped the bread, put hashbrowns on bootm of pan instead - and croutons on top. It was wonderful!
Wonderful! I followed exactly, family thoroughly enjoyed for Mother's Day :)
Great base! This is an excellent base with all kinds of possibilities! Now, do make sure your sausage is well-drained. You could add cooked mushrooms, more onion as I did and peppers, maybe even a Florentine with broccoli (well drained and chopped) and other cheeses. I also added some Cavendar's Greek Seasoning. Great stuff if you haven't tried it yet! Stale bread works best. This could even be excellent with cooked spinach, kale and swiss cheese! Enjoy!!
This recipe is awesome!! The first time I tried it I tried it exactly as written. It was excellent and there were no left overs. The second time I tried it I didn't have enough bread so I used hash browns and was out of sausage so used bacon.It was again excellent. I love this recipe because it can be used with anything on hand and tastes good. Thank you for sharing!
Okay, I had ever intention on following the recipe, but I didn't have a few things, as we are moving and I'm trying to us up everything we have, instead of buying the exact things. So I used egg whites, coby/jack shredded mix, about 3/4 cup of sour cream, 3-4 tbs of dried chopped chives, copy of good sprinkles of the herb Mrs. Dash, and half of a pound of breakfast sausage, instead of the bread, I used the country cubed frozen breakfast potatoes. I cooked the sausage, and mixed everything together and backing for about 35 minutes at 350... Smells wonderfully and is setting great!!! Can't wait...
I've made this three times now- every time it has been awesome! I would definitely recommend using Cheddar cheese and not substituting with a blend- it adds that extra flavor. I've also added bacon and bell peppers to change it up. Hash browns are also a good addition with the bread cubes. Fantastic! Will make over and over again!
We really didn't care for this one.
OMG!!! Delicious!!!! I can't believe I didn't rate this before!! I made it last year for hubby for Father's Day. It was not only easy, delicious BUT filling too!!!! The only thing I did different was I didn't have any bread on hand (forgot to buy it). So I layered the hash browns on the bottom & then followed the recipe thru. THE BEST COUNTRY BREAKFAST WE'VE EVER HAD!!!!! THANK YOU SOOOOO MUCH FOR SHARING!!!! It's a staple in our house for guests or just for us!!!!
My boyfriend loved this casserole! Be careful though it is extremely filling!
Delicious. Family really enjoyed this. I cubed English muffins spread with butter. We all agreed the bread texture was a little better (less crunchy, less abrasive to the roof of your mouth) after the dish sat for about 15 minutes.
This is a great recipe!I followed the recipe exactly,except I added a couple of ingredients. I added a small can of green chilis and an 8-oz. package of cream cheese(cut into 1/2 inch cubes)which I pressed into the casserole evenly, before baking. The cream cheese was an awesome extra!!! Next time, I think I will try this with hashbrowns pressed into the bottom of the casserole dish like a crust.
I’ve made this plenty of time the whole family loves it. Sometimes I make it for dinner. This is definitely a keeper.
I've never had a breakfast casserole before! Boy have I been missing out. This was everything we wanted for breakfast in one dish. It is also very filling. A little piece goes a long way. I will be making this at least 2-3 times a month; we don't eat breakfast too often. This was also easy to put together.
Made this for my husband who LOVES breakfast. I made it with no green peppers or onions but with olives and mushrooms. I used hash browns instead of cubed bread crumbs. Awesome! The flavor is spot on! Will make again and again!
Delicious just as it is. I made this for my husband and he ate it up! He said he loved it and wants me to make it again. I have made another breakfast casserole recipe from this site and he said that this one was the better of the two. Thanks for the great recipe!
Not a keeper, sorry. Can't understand the raves, this wasn't tasty.
It's really hard to stop eating this casserole. My roommate and I made it following the recipe, using a mix of sourdough and wheat bread. Personally, I love the taste of sourdough so if I make it again I'd use all sourdough. Also, instead of drizzling the butter over the breadcrumbs, I think frying them up with a little bit of salt and pepper (and garlic!) would make the breadcrumbs fantastic. It was super easy to make. :) We also agreed that hashbrowns on this would have been amazing so long as the top stayed crispy. We were thinking either a bottom layer or mixing in with the bread.
not worth the effort
Yes, kjr, it is a dry mix. It can usually be found in an area with other dry gravy mixes, dry sauce mixes, dry marinade mixes etc. Usually all you need is water. My personal favorite is Pioneer brand. You can use it on most anything: biscuits, chicken, potatoes. I did try this. It was excellent... but the calories... wow! And the cholesterol... This is a lumberjack's breakfast. But he'd leave the table with a smile on his face. Thank you, Kristin Trostle.
I can only review this according to what the people who ate it told me. I personally don't like sausage but this smelled incredible as I was making it. I increased the egg by one and added a little extra milk because I used a 9x13 pan. I also added an extra green onion. It was a huge hit and several people asked for the recipe.
Made a few adjustments. Used Simply Potatoes Shredded Hash Browns instead of the bread. Turned out fantastic!
Thanks to those who provide variations to the original recipe! I too added hash browns to this casserole (cooked them with the sausage and onion). I fed many grown men and all enjoyed this dish.
This was a great recipie, but I used bacon and heavy whipping cream instead of milk (it was Christmas) with the hashbrowns. The first time I used a half a bag of hashbrowns and I thought it wouldn't be enough but it came out great and my mother in law (who hates everything) actually took it home. Making it again today, but adding the whole bag of hashbrowns.
We really liked this casserole. I took the suggestion of using hash browns instead of the bread,we used turkey breakfast sausage,and baked in a 9x13 casserole without doubling the recipe. Also to brown the hash browns I turned the oven up to 400 degrees for about the last 5-6 minutes; doing this will give hash browns a golden brown, but you have to watch and adjust to not scorch the eggs and cheese inside.
Made this for breakfast this morning - very tasty.
Found this in my recipe box one night when I was desperate for something quick and easy and I didn't have anything thawed. While I did make some changes out of necessity (used what I had on hand) it turned out perfect, and has become a favorite in my house for a quick and easy supper. The only changes I made were: Since I was out of bulk sausage, I sliced thin some smoked link sausage and put it in the oven to brown, and I used old fashioned red rind hoop cheese. Otherwise, I didn't change a thing. I served it with baked spicy potato wedges and a tossed salad (fruit salad would have been better). Even my picky granddaughter asked for seconds. Best and easiest breakfast casserole I've ever tried.
My husband loved it. I am taking to a baby shower brunch, will see what the ladies say. I thought it was good but nothing special.
Great recipe for a lazy Saturday! I didn't have gravy mix (I don't use mixes for things I can make easily), so I just made a pot of milk gravy and substituted that for the gravy pouch and liquid ingredients, allowing it to cool before adding the eggs. Delicious! It will absolutely be making its way into our weekend breakfast rotation.
This is a fantastic recipe! I made this for a baby shower and it was a huge hit with almost all in attendance asking for the recipe! I followed the recipe exactly only using tater tots on top at the end instead of the bread. I omitted the melted butter since it was not needed for the tater tots!! Thanx for such a great recipe!!
I took this to my Sunday School breakfast. It must have been wonderful, it was gone in less than 20 minutes! My husband and I didn't even get to try it. Everyone raved. The only changes I made were to add some "Real Bacon" bacon bits on top of the cooked sausage, I forgot to add the butter, and I used cajun seasoning instead of the paprika. It was a hit. My son made me promise to make one for him since he didn't get any of this one (He's 8)! I'll make it again for sure.
Loved it. My Sunday school class thought it was the bomb. I also added cooked hashbrowns to the top before serving.
Not my favorite breakfast casserole, make exactly as written, though it seemed something was missing. Probably won't make again but if I do I might follow other posters who used hashbrowns on top instead of bread.
I made the casserole for my church group and they loved it! It was my first casserole, so the prep time was a little bit longer than I expected. I will definitely try it again, probably adding bacon, tomatoes and mushrooms.
This was just ok. Family didn't care for probably won't make again. Sorry
GREAT RECIPE-an easy and tasty dish for a crowd!
When looking at the ingredients it seemed as though it would be flavorful. The only change I made was used O'Brian potatoes instead of the bread to top the dish. I even added seasoning to the potatoes before I baked it. It was quite bland, the gravy did nothing for the overall dish and seemed kind of pointless. I made it this morning for a sleepover and no one liked it.
This was very good. I used all milk, 1 1/2 cups, and no water. It was a very good breakfast on Christmas morning.
This is my secret weapon for picky eaters--I have never had a complaint from this casserole. I've made it a number of times, and unlike other recipes for breakfast casseroles, I didn't have to adjust a thing about it!! Thanks so much for what I consider to be one of the best recipes on this site!!
My family thought the bread should be on the bottom to absorb some of the flavors. On top it was just dry and added nothing to the casserole. Otherwise, it was easy and tasty.
I followed the recipe using maple flavored sausage and used the potatoes o'brien topping as suggested in the second review. It was amazing. It was simple and delicious! Thank you for sharing!
Very easy to make, made this for Church breakfast . This was the casserole to go!!
Easy to make and delicious!
I followed this recipe to the T and found nothing exceptional about it. The bread on top turned out crispy on the top and soggy on the bottom. As others said, hashbrowns would have been far better. the gravy got lost somewhere in there. no one really liked this until I took the bread off the top and put the rest of the mix on tortillas like a breakfast taco. Definitely a waste of ingredients in my opinion.
Great recipe. I added the shredded hashbrowns on top and layered the bottom with the bread slices - it turned out delicious. There are so many variations you can do with this. The timing and ingredient proportions are just right!
This is yummy, great for company, made recipe exactly and it came out great.
We've made this for Christmas morning two years now -- put it together the night before, and pop in the oven at 3 a.m. or whenever it is that the kids come shrieking downstairs...
This is super but I needed to bake it at 350 and I changed the toast squares the second time I made it to just laying the bread lightly buttered across the top - We loved it.
I make breakfast for my office (40 people) a few times a year. Everyone loves this recipe and it's easy for me as I can prepare the night before and simply throw in the oven at work. I don't use the bread, however and instead add a bag of frozen hashbrowns.
I made the casserole and by looking at the ingredients, I had a feeling it was going to be bland. I used maple flavored breakfast sausage, Arnold's butter top split bread, and seasoned the egg/country gravy mix/milk/water mix with some black pepper and Morton's Nature's seasoning blend. I also put the dish on the top rack so it could brown the top because I was afraid that it would be soggy. The bread was nice and toasted and the dish is good! I will be making this again.
I made this exactly as the recipe called for. There was nothing left!!! Excellent!!!
I made this recipe just as it was written. Very delicious and easy to put together. Will be making this again.
i added the hash brown patties on the bottom as another reviewer suggested, other than that i left the rest the same. This has also now become our favorite breakfast casserole.
I was really excited about this dish when I read the recipe and I was not disappointed. I mad my version with some ham slices and it was delicious. I am definitely keeping this recipe in my recipe box.
