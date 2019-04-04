Country Breakfast Casserole

First off, I consider myself a pretty good cook and I'm not a beginner. So, I followed a tip to put it in the crockpot and double it. I had it on low all night. I definitely wouldn't recommend the crockpot though - no browning on top and sausage and cheese layer on the bottom cooked too much. I also used the hashbrowns just mixed in with the gravy mix - wouldn't recommend that tip either. I think browning them on the stovetop and then putting them on top is a better idea just cooked in a casserole dish. However, the taste was bland. The top half didn't have enough salt and the sausage/cheese layer was WAY too salty. Might have tasted better if it was all mixed together maybe? I brought it to a MOPS group and only half was eaten. Brought it home and my husband only had one helping and I had to toss the rest. If I ever do try this again, I'll use the casserole dish like it says to and then brown the hashbrowns first before putting them on top. I have a fantastic egg casserole recipe that we use for xmas every year and it's fantastic - I hope they post it on this site soon. I wish I'd have made my tried and true recipe for the MOPS group! Should have tried it on my family first!

