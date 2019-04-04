Hog's Head Cheese
This is not actually cheese. It is a wonderful, spicy appetizer mold made of pork roast that is great served with crackers.
This is not actually cheese. It is a wonderful, spicy appetizer mold made of pork roast that is great served with crackers.
we were jokingly calling this "mock head" at my party. i think some people were afraid to eat based on appearance (we used a beautiful mold though). however, it tasted very good. decent recipe for not using a head. there was very little jello in this recipe based on amount of meat. one person said that maybe more jello would have made it more authentic. however, i thought it was fineRead More
My mother made this when I was just a litlte kid after a Hog was butched.It is made from the meat in a hogs head as the name says. She made it in a loaf and we ate it as sandwichies or just with vinger on it.Read More
we were jokingly calling this "mock head" at my party. i think some people were afraid to eat based on appearance (we used a beautiful mold though). however, it tasted very good. decent recipe for not using a head. there was very little jello in this recipe based on amount of meat. one person said that maybe more jello would have made it more authentic. however, i thought it was fine
My mother made this when I was just a litlte kid after a Hog was butched.It is made from the meat in a hogs head as the name says. She made it in a loaf and we ate it as sandwichies or just with vinger on it.
Delicious worth the time invested
My Dad made it every New Year when I was a child. It is a family tradition in which they used the head of a slaughtered hog. It is a delicious appetizer with crackers.
This anything but head cheese. Head cheese is made with a hogs head, tongue and hocks. NOT shoulder. This is just bad with out the flavor of real head cheese.
I followed the recipe with the addition of some pigs feet, that I chopped up when the meat was done simmering together. I liked the texture that the feet added. I would have liked it with just a little more salt, maybe some sage, but that is a personal thing. All in all a good recipe.
This recipe is great!!! I'm going to add a little more onion and garlic and Tony's. I like a little more spice, but this recipe is great as is!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections