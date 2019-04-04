Hog's Head Cheese

8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is not actually cheese. It is a wonderful, spicy appetizer mold made of pork roast that is great served with crackers.

By emily

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a 4 quart pot over medium-high heat. Add the pork roast, and brown on all sides. Reduce heat to medium, and add the onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic. Season with garlic, parsley, basil, salt, pepper, and Cajun seasoning. Pour in 3 cups of water or pork stock, and bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Cover, and simmer over medium heat for 2 hours, stirring vigorously every 15 minutes. When the pork is ready, it should be completely shredded and reduced to a stringy consistency.

  • Dissolve the gelatin in 1 cup of boiling water, then stir into the pork mixture very well. Pour into a mold or casserole dish, and chill until set, about 8 hours.

  • To unmold, dip the bottom of the mold in hot tap water for about 1 minute, then invert onto a serving tray. Serve with your favorite crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 158.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022