Raspberry Margaritas

This is a great drink for summer get-togethers!

Recipe by lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place the raspberries, brandy-based orange liqueur, tequila, lemon juice, and sugar in a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve in glasses over ice cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
