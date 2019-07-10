Raspberry Margaritas
This is a great drink for summer get-togethers!
WOW! Absolutely yummy! Had no Grand Marnier®, so I used Triple Sec instead. I also used fresh raspberries and I must say it's a great drink.
WOW! Absolutely yummy! Had no Grand Marnier®, so I used Triple Sec instead. I also used fresh raspberries and I must say it's a great drink.
I used fresh raspberries that the kids and I picked a few days ago... this was very good, although seedy. Next time I will strain it before I drink it! :)
Gorgeous! A bit too strong though so we turned it into a long drink topped off with 7-Up
I read the reviews and a few cut back on the tequila...so instead of cutting back on the tequila (which I love), I substituted orange juice for the orange liquor. Used granulated sugar instead and added an additional 2 tbsp of sugar---DELICIOUS!
These were delicious! However, they are very strong so I cut down the tequila a bit. We were all a bit toasty!
perfect balance of sweet and sour. You can easily go without the 2 tsp of sugar also. I only used 1/2 tsp and it was very sweet!
We made these at a party. They were a little on the strong side. We reduced the tequila on the next batch. They were good.
The base of this recipe has potential, which is why I gave it 4 stars instead of only 3. But like other reviewers, we thought it was entirely too strong, and I already backed off on the amount of tequila based upon the other comments. Perhaps less of the brandy-based orange liqueur would be good too. I will try again and see how I can tweek it. Just to make them drinkable, I added some strawberries and ice so it didn't all go to waste
This was very tasty, even my husband who doesn't like Tequila wanted seconds. We all found it packed quite a punch, perhaps because it wasn't cold enough. I ended up throwing ice cubes in the blender and turned it into a frozen margarita and it was great.
Amazing and refreshing. I only use 2/3 cup tequila and it was plenty, I added ice to the blender to make them more of a frozen drink and I dipped the glass in sugar
These were pretty good, but I didn't like all the seeds in my drink.
great recipe thank you, I used E&J instead added blueberries and of course more sugar it came out berry delicious!!!!!
Yummy. Easy to prepare.
Very good. We used fresh raspberries from our patch instead of frozen. Used triple sec and cointreau instead of Grand Marnier and ended up with a very good drink!
Very refreshing.
This is a heavily garnished shot. Delicious, but don’t be fooled, it’s boozy af.
I couldn't bring myself to add a whole cup of Grand Marnier! So I used 3/4 cup fresh orange juice and just 1/4 cup of the liqueur. Pretty good!
This is a really good base to then experiment from. I used Orange Guava Juice, Frozen Raspberries, Ice, Tequila, and sugar. I adjusted to taste and added a bit more juice and sugar. I recommend starting from this recipe, taste it, then modify depending on what is needed.
Yummy! I used agave syrup instead of the sugar.
