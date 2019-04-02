Roasted Potatoes with Tomatoes, Basil, and Garlic

The potatoes turn out great with basil and rosemary. But 400F is far too hot to ever expose basil to, not to mention for 30 minutes. The basil is best added 10 minutes prior to taking out of the oven, and the tomatoes do best at 350F.
I love any roasted potatoe!, but I always 'par boil first' it cuts cooking time and keeps the inside moist and the outside crisp and this is the key to not overcooking other added vegies etc.
Very nice. Used very small reds, cut in half and steamed for 10 minutes. Put on low sided foil covered baking sheet and drizzled with garlic infused EVOO. Cut fresh grape tomatoes in half and tossed with potatoes, fresh basil and oil. Roasted at 425 deg. for 15 minutes on next lowest rack in oven. Tossed on the fresh chopped rosemary and back in oven for another 5 min. Before eating added more fresh basil and a grind of salt and fresh black pepper. Served with steamed fresh shrimp and roasted fresh corn. Steaming and roasting times can vary--they do for me.
I added 1/2 chopped onion and 1 sliced sweet pepper. My husband absolutely loved it. I will make this often.
I really enjoyed this. As always I like to twist things around just a bit. I agree with everyone who suggested more rosemary. Even if your not a big fan of garlic more IS better. After roasting it becomes sweet and mild. I added just a sprinkel or two of Balsamic viniger and tossed everything together before baking. Yumm!
This was good but as written I can definitely see how they could be bland. I upped my fresh rosemary added more basil more garlic some garlic pepper and garlic salt season salt etc and they came out very tasty....
This is a wonderful dish. I added fresh cracked black pepper and sprinkled parmesan cheese on the top for the last 10 minutes. Wonderful flavors without being too heavy!
A nice side dish to serve with 'Easy Tilapia with Wine & Tomatoes'. For the tomatoes I used canned petite diced (drained of excess liquid) which roasted to a sundried tomato chewiness -- a fav. Added more garlic S & P and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Diced on the smallish side the potatoes were done in 30 min. Thanks!
This was delicious I added some left over bacon that I finely chopped and it really added to the flavor.