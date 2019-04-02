Roasted Potatoes with Tomatoes, Basil, and Garlic

Rating: 4.17 stars
126 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 47
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

Simple and light. The roasted tomato gives a light and tangy flavor which balances with the starchiness of the potatoes. Use a red or yellow potato for best flavor. Garlic, fresh basil, and a hint of rosemary add to the aroma. My girlfriend loves this as a side with chicken or pork.

By MYAGIKUN

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In the prepared baking dish, toss the potatoes, tomatoes, basil, and garlic with the olive oil. Sprinkle with the rosemary.

  • Bake 20 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, turning occasionally, until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 5.3g; sodium 9.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (131)

Most helpful positive review

SOMETHING SPECIAL
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2006
I love any roasted potatoe!, but I always 'par boil first' it cuts cooking time and keeps the inside moist and the outside crisp and this is the key to not overcooking other added vegies etc. Read More
Helpful
(80)

Most helpful critical review

Rain Audiart
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2006
The potatoes turn out great with basil and rosemary. But 400F is far too hot to ever expose basil to, not to mention for 30 minutes. The basil is best added 10 minutes prior to taking out of the oven, and the tomatoes do best at 350F. Read More
Helpful
(101)
Mary Stephenson
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2006
Very nice. Used very small reds, cut in half and steamed for 10 minutes. Put on low sided foil covered baking sheet and drizzled with garlic infused EVOO. Cut fresh grape tomatoes in half and tossed with potatoes, fresh basil and oil. Roasted at 425 deg. for 15 minutes on next lowest rack in oven. Tossed on the fresh chopped rosemary and back in oven for another 5 min. Before eating added more fresh basil and a grind of salt and fresh black pepper. Served with steamed fresh shrimp and roasted fresh corn. Steaming and roasting times can vary--they do for me. Read More
Helpful
(58)
ACPHIFER
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2003
I added 1/2 chopped onion and 1 sliced sweet pepper. My husband absolutely loved it. I will make this often. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Jane
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2005
I really enjoyed this. As always I like to twist things around just a bit. I agree with everyone who suggested more rosemary. Even if your not a big fan of garlic more IS better. After roasting it becomes sweet and mild. I added just a sprinkel or two of Balsamic viniger and tossed everything together before baking. Yumm! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Heaven
Rating: 3 stars
06/27/2005
This was good but as written I can definitely see how they could be bland. I upped my fresh rosemary added more basil more garlic some garlic pepper and garlic salt season salt etc and they came out very tasty.... Read More
Helpful
(20)
Brittany Joy
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2007
This is a wonderful dish. I added fresh cracked black pepper and sprinkled parmesan cheese on the top for the last 10 minutes. Wonderful flavors without being too heavy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Nicolette
Rating: 4 stars
04/26/2006
A nice side dish to serve with 'Easy Tilapia with Wine & Tomatoes'. For the tomatoes I used canned petite diced (drained of excess liquid) which roasted to a sundried tomato chewiness -- a fav. Added more garlic S & P and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Diced on the smallish side the potatoes were done in 30 min. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
HAESCHLIMAN
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2010
This was delicious I added some left over bacon that I finely chopped and it really added to the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(8)
