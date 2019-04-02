Bachelor Grilled Cheese

I am sorry, but that is disgusting. You could make a good grilled cheese in the same amount of time by grilling it, as in GRILLED CHEESE!
Many of us men have used this on at one time or another. When you dont have a pan from being either on the road or under the poverty line this method is the winning horse. I mean when a guy needs a grilled cheese you've just gotta suck it up haha. Not to mention this is better for you then being fried in butter and fat. If you're really under the poverty line and dont have a toaster move the oven rack up to the top and toast the bread with that ovens broiler.:) You can't stop a determined man from enjoying a grilled cheese!
Ah the modern day version of stoveless grilled cheese! When we were kids (before the advent of the microwave) we'd toast the bread add cheese and then wrap in foil. Then place the packet on TOP of the toaster - "toast" for a minute - flip the packet and "toast" again..... voila - grilled cheese!
I disagree w/ the person who said this was disgusting! there have been times when my b/f's old stove didn't work and I've made them this way. They are great in the microwave and on the stove.
Ah memories of university 20 years ago AND just last Saturday...I've been doing this for years but I've simplified it even more by eliminating the microwave step altogether. First I let the cheese slice warm up a bit on the counter then I simply stand by the toaster with cheese in hand waiting for the bread to pop. The moment that happens - BAM! - I put the cheese in between and press the whole thing down on the counter letting the heat of the toast do the work. No need for the microwave.
This is definitely a kid friendly recipe. My son loves grilled cheese and he's old enough now where he can start assembling them on his own. Thanks Kaoru.
Like some other reviewers I was not aware that there was an easier more healthier way to make grilled cheese! I've been doing it on the stovetop for years. I don't think I will anymore. This recipe is a very good base-- I think I might try this with a slice of ham for a nice grilled ham and cheese sandwich. Thanks!
The sandwich was good. I used wheat bread and cheddar cheese and I added a slice of turkey bacon (which I cooked in the microwave while I sliced the cheddar cheese). It was good but I missed that "fried" or grilled flavor that I get when I make the same sandwich on the stovetop. The bread just tasted like toast. I will make this again if I 'm feeling lazy and don't want to wash any pans.
This is how my youngest son has alwasy made his own grilled cheese since he wasn't allowed to use the stove. I was really surprised to find the recipe actually posted here. They aren't as good as a real grilled cheese but much less fat and a lot healthier! No pan to clean up either.