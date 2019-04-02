Bachelor Grilled Cheese

Quick and easy grilled cheese for the man who doesn't need to impress anyone with his cooking abilities! A cunning approach for making grilled cheese without using the stove.

By PMSprincess

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toast bread in a toaster until golden. Place slices of cheese between the two pieces of toast. Wrap sandwich in a paper towel, and heat in the microwave for 15 to 20 seconds, or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 1184.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (114)

Reviews:
Molly23
Rating: 1 stars
12/19/2006
I am sorry, but that is disgusting. You could make a good grilled cheese in the same amount of time by grilling it, as in GRILLED CHEESE! Read More
Helpful
(79)
Lloyd
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2007
Many of us men have used this on at one time or another. When you dont have a pan from being either on the road or under the poverty line this method is the winning horse. I mean when a guy needs a grilled cheese you've just gotta suck it up haha. Not to mention this is better for you then being fried in butter and fat. If you're really under the poverty line and dont have a toaster move the oven rack up to the top and toast the bread with that ovens broiler.:) You can't stop a determined man from enjoying a grilled cheese! Read More
Helpful
(65)
MMAL
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2005
Ah the modern day version of stoveless grilled cheese! When we were kids (before the advent of the microwave) we'd toast the bread add cheese and then wrap in foil. Then place the packet on TOP of the toaster - "toast" for a minute - flip the packet and "toast" again..... voila - grilled cheese! Read More
Helpful
(45)
Julie Z.
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2007
I disagree w/ the person who said this was disgusting! there have been times when my b/f's old stove didn't work and I've made them this way. They are great in the microwave and on the stove. Read More
Helpful
(27)
SHHOPPE
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2008
Ah memories of university 20 years ago AND just last Saturday...I've been doing this for years but I've simplified it even more by eliminating the microwave step altogether. First I let the cheese slice warm up a bit on the counter then I simply stand by the toaster with cheese in hand waiting for the bread to pop. The moment that happens - BAM! - I put the cheese in between and press the whole thing down on the counter letting the heat of the toast do the work. No need for the microwave. Read More
Helpful
(24)
JOSIE
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
This is definitely a kid friendly recipe. My son loves grilled cheese and he's old enough now where he can start assembling them on his own. Thanks Kaoru. Read More
Helpful
(20)
moonlight sonata
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2006
Like some other reviewers I was not aware that there was an easier more healthier way to make grilled cheese! I've been doing it on the stovetop for years. I don't think I will anymore. This recipe is a very good base-- I think I might try this with a slice of ham for a nice grilled ham and cheese sandwich. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(16)
SAMFEQ
Rating: 3 stars
10/01/2006
The sandwich was good. I used wheat bread and cheddar cheese and I added a slice of turkey bacon (which I cooked in the microwave while I sliced the cheddar cheese). It was good but I missed that "fried" or grilled flavor that I get when I make the same sandwich on the stovetop. The bread just tasted like toast. I will make this again if I 'm feeling lazy and don't want to wash any pans. Read More
Helpful
(11)
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 3 stars
07/31/2007
This is how my youngest son has alwasy made his own grilled cheese since he wasn't allowed to use the stove. I was really surprised to find the recipe actually posted here. They aren't as good as a real grilled cheese but much less fat and a lot healthier! No pan to clean up either. Read More
Helpful
(10)
