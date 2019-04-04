Tempura Dipping Sauce

21 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

The traditional Japanese dipping sauce for shrimp or vegetable tempura. This is the full-flavored version - unlike the thinner, watery, less robust sauce being served in some restaurants. Serve in small bowls at each setting. Optionally, provide grated fresh ginger and grated daikon to mix into sauce.

By CRIMSON667

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, bring water to a boil. Stir in dashi, and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in mirin and soy sauce.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.3g; sodium 452.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022