Tempura Dipping Sauce

The traditional Japanese dipping sauce for shrimp or vegetable tempura. This is the full-flavored version - unlike the thinner, watery, less robust sauce being served in some restaurants. Serve in small bowls at each setting. Optionally, provide grated fresh ginger and grated daikon to mix into sauce.
Not bad, but not like the dipping sauces served here in Japan. I felt it was flavored to heavily on the dashi side. I think I will look for a different recipe but this was nice and easy and I had everything on hand to make with a last second Shrimp Tempura recipe I made tonight.
This is very, very good. And it is simple to make. I used homemade dashi broth that I freeze in ice cube trays. I also used tamari sauce to keep it gluten free. The description doesn't lie. It has a deep, robust flavor with a brewed taste to it, not watered down like the restaurant types. Thank you for the recipe.
This sauce recipe came out too sweet, and I don't think it tasted right with shrimp and veggie tempura. I even tried adding more soy sauce and a new batch adding more water, but none turned out to be good, in my opinion.
Ordered shrimp tempura at a restaurant, and they forgot to include tempura sauce. Found this recipe but did not have dashi. Substituted oyster sauce instead and re-adjusted the soy sauce proportion. Not bad! I’m doing this again!
