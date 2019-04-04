Hot Chicken Sandwiches

I added dressing to these shredded chicken sandwiches with stuffing and now my daughters and I are asked to bring them to potlucks — constantly! I don't especially care for regular shredded chicken sandwiches, but really like my version.
I did it all in the crock pot--threw in four chicken breasts, the soup, and chicken broth instead of water (I also added pepper, minced onion, basil, tarragon, and thyme, but I don't know how much that impacted the flavor!) After four hours, I shredded the chicken, which was falling apart anyway, and added Pepperidge Farm stuffing. It was delicious-my roommates and guests loved it! (Some had it on rolls, I just ate mine with mashed potatoes...)
Frankly I don't see the point of this. I'd rather stick a potpie in the microwave or make a full-blown chicken and stuffing dinner. The recipe as written sounded intriguing, but in actuality made something pretty lame. It tasted okay, but needed something more. My family told me to never make this again.
This recipe is so quick & easy. A great way to use up leftover chicken. It sounded a little odd to add the stuffing "inside" the bun, but it is delicious! My husband asked me to make it again!
Well, I changed this recipe up a bit. I, too, was frightened by the stuffing-on-a-bun bit, so I chose to serve it casserole style, with mozzerella cheese on top. I replaced one can of cream of chicken with a can of cream of cheese, for extra creamy cheeziness. Laziness enticed me to use a pack of insta-chicken in those no-drain pouches (like the newfangled tuna.) My only complaint was the salt content, which could easily be avoided by using low-sodium soup. My other half loved it, and he's notoriously picky. This meal took about two minutes to mix, and probably five to simmer. A great choice for my first allrecipes.com dinner!
This was an easy recipe that I made for a simple week night dinner. I did make a couple of minor changes to the original recipe. I baked 1 pound of fresh boneless chicken breasts instead of using a chicken in a can and used Campbell's Special Request 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup to help reduce the fat content. I also had to add tiny bit more water to get the stuffing to soften properly. It turned out great - I will definitely make it again.
I take this recipe to potlucks, luncheons at work and it is a family favorite. If anyone thinks it is too "blah," they aren't making it correctly. It is very flavorful! By the way, take it in a disposable container, you won't be bringing home any leftovers!
This was pretty good, however halfway through the meal my bf and I both ditched the bread in favor of just the meat. It was pretty filling and works well without the bun. Next time I might add some cheese to melt on the top of the chicken. The only thing I did differently was add some onion powder, poultry seasoning, celery salt and italin seasoning while it was cooking.
I actually adapted this recipe to fit my leftovers from the recipe "Easy and delicious chicken." I added the stuffing mix to a combo of chicken, cream of chicken, Italian dressing, chicken broth and cream cheese. It tasted great!
This is not something I normally would of tried. I'm so glad I did. Soooo easy to make. I used a routiserrie chicken like some other people suggested. It tasted GREAT and took me like 10 minutes to make!! My guests all raved and my 7 year old son ate his whole sandwich!! I even made it the night before and just heated is up in my slowcooker.
"Pretty Good" from my DH means I can make it again. Glad you added the dressing, it makes it! Mine required twice as much water. I'll tweak it a bit, it just needs "a little something". I added 1/2 small onion, chopped. I don't keep stuffing in my pantry so I keep my bread heels in the freezer to make my own stuffing: 5 slices bread heels cut into 1/2 inch squares, 1 tsp Herbs de Provence, 1/2 tsp garlic salt or "Garli Garni" seasoning.. Warm the toaster oven to 350'. In an aluminum pie pan, toss bread with seasonings. Bake 5 minutes. Toss, bake 5 minutes. Repeat a total of 4-5 times, until all pieces are lightly browned.
I give this recipe 4 stars but would give it a 3 as written - I made a lot of modifications :). I used boneless skinless chicken breasts (2), 1 can reduced sodium cream of chicken soup, 1/2 cup water, and 1/2 box stove top stuffing. I tasted it at this point and thought it was very salty and also that it needed a little something extra. I mixed in some cooked noodles (kluski) and put it in a casserole dish. I covered it with the rest of the stuffing (moistened) and a bit of cheddar cheese. Cooked at 400 for 20 minutes and served with green beans. I would probably make this again in a pinch because I usually have the ingredients on hand and my husband liked it. Not something I would serve to company but I might take it to a potluck :)
The BEST shredded chicken recipe ever. My boyfriend loves this stuff. It gets eaten quickly. For big get togethers I double the recipe. Makes great leftovers too. I didn't change a thing with the recipe. Thanks so much!!
By no means is this gourmet but for a quick alternative to take out this hits the spot. I used a big can of chicken breat from Sams Club and a can of cream of celery and cream of mushroom. My kids ate it on buns without much complaints which is always a good thing.
I made this yesterday and it's wonderfully easy and tastes great.....until you put it on the bun. It was carb overload for me and most of my family. I would recommend eating this as a stand alone casserole because it was delicious all alone!
This was really salty even though I used low sodium soup. The mixture was also kind of slimy and unappetizing looking, but tasted like stuffing, gravy and chicken.
Hmmm...sounded like it could be a good, quick recipe.... but it did not turn out well.
This recipe was fairly good, but not something I want to rave about. The simplicity of being able to combine chicken breasts, soup and stock in a crock pot was awesome! However, I think the seasonings were overpowering and it was a bit salty for my taste. I even used reduced sodium chicken broth and soup. Next time I'll toast some bread and use those pieces and only use 1/2 the bag of stuffing. Other than that, this recipe was good.
My husband was told about this recipe and he really wanted me to make it. The whole chicken in a can really creeped us out so I used chicken breast that I cooked and shredded up. I'm not crazy about stuffing so it was ok for me. My husband thought it would be creamier. Maybe I used too much chicken and it made it dry. It was just ok for us.
This was OK, I used 2 pounds of chicken tenders covered with water in a large stockpot. Then I drained the water and shredded the chicken, added a can of cream of chicken soup and 2 cans full of milk, half a bag of stuffing, and some cajun spices. It was pretty good, but I didn't like it on buns. Too bready. So I would prefer to make it as part of a casserole if I make it again. My husband liked it, my 3 year old ate it and 1 year old liked it, but I thought it was weird on bread.
This recipe is great! I like this better than the version with crackers. The stuffing adds extra flavor! 4 stars only because I had to add an extra cup of water... Mine was way too dry for my taste. I like it sloppy. For those wondering "what is the point to this" have obviously never been to a pot luck or youth ball game in the Midwest. This is a staple at concession stands and pot lucks here in Ohio. It's supposed to be a mushy looking sandwich. That's how we do it 'round here
This is SO delicious! I agree with another reviewer...I would NEVER serve this to company. But my family loved it. I also think that having it on bread is a little much in the way of carbs, but can't quite figure out what else to put it on...have to keep thinking on that one.
08/16/2016
I am from Iowa. Turkey and dressing sandwiches used to be the hit at most wedding receptions along with chips and mints. Now a lot of people do the fancy sit down dinners. I love these bread on bread creations. Thanks for sharing this recipe. WE are having a party in a couple of weeks. This will be perfect as one of my dishes.
I substituted chicken breasts (for those who prefer only white meat chicken) and my family loved it! I think the number of servings is way off, though - it made a lot more than 6 sandwiches. Not a problem, though, as we used the leftovers for lunches.
This is great comfort food. Chicken and stuffing. But personally, placing the mixture on buns to make a "sandwich" is a bit of carbo-overload. Thus the 3 stars. But just cooking up chicken tenders with the stuffing in a crock pot is a great easy way to make some delicious comfort food.
I’ve made this recipe several times and each time it turns out great. I always use Stove Top for chicken and cook it in the crockpot on high first and then turn it down for 2-3 hours on low. It sets up perfectly.
Used 5 lbs chicken breast. Cooked frozen chicken breast with 2 can cream of chicken and 1 1/2 cups water and about 1 T dried onion and 1 t garlic powder. Cooked overnight. Shredded in am with hand mixer (slowly cause it is very hot). Added 1 8 oz stovetop low sodium chicken stuffing and probably 1/2 cup water to thin out. Added seasoning salt to taste. Cooked on low till lunch was served at 1. It was a hit!
