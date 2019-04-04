Hot Chicken Sandwiches

51 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 15
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

I added dressing to these shredded chicken sandwiches with stuffing and now my daughters and I are asked to bring them to potlucks — constantly! I don't especially care for regular shredded chicken sandwiches, but really like my version.

By SUE202

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Shred chicken; place in a large pot or slow cooker.

  • Stir soup and water into the pot. Stir in seasoning packet from stuffing mix, then stir in stuffing mix.

  • Cook over medium heat until heated through. Spoon onto buns and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 67.7mg; sodium 1873.6mg. Full Nutrition
