Grilled Cabbage II

Hate cooked cabbage? Not after you try this!

By MLCSAGE

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Place cabbage on a large sheet of aluminum foil. Top with onion slices, bell pepper slices, garlic, black pepper, and butter. Fold edges of foil together to seal, then wrap entire package again with another sheet of foil.

  • Cook on hot grill for 30 to 45 minutes, turning packet every 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 91.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Reviews:
Beth
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2008
I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I didn't use peppers or onions and I only used half a cabbage. I cut the cabbage in wedges and then peeled the layers apart and put it in a zip lock bag. Then I melted the 1/4 cup of butter and put two cloves of minced garlic in the butter and poured it over the cabbage and shook the bag to coat it. Then I wrapped the cabbage in the foil and grilled 40 minutes. It was delicious!
Helpful
(20)
Amy
Rating: 3 stars
12/13/2006
I liked it but the family said it was just ok. I found wedges didn't work that well since it's hard to coat spices all over and the center was still crunchy. I'd chop it up like a salad & wrap it up that way.
Helpful
(17)
FROMPHILLY
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2008
This was delish!! Such a change from boiled and fried cabbage. It takes on the characterstics of fried cabbage though just somewhat healthier. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding grated parmasean cheese it added a wonderful flavor to it. I also did not turn my cabbage for fear that the butter would run out and ruin my new grill lol...but i think it turned out great because it left a very charred outer layer that was very good. Thanks for posting. I could almost ate a half a head of cabbage tonight!!
Helpful
(15)
Patty Wiley
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2011
Chop in large pieces rather than wedges. Cook for 45-50 minutes. Use olive oil not butter. Add extra spices. Add brats to grill for final 10 minutes. Serve with roasted potatoes and dark beer.
Helpful
(10)
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2009
UPDATE: I just made this again last night and I am still amazed at how good it turns out and how easy it is. I left out the bell pepper this time but it was just as good. Thank you again for the recipe it is awesome! I am giving this recipe 5 stars for flavor innovation and ease! We love fried and boiled cabbage but never thought of putting it on the grill. I added 1/4 cup butter and also some olive oil celeryt seed and plenty of fresh ground pepper. I made 2 one with the green pepper and one without. I also added some cooked crumbled bacon. Both were really good. Thanks for sharing! it was a hit and good the second day too (for what little was left).
Helpful
(9)
gonefishn
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2010
This was delicious. I have a skillet made for the grill that is has a bunch of holes throughout (google bbq skillet). It's great for grilling small veggies that would otherwise fall through. The holes allow for a nice char and grill taste. I sliced the cabbage used red bell pepper and added more garlic sliced. Great the next day in my lunch too!
Helpful
(6)
mleiland
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2010
this was great! I added vidalia onions olive oil and dale's steak sauce and put some bell peppers on top. was awesome.
Helpful
(4)
leahnwells
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2005
With more garlic this recipe is 5 stars. I only used a quarter of a head of cabbage but used three cloves of garlic. PERFECT. Nutritious & delicious!
Helpful
(4)
Marites
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2010
I had some leftover cabbage and thought I would give this a try. I was very reluctant though. To our surprise we loved it. I bought a new head of cabbage just to make this again!
Helpful
(4)
