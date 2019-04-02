Grilled Cabbage II

1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I didn't use peppers or onions and I only used half a cabbage. I cut the cabbage in wedges and then peeled the layers apart and put it in a zip lock bag. Then I melted the 1/4 cup of butter and put two cloves of minced garlic in the butter and poured it over the cabbage and shook the bag to coat it. Then I wrapped the cabbage in the foil and grilled 40 minutes. It was delicious! Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars I liked it but the family said it was just ok. I found wedges didn't work that well since it's hard to coat spices all over and the center was still crunchy. I'd chop it up like a salad & wrap it up that way. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This was delish!! Such a change from boiled and fried cabbage. It takes on the characterstics of fried cabbage though just somewhat healthier. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding grated parmasean cheese it added a wonderful flavor to it. I also did not turn my cabbage for fear that the butter would run out and ruin my new grill lol...but i think it turned out great because it left a very charred outer layer that was very good. Thanks for posting. I could almost ate a half a head of cabbage tonight!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Chop in large pieces rather than wedges. Cook for 45-50 minutes. Use olive oil not butter. Add extra spices. Add brats to grill for final 10 minutes. Serve with roasted potatoes and dark beer. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars UPDATE: I just made this again last night and I am still amazed at how good it turns out and how easy it is. I left out the bell pepper this time but it was just as good. Thank you again for the recipe it is awesome! I am giving this recipe 5 stars for flavor innovation and ease! We love fried and boiled cabbage but never thought of putting it on the grill. I added 1/4 cup butter and also some olive oil celeryt seed and plenty of fresh ground pepper. I made 2 one with the green pepper and one without. I also added some cooked crumbled bacon. Both were really good. Thanks for sharing! it was a hit and good the second day too (for what little was left). Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious. I have a skillet made for the grill that is has a bunch of holes throughout (google bbq skillet). It's great for grilling small veggies that would otherwise fall through. The holes allow for a nice char and grill taste. I sliced the cabbage used red bell pepper and added more garlic sliced. Great the next day in my lunch too! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars this was great! I added vidalia onions olive oil and dale's steak sauce and put some bell peppers on top. was awesome. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars With more garlic this recipe is 5 stars. I only used a quarter of a head of cabbage but used three cloves of garlic. PERFECT. Nutritious & delicious! Helpful (4)