Chicken Shawarma

I stumbled across this recipe because I had some Naan bread that I wanted to use up. Weird, right? But that's how I roll! So I had all of the ingredients except Tahini and plain yogurt so bought those just for this dish. Am glad I did. This was so flavorful, easy and a fun dish for an easy meal. I had chicken breasts on hand so that is what I used. My hubby had eaten this kind of food when he served in the military during VietNam. He loved it and said it tasted almost exactly like the Shawarma he had over seas (except they used a lot of lamb). I thought it was very good but will use Pita bread next time...Naan gets a bit thick for this dish.