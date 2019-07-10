Chicken Shawarma

Awesome Lebanese sandwich served in most Lebanese restaurants. Can be served with Tahini sauce or Toum.

Recipe by Wendy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a glass baking dish, mix together the malt vinegar, 1/4 cup yogurt, vegetable oil, mixed spice, cardamom, salt and pepper. Place the chicken thighs into the mixture and turn to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a small bowl, mix together the tahini, 1/4 cup yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, taste, and adjust flavors if desired. Cover and refrigerate.

  • Cover the chicken and bake in the marinade for 30 minutes, turning once. Uncover, and cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, or until chicken is browned and cooked through. Remove from the dish, and cut into slices.

  • Place sliced chicken, tomato, onion, and lettuce onto pita breads. Roll up, and top with the tahini sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 58.2mg; sodium 420.3mg. Full Nutrition
