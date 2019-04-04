Peanut-Ginger Marinade

This recipe wasn't quite what I was expecting but it was very good all the same. I do not have a gas or indoor grill so here is how I did mine. First of all I trimmed the fat from my chicken breasts (I used the whole breasts) and pierced them several times with a fork. I them placed them in a ziploc bag with the sauce and marinated them for 4 hours. I baked them on a rack in a shallow foil-lined pan at 350 degrees for 45 minutes and then broiled them about 6 inches from the heat for another 10 minutes, turning once. This set the sauce on them and gave them a very nice appearance. Oh, I almost forgot, I also mixed up a separate batch of the marinade and used it to baste with while baking. They were very moist and fork tender. Can't wait to try them in the summer when I can grill them over some wood and get the flavor of the wood smoke in them!