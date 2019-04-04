Peanut-Ginger Marinade

A great Asian-style peanut butter marinade with a kick. Works well with either chicken or beef. Makes enough marinade for 2 to 3 pounds of meat.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, gradually stir hot water into peanut butter. Stir in chile paste, soy sauce, oil, vinegar, garlic, ginger, and ground red pepper.

To Use:

Pour marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add 2 to 3 pounds meat, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight. Remove meat from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Cook meat as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 12.6g; sodium 590.8mg. Full Nutrition
