Peanut-Ginger Marinade

Directions
To Use:
Pour marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add 2 to 3 pounds meat, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight. Remove meat from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Cook meat as desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 12.6g; sodium 590.8mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2004
WOW. I have never seen my husband eat so fast. Then he started to eye my plate. You bet I'm keeping this one handy. My edits - 3x the chili paste, low sodium soy sauce (next time I'll cut that in half), no oil or ground pepper, and the garlic was in the chili paste so I left that off. I also added some curry. ADDITIONAL COMMENTS... I have made this quite a few times now and I must revise my above edits. I don't use the chili paste anymore as I realized that was what was making the dish so salty. Now I just add plenty of ground red pepper. I no longer bother with the curry powder either. I also like to make extra peanut sauce, thin it with water and add it to veggies towards the end. I like to stir fry onion, asparagus, mushrooms and peppers. Then I just put the chicken on top and serve. So good I'm getting hungry!!
This recipe wasn't quite what I was expecting but it was very good all the same. I do not have a gas or indoor grill so here is how I did mine. First of all I trimmed the fat from my chicken breasts (I used the whole breasts) and pierced them several times with a fork. I them placed them in a ziploc bag with the sauce and marinated them for 4 hours. I baked them on a rack in a shallow foil-lined pan at 350 degrees for 45 minutes and then broiled them about 6 inches from the heat for another 10 minutes, turning once. This set the sauce on them and gave them a very nice appearance. Oh, I almost forgot, I also mixed up a separate batch of the marinade and used it to baste with while baking. They were very moist and fork tender. Can't wait to try them in the summer when I can grill them over some wood and get the flavor of the wood smoke in them!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2003
This was a big hit! I didn't have ginger so added a little extra garlic and was very tasty. I served it with white rice and carmelized onions. Definitely will make this again!
This was superb! I cooked half of the chicken breast strips on skewers on the bbq and half (7) strung through one skewer and hung them through an oven rack in a 400 F. oven for 25 minutes. Came out juicy and the flavor was great. I let it marinade for two days. First rate marinade! For the duration of the meal, I was famous! Thank you Athenia.
I've been using a simmilar recipe for years, the only differences being the use of rice wine vinegar instead of plain white, and I always use whole boneless, skinless thighs, (skipping the skewers) simply because my husband prefers dark meat. I'm too lazy to actually grate my ginger, so I just use the grated stuff from the jar (but not dried ground). Wonderful flavor!
Wonderful! I marinated my chicken for 36 hours, I too, omitted the chili paste and doubled up on the red pepper and it was amazing! I grilled it and the chicken was so tender and tasty! I even made an extra batch of the marinade and stir fried broccoli,bamboo shoots and water chestnuts for more veggies! My husband and I LOVED it! You will not be disappointed with this recipe!
Tired of the same ole bla bla grilled chicken? Try this! Absolutely delicious. My 16 year old son said "This is the best marinade ever" I didn't change a thing except I just marinaded boneless skinless chicken breast and grilled them whole. I made a spring mix salad with strawberrys and Raspberry viniagarette dressing (also from this site) and the flavors went together beautifully. I will definitely be making this again.
This was a wonderful recipe. I marinated the chicken overnight and then grilled it on my george foreman grill. I served it over a can of la choy fancy chinese vegetables mixed in with oriental seasoned ramen. It made for a great thai inspired noodle bowl.
MMMMMM, MMMM, MMM...This recipe is to die for! I tried it once, lost the recipe and forgot it's name, but thankfully found it again. Never used the chili paste because I never have it on hand, instead, I used Frank's Red hot sauce in it's place. Added it to my recipe box and will never lose it again!! This should be gourmet...it is amazing and all my friends ask "What is this marinade?" and claim they have nnever had anything better!! OMG!! It is delicious!!! Thank you!!!
Excellent flavour with a nice little kick. I've made this recipe a couple of times now... First try - Chicken breasts cut to strips, marinaded for about 8 hours and BBQed. Served with coconut rice and garden salad. Definitely needed longer marinade time (evidently the rather thick marinade absorbs into the chicken at a very leisurely rate), but taste tempted enough to demand a second go. Second try - Chicken breasts cubed to one inch, marinaded overnight (about 20 hours) and then wok-ed it into a killer stir fry (assorted asian-ish veggies). Served over plain old white rice. Bang...nailed it!! Clearly a versatile marinade, this recipe will remain in the arsenal and will likely become an ongoing 'tweaking' project until perfection.
This recipe was fabulous! I did make some changes though. First I left out the chili and pepper ingredients because other reviews noted the saltyness....and my 2 year old was going to eat this. Next, I broiled the chicken instead of grilling. I have never seen my husband eat so much meat in one meal. The chicken came out tender and juicy, with a mild nutty flavor and slight zing from the ginger. Thanks Athenia, this is a new family favorite!
I Didn't have any chile past, so I used red cayenne pepper insteqd of regular peppers and just ignored the chile paste. Came out amazing for my girlfriend and I as we both love spicy foods. I'd lessen the cayenne pepper though next time I make it so as to not overpower the peanut and ginger as much.
Made this for chicken quarters that I baked in the oven and it came out fantastically. Skipped the chile paste and ginger root and added a bit more garlic and red pepper to taste. The family loved it, especially aside sticky rice and a bit of stir fry. Thanks!
This was wonderful! Though I did tweak it a bit. A little less soy sauce, mole sauce instead of chili paste, i added more chili powder, and sweet chili sauce, and TB. of B. sug, and raspberry balsamic vinegar instead of white wine. I also used a whole chicken and roasted. It was so very tender. I served it with white rice and lemon stir-fry veggies.
Very good sauce. I used this to make shrimp kabobs and it turned out great. Save left over marinade for dipping sauce. I substituted less sodium soy sauce and used red pepper flakes because I didn't have chili paste. I also added a 1 tsp brown sugar and a dash of ground ginger to enhance the peanut flavor. Would definitely make again!
Red pepper tends to overpower food for my pallet, so I substituted a little extra chili paste. I also forgot the fresh garlic at the store, so I used garlic powder instead. It was still fantastic. Served it for a weekly lunch with friends and everyone raved about it. Midway through the meal, the discussion turned to different uses for peanut-ginger chicken "the next time."
This recipe is absolutely FABULOUS!!! I marinated over night and grilled, My boyfriend loved it! Took out the chili paste and doubled red pepper, perfect blend of flavors. Served with white rice. Will def make again!!
A very good recipe! I made two small batches of this, the first one exactly as listed, then another one with modifications (used rice wine vinegar, sesamee oil, tbs honey, no red pepper). Both were great, though I made the second one with honey to balance the tangy and spicy for a well rounded sauce. First was too spicy for the kids, but I loved the Kick! This recipe is good as is, but also easy to modify with out loosing original purpose. Thanks for the recipe, we had no leftovers!
Very good recipe! I omitted the chile paste and doubled the red pepper (mine was crushed), used ground ginger, and added a splash more soy sauce and vinegar while I cooked it. I cut my chicken into bite sized pieces, and sauteed it with onion, yellow bell pepper, mushrooms, and broccoli. The marinade made a great sauce to serve it over rice.
This was very yummy. I didn't have the chili paste, but I did have chili oil, which I added a litte. If I would have the paste, I would have added half because the spice would have made it nice. I will make it again for sure!
This marinade was really good. I will make it again. I marinaded it overnight... about 20 hours actually. Chicken came out tender and spicy (I don't think this is very kid friendly due to the kick.) After grilling the chicken skewers I did feel like I needed some type of dipping sauce for the chicken. Either I will reserve some of the marinade next time, or make a peanut dipping sauce. I stuck with the recipe except a few minor switches due to what I had in my cupboard. I used natural peanut butter instead of regular, rice vinegar instead of white, grated ginger instead of fresh ground, and red pepper flakes instead of ground.
I cooked this for my boyfriend and I and we both absolutely loved it! I did not have any chile paste so I doubled the ground red pepper. I also stir-fried some vegetables for the side and made sesame flavored rice.
I had tried the recipe of the week peanut chicken and it was great, but this one is even better. The spicy in a peanut sauce is pretty important if you are looking for true Asian peanut sauce. I sauteed some onions and green cabbage with butter and a little Soy Sauce and then added some extra peanut sauce (made full recipe/only marinated 1/3 of recipe) to the mixture with orzo pasta. Yummers!!! I am not craving pot stickers with peanut sauce anymore when I can make this at home.
HOT! HOT! HOT! I mean that in the very best sense of the word. I used low sodium tamari soy sauce, but other than that I didn't change the marinade at all. I used thinly sliced chicken breast and didn't bother with skewers. They were moist and tender and had a great depth of flavor. I can't wait to serve these as appetizers to guests.
I totally agree with Susiejohnson! My husband did the exact same thing. We loved the spice and sweetness in the marinade. We cooked the beef wok style and paired it with steamed white rice. Thanks for sharing!
Oh my gosh...YUM! I LOVED this marinade and so did everyone else in the house...and all the neighbors that smelled it and came over. I made good old kabobs...extra...and was disappointed that there were no left overs. Guess I have to make more!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2005
truly awesome! I left the chicken in thin strips and stuck a skewer through them. nice presentation this way.
very good marinade. I let it sit for a lot longer than overnight (try two days) because I wasn't feeling well, and it still turned out very nicely. It was quite flavorful. I like things spicy so I upped the amount of red pepper.
My teenage son HATES chicken and adamantly refuses to eat it. But once he smelled this he decided to try it. Ended up eating two skewers and insisted I make it again. Soon!!! This is a DEFINITE keeper in our house!
I scaled the marinade for 1lb of chicken strips, let everything get cozy in the fridge for 2 days (we were craving mexican!) then cooked the strips on my George Foreman. We liked the sweet-heat and REALLY enjoyed the chili paste - excellent new item in my pantry now!
This was great! Thinned it a bit to use as a marinade and then sauce for a Thai style chicken stir fry. By chile sauce, I assumed the author meant Asian style hot chile sauce. Marinated for about 6 hours, stir fried, thinned the sauce with a bit of water near the end. Served on rice noodles with julienned carrots, cucumbers, and blanched bean sprouts.
This recipe was great! I actually used it to marinate a steak, which I then broiled. My family just loved it and told me to definitely keep the recipe. The only thing I didn't have was chili paste, and I had to use red pepper flakes instead of ground red pepper, but it was still pretty hot (and very tasty)!
Boy, I would give this one 10 stars if I could. We loved it and I plan to make it again this weekend for my sister. I couldn't find chili paste at the grocery store so I used a red curry paste, I wasn't sure of the spiciness so I used about 1 tbsp. of the paste - wow, it really zinged! Also used no-salt, no-sugar peanut butter. Thanks Althenia for a great recipe.
I absolutely loved this. I didn't add the red pepper (cayenne) because the chili sauce I used was a really hot sambal oelek, and when I tasted the marinade after mixing it tasted quite spicy. After sitting overnight, however, I found the heat had mellowed quite a bit. Next time I think I'll add more of the chili sauce. Instead of skewering and cooking on a grill, I cooked the chicken under the broiler. That gave a nice char. This is a winner for sure.
This is a FABULOUS recipe. I've only made it twice, but after the first time I was hounded to make it again. It's got such depth of flavor - I didn't change a thing (well I used crushed red pepper instead of ground). I made it for our July 4th picnic and I thought I had a couple of skewers left but - no - they were all eaten. Thanks so much for this great recipe.
This was pretty tasty! A bit spicy for my children, but they did still like it. We all agreed that it was good, but we still prefer the teriyaki marinade the best. Thanks for sharing, it was fun to try something new!
This is pretty good. The only thing missing......SALT! You have to be a peanut lover to like these. Not for small kids....Mine didn't care for it. Otherwise, I may make them again. They did grill nicely.
Pretty good. I didn't have time to marinade overnight, so my chicken got about 4 hours in the marinade. I left the skinless, boneless chicken breasts whole. I replaced the ground red pepper with black pepper. Chicken was tender and flavorful.
This is SO GOOD. My guests could not stop raving about it. I almost took a star away because it made such a sticky mess on the grill, but once I tasted it I realized that it was a small price to pay for such a delicious dish.
This is a new favorite -- easy to prepare and just the right amount of heat. We prepared the full marinade recipe for half the amount of chicken, saving half the marinade for a dipping sauce. We also saved a little leftover grilled chicken in the remaining clean marinade and it made for an amazing leftover as it soaked up even more flavor. I'm tempted to always wait to eat this going forward so the chicken can marinate in the sauce both raw and cooked.
This is the peanut sauce I make at least once a month. The only change I made was to put in one Tbl of vegetable oil and one of sesame oil. And instead of white vinegar I used rice vinegar. Use it with chicken or as an Asian dip for appetizers. Yum!
Out of this world delicious! Used on chicken quarters and baked in the oven. We were bummed when we ran out of chicken at dinner. Husband ate his, then ate the rest of mine when I was too full to finish!
Everyone in my family lived this chicken. I did not put on skewers, and it grilled just fine. I paired with brown rice and some onion, bell pepper, and zucchini with a little salt and oil in a foil pouch on the grill. Can't wait to make it again.
I really loved this. I doubled the recipe so I could have some to marinate my chicken in and some left to pour over my stirfry. I stirfried the chicken instead of grilling. You just have to be careful not to burn it because of the sugar content. I removed the chicken from the frying pan after cooking and stirfried my veggies, then added the chicken and the reserved marinade at the last minute before serving with coconut rice.
This really is the best Asian style marinade. The first time I used the recipe was 2004 according to notes on my printed copy - when there were only 3 ratings and 3 reviews! It's really a keeper! And I can say that truly because it's one of the recipes I managed to salvage from my recipe notebook that was flooded in 2013. I'm just getting around to making sure all the recipes I saved on paper are now in my computer. Glad it was first on the Allrecipes page today when I was looking for it!
