Tender Italian Baked Chicken

I followed the recipe exactly and this came out really, REALLY good! I almost didn't try this b/c I hate the taste of mayo and parm cheese but since others said you couldn't taste them I decided to give it a try. They were right... I didn't taste either one of them at all! I used this to make chicken parmesam (sp?) and my husband LOVED this! My only suggestion is if you have really thick breasts to either cut them in half or pound them down. I think this would of been even better/crisper if the chicken was thinner. My breasts must of been on Steriods b/c they were HUGE! LOL I did use the suggestion to cook it on a cookie rack (on a covered cookie sheet)and I turned each breast 5 mins before they were done to crisp the bottem as well and that worked good... I'll probably do that every time now. And now I'll probably try the other suggestions for adding different spices and maybe using real garlic since I always have fresh garlic on hand. Thanks for the recipe.. This was so much better than using store bought breaded chicken patties!