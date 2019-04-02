Tender Italian Baked Chicken

Flavorful and moist baked chicken.

By Barb Eisel

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder. Place bread crumbs in a separate bowl. Dip chicken into the mayonnaise mixture, then into the bread crumbs to coat. Arrange coated chicken on a baking sheet.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken juices run clear and coating is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 39.6g; cholesterol 91.6mg; sodium 768.3mg. Full Nutrition
