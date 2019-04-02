Tender Italian Baked Chicken
Flavorful and moist baked chicken.
WOOT WOOT ! lol. I did make some minor changes that i think helped make this dish 5 stars. Try using crushed croutons instead of the Italian bread crumbs. It made it that much more crunchier! Use chicken tenderloins, that way the chicken crunches up better. I also cooked it on a pampered chef stone! YUMM, I loved this and will make it several times a month.Read More
it's a good recipe but i don't think mayo is the best ingredient to dip the chicken in. Mayonnaise as u know is an emulsion of mustard, oil and egg yolk; so when it is heated it seperates and the oil oozes away making the bread crumbs moist and non crispy. try replacing the mayo with just eggs or egg-mustard dip.Read More
This is such a great recipe! My Mom used to make this all the time when I was a kid. I usually go an egg wash, but I thought I'd give the mayo a try just for old times sake and to see what my husband thought. I added more seasoning to my bread crumbs (parsley, oregano, basil, rosemary) and used Hellman's light mayo and light Parmesan cheese. I sprayed the bottom of the baking dish with Pam so nothing would stick and these came out moist and delicious - perfect with a side of twice baked potates and a salad.
I followed the recipe exactly and this came out really, REALLY good! I almost didn't try this b/c I hate the taste of mayo and parm cheese but since others said you couldn't taste them I decided to give it a try. They were right... I didn't taste either one of them at all! I used this to make chicken parmesam (sp?) and my husband LOVED this! My only suggestion is if you have really thick breasts to either cut them in half or pound them down. I think this would of been even better/crisper if the chicken was thinner. My breasts must of been on Steriods b/c they were HUGE! LOL I did use the suggestion to cook it on a cookie rack (on a covered cookie sheet)and I turned each breast 5 mins before they were done to crisp the bottem as well and that worked good... I'll probably do that every time now. And now I'll probably try the other suggestions for adding different spices and maybe using real garlic since I always have fresh garlic on hand. Thanks for the recipe.. This was so much better than using store bought breaded chicken patties!
This recipe was so darn easy to make, and the chicken was so moist and tender, and delicious - my family love it, and since it's easy to make this recipe is a keeper. I was concerned that using mayo would make this a greasy dinner, but no way, it was not. I just wiggled the chicken, both sides, in the mayo mixture, then into the bread crumbs. I covered mine in a 9x13 glass baking dish for the first 15 minutes of cook time, then I cooked another 10 minutes uncovered, then I actually turned on the broiler for five last minutes.
Excellent. I can't help but think that making my own fresh bread crumbs and seasoning them with my favorite Tuscan seasoning blend helped. So did using freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and seasoning the chicken well with salt and freshly ground pepper. The seasoning I used has a fair amount of "green stuff" in it, otherwise I would have added fresh chopped parsley to the mix. The chicken looked a little dry going in, so I spritzed it with olive oil and I think that made a huge difference in getting the coating crispy and golden. This turned out tender, juicy and with the crisp coating I had hoped for. Just delicious. Another of those "big pay-off for little effort" type of recipes.
So good! Five stars with added spices. Made half mayo/cheese mixture which was enough for 3 breasts. Added onion powder, kosher salt and pepper. Everything else exactly as listed. My daughter declared it her "favorite chicken!" Thanks for sharing!!
Try using Greek yogurt instead of mayo for a healthy alternative.
Quicker way without measuring: lay chicken on pan lined with foil/sprayed with pam. Spread thin layer of mayo to just cover the chicken. Sprinkle with a little garlic powder, then a thin layer of parm cheese and finally a layer of italian style breadcrumbs (I didn't measure, but did not use anywhere near as much as indicated in the recipe-just nice thin layers). It comes out fantastic and is sooo simple to put together.
SOOOO good! I've got a non-chicken eater girlfriend who asks for more of these tenders. Thats how good they are. I use light mayo so I can eat them too! It satisfies my craving for fried-tasting chicken without all the fat and calories.
This was excellent and so easy. Didn't need any dipping sauce or anything and the chicken came out so tender and flavorful. The only thing I would do next time is reduce the amount of mayo, parm and garlic powder as there was just too much of it. Thanks for the great recipe
I have for years been making this recipe but this recipe is also very good with pork chops. Keeps them from drying out. Tip: before baking spray the chicken or pork chop with cooking spray so that the coating browns up like shown in photo otherwise it will not brown well and the bread crumbs dryout.
Incredible recipe. Took the advice of a prior reviewer and used croutons, what a great idea. So much more flavor and crunch. Now, if you really want incredibly moist and tender chicken, nothing does it better than this. Brine it. 1/4 cup of salt per gallon of water and just leave it in a pot or plastic bag in your fridge for at least 6 hours but I've been known to do it for as long as overnight. You can overcook the chicken and it will still be moist with this. Can and herbs, spices to your taste to infuse the flavor into the chicken. I just defrosted some chicken breasts today and was going to make chicken enchiladas but I can't get the taste of this out of my mind and how much easier this is so I'll be making this again tonight. It's already in the brine.
I gave it 5 stars, because it's so delicious and easy! Yes, I do tweak it to save calories. I brush on dijon mustard, add some fresh cracked pepper (don't need extra salt), then dip in seasoned panko crumbs and bake as directed. Just as delicious, but not fattening!
Family favorite but use ranch dressing instead of mayo. Gives it some more zing.
I've been doing something similar for years. Mix 1 part seasoned bread crumbs and 1 part grated parmesan. This can be stored indefinitely in an airtight container in the fridge. When you're ready, dip the chicken in melted butter, coat it with bread crumbs and bake as suggested in this recipe. Just remember to never dip your raw chicken into your stash of bread crumbs -- always transfer a small portion to a plate, use that to coat the chicken and discard what you don't use. For a twist, pulse herb seasoned stuffing mix in a food processor and use that in place of the bread crumbs.
This recipe was so easy and so tasty! The only thing I did differently was use panko crumbs instead of breadcrumbs, only because I like the extra crunch panko crumbs provide. This recipe is a keeper!
Delicious!
This is a good chicken recipe. It turned out moist and a little crunchy on the outside. I knew I wouldn't have a lot of time to make them, so I just threw the chicken into ziplock bags with the mayo, massaged the bag so that they were covered, and let them sit like that in my fridge overnight. The next day, I just took them out, dipped in a mixture of the bread crumbs and parm cheese, placed on a foil-wrapped sheet, and sprinkled with the garlic powder. I served it with Skillet Green Beans from this site.
This is a very similar recipe that Hellmans offers. You mix the cheese and mayo and spread it on the chicken, then you sprinkle the bread crumbs on top. The bottomw ould not get soggy this way. Fool Proof everytime!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for with so little time to cook tonight. It was very mosit and tasty. I used Panko Japanese Style Bread Crumbs, cut the mayo a bit, and grated fresh parmesan cheese. As with another reviewer I put it under the broiler the last 5 minutes to crisp and brown the crust a little more. Thanks for the recipe. I will definately make it again.
I've been making this recipe for years - I add more spices ( onion pwdr, parsley, pepper, seasoning salt) I've also added a honey mustard to the mayo for added flavor, I've also used crushed croutons combined w/ the bread crumbs for an extra crunch.
For sure follow the advice of other reviewers and place over a wire rack on top of a cookie sheet (with edges so the greese doesn't spill into your oven (a jelly roll pan works well) and line that with foil and spray some cooking spray on the wire rack for easier clean up - even a broiler pan works.) otherwise you will have a soggy mess on the bottom. I did think it need some salt and pepper but I like things a little on the salty side. Easy recipe to play with the ingredients although I didn't change a thing. I bet the tangy zip of miracle whip instead of mayo would be good to try.
Holy cow- this was GOOD! I have made a lot of chicken recipes from this site, and I do believe this one is my favorite. We used lite mayo and Panko Italian breadcrumbs. We also placed the chicken on a wire cooling rack on top of the baking sheet to help maintain crispiness on the bottom of the chicken. We cooked it at 400 degrees for 35 minutes, but our chicken breasts were HUGE! We had to use probably about double the stated breadcrumb amount in order to cover the chicken. Not a big deal though. Absolutely fabulous, and a real kid pleasing recipe.
I do this all the time to my chicken .... its an awesome recipe ... I do not use the mayonnnaise though ... seasoning possibilities are endless! I sometimes stuff mine with ham and swiss and make my own cordon bleu!
So you dont get in trouble I hope you know this is a helman's mayo recipe. I use this quite frequently I got it off the jar it self
Since I live alone, I chose not to "dip" the chicken pieces. I rinsed and dried pieces with a paper towel (necessary for mayonnaise to adhere to raw chicken), spread the mayonnaise on with a knife, and sprinkled the remaining ingredients. I lined the baking pan with foil. The thing I liked about the recipe is that I could easily make adjustment for one serving. I think it may be better with a other seasonings, however, I probably won't be making it again.
Out standing! I have cooked it acouple of time, but instead of the seasoned bread crumbs I use either saltines or ritz crackes hand crushed. Almost forgot, I put a little finely ground black pepper in the crumbs, but only to taste.
This was amazing! I used tenders and added the seasonings to the mayo so they would stay on the meat. Used plain bread crumbs from bread I messed up and ground up instead. I love this recipe!!!
This recipe was perfect for a mid-week dinner for two, plus lunch for the next day. Adding additional herbs and spices to my liking, and this dish was PREFECT!! One thing that I think is a MUST in making that dish is to pound out the meat. Gives it that Olive Garden look and cooks evenly! This recipe will remain in rotation for a quick, yummy meal. :)
I must say, this is a great recipe!Just now finished eating it! Nothing like what I thought it would be like! The crumbs fell off the top when I tried turning it over. It wasn't as crispy as I had expected it to be. However, I am NOT blaming anyone except for myself on that being that I definately AM NOT a cook! I just like to try out some easy, tasty, recipes! Thx so much! I WILL be trying this again! 5 stars!
This recipe was a big hit with my husband and I liked it to! I also used fresh parmesan (not the grated kind) which I highy recommend. Loved it! Thanks!
I've made this recipe for many year. I find that brushing the chicken instead of dipping it into the mayo mixture works better for my family. Sometimes the mayo overpowers the other ingredients. This is one of my standby recipes. It never fails.
I made this a little differently than instructed. I used a cast iron skillet, coated with non-stick cooking spray. I spread only one side of the chicken with the mayo mixture and then coated it with panko bread crumbs that I had seasoned with a nice Tuscan seasoning. I placed them in the skillet panko side up and baked as directed. This way there was no soggy bottom to worry about. This was good and super easy. It would also be excellent as parmesan chicken, adding mozzarella and your favorite pasta sauce.
Good basic recipe for a different twist on baked chicken. I have found an egg wash to work better than the mayo (have tried the dish both ways.) The family and I really enjoyed it, just felt it was lacking flavor (added some salt, pepper and ranch seasoning when we used the egg wash and that definitely improved it for us.)
I made a mistake of mixing all ingredients including bread crumbs. doh! So I spread the mixture using butter knife on chicken breast, both sides. I think its important to use non-stick baking paper to brown both sides easily and easier to turn using large spatula, this way all crumbs stay put on chicken. I used medium thickness of chicken breast (if your chicken breast is thick, slice it in 3). The mixture covered 5 pieces. I baked it at 345 F.(fan-forced oven) keeping an eye on it because this coating tends to burn easily. I have a picture of how mine turned out. It was very tender at the same time the topping is crispy and delicious. Will keep making this.
Made exactly as written and loved it! To improve it I will bake on wire rack on top of cookie sheet next time (recommended by another review to make crispy all around) and will try greek yogurt/mustard mixture instead of mayo just to save calories.
I used panko instead of italian bread crumbs w/ a little salt. I also sprayed pam over top so it would brown nicely. My whole family loved it!!
Very simple and very good! I was hesitant to use mayo, but it turned out perfectly, not greasy at all. I didn't use as much mayo as the recipe called for though, just enough to lightly coat the chicken. I used 9 chicken tenders instead of breasts and added lots of spices to the breadcrumbs to add more flavor. I had to cook it 10 min. longer (30 total) for the chicken to be cooked all the way through. Cooking on a wire rack over a cookie sheet helps a lot too - makes it much more crunchy! Even my 2 year old ate it! Yum!
Really great! I cut the mayo to 1/2 cup and increased the garlic and added italian seasoning. I made this on a cookie rack on a baking sheet. Came out wonderful in 20 minutes.
It was easy, it was tender, but it wasn't anything at all spectacular. I don't know that I'll make it again.
I was wondering if the final product would live up to the recipe's juicy title and it exceeded my expectations! Very helpful reviews. I made this according to the original recipe, plus a couple pinches of my favorite herbs and spices; I would also use less mayo & cheese, 1/2 cup of each should suffice because I threw away almost a 1/4 cup of each! Also, I tried one chicken breast in italian dressing- more flavor but I'd rather marinate it first; the mayo chicken was more tender.
This is easy and delicious. You wouldn't know by tasting it that it was dipped in mayo! So moist and tender and mmm-mmm good! Can't wait to make this again!
Yet another WOW! Didn't change a thing. I forgot to flipped them over the last 5 minutes and it was still awesome. I would make this for company and look like a star Thank you
This is such a nice dish. Instead of using mayo, I dipped the chicken in buttermilk and then coated it with the mixture of italian bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. I served it with spaghetti or marinara sauce with cheese on top. It was wonderful!
Made this for my very discerning book club meeting last night - what a hit! Have already emailed everyone this recipe. Made according to recipe but followed a lot of the advise of the previous reviewers. I used fresh mayo, chunk of fresh parmesan that I grated, used a mixture of breadcrumbs and crushed croutons and mixed in some oregano/parley/basil/rosemary herbs chopped finely from our garden. Served with green garden salad and fresh potatoe balls. Stunning!
I saw this same recipe on a Hellmans commercial....this chicken is wonderful like this. I also add a little chopped up basil to the top prior to baking.
This is very easy to make and tasty! I've tired this with cheddar/mozza. and it too was pleasing. This could also be pan fried and rolled into other types of crumbs such as Ritz.
This is SO Good. It's practically fail safe. My dad makes his chicken this way most of the time. Although if he is out of parmesan cheese, he will use Italian dressing in its place, and it works just as well, tastes just as good. Also if the pieces of chicken are huge, you may just want to pan fry enough to sear it first, and then pop it in the oven.
Made for the 1st time tonight - only giving 4 stars because it was a little dry. I followed another review that suggested baking on rack instead of the sheet - the bottom of the chicken stuck to the rack. Next time will bake on my stone pan - will follow up with another review. The flavor is very good & will make again. Thanks!
I added the parmesan cheese to some Italian dressing and dipped the chicken breasts. Then layed them in some crushed seasoned breadcrumbs until coated. Baked them for 25-30 mins. at 425 on a metal cooling rack over a pizza pan. Easy and yummy!
This recipe is awsome. I changed the bread crumbs and used Panko. Love, Love. Love... Thanks so much for this recipe.
We loved this recipe and really easy. I took the advice of one review and cut the chicken breast in half and I think it really works. Thanks, Maxine
I am making this chicken for the 4th time tonight. It's so easy & so moist and delicious. My 10 month old & 3 yr old both love it too! I added about 1 tbsp italian dressing to the mayo...besides that, I followed the recipe exactly.
This was a very moist and flavorful recipe. I made a little spaghetti with red sauce on the side. Bread and a side salad. The whole family loved it. Also baked it on the Pampered Chef stone.
One of the best chicken breast dishes I've had.
I made this for dinner tonight and my fiance ate 3 of them! Easy recipe....it just gets a little messy
Excellent recipe. My only change was to take boneless chicken breasts and slice them in half, then dredge them in the coating. Everything else is perfect! A very good meal with many possibilities for side dishes. Easy and even the kids inhaled it ALL! Seriously...they ate every last bit and they are p-i-c-k-y....... Served with saute'd asparagus and a salad,scalloped potatoes,corn, whatever... very nice. Keep in mind the coating is thick; Don't let that frustrate you. Smear it all over then shake it in the breadcrumbs. Also, depending on how thick the chicken breasts are, the cooking time may go up to 35-40 minutes but it's worth it. 5 Stars absolutely.
Wonderful the 1st time. No, OUTSTANDING! However, i'm getting ready to make this again, but will be adding rosemary, thyme, & oregano. I'll also mix 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard in with the mayo. I'll also be placing the chicken on a wire rack over a foil-lined baking sheet. Serving with Rosemary/Asiago Cheese Bread, and Grandma's Green Bean Casserole from this site (replacing the cheddar cheese with provolone slices).
This would be great as a Chicken Parmesan.
My family loved this recipe.... I thought it could use less cheese, more mayo. I thought it was a little bit too bland.... otherwise good.
SO good!!!
it was absolutely delicious! I made it with linguine in a garlic butter sauce. I'm defiantly going to pass this on to friends and family
Was delicious, I substituted Italian bread crumbs with Panko that I seasoned myself and it was crunchy and delicious.
It was soggy, nothing special!
This was one of the best chicken recipes i have ever made.. it is so easy and cheap to make. The taste was amazingly good.. i highly recommend everyone try this at some point. i had to use panko breadcrumbs bc its all i had, it turned out delicious with added crunch. mmm def will make again
Phenomenal! I followed the recipe and my family loved it. They said it is their favorite recipe I have used to make chicken! It's so easy, mix, dip, coat and bake.
This was an excellent baked chicken recipe! Even my two year old son ate it all. There were a few things that I did, that made a difference I believe... The chicken breasts that I had were very thick, so I split them in half and pounded them down a bit. It seemed while eating the thinner parts were the best! I also baked them on a cookie sheet for 15 minutes, then flipped them and baked for another 5. They were crispy and delicious! Definitely going to be made often in our house!
This chicken is incredible. I had to sub some ingredients; I had no bread crumbs so I used crushed potato chips and mixed in Italian seasoning. I also was out of mayo, so instead I used french dressing. It was so moist and delicious. I will be making this again.
Excellent! Very tender and moist. Thank you for this recipe...it's a keeper.
I just eyeballed the ingredients for the coating. I also added some oregano and paprika. Chicken was very juicy. I sliced up the leftovers and served in tortillas with some mayo mixed up like the coating and bacon and cheese. We will have this again!
Much easier to mix the Parmesan with the bread crumbs ( for extra crunch,use half panko crumbs and half seasoned Italian crumbs) Then dip the chicken in Italian dressing. Finally mix equal parts of mayo and sour cream and roll the chicken in it. Do all of this early in the day and refrigerate the chicken until you are ready to bake it. The crumbs will stay on better, and the salad dressing adds extra flavor.
This was not terrible, nor was it delicious. I found that I prefer the recipe from this site that is basically the same, but uses butter instead of mayo. Easier to dip & coat the chicken, better flavor, and better crisping. Since this recipe has so many outstanding reviews, I have to believe this one is just a matter of personal taste. Thank you!
Great recipe that is easy to make. I substituted the mayo for light Miracle Whip, which made it a little zingier. I have also tried it with Carb Selections Ranch Dressing. Either way, moist, tender and tastes great!
Delicious Recipe! I added a few things - onion powder, some fresh grated gruyere cheese... you could really add whatever you want to this! I did not halve my chicken breasts, so I cooked 2 whole chicken breasts at 425 for 30 minutes. Probably could have done 27 mins? It was still really moist, but could have been more so. Everyone's oven is different so just check it around then! Great recipe, super quick and easy, absolutely worth it!!!
I brushed the chicken with olive oil instead of mayo. Then i spiced with garlic powder and rolled in flakes of instant mashed potato. A little drizzle of honey added a nice browning when it was near done. The chicken was absolutely delicious.
SO moist and good!!!
My husband said this was the best meal I ever made him. I don't know if I should be pleased or insulted I've been cooking for him for over 10 years. The kids 7 and twin 3 year old loved it too. It was sooo moist for baked chicken. This is definitely on the meal rotation and will recommend to anyone. Super easy and delicious
This recipe is fabulous as is. I always try recipes on this site as they are listed first and then make modifications later. I haven't had to change this one. My family loves it and I have a family of picky eaters. The mayo is a nice addition too because it makes the breading crispy.
This is the best recipe I've found for Baked Chicken, hands down. I made some changes to make it this good: Crushed croutons vs. bread crumbs, added Italian Seasoning to Mayo/Parm mix, and baked on a wire rack. I promise you will love this!
this was soo good. i sprayed the pan with spray and also sprayed each chicken breast. they come out so crunchy.
My bread crumbs did not "solidify" in the 20 min baking time. I was afraid to over-bake because I hate tough chicken. The flavor was delicious though! Might try a different bread coating next time, like the croutons someone else suggested.
Awesome, and soooo easy! Followed the recipe exactly... and baked on a rack over my pan for a crispy almost fried chicken taste... but baked! Will definetly be making again.
Loved it. I did use Johnny's Garlic Spread powder and I used more than in the recipe, but I love garlic. I also used more Parmesan cheese. Even leftovers the next day were delicious.
Super easy and really tasty. It's plenty good just as written. I like to add just a smidge of olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning to the mayo mix. I baked it on a wire rack and mine needed an extra five minutes for doneness. Thanks for sharing, it's a keeper.
This chicken was so good and tender. The flavor is awesome! The only change I made was to add some additional garlic, salt and pepper to the italian bread crumbs.
I rated 4 stars because I added a little garlic powder and crushed parsley to the mayo and cheese mix. I cooked in a glass baking dish. Next time I will take the advice and cook on a rack over a cookie sheet. It was really good and my hubby liked it too. He says it's a keeper!!!
Didn't have Mayo, used Miracle Whip instead. Also used white bread crumbs and added my own seasonings. Cut the chicken up into "fingers". Everyone including young grandkids liked it.
This was really good. I used lowfat mayo and only two chicken breasts and pounded them flat (maybe I pounded them too much because they were falling apart a little as I put them in the mayo/cheese mixture). I had just barely enough of the mayo/cheese mixture. I also found it somewhat difficult to get the mayo/cheese to stick to the chicken. It really wants to stick to your hands! Next time, I will mix the cheese and the garlic powder and then mix in the mayo. Otherwise, I think it's hard to tell if the garlic powder is mixed in well. I followed the suggestion of other reviewers and put the chicken on a rack when baking and turned them over at the last 5 minutes. I also put some foil in the pain -- which I would say is a necessity to avoid lots of scrubbing when cleaning up.
This recipe is a perfect example as to why we have a national health crisis in this country. Full of fat, cholesterol, sodium...nobody should be eating this! Heart attack on a plate!
This was my best baked chicken ever. I did change a few things. I added bay seasoning to the chicken. I didn't have any mayo so I used EVOO instead. Used Romano cheese bc that's all I had. Mixed panko crumbs with seasoned bread crumbs. It was a hit!! Thanks for the recipe!!
just a dumb country boy .....gooood
Was ok for a quick meal, but could have used more flavor.
I'm giving it five stars, I loved it. My husband on the other hand, not so much. I didn't get it as crispy as he would of liked, so I'll just have to make it again.
This is really good. Dipping the chicken into the mayo/parm. cheese mixture didn't work for me,(it didn't stick) so I just spread it on with a knife. Very tender and moist. THX
i made it just as it's called for, but with chicken tenders. i also changed the cooking time and heat. i put it in the over for 30mins on 350° in a deep baking dish covered with foil. then after i peeled the foil off and let it go for another 10mins. it turned out excellent. not a scrap left in the house. put it with garlic and oil vermicelli and green beans. so yummy. i will be making this again.
very good!
4 stars for easy prep and chicken was moist. Didn't have a wire rack, so just put the mayo, cheese, bread crumbs on top of the breasts. They browned up nicely, but the topping was so dry. I may try this again, mixing the mayo, cheese, bread crumbs together.
Quick and easy to make! Good flavour even with minimal ingredients. I substituted Italian dressing for the mayo, as I find mayo to be too rich sometimes.
