Marinated Chicken Pita Sandwich

1 of 63

Rating: 2 stars I was very excited to try this recipe...it sounded delicious, and all the ingredients were exciting! When I made it however, I was very disappointed that the chicken tasted just like olive oil, and nothing else! I marinated overnight, and was really looking forward to a tasty dish, and it was all delicious, except for the main part, the chicken marinade. If I make it again, I may not use any oil at all, just the lemon juice, and I'll add more fresh herbs to the marinade. Helpful (43)

Rating: 3 stars This was just ok to me. The chicken didn't have quite enough flavor. I would recommend dumping out the marinade before cooking if you like your chicken browned. Otherwise it sort of poaches in the extra marinade. I would also recommend making tzatziki (sp?) instead of just using plain yogurt. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delicious as well as authentic & I'm honored to be the first to rate it. It's got the perfect mix of citrus/spice flavor (make sure to use fresh lemon juice---big difference in flavor). We added sliced cucumber in the pita & my husband had some deli purchased dill dip on the side but I wouldn't change anything on recipe itself. This was so good in fact that I'm going to use the marinade to make Greek Potatoes since the one offered on Allrecipes lacks any authenticity. Thanks Dave obviously we loved it! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This was very very good! I marinated my cubed chicken overnight and cooked outside on the grill. For the yogurt I used 2/3 cup plain yogurt 1/3 cup chopped cucumber 3 Tablespoons finely minced onion 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley (dried parsley can be substituted). Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Not a bad basic recipe! I added cucumbers sundried tomatoes spinach mushrooms and dill. Tasted pretty good! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I also didn't marinate for 3 hours-closer to 1 1/2 but it didn't matter the chicken was incredibly flavorful and tender. We ate these with "Peppy's Pita Bread" from this site and it was great. My husband and 5yo son went nuts for these. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars So simple but so delicious! I usually marinate overnight. No changes needed. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very tasty recipe. Make sure to use exactly the suggested amount of lemon juice or even less - it was a touch strong almost sour but I wasn't measuring exactly so it may be my fault - in short if you have very sensitive tastebuds go easy on the lemon juice. Other than that delicious and I agree with the other reviewer this would make an absolutely wonderful chicken marinade especially for BBQ. I didn't have any yogurt on hand so I substituted with sour cream - delicious and we also stuffed some lettuce in our pitas. Our pitas were falling apart so I can see why using tortillas instead would make sense. On the whole - flavourful and delicious - tastes Greek.. mmm...! Helpful (9)