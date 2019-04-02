Charleston Breakfast Casserole
An easy, crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch idea. Try playing with the ingredients to dress it up or down, depending on your occasion.
I am testing out brunch recipes for the party I am having New Year's Eve and husband and I both agreed that this was very good. I chose this one over the other bacon/sausage casseroles because of the ingredients that I felt would give it more flavor......i.e. the flavored croutons and mustard. What a great touch! I used caesar salad croutons since thats what I had. I halved the recipe, however, since it was just hubby and I and made it in an 8x8 pan. Perfect for half the ingredients, which leads me to agree with another reviewer.....if making the full recipe in a 9x13, you should do 1.5 times the recipe, otherwise it will be a bit flat. At first I thought the bacon was too much, even at 6 slices for halved recipe, but it was perfect! I used red pepper since hubby doesn't like green.......has a very nice presentation and slices up well. Oh I still had to cook the full 40 min. even though I halved the recipe. Very tasty! Thanks for sharing. Unless I find a better one, this will make an appearance at the party.Read More
I made this last month and although it did taste good my husband and I found that it wasn't very filling. By the time you did get full our calorie count was out the wah-zoo. The only difference I made was used turkey bacon instead of regular bacon. My 6 yr old raved about how tasty it was to her, but she's not counting calories...lol.Read More
This breakfast casserole was fantastic, but I did make just a few changes, based on other reviewers. I replaced the "soggy" croutons with potatoes (I used half a bag of frozen cubed hash browns - nuked for about 1 minute), and since I'm not a big fan of bacon, I used fresh Italian breakfast sausage (out of the casings), which I cooked in a skillet, drained, and crumbled. I used 8 eggs and 2 cups of milk, I only used about 1/3 of a green pepper, and I added a teaspoon of onion powder and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. This casserole was SO delicious! I will make it again and again!!
Need to add two more eggs and 1/4 cup more milk if soaking casserole overnight. Great flavor!
Very good- you never know with custard (eggbased) recipes like this how they will turn out- I always worry about them being too gloopy but this was perfect. I did up the eggs and milk a bit and used garlic/cheese croutons as one other reviewer suggested- GREAT IDEA- FYI, I bought way too many croutons because I didn't know if one bag had 3 cups in it- now I know- a 16 oz bag of croutons is just the right amount. I also added chives. Will definitely make again!
This is very delicious and impressive to serve to guest. I made the smaller 8X8 version. I used 4 eggs and, condensed milk, a dash of cinnamon (sounds weird but it adds something), garlic cheese croutons, and cheese crumbles by Kraft. As another reviewer mentioned, 8X8 still needs 40min cooking time. I served w/ salsa (optional), Toast Corners (from this site) and CranApple Juice w/ fresh raspberries. This is something anyone can do and your guest(s) will rave!
First, thanks to Scott for posting this fantastic recipe! I was looking for something a bit different that the traditional breakfast casseroles, (which to me are pretty much all the same) for a breakfast at work. I made this recipe EXACTLY as written, (except I used 8 eggs) using Marie Calenders cheese and garlic croutons, 1/2 red and 1/2 green chopped peppers for Christmas, and a really good cut of bacon, and Mexican blend cheese, and put it in the fridge overnight. Baked in the morning before work. Easy to layer, croutons on the bottom, then melted butter, cheese, egg/pepper mixture and top with bacon. The croutons you choose will be crucial to the outcome, so pick something with tons of flavor. Might seem wierd, but it is crucial. One little trick that may help...cook your bacon until done but not crispy, still soft. I tore the bacon instead of crumbled, in large chunks, and on top of the dish it looked like big pieces of meat. (During the cooking, the bacon doesn't become overcooked this way). When it came out of the oven, it was so beautiful I wanted to take a picture of it! And, of all the dishes at the breakfast, mine was the one EVERYONE was talking about! Many requests for the recipe, they wanted to know what was the "secret ingredient" that tasted so GREAT (croutons) and several that said they will not make a traditional breakfast casserole again! Hehehehe! This recipe made me a superstar at work! LOVE IT! :) And...cheesy easy as well. You can't go wr
This was an excellent casserole. I used 8 eggs to make it a little thicker and added mushrooms, roma tomatoes, and onion to give it that much more flavor. Surprisingly it reheats very well.
This is a great recipe! It has a wonderful taste. I did make alot more bacon than it called for just for more (meat) and I like lots of different cheese together so I mix swiss and parmasean as well as the cheddar. On the croutons get the ones that say "seasoned". Oh, before I forget, it shows prep and cook time, cook time shows 50 min and in the directions below it show bake 40 min., bake 50min or until egg in center done. 40 min not long enough. Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent, made it up the night before, didn't add salt as the bacon and croutons are salty, did half red and half green peppers as it was Christmas Day and everybody loved it!
5 stars for a foolproof recipe. I definitely recommend the seasons croutons and refrigerating overnight before baking the next a.m. I used 12 eggs but didn't double anything else. I was still concerned about so much milk, but the croutons soaked it up and it was perfect, as was the mustard seasoning. UPDATE DEC 2010: Made this dish w/Italian Sausage (chicken-type) AND used stuffing mix b/c I was out of croutons. The sage in the stuffing mix only enhanced the chicken Italian sausage. Family definitely preferred the Italian sausage version to any other. This is now a family favorite, and I LOVE mixing and refrigerating the night before. What a time saver and crowd pleaser!
Followed recipe exactly, put together on Christmas Eve then refrigerated. On Christmas morning I put in the oven while the kids were opening their presents. Was delicious.
This was fantastic! We added a little moonshine to it, which gave it a nice flavor...ha ha just kidding. We went directly by the recipe, except omitting the bell peppers, and it tasted wonderful!
This recipe is AMAZING!!! It has already become a family tradition for Christmas morning, it is so delicious! The changes I made to the recipe were: - I used a larger amount of eggs and milk, 12 eggs and 2.5 cups of milk - I added more vegetables, including broccoli, tomato, mushrooms and caramelized onions Also, allowing this dish to sit in the fridge overnight is a must before tossing in the oven, the flavours blend together ten times better!
I've made this several times now using bacon, ham, and most recently sausage. It comes out great everytime. I add onions too. One 6 oz. box of any flavor croutons is just right for a 13X9 pan. I've tried seasoned and ceasar croutons and it is great either way. Don't be afraid to experiment with this recipe. It would be hard to mess it up.
This recipe was really quick and easy to make...not to forget to say, really good too. I made it with cooked, crumbled breakfast sausage and a red bell pepper instead of a green one. I might use swiss or another cheese with less oil content next time, but the cheddar tasted really good too. Oh, and I put the sausage directly over the cheese and poured the egg and milk mixture of the entire thing. I will definately make this again.
After having an overnight slow cooker egg dish bomb for our Christmas morning breakfast I needed to redeem myself with New Years Day. This recipe is a winner. The changes I made were slight...used a 9x13 pan, 9 eggs, 2 cups of milk, 1 lb. of bacon and 1 5.5 oz pkg. garlic cheese croutons, and no butter (you can also use 1 tsp. dried mustard in place of prepared if need be). I did opt to prepare it the night before and bake it the next morning at 350 degrees for 50 minutes since that is what all my other egg dishes are baked at. The eggs turned out perfect...great flavor, not too much bread. I don't crumble the bacon...we like it in big bite sized pieces. I think that adds to the presentation. Enjoy!
I made this recipe for Christmas brunch and it was delicious! I assembled it the night before and popped it in the oven 30 min before my guests arrived. It was cooked perfectly in the suggested time. I could not in good conscience use 1/4 cup of melted butter, so I drizzled the croutons with olive oil. I also used 2% cheddar cheese (1 1/2 cups), cheese and garlic croutons, red pepper and chopped onions. I just realized that I forgot to add mustard, but it was still great. I would definitely make this again!
Tasty casserole! Per reviews, I used 8 eggs, 2 cups of milk, and an entire pack of bacon (about 15 strips). The croutons I used were Sea Salt & Pepper, which gave the casserole a great flavor. I prepared the night before and baked it the next morning for 55 minutes.
Fabulous! It is better made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to bake. It does not need more milk or eggs, great just the way it is.
YUMMY! We eat breakfast for dinner at least once a week and this recipe will be making frequent appearances at my table. Everyone loved it. Left out the peppers, only because I didn't have any, and it was still awesome. I also misread the recipe and thought it called for dry mustard. I thought 1 tablespoon was an awful lot so I only put in 1/2tsp. It was perfect! Thanks for the post, Scott! Update: I make this for guests with fresh spinach and smoked gouda cheese. They made me queen for the day!
This was awesome! I used unseasoned dry bread cubes left over from Thanksgiving and tossed them with some italian seasoning. It was also a little "flat" for a 9x13 pan, so I might make 1.5 times the recipe next time. Tastewise it was a winner at our annual Holiday Brunch.
This was delicious! The flavor was terrific. I used chopped ham instead of bacon because I was already serving bacon as a side. I just used about a half pound of deluxe deli ham, chopped up. I increased the eggs to about 10 and increased the milk by about 1/4 cup. Assembled the night before, and it was still runny in the center after the baking time, so I stuck it back in for about 15 minutes to finish. There was some grease on top when I took it out, so I absorbed the excess with a paper towel, then sprinkled a little shredded cheddar on top. I have tried many egg casseroles for Christmas brunch, and this is my new favorite!
This is one of the best breakfast casseroles I have tasted. I used the garlic and cheese croutons and added 2 extra eggs and extra milk as others have suggested. This was a huge success at work!!
Was very flavorful but next time I would add 1 or 2 more eggs, not enough filling for me.......and do NOT overbake it, knock 5 min or so off the cooking time if you make recipe according to recipe, it is a little too dry otherwise. But all in all lots of flavor and I used cheese and garlic croutons.
Very Good. I made this for Easter brunch and everyone loved it. To spice it up a bit, I added onion and garlic to the original recipe. Very easy to make and fun to eat.
Every time I make this people go nuts. It's so easy and good. I usually do one with either sausage or bacon, and the other one I make vegetarian. I think you could pretty much put in anything you want, it's almost impossible to screw it up.
We love this dish, and have it quite frequently as part of our Sunday breakfast. I do make a few changes to better suit our family. I do not use the bell pepper, as several people do not care for them. I also don't put the butter over the croutons. This can also be done as an overnight casserole, as I sometimes do it. Fully assembled, I cover the dish and put it in the fridge overnight. In the morning, I put the dish on the counter while the oven preheats, then bake as instructed. This is a great timesaver in the morning. I have also done this dish with sausage instead of bacon, and it is equally delicious.
This Casserole is wonderful!! It was a huge success at our office brunch and there was not a crumb leftover. Modified the recipe by dicing and adding fresh onions (1/2 cup), parsley (1/4 Cup), and mushrooms (1/2 cup). Also added about 1/3 cup extra milk and 2 more eggs to the mix… probably added more cheese than is called for too. :) I refridgerated it overnight based on other recommendations. For simplicities sake, I used the precooked/packaged bacon, sliced it and sprinkled it over the top (no ones is the wiser and there is no mess!). This won't be the last time I make this dish!
Wonderful tasting, easy and quick to make. Sent to my granddaughter's school for a breakfast honoring grandparents, at the end none of it was left and several other casseroles were hardly touched. Now I make it for home and cut it in squares and freeze it for a quick in-a-hurry breakfast.
I assembled this the night before. Added extra cheese and used one green and one red pepper. Delicious and easy!
I picked this dish in honor of my parents who live in SC and were in town for my son's birthday. Excellent! I made this for a brunch and my guests raved. The dish was scraped clean! This was very easy to throw together the night before my brunch. I didn't change a thing in the recipe and it was so good. I did use a "casserole" cheese mix (cheddar, American, Colby, Monterrey-Jack, Mozzerella) which I really think helped enhance the taste. I also used herb croutons. I'm going to make this for a change-of-pace dinner soon. Thanks for a great recipe.
I cooked this for a large group of Wyoming ranch hands and got RAVE reviews, was even asked if I catered... I served with cinnamon rolls, from this site, for a wonderful brunch after working cows on a cool fall morning, it was sure a hit. Will make this a tradition on Christmas morning, as made the night before and the flavors were out of this world, so the kids can ejoy their Santa gifts while breakfast cooks and I won't have to get up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare. THANKS!!!
Excellent. I skipped the butter, used 12 eggs, a little over 2 cups of milk, 1 red pepper, 1/4 cup chopped onion and extra croutons and cheese to fill a 13x9" glass pan. Got compliments from all at Easter Brunch and reheated leftovers were very good too. I did make the day before and just popped in the oven in the morning. Baked for 45 minutes.
I have made this several times, including this past Christmas morning and I always get rave reviews from my family and friends! I made it on Christmas Eve, kept it in the fridge overnight, and it was wonderful-I used the extra eggs as mentioned in other reviews. Definitely a keeper!
Joe RAVED about this! Used hashbrowns fried in butter instead of croutons. Added tomatoes. Lots of cheese, turkey bacon. Halved in a 8x8. 4 eggs.
Presentation and flavor are WONDERFUL! Other reviewers suggested trying green chilies or adding onion, but this was PLENTY of rich flavor first thing in the morning. Texture didn't fare quite as well...since I assembled it the night before, I followed the advice of adding 2 eggs and 1/4 milk. However it was sort of runny in the middle and very hard to cook evenly - so next time I'll stick with the original amounts in the recipe. I might also use a little larger casserole dish (I used 8X8), since this would also help it cook more thoroughly. I notice other reviewers said just the opposite, so maybe it has more to do with your oven. Mine is sort of ornery and usually does require more cooking time than most recipes call for...but if you have a convection oven or one that cooks right on the money, then maybe the extra eggs and milk is the thing to do. Regardless, this is a keeper, and once we get the texture thing down, I will proudly serve this to guests and at family gatherings. It is the best breakfast casserole we've tried...
What a terrific recipe! I took this to my mom's group meeting today and it disappeared. I prepared mine the night before, baked it in the morning, and it turned out perfectly. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
Very good recipe that you can tailor to what you have on hand. I like to use leftover bread that I cube up and Spray with I Can't Believe it's not Butter spray and sprinkle some garlic salt or seasoning salt on top and toast my home made croutons up in the oven. I like to use turkey sausage, egg beaters and add peppers and onions that I saute in extra virgin olive oil. My egg and sausage eating husband never knows the healthier version difference.
This was wonderful. At least five people asked for the recipe. Made it the day before and baked on Christmas morning for a family brunch. Did use Asiago cheese because I was out of cheddar. Very Yummy.
We had this exact same casserole for breakfast on Christmas morning, except I made it using crumbled, browned and drained breakfast sausage and added to the eggs about 6 ounces of frozen chopped spinach that had been thawed and squeezed dry. It was a winner. The packaged croutons are much easier than making your own bread cubes and have a lot of flavor.
I used sausage instead of bacon, a red bell pepper and onion (that I sautéed in butter). I also added a can of diced green chilies. I also used seasoned croutons. Yummy! My 4 yr old ate it but my picky 7 yr old wouldnt touch it. My husband and I loved it.
This was the most simple recipe to make and came out great. I served it at my bed and breakfast and the guests just loved it and wanted the recipe.
THE CROUTONS WERE VERY SOGGY! I ONLY ATE THE TOPPINGS OFF OF THE TOP OF THE CASEROLE AND THREW MOST OF IT AWAY.
I loved this recipe. I made it the night before and to let the croutons soak. I planned on adding the bacon in the morning, but my husband was trying to be nice and got up early to put the casserole in the oven! We put the bacon on top of the cooked casserole. It was still very good.
I try a new breakfast casserole every couple weeks and this one was a big hit with my family! I added a fried onion instead of the green pepper and used one extra egg like someone else had suggested. I didn't have any croutons on hand so I made some using the recipe from this site and it made it very tasty! Thanks for a great recipe, it's a keeper!
Great recipe. Easy to use sibstitutes. I used left over ham from Christmas and the only cheese I had was in cubes so I just cut them in hakf and threw them in. YUM!
Excellent! I made this for breakfast on a cold Sunday morning and it was delicious. I halved the recipe and it still turned out great. Only modification I made was to use sliced turkey instead of bacon. Yummm
I would give this a three when eating it straight from the oven and a five when eating it the day after as heated leftovers. Very tasty the 2nd day. Maybe the flavors have had time to settle in because it's less "airy" and the ingredients really come alive. This is a great way to get rid of croutons that have been sitting in the pantry.
Was looking for a quick breakfast recipe. Found this and decided to give it a try. Only changed a few things. Cooked the whole package of bacon, added some mozzarella cheese and used fat free seasoned croutons. Did not have any peppers on hand so was unable to put any in. Loved it without the peppers. We will be keeping this recipe to put together when famliy comes to visit. Quick, easy and basic.
What a fabulous idea using croutons! I only had 1 1/2 cups of croutons - so i added 4 slices of toast, scissor-cut into squares. I also added a few extra eggs, cheese & milk to stretch it for my large family, and made it in the morning for a "breakfast for dinner" meal. GREAT!
What a fabulous, easy recipe. I did a half batch (8x8) and prepared the night before. As mentioned, a small batch still takes the full 40 minutes. I used an extra egg and the seasoned Texas Toast croutons, which worked great. My batch was a little bland, so I'll tweak the seasonings a little next time. But overall, it was awesome.
This is very delicious. I made it exactly as the recipe called it. Everyone loved it and I had many requests for the recipe.
This was so good that I decided to make it for my entire family for Christmas. I added onions and chopped garlic in the egg mix. Using flavored croûtons I think helps as well. Thanks for the great recipe.
very good!! the croutons make it special!!! i used the real bacon bits by oscar meyer on top and it was great!! i will definitely make again!! i also added 8 eggs and used hickory farms sweet hot mustard for the prepared mustard.
I made this casserole for a work breakfast meeting, and everyone loved it! The casserole dish was practically licked clean. The only modifications I made were to use chopped green chilis instead of bell pepper as well as add one small diced onion. Before adding the onions to the egg mixture, I sauted them in the bacon grease for about 5 minutes. I'm not a huge fan of eggs and this was the perfect solution. The croutons practically dissolve and make the egg mixture nice and fluffy. I will definitely make this one again. Thanks!
My entire family came over for breakfast. I knew I had to make something special because everyone would be starving when they got up. I added a few extra ingredients. First we used hashbrowns and croutons. We used garlic butter instead of regular butter. We used bacon, bacon bits and maple honey ham. For the veggies we used green pepper, onion, and tomatoes. Yummy! We increased the amount of cheese to 5 cups because the family really loves cheese. Go big or go home. Loved It Family Loved it Will Make it Again!!!!!
Vegetarian version...substitute the bacon with cooked crumbled smokey bacon tempheh by Turtle Island...delish! Also do multiple colored peppers for visual interest. Very yummy, used this for Christmas brunch...no regrets!
This was wonderful. I made a couple of changes. First, I only used have of the bacon. I did add 2 more eggs and tomatoes and onions. I used a variety of flavored croutons, and thought they added nice flavor. I made this the night before for a family brunch the next day and everyone loved it!! This is definitely a keeper
This was fabulous! I made it for a morning meeting at work and there was none left over. I did what some of the other reviews recommended. Add 2 more eggs if you put it in the fridge overnight.
I always like to prepare the recipe as written the very first time. And this, as is, is a very tasty treat (morning, noon or night!) I took it to a church breakfast and it was gobbled up within minutes! I had the foresite to keep several pieces out for myself of course! Next time I will add another cup or so of croutons to thicken it up a bit, and also some onions, mushrooms, etc, as mentioned in other reviews. Excellent recipe!
This was a great recipe to get the basics from for a breakfast casserole! It turned out delicious and I made some changes. My family prefers sausage over bacon so I ommitted the bacon and used two lbs. of maple sausage. I also added in one cup of green onions. Once I put the sausage in the dish, I whisked 3 more eggs and added them to the top of the sausage, pouring evenly. Then I topped with cheese, as directed. I made it the night before and let it sit in the refrigerator over night. It turned out amazing!!!!
I love this recipe and have made it often. I sometimes do a cheese only version for picky eaters. It is best made the night before and refrigerated overnight.
I would say 3 0r 4 stars. I thought it was very good. My husband immediately said, "this is a make again!" I found this recipe on New Years day, today and happened to have all the ingredients on hand. We had just frozen some bread crumb chunks from a bread that we forgot to eat. It was a Rosemary bread and that flavor added a great taste to the casserole. I also added onion and garlic and used Monterey Jack cheese instead of Cheddar cheese. It baked fine in the 9x13 inch pan.
I used flavored croutons and added half a sauted onion. The entire family enjoyed it. Will certainly make again.
added 2 extra eggs and was awesome
This recipe is very similar to one that I've been making for years. I bet it would be very good for breakfast or brunch but I wouldn't know. I always make it 1st thing in the morning, refrigerate it & then bake it in time for dinner. It makes an easy dinner after a busy day! For side dishes try sliced tomatoes, fried taters, grits or even a tossed salad. Yummy!
Love this recipe and always get lots of compliments when I serve it. Seasoned croutons give it much more flavor than most breakfast casseroles. I also add chopped bell pepper.
Great recipe for preparing the night before and serving as a brunch for guests. I like using the ceasar croutons from Costco. Wonderful flavor!!!
Umm-mmm! This is a great dish. Made it for Christmas morning and it was a hit. My variation however, is I had to lose the red/green peppers due to picky eater(s). I substituted artichoke hearts being we are in California and we love artichokes. It was perfect. I also make it the night before as suggested by earlier comments. I do want to try it by baking it promptly rather than it setting overnight as I would like to see if the croutons remain crunchy. BTW, I used garlic & butter croutons. Great compliment to the other flavors.
This was the best breakfast casserole I have made yet, and I have made a lot. It was simple to put together, and I like that it was one that did not have to be assembled the night before & placed in the refrigerater. The only changes I made were sauteing the bell pepper with 1/2 of a medium chopped onion, in olive oil. This recipe's definately a keeper.
This was excellent. Following the advice of others, I used 8 eggs rather than 6. I also let it soak overnight and baked it the following morning. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. It was delicious. I used Texas Toast garlic and cheese croutons and it really gave the casserole a ton of flavor. It says add salt to taste. I did add salt, but will skip it next time. The bacon and croutons add plenty of flavor...no additional salt needed.
I made this for a breakfast potluck. There were two tables of food. My casserole was GONE and I had several people compliment me on it. I used cheese-garlic croutons and a couple of extra eggs to stretch it out. Since some people don't like the flavor of green pepper, I used red. It was delish!
I thought this was a little bland.
Very simple to make. I will make this again. Save a step and melt the butter in the pan and toss to coat croutons. Ready cooked bacon works great and saves time.
Very good! I did add 2 more eggs, a bit more milk and some chopped fresh tomato. Delicious!
Great flavors and better the next day. I used bob evans sausage instead of bacon and through in some bell peppers and onion. The croutons add so much to this. This is my new go-to brunch recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This was okay. Was not the best breakfast casserole I've tried, nor the worst. I think it was the croutons that I didn't care for. I used seasoned. Maybe I should have used regular. Anyway, thanks so much for the recipe! I enjoyed trying it.
Good--but "heart attack in a dish"! I've made something similar but use Egg Beaters or similar product and it tastes just as good. Turkey bacon or turkey sausage would reduce calories and sodium, too.
We thought it was superb! I ended up having to bake mine for close to an hour even though I halved the recipe. Next time I'll make with onions. Yum!
I made this a few years ago for a Christmas brunch and it was such a big hit! I am asked to make this every year for our Christmas breakfast. I did use flavored croutons and red and green peppers (which made it very festive). I made it the day before, brought it out to sit for about 30 minutes and then baked per the recipe. ENJOY!
I made this for christmas breakfast and it was wonderful, I added some chunks of cream cheese ontop of the bread before I poured in the egg mixture, also put a dab of cheyene pepper to the mix.... I doubled it and it took along time in the oven, so I sped up the process and zapped it for 15 min and the Microwave and it didn't hurt a thing it was loved by all... I'm making it again this weekend for out of town company..
This was really good. I used seasoned croutons, a can of green chilies,(omitted the green pepper) and 8 eggs. I did have to cook it for at least 1 hour. I put it together in the morning and we ate it for dinner. It had plenty of time for the flavors to come together.
I made this for guests this past weekend and within minutes it was gone! I used the cheese and garlic croutons and added frozen chopped broccoli. The possibilities on this one are truly endless. Soooo good! Oh...I set it up the night before for a quick and easy morning meal. Add 2 extra eggs if you do.
Omitted the butter. I made 2 large pans and fed 15 teenagers Christmas Eve brunch along with French toast, sausage, breakfast potatoes & hot chocolate--this casserole was the clear favorite.
I made 2 servings. I used sharp cheese (Cougar Gold from WA.), I didn't add any pepper. I don't care for them. I used prepared honey mustard, about a teaspoon. I found this dish to be very good. I'd make it again for sure.
This was inhaled and everyone loved it when I took it to our leasing office for breakfast. I used garlic croutons. Yum!
As others have stated, this is a really good base recipe that can be tweeked for use with other meats, veggies and cheeses. We love breakfast but seldom make it at home. Too much hassle trying to get everyone eating together with everything hot at the same time. This recipe resolves that issue. I used 6 slices bacon and 1/2 of a 1 lb tube of Jimmy Dean ground sausage. Cooked the bacon till browned but not crisp, cut into 1 in pieces. Browned sausage, then added 1/2 cup onion, sauteed till translucent. Stirred in the bacon and removed from heat. Used 9x13 pan, sprayed with Pam. Used garlic and onion croutons, topped with 2 cups cheddar jack cheese. Used 7 eggs (due to the larger pan size). Skipped the bell pepper. Used dijon mustard. Seasoned with salt, seasoned pepper and garlic powder. The only reason I didn't give this 5 stars is my husband said that it reminded him of McDonald's breakfast burrito. He still had seconds..but the remark stuck with me. Next time I will try this with bagels instead of croutons. Or maybe potatoes.
Very easy and tastes wonderful. I did increase the milk to 2 cups and used 10 eggs as other reviewers suggested. I also made it the night before and added veggies. It was a little salty but we didn't mind and that was probably because of the croutons I used.
Yum, I really love this recipe. I omitted the bacon and it was still superb.
I made it as the recipe stated except I added some extra eggs & milk, was hesitant about the croutons but it turned out great. I only give it four stars because I think it still needs to jazzed up a bit with hot sauce or more stuff.
I assembled this last night and popped in the oven this morning. My husband and I both LOVED it! This will be perfect when we have overnight guests and don't want to fuss around in the kitchen in the morning. I used two jars of diced pimento instead of the bell peppers. Also added some green onion. Yum!!!
This was great, followed the recipe as it, but don't forget to season your eggs. I used garlic/cheese croutons.
This is a great recipe. I did have to make some changes. I did not have croutons so used a box of chicken stove top stuffing in its place. Also, instead of bacon I used cooked and drained bulk Italian sausage. Finally, I only use horseradish mustard on hand so I used that.I will definitely make this the next time I have family visiting.
Very Very Good as is. I do plan on doing other variations. Thanks for the post.
This is FABULOUS!!! This is the perfect recipe to add to or take away from depending on what you have in your kitchen. I added onion, and mixed in a few handfuls of potatoes, chopped ham and fresh mushrooms. It was delish!! I made it last night and all I had to do was pop it into the oven this morning. Perfect. The egg mixture was creamy and the croutons weren't soggy. I will make this again and again!! Thanks so much for a great, tasty and different breakfast!!
I chose this recipe for a recent potluck breakfast we had at work. Following the advice of a reviewer, I decided to make 1-1/2 recipes for a 9x13 casserole. BEWARE: 40 minutes is NOT long enough for that much to get cooked thoroughly. Serving a runny egg casserole was a humbling experience to say the least. IF, and that's a big IF, I ever make this again, I will probably make the smaller recipe as written or maybe use ramekins.
The first time I made this, I didn't really think it was anything special, but everyone else really liked it. So, I made it again. This time I sprinkled a little salt over the croutons (even though they are seasoned, they become kind of bland when soaked with the liquid and cooked), used a little more cheese, and added a few chopped onions and halved cherry tomatoes. I used a little more bacon on top, but the bacon called for in the recipe is pretty adequate. Anyway, my 13 year old granddaughter and two grown sons loved it, so guess I misjudged it in the beginning. It makes a nice, a little different casserole for a crowd. I'm glad I didn't give up on it too soon.
I got SO many compliments on this. I used 2 cups of milk and 7 eggs since I was a bit nervous when I poured on the liquid, it was absorbed so quickly, and it turned out perfect! Everyone liked this one better than the sausage one I usually make. This is definitely a keeper!
