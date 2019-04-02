Charleston Breakfast Casserole

First, thanks to Scott for posting this fantastic recipe! I was looking for something a bit different that the traditional breakfast casseroles, (which to me are pretty much all the same) for a breakfast at work. I made this recipe EXACTLY as written, (except I used 8 eggs) using Marie Calenders cheese and garlic croutons, 1/2 red and 1/2 green chopped peppers for Christmas, and a really good cut of bacon, and Mexican blend cheese, and put it in the fridge overnight. Baked in the morning before work. Easy to layer, croutons on the bottom, then melted butter, cheese, egg/pepper mixture and top with bacon. The croutons you choose will be crucial to the outcome, so pick something with tons of flavor. Might seem wierd, but it is crucial. One little trick that may help...cook your bacon until done but not crispy, still soft. I tore the bacon instead of crumbled, in large chunks, and on top of the dish it looked like big pieces of meat. (During the cooking, the bacon doesn't become overcooked this way). When it came out of the oven, it was so beautiful I wanted to take a picture of it! And, of all the dishes at the breakfast, mine was the one EVERYONE was talking about! Many requests for the recipe, they wanted to know what was the "secret ingredient" that tasted so GREAT (croutons) and several that said they will not make a traditional breakfast casserole again! Hehehehe! This recipe made me a superstar at work! LOVE IT! :) And...cheesy easy as well. You can't go wr