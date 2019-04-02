Charleston Breakfast Casserole

4.5
686 Ratings
  • 5 483
  • 4 146
  • 3 35
  • 2 13
  • 1 9

An easy, crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch idea. Try playing with the ingredients to dress it up or down, depending on your occasion.

Recipe by Scott M

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in the microwave, or in a small pan on the stove over low heat. Spray a 9x12 inch baking dish with vegetable spray. Place croutons in the bottom of the dish, and drizzle with melted butter. Sprinkle with grated Cheddar cheese.

  • Crack the eggs into a bowl, whisking to break up the yolks. Add milk, peppers, mustard, salt, and pepper, and beat until well-combined. Pour over the croutons and cheese, and sprinkle with crumbled bacon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 168.2mg; sodium 901.2mg. Full Nutrition
