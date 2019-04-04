Lazy Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Not bad, but after trying this compared to other traditional baked mac and cheese dishes, I think we prefer the more traditional ones. This isn't as macaroni dense as a regular macaroni and cheese would be. Other reviewers comments about this being like a custard are spot on. It's good, just not the mac and cheese hubs likes the best. I'm not the biggest fan of mac and cheese in general, but I prefer traditional as well. That being said, this is uber easy to pop in the oven and let bake, so I'm a huge fan of the method. I did decide to add some protein to make it more of a meal so fried up a couple of Boca burgers with onions, garlic, and Montreal steak seasoning then chopped to make more like hamburger. Tossed it in with everything and baked it. Since I had to preheat the oven anyway, I tossed the greased baking dish with the margarine in the oven while it was preheating then pulled it out when the margarine had melted and mixed in the pasta. As others have commented, it was easier to mix everything together in another bowl, so I did that. Topped with American cheese slices, baked covered for 45, uncovered for 15 minutes and it was completely cooked and not runny with that adjustment. Thanks for the recipe!