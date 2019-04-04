Lazy Baked Macaroni and Cheese

A very easy, no-boil recipe for cafeteria-style macaroni and cheese, which bakes up deliciously custardy on the inside and crusty on the outside. Mix the ingredients, pour it in the baking dish, pop it in the oven, and forget about it until the timer rings!
Best served very hot, but doesn't re-heat well (like most macaroni and cheese). It's the only baked macaroni and cheese recipe I use! It was requested by a family member for Thanksgiving. Best to use a deep casserole dish, not a 9x13 pan. It gets too dry in a 9x13.
Best served very hot, but doesn't re-heat well (like most macaroni and cheese). It's the only baked macaroni and cheese recipe I use! It was requested by a family member for Thanksgiving. Best to use a deep casserole dish, not a 9x13 pan. It gets too dry in a 9x13.
Needed a little zip, so I added a couple shakes of dried minced onion, some bacon bits, a couple dashes of hot sauce and then topped the casserole with a can of stewed tomatoes. Serve with crisp green salad. Fresh fruit for dessert. The green salad and the fruit take away the sin of the fat from the mac and cheese.
Very good with a few changes. I halved the recipe (plenty still to feed 4), used velvetta cheese, hot sauce & added a package of little smokies. I also stirred it about half way thru cooking because the outside was burning and the inside was still gooey. My hubby loved it.
I love this dish! It tastes great and is so much easier to fix than other recipes I have tried. You do have to watch it though because the edges and bottom will burn and become tough. I added bread crumbs to the top before baking and that gives it a crunchy taste.
This recipe was very easy and very good. I had to bake it a little longer- about 55 minutes but it turned out perfectly. I also added about 6 oz of velveeta to the recipe. This makes a lot and the leftovers were better than the day of! I will be making this again. But it is very rich so I would use it as a side next time. I think it would be great with some veggies and ham added in as well.
My mom loved this; I wasn't crazy about it. HOWEVER, I did use 1 can fat free evaporated and 1 regular, plus a mix of cheeses instead of just American. I'm sure if I followed it to a T it would've been great ;o) Also, don't put this in a 9x13, use a nice deep casserole dish and small elbows. Large ones will expand and you'll end up with mac & cheese pie like me lol!
I made this for my brother's wedding reception. It got great reviews even thought I burned the bottom. It is very easy to make and quite tasty. I suggest taking other users suggestions of using a smaller, but deeper vessel and keep an eye on it. I will definitely make this again and try some experimentation with spice. I think a little nutmeg and mined onion would be fabulous.
If you are looking for creamy macaroni and cheese, keep looking. This is indeed like a macaroni loaf as one previous reviewer said. But it is wonderful! I LOVED it! I halved the recipe and didn't have evaporated milk so I used a mixture of skim and half-and-half. I also used up a bunch of different cheeses that needed to be consumed. I had a small bit of shredded mozzarella, about 3 ounces of blue cheese, and about 1 cup of finely shredded cheddar cheese. I added some Worcestershire sauce and a bit of dried minced onion. I mixed the raw macaroni with the melted butter and let that sit while I mixed the other ingredients together in a bowl. Then I dumped the macaroni into the rest and then into a greased pan. After the alloted cooking time, the macaroni was cooked completely, no hard bits as some complained in other reviews. And I was able to reheat the leftovers by putting a single portion into a small Pyrex pan and then covering with aluminum foil, heated for about 30 min on 350 degrees. Just as yummy as the first day!
I love this recipe. I found it during my search for restaurant, custard type m&c. This recipe is a perfect example of that and is so easy. It's much better than the cream sauce based recipes. Everything is added all at once and no precooking the pasta. Who could ask for more simplicity. I use shredded sharp cheddar instead of American or Velveeta. I've used regular noodles and the large and I prefer the large. You need to slightly stir 2/3 of the way through cooking and take out when time is up. Even if it doesn't look like it is done it will firm up when it sits awhile. It's easy to overcook this recipe. If it is not overcooked, it reheats nicely. Thanks so much for this recipe.
I made this recipe last night and we all loved it, even my dogs loved it! lol The only thing I did was change the cheese to Cheddar, we don't really like American cheese so I used what me had in our house. I LOVED that I could put the pasta in without cooking it first, what a time and mess saver. I'll be making this recipe again and again for sure, not to mention I'll be sharing it with my readers on my blog and my daughters too! Thank you so much for sharing! Laura
Good idea. Points for easy...but needs a couple changes. 1. Grease your pan! 2. After you coat the noodles with butter, stir everything else up together (including the noodles and cheese). Pour it all in the baking dish at the same time 3. Bake for an hour, stirring once halfway through.
LauraMus
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2011
Was pretty good. I did 1/2 sharp cheddar and 1/2 American cheese and added bread crumbs to the top and everyone ate it up!
I would mix everything in a separate bowl and then place in my pam sprayed dish. I would definitely add velveta cheese. The egg came through more than the cheese flavour. Tasted more like a strata bake.
the flavor was amazing!! my noodles didn't get as done as I would have liked, even though I cooked for longer than recommended time. I think I might cook them ahead of time next time. I used regular milk and some italian spices instead of mustard. delish!!
Super easy! Taste was great, everyone had seconds, and thirds! I used different cheeses because I had some aged sharp cheddar on hand and I used sliced American (I just broke it up, kinda) DONT forget to let it sit for a little while. I made the dish at my house and it looked like it wasnt done. BUT by the time I got to the party it was all firmed up!
This sounds absolutely horrible. I grew up with a custardy mac n cheese, but the mac was cooked until just tender, drained, butter, milk and eggs. Sharp, cheddar added and mixture baked until crusty. This recipe, however, sounds like a joke and an easy way to waste food.
This recipe tasted ok, but because I took the advice of others and cooked in a deeper pan, tons of liquid remained right until the end of the cooking time and the macaroni did not cook. I had to cook it on the stove for about 15 minutes to boil and save it. Not sure if it would have turned out if cooked in the recommended pan, but I prefer my regular mac and cheese recipe so I won't be trying this again.
It was ok. Tasted more like a casserole than Mac & Cheese. I'd make it again, especially on a tired night (I'd love to give this a try in the crock pot!), but if I'm after the flavor of real Mac & Cheese, I'll go back to my old standby. I'm just now noticing all of the complaints about texture and someone else mentioned it took twice as long in a gas range. I used frozen cheese (I have diced & shredded cheese that I keep in the freezer ready to go for these types of recipes) so I took it out after 20 minutes and stirred it real good. It was starting to really stick, so I was glad I did. I then cooked it for another 30 minutes and the pasta wasn't quite done, so I stuck it back in for another 10 minutes (without stirring), let it sit for 5-10 minutes and it was perfect! No problems with undercooked noodles whatsoever. I also used my dutch oven for the baking. This really isn't a bad recipe, it just doesn't taste like Mac & Cheese.
This was not only easy but YUMMY! It made a large batch and was cheesy, creamy and had great flavor. I did use medium cheddar for the cheese, left out the mustard and added some garlic powder. If you don't like the custard type of mac and cheese you may want to try something else. This is a keeper at my house. I love the fact that I don't have to pre cook the pasta, just add some grated cheese and some milk and eggs and its ready to bake and forget.
I took the suggestion of others and sprayed my pan before making this dish. It still stuck to the pan. I made it according to directions, however, added a couple dashes of tabasco sauce because we like it a little spicy. I can say that I was not impressed with this recipe. It does state in the description that it comes out custardy, and thats exactly what you get....cheese custard with macaroni. It wasnt bad, just not what I was looking for in a no-boil mac and chz recipe. My family didnt care for it, but I was glad to try something different.
wow..thanks so much for this recipe..i have been looking for it forever,i love cafeteria style mac and cheese..there is a cafwteria here in n.c(K&W)that serves up this wonderful mac and cheese an i think this is it!!
This recipe was great!! I used an aluminum foil pan and it turned out great. I did add more cheese to the top and it was nice and crunchy. Not too crunchy but just eneough. This was a hit with my family. Will make again. Next time i will add some diffent kinds of seasoning.It was great but it was missing some seasoning of some sorts.Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Baked macaroni cheese has always been the way we do it in our family, and this is a really great version. Because I was making it for others, I boiled the pasta lightly first, just in case. I made a huge tray of it for a church social: Made it before Mass, left it in the cooling oven during Mass and brought it out afterwards. The dish was licked clean! I will definitely make it again. In fact, may make it for over Christmas, when family will be travelling and getting here 'some time' - it's very forgiving at being left in the oven. Yummmmmmm.
Tasted great! I made a few minor adjustments, like I only had half the amount of evaporated milk so i used a 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of water. (lol) I also added a bit of crushed red pepper flakes. The last 10 minutes of cooking i covered it with Parmesan cheese and broiled it for 4 minutes.
If I could give it a zero star, I would. I cut the recipe in half and baked it as per the directions. The end result was dry and eggy. I tried to save it by adding milk, and that only made it worse. On top of the texture issue, it was extremely bland.
This recipe is great for a busy person. For those of you who don't like the custard-type consistency or the fact that it is a bit too solid should reduce your eggs. I think that will get you the result you are looking for. Who can beat this for ease!
I'm giving two stars because it was an easy recipe, and I appreciate that. My kids liked it, because what kid doesn't like Mac n cheese, but my husband and I thought it was way too custardy. The texture kinda grossed me out. I ended up adding some more season to it because it needed it. I would only make this again if I changed it quite a bit. I hated the egg in it.
I just made this for my family dinner....um....we didn't care for it. Definitely NOT baked macaroni and cheese. If you called it Noodle, egg, cheesey bake, it might make it up to "OK". Food is expensive. I would not spend my $$$ on making this dish again. Go for the traditional!
THIS IS A GOOD RECIPE IF YOU LIKE HOMEMADE SOUTHERN STYLE MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH A COUPLE OF CHANGES, I OMITTED THE DRY MUSTARD AND ADDED A JAR OF CHEESE WIZ THAT I HEATED IN THE MICROWAVE FOR ONE MINUTE. STIR IN THE CHEESE WIZ RIGHT BEFORE YOU ADD THE OTHER CHEESE.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. Even though I sprayed my dish generously with cooking spray - it stuck horribly! The egg made it turn into one big chunk and it tasted very bland. My family was not crazy about it and I definitely will not try again!
This was super easy and very good! I halved the recipe for my husband and I and we still had left overs for 2 days (lunch!) I thought it was just fine reheated (some reviewers did not agree). I subbed whole wheat macaroni and used organic shredded white cheddar cheese. I also added a little garlic salt and thought that tasted great. Very cheesy and easy!
I personally would not recommend this to anyone. It was very stiff and had to be baked longer than 45 minutes because the top noodles were still crunchy. The kids didn't even like it and kids love mac and cheese. Not a good recipe.
I made this recipe for a home-ec assignment. I am a sophomore in high school and it was very easy to make. It tasted delicious, everyone at the table has asked me mutlitple times to make it again. I would definitely recommend this recipe for anyone wanting to make a quick, easy, and delicious recipe for dinner or family event!!
This recipe was horrible. The first time I made this it was a dry horrible mess and many of the noodles were not cooked around the edges. I increased the water to 3 cups the second time and covered with foil and baked for 1.5 hours. I removed the foil and topped with shredded velveeta and baked 10 minutes longer to allow the cheese to melt on top. much better but not worth the waste of money. I will not make this again.
I like this mac. It is true that the noodles are al dente but I'm ok w/that. Was surprised they came out as done as they did w/o having to be covered. True this does not reheat well as it is not very creamy. I should have mixed the cheese in better w/the noodles as the noodles were at the bottom w/a tastey cheese layer on top. Would have liked a better mix. Have made before. Will make again.
I modified this recipe quite a bit. I added chopped smoked kielbasa and about 8 strips of diced bacon(used half of salt called for). I didnt have evaporated milk so I used 8 oz heavy whipping creme and heated this with 3 TBSP of butter and half a block of cream cheese to make creamy. I baked it covered with foil to keep noodles from getting too crunchy. At about 50 minutes into baking, I took out and sprinkle with shredded sharp chedar and parmesan and elted before serving.
This recipe is so easy and cost-effective! First time making baked mac & cheese, I used tri-colored rotini (personal preference) and cheddar (half-mild, half sharp) instead of American. I'm thinking shredded American can only be found at a butcher or deli; I couldn't find it. I messed up and added five eggs instead or four; no biggie. This was a requested side dish to take to a barbeque. It was ALL eaten up in an hour and many raved on how good it was. I made a second batch for myself last night; this time using all the correct quantities. I also used half mild cheddar and gouda instead. Unfortunately, I forgot to add the salt. This time, it came out rather bland and not as well-cooked. I should have gotten smoked gouda. I think from now on I'll be using five eggs for 12 servings, and using half lb. sharp cheddar, half lb. something else. Also, I have a gas stove, so 350 for 1 hour on electric = 350/1 hour 45 minutes on gas. Still, gotta tell ya, it was easy easy easy and a hit at the party! Thank you very much for the recipe!
I love not having to cook the noodles first! I will literally scroll for 10 minutes to find this amazing recipe! I swap out the evaporated milk for a can of tomato soup and a can of regular milk, and I use different spices each time depending on my mood... too easy! Can add any meat, veggies... My fav recipe I've found on here for sure.
This is quite possibly the best Mac & Cheese recipe I have ever made. I replaced the American cheese with 8 oz. medium cheddar and 8 oz. Colby/Monterrey Jack mix and left out the cayenne. When I took this out of the oven, it was cheesy sensory overload! This is a rich comfort food that everyone in your family will LOVE!
I love the fact that you add all ingredients with Uncooked Pasta. I always add more cheese than the recipe calls for. Whatever I have on hand...Do not try to make this the night before and bake the next day as it will not cook properly...I have been making this recipe for years.
It tasted great! The macaroni was slightly harder than I liked in some spots. I think next time I will boil them in a pot until they're halfway done before putting in the oven. Overall wonderful recipe!!
This was pretty good. It tasted just fine and was very quick and easy to prepare. The texture is kind of funny, though--it's one solid mass instead of separate pieces of pasta. I'll probably end up making it again, though, because it's so easy. I found the amount of spices called for very nice and might up it a little next time.
It was a hit at Thanksgiving! I tried this recipe because it doesn’t contain flour and I have to make it gluten free. I substituted the cheese for a block of Velveta and used gluten free pasta. It worked perfectly without the precooking, since gluten free pasta breaks apart easily. It held up great and no one could tell the difference.
Not bad, but after trying this compared to other traditional baked mac and cheese dishes, I think we prefer the more traditional ones. This isn't as macaroni dense as a regular macaroni and cheese would be. Other reviewers comments about this being like a custard are spot on. It's good, just not the mac and cheese hubs likes the best. I'm not the biggest fan of mac and cheese in general, but I prefer traditional as well. That being said, this is uber easy to pop in the oven and let bake, so I'm a huge fan of the method. I did decide to add some protein to make it more of a meal so fried up a couple of Boca burgers with onions, garlic, and Montreal steak seasoning then chopped to make more like hamburger. Tossed it in with everything and baked it. Since I had to preheat the oven anyway, I tossed the greased baking dish with the margarine in the oven while it was preheating then pulled it out when the margarine had melted and mixed in the pasta. As others have commented, it was easier to mix everything together in another bowl, so I did that. Topped with American cheese slices, baked covered for 45, uncovered for 15 minutes and it was completely cooked and not runny with that adjustment. Thanks for the recipe!
Definately a keeper. I made this with the corn dogs and it was a perfect compliment. I used velveta cheese and when I re-heated it for leftovers I had to put a little more milk in it but, the dish re-heats beautifully. Next time my husband wants me to put some ham in it for a main dish.
This recipe is fantastic! It was a hit at the party I took it too, and the whole thing was devoured. I tweaked the recipe just a little. Instead of using a whole pound of shredded American cheese, I changed the ratio to: 8 oz of shredded cheddar, 5 oz shredded asiago, and 5 oz of shredded parmesean. I also added roughly a 1/2 cup of diced ham and 1/2 cup of diced onions. So delicious. One other thing, the liquid in the baking dish, prior to baking, has a very low viscosity (i.e. it's watery). I tried to transport it uncooked in a pyrex baking dish with lid so that I could bake it and serve it fresh at the party. I wound up with some egg/evaporated milk on the floor of my friends car lol. Lesson learned, I will bake first and then transport, or assemble the ingredients at the end destination. Good luck and have fun cookin'
This is one of the best AND inexpensive macaroni and cheese recipes that I have ever made! When you are feeding a family of 6, it can be difficult to make some of the fancier versions that require five different types of cheese. I did use Borden's Cheddar Melt shredded cheese instead (its a combination of Cheddar and American) and it came out great. I thought it reheated very well. Thank you for sharing a great recipe!
I think the eggs in this made the texture rather curdled. Plus the stirring, which really needs to be done often as it sticks like crazy, tends to break up the macaroni. Still looking for that perfect Mac & Cheese recipe.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.