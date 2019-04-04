Lazy Baked Macaroni and Cheese

3.6
90 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 33
  • 3 10
  • 2 8
  • 1 11

A very easy, no-boil recipe for cafeteria-style macaroni and cheese, which bakes up deliciously custardy on the inside and crusty on the outside. Mix the ingredients, pour it in the baking dish, pop it in the oven, and forget about it until the timer rings!

Recipe by Browniebaker

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a shallow three-quart baking dish, toss uncooked macaroni and melted butter together, to coat the macaroni and the inside of the dish. Add cheese, and stir lightly to distribute. In a medium bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, water, eggs, mustard powder, salt, white pepper and cayenne pepper. Pour into the baking dish with the macaroni.

  • Bake uncovered for 45 minutes, or until the center is set. Remove from the oven, and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 120.9mg; sodium 861.9mg. Full Nutrition
