Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo

UPDATE: MADE THESE AGAIN, BUT THIS TIME, I USED ROUND STEAK. I WAS TOO LAZY TO USE MY MEAT SLICER (I STILL THINK THIS IS KEY), BUT WAS VERY CAREFUL TO CUT MY MEAT SUPER THIN. I ALSO DIDN'T COOK IT VERY LONG (I LEFT IT MEDIUM-WELL) AND S&P'D REALLY WELL (NO SEASONING THIS TIME AROUND). MY MEAT WAS VERY TENDER AND OH SO YUMMY! NOT ONLY IS THE THICKNESS OF YOUR MEAT IMPORTANT, NOT OVERCOOKING IT IS EQUALLY IMPORTANT. SUPERB! Nothing compares to the "real" deal, but even so, this wasn't bad at all. The garlic mayo REALLY kicks this up a notch! On the flipside, I think my hubs and I would have liked this MUCH better if our meat was sliced razor thin (albeit I tried my best to slice mine VERY thin). Although I used sandwich steaks instead of round steak (butcher's recommendation), they were still a far too thick. Bottom line, unless you slice your own beef PAPER thin (or with a meat slicer), your sandwich won't be truly "authentic." I'd also like to note that it's IMPERATIVE to remove your meat when you saute your bell peppers / onions. By the time my veggies were crisp tender, my meat was overcooked. :( Other than subbing sandwich steaks and altering the cooking method slightly, my only other change was seasoning my beef with Montreal steak seasoning about a half hour before preparing our sandwiches. Served with french fries and our favorite beer, this was a decent meal. Leftovers will make yummy fajitas. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Tera! :-)