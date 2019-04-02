Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo

This is a delicious and easy sandwich that gets rave reviews from my husband and brother. The garlic mayo is both easy and delicious.

By Tera

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and minced garlic. Cover, and refrigerate. Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute beef until lightly browned. Stir in green pepper and onion, and season with salt and pepper. Saute until vegetables are tender, and remove from heat.

  • Spread each bun generously with garlic mayonnaise. Divide beef mixture into the buns. Top with shredded cheese, and sprinkle with oregano. Place sandwiches on a baking pan.

  • Heat sandwiches in preheated oven, until cheese is melted or slightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
935 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 66.4g; cholesterol 95.8mg; sodium 1404.8mg. Full Nutrition
