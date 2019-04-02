Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo
This is a delicious and easy sandwich that gets rave reviews from my husband and brother. The garlic mayo is both easy and delicious.
Definitely 5 star! Used sirloin steak that sat in the fridge with steak seasoning on it for a day and a half to really absorb the flavors. BBQ the sirloin rare and then thinly sliced it and set aside in preparation for assembly. Carmelized the onions prior to making the sandwiches, then sauteed the peppers using green and red for color. Added mushrooms for a more true Philly sandwich. Used a variety of cheese; Manchego, Monterey and Mozarella. My favorite was the Manchego which gave it an edge. Baked the sandwiches open faced for 5 minutes to crisp the buns, then broiled until the cheese melted, bubbled and slightly browned. The garlic mayo made the sandwich! My family loved it. Thanks Tera for the great recipe.Read More
Great sandwich, but misnamed! 'Philly Cheesesteak' is very specific to it's ingredients not a blanket name for any sandwich with cheese on. Quite sacred to Philadelphians!Read More
Superb. Based on comments read and my one Philly Phriend, I made six sandwiches. Two with provolone, two with mozarella, and (Philly) two with cheeze whiz. Provolone and mozarella were equal in outstanding taste. The cheeze whiz was good but not up to the others. Used everything the recipe called for except (above) and low fat mayo. Reheated leftovers in the oven, put in while heating to 500, when reached 500 took out, perfect. Micorwaved leftover sandwiches were not so good.
this is a pretty good recipe. As suggested by another reviewer it tastes great if you add steak seasoning on the meat in the Am and let it sit until dinner time and then there is no need to season with the salt and pepper.
This was a really great recipe, especially the garlic mayo, and it was so easy to make! We used red peppers also. Next time, I may use sirloin as the meat was a tiny bit tough, and I will also add mushrooms. You also may want to have them slice the meat for you at the grocery, since it is hard to cut that thin with a knife. But overall, it was an excellent recipe!!
The garlic mayo just put this over the top for us! I halved the recipe, and added a teaspoon of tomato pesto to it as well as a 1/2 teaspoon of Italian seasoning. I used thick-sliced deli roast beef for the steak. For us the sandwich tasted like restaurant fare--it was garlicky and cheesy with a great mingle of flavors. An awesome recipe Tera, thank you so much!
I have never had a Philly cheesesteak, but this is real good. the garlic mayo made the difference. everyone in my home loved it. thanks for the recipe. this will be made over and over. If you have a hard time cutting the meat you can put it in the freezer till it hardens some. once it does that take it out and it is easy to slice thin.
Wow ... is the bottom line on this recipe. Only change was using my recipe instead of the Garlic Mayo. It is quite similar but has prepared horseradish and a few additional ingredients. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Tera ... fantastic!!
I can't even begin to describe how good these were. I've wanted to try making Philly cheesesteak sandwiches for literally years and finally was brave enough to try them tonight. I used provolone instead of mozarella because I bought provolone thinking that was what I was supposed to have. I also used a red pepper in place of a green pepper because I prefer the sweeter taste. My changes didn't make this recipe though, the recipe itself made the recipe. Soooooo delicious. I will definitely make this again. Served with the baked french fries from this web site.
Turned out very good. I added some steak seasonings to the meat and let it sit for about 30 minutes in the fridge. I also used sirloin instead of the meat that was called for. I used mozzarella cheese mixture with provel (our personal preference). The garlic mayo was just the right touch. Thanks for the post.
Really good! I used pepperjack cheese for a little extra kick and DH gave 2 thumbs up for this sandwich!!
This is pretty good, but it's missing something to make it perfect...it needs a little more zing, but it's still yummy! Love the garlic mayo...I used no fat mayo.
OMG! This is AMMMAAAZING!!!! I made these last night for the hubs and a friend we had over. WOW! I got compliments like crazy!! The garlic mayo is fantastic, just freakin' fantastic! I did use sirloin though, so tender and juicy! Mmm MMm MMM!! Thanks so much for sharing this absolutely delicious recipe. No restaurant sandwich will ever compare!
These were wonderful! My husband commented several times how great these were and my girls loved them too. As others suggested I did add a couple different kinds of cheeses. I toasted the buns, and on only one side I melted provolone under the broiler, then topped with the meat, added mancheca and mozzarella cheese and melted under the broiler, took out and added my sauteed onion/mushroom/green pepper vegetables and put the mayo/garlic sauce of the other bun. I make these exactly the same way next time. I also cooked my veggies seperate from the meat. And added montreal seasoning to the beef.
Well what a nice treat this sandwich was tonight, I savored every single bite of it. I used some top sirloin steak cut very thin, recommend by my butcher. I did marinate the meat for a few hours in some Teriyaki sauce and spices. I also made the mayo/garlic up early so it had time for the flavors to meld together. I didn't want to over cook the meat, so I cooked in this order: The onions first until tender, then added the bell peppers for a few minutes and then the mushrooms, pushing each one aside as I added the next. The last thing I cooked was my sirloin meat until just turning brown, only a few minutes... then stirred it all together and let it cook about another minute. I also lightly buttered my roll prior to plopping my steak and pepper mixture on them. Put slices of Mozzarella on top of the meat mixture and then open faced under the broiler on low for just a few minutes, my oven was already hot since I made some fries. Kept a close eye and as soon as the cheese was melted I removed them. Generously spread the garlic mayonnaise on the top part of the bun. And I must say I'm not a great fan of mayonnaise but it made these sandwiches go over the top. I also think the little butter spread on the buns was a great addition to the flavor. My husband was a very happy man tonight! Thanks Tera.
Fabulous! I did use sirloin instead of round steak..and added mushrooms (personal fav), but this recipe would stand perfectly on its own without any changes. The garlic mayo is amazing flavor addition! Whether or not it's true "Philly" matters not to this Texan. It's a great sandwich no matter what ya call it!
I wish this had 10 stars because it would have been an 11. I sooooo love this one. I only did to different things I had sliced Mozeralla Cheese and since I did not have steak I used 1lb of hamburger and 1lb of susage and it was AWESOME!!!!!!! That was the only things I did differently and my husband said this is the best Philly Cheese(burger)steak he has ever had. He also said he really like the hamburger because none of it was chewey like sometimes that happens with the steak. My kids even cleaned there plates, and my father in law thought I went to a sub shop and got it. THANK YOU so much for sharing this.:):)
Great! Shredded roast beef. Put steak seasoning on it for 3 hours. Good hoagie rolls toasted with butter. shredded mozzarella and top with provalone. Cook in preheated 475 oven for 5 min.
fabulous! i loved it... husband loved it... kids loved it! wow!
Loved this! Best Philly I've ever had! Only thing I changed was that I seasoned the meat before cooking it.. Using salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders. This way the meat actually had flavor and didn't taste like just meat! It was AMAZING! Will def. make again.
These were yummy. I added them to the recipe box, will definitely make again...my boyfriend ate 2 and asked if there were more! leftover meat mix can be put into tortillas and eaten like fajitas....just saying. :D
This is not your traditional "Philly" cheesesteak. And all the changes everyone is making takes it even further away from a real Philly cheesesteak. That's ok. If you can't get the real thing it's ok to try and duplicate. Number one rule is you must have a superior hoagie roll or you've lost half of the battle. Number 2, use top round chipped steak. The rest is up to you, and cheese whiz is a rule in Philly but, I don't care for it. And, if you're ever in Philly, best place to go for anykinda sandwich is Tony Luke's..
I love this as-is, but over the years I've added a couple of tablespoons of cream cheese and some shredded mozzarella to the meat/veg mixture and melt it. Then I spoon the filling on to toasted buns/garlic mayo, put slices of provolone on top, and bake.
This was very good and my whole family loved it. I only had Swiss cheese and it turned out great.
My family loved this, but I did make some changes. I used skirt steak instead of round steak. I also used sliced mozzarella instead of shredded. I thought that putting the sandwiches in a 500 degree oven would make the buns too hard so I wrapped each sandwich in foil and put them in a 350 degree oven for approx. 8 minutes till the cheese was melted and they came out perfect! I did have some mayo mix left over and will make a little less of this mixture next time. It may not be the original Philly Cheesesteak, but it's still a great recipe!
WOW!! These sandwiches were SO awesome, I thought I was eating at a restaurant! Super easy & quick to make, & packed FULL of flavor. I used Whole Wheat buns & they were great! Thanks for an awesome recipe!
This is a pretty obvious recipe, but boy did it get some rave reviews! My husband rated it 5 stars for taste and I give it 5 stars for simplicity! I've tried many recipes for doctored up mayo that were much more complicated than this. Now I'm asking myself why I went to all the trouble! I sliced the meat thin, grated the cheese and made the mayo the night before. The next day I came home from work, sauteed the onions/meat, piled it all on hoagies and minutes later had a fabulous, filling dish on the table.
I make this quite often now, it is such an easy and delicious meal. I always add sliced mushrooms, and I often just buy deli roast beef to save time. The garlic mayo is a must!
WOW!!! My husband and I absolutely loved this one, and the garlic mayo totally made the sandwich! We made a couple of very slight changes- seared the steaks on the grill; sauteed the veggies while they grilled, then combined; also, we used garlic salt instead of plain, added right after toss-frying the sliced steak and veggies together, to blend the flavors and heat it back up. The mayo was the PERFECT touch- we made it as stated in the recipe- that may be our new favorite condiment! The garlic keeps its fresh, spicy character, yet isn't overwhelming. Overall, this is one GREAT recipe- thank you, so very, very much! :o)
This was FABULOUS! Made mine using the crockpot AND bought some thinly sliced steak from the grocery store (it came in a package called "thinly sliced steak" from Kroger. Put it in the crockpot with 3/4 cup water and a packet of onion soup mix. Cooked on low for 5 hours. I didn't have green bell peppers so I used a red bell papper - sauteed it in a skillet with olive oil, kosher salt & cracked pepper along with the onions. Very yummy - hubby loved it, too!
We love these!
These were SO AMAZING! I attempted to make cheesesteaks once before & the result was just so-so, so my expectations were low to begin with. These blew me away! I added some Mrs. Dash to the garlic mayo & used one green and one red pepper for color & flavor. I marinated the meat in some soy sauce, Worcestershire, & A1 for about an hour before cooking. I sauteed the onions and peppers separately with some seasonings & a little sugar to caramelize. The savory meat with the sweet onions & peppers was a to-die-for combination! I used sourdough hoagies and skipped the oregano.
Excellent sandwich recipe. I did use others suggestions and used sirloin steak. I did marinate the beef and broiled it (too cold to grill) then sliced it thin and added it to the bun with the peppers and onions. The garlic mayo is a must. I have some picky eaters who aren't thrilled with the full raw flavor of garlic so I roasted a head of garlic in the oven for 30 minutes and then mashed it well and added it to about 2 cups of mayo, I was doubling the recipe. Next time I try this I think I might also make up some Sour Cream And Horseradish Sauce, I think that would go very nicely with this. Great easy recipe and yummy.
Excellent
This recipe was really good the garlic mayo is a hit. Round steak is a tougher cut of meat so I simmered it in beef broth, minced garlic and a little soy for about 35 min then I added the green pepper, onion and fresh mushroom. I sprinkled them with italian seasoning instead of oregeno and they were very tasty.
UPDATE: MADE THESE AGAIN, BUT THIS TIME, I USED ROUND STEAK. I WAS TOO LAZY TO USE MY MEAT SLICER (I STILL THINK THIS IS KEY), BUT WAS VERY CAREFUL TO CUT MY MEAT SUPER THIN. I ALSO DIDN'T COOK IT VERY LONG (I LEFT IT MEDIUM-WELL) AND S&P'D REALLY WELL (NO SEASONING THIS TIME AROUND). MY MEAT WAS VERY TENDER AND OH SO YUMMY! NOT ONLY IS THE THICKNESS OF YOUR MEAT IMPORTANT, NOT OVERCOOKING IT IS EQUALLY IMPORTANT. SUPERB! Nothing compares to the "real" deal, but even so, this wasn't bad at all. The garlic mayo REALLY kicks this up a notch! On the flipside, I think my hubs and I would have liked this MUCH better if our meat was sliced razor thin (albeit I tried my best to slice mine VERY thin). Although I used sandwich steaks instead of round steak (butcher's recommendation), they were still a far too thick. Bottom line, unless you slice your own beef PAPER thin (or with a meat slicer), your sandwich won't be truly "authentic." I'd also like to note that it's IMPERATIVE to remove your meat when you saute your bell peppers / onions. By the time my veggies were crisp tender, my meat was overcooked. :( Other than subbing sandwich steaks and altering the cooking method slightly, my only other change was seasoning my beef with Montreal steak seasoning about a half hour before preparing our sandwiches. Served with french fries and our favorite beer, this was a decent meal. Leftovers will make yummy fajitas. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Tera! :-)
This was a great recipe! I seasoned up the meat with garlic powder and montreal steak seasoning and let it set for a few hours. Also, I made up the mayo and let it set to really get the flavor through. Will be adding these to our menu rotation.
This was declared a 'keeper' by the entire family after the first bite! The garlic mayo is wonderful and really makes the sandwich. Be sure to make the mayo in advance and let the flavors blend. I followed the recipe as written, except used slices of mozzarella instead of shredded and placed the sandwiches under the broiler for a quick trip to melt the cheese. Yummmmy, thank you for the recipe!
Wasn't blown away by this. Used thin sliced sirloin. Was too expensive and not good enough for us to have again.
Not a Philly Cheesesteak but still a good sandwich. I wouldn't make clam chowder with tomatoes and call it New England clam chowder.
THANK YOU! So good!
We loved this recipe!!! The only change I made was I switched the mayo to a horseradish mayo. Great recipe...
Loved this recipe!! We used a pound of deli top round roast beef sliced thin. Used one green pepper and one red and added a package of mushrooms. Only made half cup of mayo but used one and a half teaspons of minced garlic. Also used provolone instead of mozzarella. Came out amazing! My fiance lived in Philly and said this was one of his favorite cheesesteaks ever. Will use again.
The better ingredients we use, the better this turns out. My kids will ask for this on a night they are coming in late after sports.
Loved the garlic-mayo! I used swiss cheese and was still awesome. I toasted the hoagie buns under the broiler first, then slopped the rest on, back under the broiler for a final melt....worth the extra 4 minutes.
I loved this sandwich! I used sirloin instead of the suggested meat and made it very rare. I only used mushrooms and cheese and it was so yummy. Agree that it needs another spice, or more salt and pepper.
This was great.. We made this in foods class in my High School.. We didn't use the green peppers because our grocery store was out. We also didn't the Garlic Mayo. Instead we used butter and some Garlic salt and broiled the bread a bit. Then loaded the meat and onions and lots of cheese. Then broiled that. We also didn't use oregano.. Overall this was a great sandwich.. I will be making this again!
The garlic mayo was a nice twist on this sandwich, but I used white american cheese as that is what most places in PA use when you go to the pizza/diner shops and order a cheese steak. Some places use marinara sauce but I liked the tang of the mayo better.
Wonderul sandwich! I will definately make this again. It was perfect!
My husband and kids are still talking about how wonderful this sandwich was. My recommendations are: I sauteed the onions and peppers in olive oil first, remove from pan...I then seasoned the meat (I used sirloin steak) with sea salt and black pepper and seared on all sides in drippings from the onions and peppers. I transfered everything, including 1/4 cup of beef broth to a crock pot and cook on low for 6 hours. Served with roasted garlic mayo, mozzarella cheese and sautee mushrooms on bagette warm bread. Yum!
Very yummy. Served with Au Juice. We used Havarti instead of motzza. Mmmm!
We LOVED this recipe. I made it only a few weeks ago and my husband has requested it again. I did make a few adjustments, I used left over roast that I quickly sauteed, I added mushrooms to the onion/pepper mixture and I used less mayo than was called for (as per other reviews). YUM!
The garlic mayo is yummy, this sandwich is excellent!!
I used the garlic mayo from this recipe, but added it to the spiced meat from the site's other Philly Steak Sandwich recipe. Together, they made for one of the best sandwiches I've had in a long time! Mmmmmmm!
The only reason i am giving 4 stars is because i made a couple changes but I think it would of been awesome either way,I put shredded provolone in the beef mixture to make that creamy philly cheesesteak texture,I also added hot banana peppers on top,for spice and I added seasoning salt,onion powder and garlic cloves to the meat mixture,for flavor....thank you for the garlic mayo idea that was awesome gotta try it with the garlic mayo...twas so much a hit my house we had the leftovers the next day for dinner again lol ty for the base recipe!!
This is amazing. I think the garlic mayo just adds to it. Add a little garlic salt to the mayo.....yummy!!!
Excellent! I'd cut the garlic may down about a 1/4 of a cup, but it was great!
I will agree that this isn't a typical philly cheesesteak. However, it was very good with the adjustments I made. I put montreal steak seasoning on the steak strips and sauteed with butter and the minced garlic. I find that for me, using oil cooks my meat too fast and makes it tough. I added some worcestershire sauce as well and then added the onion, bell pepper, some fresh mushrooms and some italian seasoning. I baked for about 5 min and then broiled for a few so the cheese got brown and the rolls got crispy on the top. We didn't use any mayonnaise. It turned out very well.
They were a HUGE hit at my house! Wouldn't change a thing! And will make again!
FANTASTIC!! I loved the mayo - changed it up with a little lemon pepper and it was amazing. I also made homemade hoagies - so perfect - and used veggie cheese on mine (regular cheese on hubby's). Great recipe!
Wasn't sure about the mayo when I first read the recipe. But OMG was I wrong. The garlic mayo made this sandwich GREAT!! I just used sliced roast beef from the deli and put provolone cheese on the sandwiches. They are an awesome quick dinner that has become a family favorite. I can't wait to make them again.
wow oh wow! this sandwhich is amazing. wouldn't change a thing...just need to find a meat that isn't as tough. but overall it is so dee-lish! and the garlic mayo really is awesome!
So Good! as suggested by others I used roast beef from the deli sliced a little thick. I carmelized the onions. The garlic mayo was great. I'll make these again & again!
Made this dish over the weekend and it was a hit. Wanted to try out the new electric grill I had recived as a Christmas gift, and this was the perfect time to put it to the test. I cooked the steaks first, let them rest off to the side for about 10 min while warming hoagie rolls in oven. Sliced steaks thin, and rather then using mozzarella cheese I served with grated cheddar and pepper jack that I already had on hand, placed sandwiches back in oven on low broil til cheese melted. .. will make again.
Very good. I used roast beef from the deli and just added it to the onions and peppers that I was sauteeing. My husband really likes these sandwiches.
i don't like peppers so i replaced them with mushrooms. I took thin cut steak and marinated in dales chicken marinade. Then i tossed it in a very hot pan for only seconds. Meanwhile, i have a large onion and mushrooms slow cooking and the bread toasting. I used the mayo garlic spread and i was wonderful. now back to the meat... After quick cooking it i sliced it in strips. I heated the marinated and added a little more to it and threw the meat back in it. i places the meat on the toasted bun and topped in with cheese and melt it, topped it with onions and mushrooms. I served the marinade on the side as a sauce
this recipe rocks!!!!! i absolutely recommend this to everyone.
This recipe is absolutely fabulous! I used both swiss and mozzarella. This sandwich is not like others.
I have been making this recipe for a few years now and decided I should rate it. It is by far my husbands (and my) FAVORITE dinner. I love the garlic mayo. I do always add mushrooms to the veggie mix and have experiemented with different spices and do find I really enjoy a little worshirshire (sp?) and steak seasoning. But don't skip on the oregano, I think it really makes the sandwich. Italian seasoning works great too! Thanks for such a great dish!!!
This was delicious!!!! I seasoned the meat before putting it into the skillet with grill seasoning. While it was cooking I added salt and oregano. I also toasted the rolls before spreading the mayo! Next time I will add some jalapeños and mushrooms!!!!!
Delicious! Very impressed with such an easy sandwich to assemble.
These were very delish! My kids wont touch any type of mayo, so I made the garlic mayo for me and hubby, and made garlic butter from this site then toasted the hogies for the kids. Thanks for posting Yum!
Awesome! I followed another reviewer's advice and bought sirloin steak, seasoned it with steak seasonings (+1 Tbl. olive oil), and marinated it in the refrigerator overnight. My only mistake was cutting the meat in slices before marinating. I think I should have left the meat as packaged, marinated it, and then sauteed it. Although I marinated it with seasonings, I still needed to sprinkle it with salt and pepper after cooking. Garlic in the mayonnaise is key! I sprinkled the dried oregano (leaves, not powder!) on the mayonnaise that I spread on the bread, and it toasted up very nicely. I sauteed the peppers and onions separately in 1 Tbl. olive oil - it took a while to cook and would have dried out the meat if I hadn't. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this tonight and it was a huge hit! I am pregnant and was craving Philly Cheesesteak and it really hit the spot! I added mushrooms, and added some garlic to the meat and veggies while they were cooking. I used Swiss cheese slices instead of what the receipe suggested. Definitely will be making this one again very soon!!!
Love this sandwich, followed it pretty much to a T. I may have added more spices to the meat but overall, I really stayed true to it. Two minor garnishment changes: I opted for Archer Farm's horseradish dip instead of the garlic mayo...and I added roasted pepper rings to the heated sandwiches. My fam loved these for Sunday football games!
This was really good! The reason I give it four stars instead of five, is I didnt feel like the meat that the recipe called for was right. Or maybe not what I was used too!? I like super thin and mine came out more of like a fajita style...probably something I did wrong!? So I think next time I will follow others suggestions and get a different kind of meat, maybe even a roast beef from the deli counter? The garlic mayo really did make it wonderful though! Never thought of mixing the two!
This was my first time making Philly Cheesesteaks, and I'm so happy I found this recipe. Super easy to follow, and tasted great!
a delicious take on an old favorite- also, with just a little tweaking, makes a great stuffing for a crescent roll braid.
These sandwiches were really very good! I made the mayo with garlic powder out of pure laziness & add some Parmesan cheese to it as well. I made the steak and let it simmer till mostly tender, adding some Worcestershire sauce to give it a little sauce. I put the sandwiches together and added the cheese and popped it in the nuker to melt the cheese.Wonderful flavor!I put pickled jalapenos on the side for a little heat.Perfect:) Thank You Tera!! I will be making these again!!
Made this last night, in a little different way: Use sirloin steak, cut into strips seasoned with Cavendar's Greek seasoning, put in a foil pouch and cooked on gas grill. In another foil pouch put green peppers and red onion slices and cooked that on the grill. Took a loaf of french bread sliced in half horizontally and toasted in oven, put meat, peppers,and onions on top, placed swiss cheese on top of that then let cheese melt in oven. Used the garlic mayo also and it was wonderful....it made the sandwich complete, don't skip it!
This was amazing! My family loved it!! Even my two year old ate it and we added banana peppers! Next time I will do all sorts of peppers! If you love Philly cheesesteak then you must try this one!!
Wonderful sandwich! My boyfriend and I truly enjoyed. Thank you for sharing!
This was very tasty! Not quite a Philly cheesesteak, but a real good steak sandwich, nontheless. I used only 1 onion and 1 1/2 greenpepper and added sliced mushrooms to my mix. I topped the mini sub buns that I used with sliced cheese versus shredded. Good recipe, thanks!
Incredibly tasty sandwich! I used one green and one red bell pepper and added some fresh mushrooms. Instead of using oil to cook the meat, I threw it in a pan with some soy and Worschestire to give it some more flavor. Used provolone instead of mozzarella, since it was on sale. This was my first time making these sandwiches and it certainly won't be my last! Thanks!
This was yummy and full of flavor. My daughter 13yo (who is a picky eater) said that this is the only way she will eat steak for now on. She said not to change a thing. I used red peppers as that is all I had. I had everything on hand which was a plus. My hubby had cooked a HUGE steak two days ago and I needed a recipe to use up the left overs. This receipe is a total WINNER! I would cook steak just so I can make this!
I loved this recipe. Very tasty, the garlic mayo was a nice touch and my husband loved this as well
I had seen this on the recipe buzz quite a few times and finally decided to try it. I had to lighten it up a bit for health reasons, but not for taste. I used lite mayo and cheese, and only half suggested, and a lean cut of beef. I thought it tasted like something that would come from a restaurant. If I ever made again I would make sure the beef is close to paper thin and use a soft bun. It was a bit much to chew with a crustier sub roll and the beef cut a little too thick by the store's butcher. I would also think about dividing it among 8 small buns, instead of 4, as 1/2 sandwich would have been plenty. I think the garlic and oregano really added extra flavor. I can see why there are a lot of high ratings for this sandwich.
everyone in my house loved them i let the meat simmer for like 20 min before putting them in the oven
Absolutely delicious!! The garlic mayo made the sandwich!! I also added mushrooms to the veggie mixture and it was absolutely fablous!! And quick and easy! Thank you so much for the recipe!! Oh, the only changes I made was the mushrooms and I seaoned the meat with seasoned meat tenderizer and garlic powder before cooking!!
Pretty good, I think I will season the steak some next time.
My husband keeps begging me to make these again!
This was fabulous! My boyfriend is a big deer hunter so I used venison back strap that i marinated an hour in Montreal Steak seasoning and didnt need the salt or pepper. Definatly a lunch time favorite from now on.
My family loved these sandwiches. Made exactly as stated but left off the onions and peppers for the kids on their sandwiches. They also added steak sauce to their sandwiches. They usually hate mayo but loved the taste on these sandwiches. Used light mayo. Would definetly make again. Thanks
Not having round steak on hand I used deli roast beef. Great sandwiches, my menfolk loved them. Tank you
Excellent. I tried to make Philly cheesesteak sandwiches like those we ate in Philly. First mix up the garlic mayo - it's delicious. I carmelized onion and set aside. We do not like green peppers so I skipped those. I used sirloin, sliced thin by the meat dept. I may try to use ribeye next time, because ribeye meat is so much more tender and has more flavor (it's just harder to slice thin). I sliced the meat into strips of uniform size. Cooked meat according to directions. Sliced and toasted ciabatta rolls in the oven. Spread mayo mixture on rolls and on top of the mayo mixture spread on a generous helping of some warm Cheese Whiz - which they use in Philly. The ciabatta rolls are nice because they are sturdy and have little nooks for the mayo, juices and Cheese Whiz. Then topped each sandwich with meat. Badabingbadaboom. We all thought we were in Philly instead of Phoenix.
My husband loved this. Have made several times, this is also good with Harvati cheese. Use whatever cheese you want. Thanks for the post.
This was very good! I added a little lemon juice, yellow mustard, salt and pepper to the garlic mayo.
Oh my! what an awesome recipe! we gobbled them up and debated who would get the last sandwich, it was so wonderful!!! I did scale way back on the mayo but put enough on to taste the garlic/mayo combo and it really made all the difference in flavor. I will be making this recipe again and again!
I love cheesesteak sandwiches. This was very good and the garlic mayo was a nice addition. My strips of steak weren't as tender as I would prefer. Maybe next time I will try cooking the meat in a crockpot as recommended by another reviewer or my new pressure cooker!
