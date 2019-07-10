Lori's Famous Crab Cakes

These famous crab cakes are just the best. I make these often at home, and I make smaller appetizers for parties. They are always a hit. They are easy and delicious. I won't eat crab cakes out anymore! Serve with fresh squeezed lemon and tartar sauce!
Hi all...I am the submitter of this recipe. I just want to share a few tips, all veggies should be diced very fine. Before you fold in the crab meat, if the veggie/binding mixture is too loose, add a little more bread crumbs, if it is too dry (which may result in the cakes not sticking together), and a little more mayo. After all the cakes are made, I lightly pat more crumbs on all sides. Yes, I do fry them, but not in that much oil as stated here. I have never broiled them, but I'm sure they are just as good. I hope this helps, and enjoy!
I followed the directions very carefully and these crab cakes turned out a complete mess. They did not stay together in the pan and I just had a huge piled on mush in the pan. I taste the mixture and it was so greasy. I don't know what happen. The recipe probably requires more egg whites to hold together in the pan. Very disappointed!
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2006
this is a great recipe, with one exception. i think it is always best to saute' your main veges (onions, peppers, garlic, etc.) before incorporating them into the main dish. afterall, the heat of sweating the veges is what brings out the maximum flavor in them. i did add the garlic, which i do to almost all seafood dishes.
These are the most delicious crab cakes I have EVER tasted. This recipe goes beyond the 5 star rating. Ever since I tried these, no other recipe compares. BIG HIT!! Thanks for the GREAT recipe Lori. A definate keeper!!
These were great! My boyfriend has been wanting to make homemade crab cakes for a while now, so we decided to do so for a recent potluck holiday party here in New England. We followed the recipe as directed, and only changed a few things, mostly from what we liked in other crab cakes. We used real crab from the seafood section of our grocery store (16 oz.) instead of the 3 cans. We decided to use crushed Ritz crackers in the mix instead of bread crumbs (though we still coated them with breadcrumbs). Also, we omitted the bell peppers and decided to chop up onion and celery and saute them in a little butter instead (we had wonderful crab cakes on the coast once like that so we had to add it in!). Lastly, since it was finger food at a potluck, we formed cakes about the width of half-dollars which turned out great. We ended up baking them (at 375) since they were difficult to turn over, and that worked out fine. Rave reviews at the party!!!
I have tried many crab cake recipes and never found one I wanted to make again until now! These were excellent. Even my husband agrees (which is amazing!). I followed the recipe pretty much exactly (except for adding one extra egg white and using less oil to fry in). I put the cakes in the freezer for about 15 minutes before frying and had no problem at all with them falling apart. I am going to try broiling them next time and see how they compare with the fried. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is by far one of the best crab cake recipes I've tried. I make it for all family holidays in bite sized appetizers. I like to use panko breadcrumbs rather than regular for the outside crumbs (I use regular breadcrumbs in the actual crabcake mix). When I make them bite size I also bake them to avoid being in the kitchen for longer than I have to. I spray the baking tin with oil olive and then individually spray each crab cake with a wee bit of olive oil and bake at 375 for about 12 minutes (or until they are slightly golden and heated through). Whatever way you make it though- the results are always the same- delicious!
These were incredible! Simply every bit as good as what you would expect to get in a fine restaurant. I bought the cans of crabmeat at Wal-Mart, and paid only $1.50 for each, making this recipe as affordable as it is delicious. I made a couple of small changes. I used Italian style breadcrumbs (all I had), and I omitted the red pepper and substituted with more green bell pepper. I served these with an mango relish that I improvised, and it was a great combination. I chopped one mango, added about 2 Tbsp. finely chopped green bell pepper, 1/2 small can of chopped pineapple, 1/2 green apple, peeled and finely chopped, juice of 1 lime, 1 Tbsp. apple jelly, 1/2 serrano pepper (finely chopped and no seeds), a small handful of chopped cilantro, and a teaspon of sugar. Pureed a small portion of the mixture, and then mixed that back in with the rest. The crabcakes had a wonderful flavor all on their own, but with the addition of the salsa, it was over-the-top amazing! Definitely worthy of serving to company or a/o you want to indulge. Thanks, Lori, for a great crabcake recipe. I will make this again and again.
Lori, really, brilliant recipe. The flavor of this recipe was excellent and I'd make it again in a heart beat. Still, I couldn't resist cooking the patties two ways. For the first two cakes I followed the recipe and fried them in a skillet as directed. They looked fantastic, but there's no mistake that there's a lot of oil there. Thinking that frying them in less oil on a griddle might be more healthy and less oily, I cooked the last four patties on a flat Westbend grill in about an ounce and half of Canola oil. I cooked them five minutes per side and they crisped up nicely and heated well through. My wife and I compared the flavor at dinner an both agreed that lighter was better. Also, I omitted the hot sauce and onion powder from the cakes themselves. Instead I added them to a tartar sauce made with light mayo (Duke's), sweet relish (Vlasic), fresh lemon juice, and a little Worcestershire. Over all, fantastic.
Absolutely delicious! I added real onions instead of onion powder plus some garlic powder and didn't add as much oil. The one thing that I would suggest though is to definetly freeze them before you fry them. It makes them stay together much better.
I made this for a dinner party last night and it was a huge hit. These were great for a party because I prepared them all early in the day, fried them and put them on paper towels before everyone sat down for salad, and then served them with grits and a crab cake sauce once they'd rested about 10 minutes. I used fresh lump and backfin crab meat and shredded it slightly. I used about a 1/4 cup of oil per skillet full of cakes (I made 24 cakes) and it seemed to be the right amount (and the key is to heat the skillet well before adding the cakes so they can immediately fry to hold together). As the directions indicate, 5 minutes cook time per side was just right.
I love these crab cakes. Only things I changed-- I pressed 4 cloves of garlic into the mix--we love garlic on everything! other than that it was awesome!!!
Rating: 1 stars
10/09/2005
I used this dish in a family cookoff, and it turned out wonderfully!!! I just sauteed all of the vegetables first and I added fresh minced garlic and celery. In addition I used crushed ritz cracker in the mixture, and only used the crumbs as a coating. I also made a homemade sauce out of 1c. boiled heavy whipping cream, 1.5 tbs of creole seasoning, hot sauce, melted butter, and 1/2 cup of green onions.
Use Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs in the cakes, and dredge in panko crumbs. DO NOT pat cakes more than what's necessary to just keep them from absolutely falling apart. If they fall apart anyway as you drop them into the pan - no problem, just gently slide the broken-off part back in approximate place, but DO NOT try to mold it back in to perfection. These things need to be a bit shaggy!!! Cook until there are a few black spots, then turn, and cook again the same. Drench with fresh lemon, or lightly with lemon and with a sauce - your choice. I like both cocktail and tartar sauce with crabcakes! A final suggestion - if you're sensitive to onions (um, Pfffffft!), then substitute a bit of shallots and chives for the green onions and onion powder. Just a bit, and you get all the taste, without all the dramatic effects! All in all though, this is an authentic Maryland Crab Cake recipie! 5 stars, EASY!!
I've made these twice and they come out perfect every time. I also sauteed the vegetables first. I also put them in the freezer for about 10 minutes before frying them. They stayed together nicely. Thanks for the recipe!
I think this is a great recipe for crab cakes. I do however saute my veggies before adding to the crab. Although my grandma think this is "horrible" to do so. I think it adds something to the dish. All in all great recipe.
A very good recipe. I'd give it 5 stars but being from Virginia Beach, VA, I've had a lot of really excellent crab cakes that are hard to beat. I precooked the peppers, used a whole egg instead of just white, dried parsley in lieu of fresh and had to forego the onion powder because I was out. The cakes had a nice texture and were very tasty. My opinion is as long as you stick to the basic recipe you can alter it a lot and still have a great outcome.
These are phenomenal! I love crabcakes but have never made them myself. I wanted to make a sweet simple dinner for my sweetie and I and this was the perfect recipe. He loved them. The only changes I made were, I used a yellow pepper instead of a green, used vacuum sealed fresh lump crab from the seafood section and chopped it up, and I didn't have the old bay seasoning so I used zesty lemon grill seasoning because it had everything in it. I also found I needed more bread crumbs in the mix to hold the cakes together better, used about 3/4 cup. I served them with a sauce of 2 TBLS mayo, sour cream and dijon mustard mixed well with fresh parsely and a splash of white wine and a little white pepper, alongside a salad of baby italian greens with cucumber, mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette....delish! Thanks for the great recipe...will try appetizer portions at my housewarming party!
I made these with imitation crab meat and didn't have any peppers.. I know, but I thought they were really good!.. The DH said not so great, but oh well!... Next time I'll buy some real crab! ** With imitation crab meat they would not hold well, I had to add all the bread crumbs to the mix and add another whole egg!
LOVE this recipe! In fact the whole family loved it. I used a small yellow onion, cuz that is what I had and I sauteed it along with red and orange bell pepper. Didn't add the parsley or Worcestershire sauce and doubled the Old Bay. Used the whole egg also as I didn't see myself using the yolk anytime soon and didn't want to waste it! Used panko for coating the outside and cooked them in olive oil. DELICIOUS!
I made these crab cakes today as an appetizer for my Sunday dinner. I did a "test" cake before I did the rest and it it held together fine. I used a whole egg instead of just the eggwhite. I also omitted the peppers since I didn't have any. Instead, I put a little oil, celery, green onions, onions, old bay, and lemon juice in the food processor....then used it as a 'seasoning' for the crab. I then folded in the rest of the ingredients. Had a really nice flavor. My next batch will have one more egg and I'll make the patty just a tad bit thicker. Wonderful flavor!
The kids and I liked these very much, in fact it was the most they had eaten for dinner in quite awhile. The hubby was not to impressed, but on that note he is hard to impress and is picky. I will make these again though. Also I left out the red bell pepper only b/c I dont usually have that on hand.
Made these for my husband (I don't eat seafood). I followed the authors suggestions under her *review* and minced the veggies all really fine. Also, she said to use less oil to fry them in which we did. Used fresh crab. Thanks! He LOVED them!
Excellent recipe! I cooked all the veggies with the dry spices first, and it was a smash hit! I added finely chopped celery, fresh dill, minced garlic, and smoked paprika and made my own garlic-dill tartar sauce!
UPDATE: MADE THESE AGAIN (AS CRAB CAKE SANDWICHES) AND WAS PLEASANTLY SURPRISED. THESE WERE MUCH BETTER THAN I REMEMBERED! :) I MADE FOUR CAKES (ONE EACH FOR MY HUSBAND, DAD AND MYSELF AND ONE FOR MY LUNCH THE NEXT DAY). WHAT I DID DIFFERENTLY WAS REFRIGERATING MY FORMED "CAKES" FOR A FEW HOURS (I MADE THESE LATER IN THE AFTERNOON, BEFORE VISITING MY MOM AT THE HOSPITAL). I THINK THIS MADE ALL THE DIFFERENCE. MY CRAB CAKES DID NOT FALL APART WHEN I FRIED THEM (IN ONLY 3/4 C. OIL - 1 C. IS ENTIRELY TOO MUCH). PERFECT! These were just "OK" for me. I like all of ingredients in these but found my crab cakes to be a touch too tangy for my liking (prolly because of the lemon juice / dijon mustard - one or the other would have been sufficient, IMHO). These were also not as flavorful as I had hoped and the crab mixture was really wet and difficult to work with. Having said this, I did form three large cakes because I was serving these sandwich-style and only feeding two adults. Perhaps if I'd formed smaller cakes as directed, the mushy factor wouldn't have been an issue for me. I still remain true to the TOH crab cake recipe that I've been using for years. Although very similar to this one, the ratios of ingredients produce a crab cake that is more to my liking. I do like the idea of coating each cake in breadcrumbs tho (my go-to recipe calls for flour instead). I might give these another whirl, but for what these cost to make, it won't be anytime soon. Thanks anyways, SLJ6! :-)
A HUGE thanks to Lori, wherever she may be, for sharing this fantastic recipe. It has all of the flavors I look for in a delicious crab cake. I appreciate the fact that it doesn't call for too much mayo, because that can really ruin a crab cake for me. I like to cook the bell peppers and garlic beforehand just to bring out a little more of the flavors, and we usually bake our crab cakes to avoid the extra fat from the oil. Turns out perfectly every time :)
Only slightly changed by substituting red bell pepper with green and of course the only thing wrong with the recipe is that the cake has too strong a bell pepper taste. So maybe I'll substitute red bell pepper for something else next time. And next time I'll double or triple the old bay seasoning. It's great. Another review suggested that 1 cup of canola was too much, but for a 12" pan it's perfect. REMEMBER: Use a spatula to flip them. I'm an amateur and used tongs.
These were excellent! The only changes i made were i only had green pepper so thats what i used and i used fresh jumbo lump crabmeat instead of canned. I made these 2 different ways. First, I made them as crab cakes. Then, I used the mixture to stuff flounder filets which i topped with additional Old Bay and fresh parsley then baked for 30 mins @ 350 then broiled for 10 mins. Perfect! Thanks Lori...I will be making these again.
This was wonderful, I had a problem with scooping the crab cakes out of the pan, to prevent it from breaking when drawing them out, use a flat metal spatula. This was very tasty, I used Tartar Sauce I from this site as the dip.
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2004
this was the first time i ever made crab cakes, they were very good. i did not use oil to fry them. i used butter. we had my in laws over and they really liked them too.
Wow, I've never made crab cakes before and these ones were delicious. I had canned crabmeat on hand and didn't know what to make. These were really easy to make and tasted great too! Thanks for the recipe it's definately a keeper.
My husband loves crab cakes and I was so excited to make these based upon this recipe's star rating. Make sure you read people's reviews because almost everyone made adjustments before making them which, to me, is basically creating your own recipe not following the one given. All my husband and I could taste was pepper (and they were chopped fine) and the crab flavor was totally lacking (which is probably because it was canned, but hey- wanted to give the real recipe a shot). Don't waste your time- we're still searching for the perfect crab cake.
I just made these about 15 minutes ago. Love them! Only thing I did different was saute the veggies with a few cloves of garlic! Used a litte bit of Evoo and regular oil. Perfect! Did not fry them so to speak just enough to give them that beautiful color and crispness. Used some Dijon mustard as a side. Thanks Lori!
I don't know what went wrong, but these didn't taste very good at all. I used Costco crab and just didn't like the taste of the cakes. My husband said they were pretty good, but I won't be making these again.
This was handsdown 5+ stars worthy. I never had a crab cake before, and i decided to try it out, and it was soooo good. Had wonderful texture and flavor. I used a yellow bell pepper instead of the green, and it was great, i think when i make them again i'll use yellow again or red. Man they were good, and the dijon mustard is definately the awesome secret ingredient that makes it a WOW crabcake. I loved it. Thanks so much Lori!!!
I made this exactly as stated and they were delicious!! The only thing I would change in the future, as a previous reviewer already stated, is that I would saute the veggies first to get them softer. I wasn't a fan of the "crunch" in these crab cakes but it's an easy fix. They are very zesty and tasty. I will make again with the softer veggies and update in the future!
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2004
TY Lori! I used fresh rock crab from my catch, again...several hours of shelling to get almost 2 lbs of meat. I use as little oil as possible to get the job done, hot pan, cook as fast as possible at high heat of course.I can't critique much cause tis my first time making cakes but I assure you of my admiration. oh..I added / marinated 1 tsp of habenero for 1 hr in the liquid preperation, do I have your approval Lori?!!!!
I made these for me and my husband. We weren't expecting anything great; I've tried several of these recipes over the past couple of years and they've all been so bad we ate something else for supper. So we were pleasantly surprised at how good these came out. I used a stalk of celery instead of the bell pepper since my husband doesn't like it. I think it would have been absolutley divine with the bell pepper - next time I might mince it very fine and sneak it in and see if he notices. Awesome recipe! Will definitely add it to my permanent, make frequently recipes! Thanks!
FINALLY FINALLY...why did i wait so long???...wonderful...i used dried parsley coz i didn't have fresh and a whole egg and i broiled them...well this is on our FAVE list...the dud was REALLY IMPRESSED...I LUV THEM!!! THANKS LORI!!!
Awesome. I've been meaning to try this recipe for months - glad I finally did. I used red pepper only since I didn't have any green - and sent everything through my food processor before adding the crab. Perfect crab cakes - I served them with Spicy Seafood Sauce from this site. Thanks SLJ6!
I've been trying various crab cake recipes for years, and this is IT! Everyone loved them! I used fresh crab meat instead of canned and added a bit more mayonnaise (perhaps because the crab was a bit lumpier) to bind them together. They came out perfect! I used a red pepper sauce from another crab cake recipe on Allerecipes.com and it worked perfectly with the peppers in the cakes.
I loved the combination of ingrediants. I think that I should have broiled the cakes instead of frying them. We rarely eat fried foods and I could really taste the oil. I will use this recipe again but I won't fry them.
First, the good: the flavor of this recipe is amazing! I love that it has so many veggies in it. I served this with a seafood dipping sauce from this site and some dirty rice, with a bit of Cajun seasoning added to both to give it a bit of a Creole flair. Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, except that I cut it in half, but still added one egg white. This was my first shot at a crab cake, so I wasn't sure what consistency I was going for, but my first one completely fell apart! I added another two teaspoons of mayonnaise and one more egg white to the remaining batter - I'll be cooking these up tomorrow, and I'm hoping I'll actually get a crab cake rather than just a pile of crab yumminess. I'll update as to the success of tomorrow's attempt.
Excellent crab cakes. I chopped the veggies fine and sauted in butter, otherwise I made exactly as written. I knew these would be good just by looking at the ingredients. Next time I'm adding some cayenne pepper!
Yum!!! Loved the flavor in these! I used fresh blue crab meat and I even made my own bread crumbs and grinded the mustard seeds for this. This is our go-to crab cakes recipe now! I served these with Garlic Aoili from this site! Thanks Lori!
My family loved them. They were very easy to make and I received no complaints whatsoever. I fried them up with some sweet plantains. I didn't eat any myself because I prefer more bready crabcakes where I don't taste the crabmeat as much. Next time I'll make a few of these with less crabmeat just for me.
Rating: 2 stars
12/29/2005
This recipe was not as great as I expected it to be. The crab cakes would not stay together in the pan. They also lacked flavor - very bland to me. I decided to use 2 egg whites instead of one because of a previous review. I also broiled them instead of frying because I could tell they would be too oily for my taste. I think the Phillips frozen crab cakes are better.
All I could taste was peppers and mustard and I DID follow the recipe to the T. I didn't have trouble with them holding together at all; however, I found them to be mushy and lacking in crab flavor. What can you expect from canned crabmeat. There's nothing like lump crab. Used Panko and they browned up nicely (in way too much oil). With all the great reviews, I was expecting something fantastic!
The flavor in these is awesome!! I really liked that there was some veggies in them. I did have a hard time flipping them without them breaking apart not sure what I could have done differently... will definitely try to make them again.
Oh my oh my OH MY!!! These are wonderful!!! I had seasoned bread crumbs, so that is what I used. I whipped together some garlic mayo to serve with these. I can not wait to make them again as is and also use the mixture to stuff fresh mushrooms and also to make stuffed flounder. I will be making this dish often. Thank you for a new favorite recipe!!!!
Made these crab cakes today and they were wonderful! I, too, used 16 oz. of fresh crab, the whole egg, and put Panko on the outside of the cakes instead of regular breadcrumbs. Also, I lightly sautéed the vegetables prior to mixing them with the other ingredients. I popped them into the freezer for 15 mins. before frying them in a little canola oil and they held up perfectly. My husband, who is very fussy, loved them and said these were definitely a "for company" recipe. I'll be making them as part of our Christmas Eve dinner. Thanks Lori for sharing this recipe.
Wow! I should have made more! I used red, orange and yellow sweet peppers (I don't like green) and also used panko-style bread crumbs. My only prob was that they fell apart when I went to flip them in the pan. I had even made smaller sized cakes. I think maybe my oil could've been a little hotter. I served these with lightly dressed mixed greens, garlic aioli and roasted red pepper coulis. These were a huge hit as an app at my Mardis Gras dinner party, but I will be making them more often than just special occasions! Yummy!
I made these exactly as the recipe directed. I could not get them to hold together to fry. The ingredients were to wet. They came apart in my oil. This was such a disapointment. Such a waste on good crab meat.
Awesome recipe!!!! It was my first time making crab cakes and they came out great. I changed up some things like saute veggies a little in olive oil with some fresh garlic and the key to keeping them together for cooking is chill them for at least an hour or two before cooking them.
These crabcakes were excellent, restaurant quality for sure. I used fresh lump crabmeat, I don't care for canned crabmeat, and really prefer a lumpy crabcake. I took one reviewer's suggestion and popped them in the freezer for 10-15 minutes before frying, which helped to hold them together. This is probably one of my favorite AR finds, thank you so much!!
The best crab cakes I've ever made. I followed the recipe to the end but thought the mix would not hold together so I added the leftover yolk plus about 3 tbl heavy cream. That worked well. I also didn't use all that oil. Yum!
I think I will be ending my 4 year search for a keeper crab cake recipe. These were the best homemade I've ever had. I made a few small changes - I sauteed the peppers and onion for a minute or 2 in a little bit of butter, I used a whole egg instead of just the white and I broiled them instead of frying. I drizzled about a tablespoon of melted butter over the tops the last 2 minutes of broiling for flavor. Yum.
