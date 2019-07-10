Lori's Famous Crab Cakes

UPDATE: MADE THESE AGAIN (AS CRAB CAKE SANDWICHES) AND WAS PLEASANTLY SURPRISED. THESE WERE MUCH BETTER THAN I REMEMBERED! :) I MADE FOUR CAKES (ONE EACH FOR MY HUSBAND, DAD AND MYSELF AND ONE FOR MY LUNCH THE NEXT DAY). WHAT I DID DIFFERENTLY WAS REFRIGERATING MY FORMED "CAKES" FOR A FEW HOURS (I MADE THESE LATER IN THE AFTERNOON, BEFORE VISITING MY MOM AT THE HOSPITAL). I THINK THIS MADE ALL THE DIFFERENCE. MY CRAB CAKES DID NOT FALL APART WHEN I FRIED THEM (IN ONLY 3/4 C. OIL - 1 C. IS ENTIRELY TOO MUCH). PERFECT! These were just "OK" for me. I like all of ingredients in these but found my crab cakes to be a touch too tangy for my liking (prolly because of the lemon juice / dijon mustard - one or the other would have been sufficient, IMHO). These were also not as flavorful as I had hoped and the crab mixture was really wet and difficult to work with. Having said this, I did form three large cakes because I was serving these sandwich-style and only feeding two adults. Perhaps if I'd formed smaller cakes as directed, the mushy factor wouldn't have been an issue for me. I still remain true to the TOH crab cake recipe that I've been using for years. Although very similar to this one, the ratios of ingredients produce a crab cake that is more to my liking. I do like the idea of coating each cake in breadcrumbs tho (my go-to recipe calls for flour instead). I might give these another whirl, but for what these cost to make, it won't be anytime soon. Thanks anyways, SLJ6! :-)