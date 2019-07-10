Lori's Famous Crab Cakes

These famous crab cakes are just the best. I make these often at home, and I make smaller appetizers for parties. They are always a hit. They are easy and delicious. I won't eat crab cakes out anymore! Serve with fresh squeezed lemon and tartar sauce!

Recipe by SLJ6

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, toss together dry bread crumbs, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, green onions, and parsley. Mix in egg white, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. Season with Old Bay seasoning, dry mustard, and onion powder. Fold crabmeat into mixture. Form into 6 large cakes. Coat in remaining bread crumbs.

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet. Fry cakes 5 minutes on each side, or until evenly brown. Drain on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 76.5mg; sodium 508mg. Full Nutrition
