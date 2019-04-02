Bacon and Chicken Foil Packets

83 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 23
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Outdoor cooking without the mess! Chicken breasts topped with peppered bacon are sealed together with potatoes, carrots, and onions in individual foil packets. Perfect for the grill, or even right on the campfire coals.

By DEESOSA

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until evenly brown. Drain, chop coarsely, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • On 4 large squares of heavy duty aluminum foil, evenly distribute the potatoes, carrots, and onion. Arrange the chicken breasts over the vegetables, and sprinkle with the chopped bacon. Top each with 2 tablespoons butter, and season with garlic salt. Fold the foil over the ingredients, and tightly seal.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Place foil packets on the grill, and cook for 20 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
685 calories; protein 42.6g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 41.7g; cholesterol 169.1mg; sodium 1167.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022