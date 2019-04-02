Bacon and Chicken Foil Packets

I made this exactly as the recipe stated, except that I cooked it approx 5 minutes longer because we're at a higher altitude. Cooked this on the gas grill and kept the temp at approx 400-425. My super-picky DH loved this, and asked me not to change anything the next time I made it (I have a tendency to experiment). Next time though, for my packet I'll season the chicken with some Lawry's seasoned salt, and will go with with regular bacon rather than the peppered. Hubby will still get the peppered. Sidenote on the bacon... I didn't fry it until crispy... just cooked it for a few minutes on each side so it was still limp. I think that the bacon further cooking in the packet gave it a LOT of flavor that you might not otherwise get if you pre-cooked the bacon to a crispy state. I may try this using a mix of thighs and breasts down the road, and will probably also toss in a few mushrooms. Fantastic recipe-- will go into my regular rotation for sure.Thanks!