Kickin' Collard Greens
If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.
If you like greens, you're gonna LOVE this recipe! The only change I made was to add more bacon... only 3 slices of bacon??? Are you kidding me??? I think I at least doubled that!!! I let mine simmer for nearly an hour and they came out perfect! This recipe works just as well with turnip greens or mustard greens too. Whatever is fresh at your grocery that day will do just fine. I could seriously eat these once or twice a week and not get tired of it... Soooo Good!!Read More
This was just ok for me, I am from North Carolina, and my roots are from Eastern N.C. So maybe that's why this was just ok for me. I am use to (country ham hocks not to be confused with smoked ham hocks) there is a difference. We boil our greens with the country hocks and fried meat grease, such as fat back ect ect. I had never had greens with onions, garlic and olive oil before. And while I love all the ingredients and it smelled really great while cooking. With collards this was just not for me.Read More
Outstanding!- very flavorful! (Very peppery though... I'll cut some out the next time). For all ya'll who have referred to the soupy nature of the cooked greens... that's the "pot likker", the liquid that remains after you cook your seasoned greens! Many Southerners prize this flavorful watery liquid, and reserve it to dunk their cornbread in. It is messy but common thing to do after making collard or turnip greens. There are various ways you can do this: Some folks serve the greens somewhat soupy. But we like our greens strained, and on the same plate as our blackeyed peas and ham. So before we serve greens, we ladle some of the pot likker off the collards and put a little in a small bowl next to each plate for dunking. Then we use a slotted spoon to strain and remove the collards to a serving bowl. A different thing some people do is to ladle the pot likker, often with a splash of Hot Sauce, onto their cornbread... but I think that makes it too soggy.
I'm from the South and these are THE BEST collards. I've impressed both of my Southern grandmothers with this recipe and have even impressed a few Yankees :-). The only change I would make is to cook the collards a bit longer. I sometimes will start them on the stove, then move them to the crock pot for several hours. To me, the longer collards cook - the better.
No sense in hiding it: I'm really impressed with myself right now. I want to give me a pat on the back. But most of all, I want to go in there and eat that whole pot of collard greens I just made. All thanks to this recipe! Somehow, born and raised in Georgia....this is my first time making collard greens. Didn't like them for a long time, but I'm coming around now. And WOW are these good. In addition to upping the (reduced sodium) bacon to 8 strips, I added a little more salt, a heaping tablespoon of brown sugar, and probably two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar per reviews. That totally pushed these over the edge for me. I could hardly give them the 45 minute minimum to simmer....once I did a taste test, it was all over. In summary: MAKE. THESE. COLLARD GREENS.
This is the best! I did add a little brown sugar like the other cook,also use a 1/2 tsp. of frank hot sauce. I also add water for the broth was strong. Next time will use half the amount of broth and water for the rest of the amount
I just cooked these greens with black eyed peas, cornbread and pork chops. We're in the South and my husband has eaten ALOT of collards. He's over there raving right now. Luckily we bought enough that I can make it tomorrow night too. I think he's about to finish them off....I followed the recipe to a "T". Wonderful; Thank you!
this is a standard southern way of making collards. for those who don't know (if u get them fresh) take the stems out, stack the collards on top of each other, then roll them, then cut. for sure, more bacon and brown sugar is needed.
Excellent. Just the right balance of flavors. The only variations I made were more bacon and onions, and a dash of apple cider vinegar. I don't think I'll ever prepare these any other way. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe works for kale also. DOUBLE the bacon you won't regret it. Adding 2 teas. cider vinegar and 2 Tbls. brown sugar removes the bitterness that is in greens. I also cook for about 1 1/2 hrs. or until the greens are tender. If you are looking for a "healthy" way to cook greens look elsewhere and don't comment on this recipe. It is about taste.
Yes yes yesssss. Used 3 pounds collards, 3/4 pound of bacon, 6 cups broth, 2 onions, lots of garlic. No oil. Browned the bacon, kept the grease, cooked the onions and garlic in the grease and then proceeded as per the recipe. T of granulated brown sugar and splash of apple cider vinegar as per previous reviewers. Simmered them for 3-4 hours. HOLY COW these are GOOD.
I thought my collard greens were good until I made these. I use this recipe.
The best collard greens ever! (sorry grandma). I could never figure out how to get my collards to taste like my grandmother's so I decided to look for something else. Stumbled across this recipe, cooked it exactly as directed (except I added lots of bacon). I let it slow cooked all day in a crock pot and it was the best. I made it for my aunt's b-day cookout party and they loved it! There was none left over! Thank you thank you thank you ken so much!
We loved this dish, however with a few minor additions. We took the advice of some of the reviewers and added a few key ingredients. This is what we did: Being Southern, collard greens and bacon are a match made in heaven. It is a must to have enough bacon grease to fry the collards, and give it an amazing taste. Many would use ham hocks for the base, but substituting bacon to get that flavor, we added extra bacon, to the tone of 10 slices. So if you're on a health kick, this isn't necessarily healthy. We skipped the olive oil, and cooked with the bacon grease. We cooked the bacon, partially, took it out, added the onion to the grease, and cooked until soft, but you can caramelize if you would like, then we added the garlic and cooked until fragrant. Next, we added the chopped collards, and cooked until well wilted, added the bacon back, added the chicken broth, salt, pepper, and substituted hot sauce "Tabasco Sauce" in place of the red pepper flakes. This adds a little vinegar without giving it a vinegary flavor. On a side note, the recipe does not call for vinegar, we were confused by all the bad reviews that said it did! We cooked for a good hour, and then felt it needed a little something, so we added 2 TBSP of brown sugar, and this was perfect. We cooked for an additional hour, to soften the collards, because this is a must. These are absolutely delicious, and will definitely be a staple in the household. PS: Be sure to WASH your collards! E Coli is very dangerous!
I love to cook and had a huge family function coming up where my new fiance family was coming over to meet mine. His side is white, mine mixed. I wanted them to try this as it is my favorite. I tripled the recipe. THEY LOVED IT. Some have never had greens ever. Now at every get together they still talk about this. Thank you so much for putting this on here. I thought I would have some leftovers, but his family took some home. I enjoyed making these before but this added a whole new kick to them. everything blended together nicely.
Tons of flavor! Used a mixture of collards and other greens. Omitted the red pepper flakes and olive oil (used only bacon grease). So easy and so good!
Fry greens in bacon fat - Check. Careful with the salt because it's easy to overdo it - Check. A spoonful of brown sugar to counteract the bitterness and a shot of cider vinegar for twang - Check. Check. Now add a splash of that wonderful Chinese hot sauce you see at the market (no me gustan RPF) and you turn a vegetable most people would run from into a dish worth writing home about. Thanks for the wonderful recipe and helpful comments.
Kickin' is right! These greens are great! I've made them twice in two weeks and my family loves them. For anyone that is nervous about making greens this recipe is for you, it's definitely very easy and VERY tasty! I follow the recipe to a tee except for the spices. I add seasoned salt instead of regular salt, cajun seasoning instead of red pepper flakes and I also added a little sugar to offset the natural bitterness of the collards. I buy the already washed and cut greens from the grocery store to eliminate some of the work, but they come in 2 pound bags so if you're going to go this route you'll have to double the recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE, YOU WON"T BE DISAPPOINTED!
While I've never put garlic in my collards and DO add some vinegar..............this is the way I cook them. UPDATE: try cooking them for 10 minutes at full pressure in your pressure cooker. Tried this recently when I didn't have 45 minutes to cook them. Hubby said: "best yet". If you'll remove that barky center part of the stem they'll cook up more tender.
These were very good but I found that 3 cups of broth was a bit much for the pound of greens and made them a little soupy, requiring some draining. I also took the advice of others and added some brown sugar to take away the bitterness and added a splash of cider vinegar.
WONDERFUL balance. Hint: a great way to 'tenderize' greens is to pop them into the freezer. Once frozen, they are very easy to chop and cook up more quickly
Let me start by saying this is the first time I've ever cooked collards... I pretty much stuck with the recipe, but used approximately 8 oz of chopped salt pork instead of the bacon, and added about 2 Tbsps of apple cider vinegar. Once the chicken broth and seasonings were added, I transferred everything to a crock pot to simmer for 6 hours. The result was fantastic - the greens were flavorful and tender. This will be my go-to recipe from now on, and I will no longer be hesitant to cook greens!
Excellent recipe. I also added the brown sugar and cider vinegar as recommended. For those of you who don't have chicken stock on hand, are vegetarians, or prefer not to use the red pepper flakes for children, here's a couple of tips. Save the ends as you are cooking other meals from your carrots, onions, and celery. Wash them, pat them dry and put them in a freezer bag. You can add more as you are cooking throughout the week. I use 1 qt. bags, and when one is full I start a new one. Then, add them to water (5-8 qt. pot), bring to a boil, and simmer for about an hour. Strain out the ends, and toss those. You will always have *free* homemade veggie stock on hand! For the heat... When you make your stock, add 3-5 whole, dried red chile peppers, and strain those out with the veggie ends. It will give it a slight *kick*, without the actual flakes in there that may be too hot for children if they bite them. My very picky daughter loves it this way and it's not too hot for her. Great for anytime stock is called for. Just don't add any more heat (peppers), and plan to add salt to taste, as the broth is homemade.
this is an excellent recipe. when frost has fallen on the collard plants several times (especially big frosts) they will be tender. cook these too long and you won't have to chew them. if frost has not fallen, put them in freezer just till frozen, then cook.
Fabulous!!! This reminds me of home! Based on the recommendations of others, I add a ham hock and cook in the broth for 30 minutes first ( I just used a crock pot on high to heat broth and hock while prepping everything) I also added 1T brown sugar, a few pickled jalapenos. I cook onions, garlic, then greens in pan until greens are nice and wilted and then throw it all in the crock pot on high for around 4 hours. The length of time is up to you, I usually try it to see if it's good. I think the longer it cooks the better!
I'm not a big collard green person, but I must say these recipes are something I will be trying. Thanks allrecipes!!!!
never made Collard Greens before in my life, but I liked them. I made these for the first time and they were a hit! Even my child asked for seconds and has requested them on other occasion's. and of course I won't say no to that request! I did use brown sugar...
I really liked this recipe. I am a newly wed and am just now starting to cook "real" food. So this was my first time making them. People really really liked it... I like bacon so used the bacon grease and about 8-10 pieces of bacon. Made 2 pots. One for my house and another for Easter dinner. I did add apple cider vinegar. Husband ate so many bowls... YUMMY
This recipe is ok but it's missing a few things for my taste. Chicken stock? I like to make my own pork stock if I have time. First you gotta have ham hocks! Some recipes say boil them for 30 minutes and thats ok if you want to use the meat. I like to boil my for over 8 hours to make a stock breaking down the collagen so you get all that amazing pork flavor. Start with 3 qts of water, 1 1/2 lbs of ham hocks, salt & pepper to taste, bring to a boil and then simmer. You will have to add water from time to time but in the end it makes for better greens. This recipe contains no sugar or vinegar for that bite. Some people use brown sugar I prefer to use orange juice you get the sugar plus a little acid which most food needs. I add some white vinegar (also acid) and my favorite hot sauce for kick. Greens need to cook for at least 2 hours so they are nice and super tender. Not to knock this recipe it is a good, simple base recipe but for traditional "southern" collards don't forget the hocks, a little sugar and vinegar!
I tried this version of "greens" for New Years Day and they were wonderful. They freeze well also.
After seeing an article which claims collard greens can reduce cholesterol 13% more than prescription drugs, have been wanting to try cooking some. Of course, with the bacon used for seasoning, not sure how much good remains but these are really great - the additions of some of the reviewers are necessary to make it so. No olive oil - with all the wonderful bacon drippings (used 6 slices), why? Sauteed the onion and added the garlic in the drippings before adding the bacon back in. Used water and a cube of chicken bouillon in place of broth, as that was on hand. Did not add salt, as there is plenty in the bouillon. Did add about a tablespoon of sugar (mix of white and brown). Cooked all afternoon on low heat, barely simmering. Yummmeee! Thanks for sharing.
I'm not normally a fan of collard greens, but I loved this recipe and really easy to make. I made it last night for a group of people, one from Louisiana who grew up on collards - and loved this version! Another friend would never eat collards, and she too loved these!
I've been making greens for years but something was missing. I defaulted to canned brand "Glory Mixed Greens" as they were pretty good (for canned) and quick. Then I found this recipe, tried it, loved it and made it again within a week. Easy, fairly quick (cooking time is somewhat lengthy) and tasty. Same flavors or at least pretty darn close to the canned but can't beat these fresh collards. The only change was I cooked them for about 1 1/4 hrs. Second time I made them I added a can of cannelloni beans. Pass the Red Rice and cornbread!
Amazing! These were the best greens I ever made. I did add about 1/4 tspn. cayenne pepper and 3 tbspns of apple cider vinegar. Gave it the perfect acidity. All of my guests loved it and even drank the juice at the bottom. I know!
Doubled the bacon and let it simmer on low all day long and it was devoured! Definite keeper! Thank you ;)
Very good Collard green recipe! I used low salt broth and reduced salt bacon. I also used 5 slices of bacon instead of 2. Served with cornbread!
Oh, these were really good. I used twice as much bacon called for and did not need the full amount of broth. I probably only used about a cup, and there was plenty of pot liquor at the end. My family is big on "greens" and these did not disappoint. I'm from the south, so these were right up my ally. Great recipe.
I'm a yankee but I love southern cooking and everytime I visit my kids(MS and FL) I try new foods and I absolutly love the collard greens. I was thrilled to find the recipe and they taste like they do down south! excellent!! I might add more than a pinch of red pepper next time
This was excellent, I never made collard greens before and I took advice of the other reviewers and added brown sugar and a dash of apple cider vinegar.
This recipe works for this Yankee in North Carolina!
I add a capful of cider ving. and also a few pinches of brown sugar. In addition to the red pepper flakes I usually add some hot sauce (especially if I am making the dish sans bacon, which I do for my vegetarian friends)
This is the bomb! I make as written except for tons more bacon and I cook way longer. I've used frozen but didn't care for them, fresh is the way to go, it's worth the extra time for prep. Thank you for the awesome recipe.
Mine turned out extremely bitter, so I had to add at least 1/4 cup sugar. I also cooked them for over 2 hours. They finally turned out good.
I grew up in the south and ate my fair share of collard greens and these are the best I've ever had. The recipe was easy to follow and the results were awesome. I changed peoples minds about eating greens.
I have NEVER made greens before in my life... but I needed to bring them to a family dinner. There were NO leftovers... and my mother-in-law said they were better than her Momma's! Amazing flavor!
This recipe is fantastic. Just cooked them for dinner (along with some corn bread and sweet potato casserole) and my husband, a self-proclaimed "southern food critic" loved them and wants me to make them again tomorrow. Per the suggestions of others I used 6 slices of bacon (brown sugar cured) and also added about a tablespoon of brown sugar and bit more red pepper flakes as we like a little kick. I used 1 can of chicken broth as that is what I had but it seemed just right for us. Also, I did not cook the greens for 45 mins after adding the broth, probably only about 15 to 20, just til they reached the consistency that we like, which is tender but definetly not mushy. Great flavor and simple to prepare.
First time I have had collard greens and this recipe was great.
YUMMY! This was my first attempt at making greens and it was a success. I did make a few substitutions using the fresh mixed greens bag from Trader Joe's (mustard, collard, and turnip greens) beef bacon, vegetable broth (rather than chicken broth), and a little more than a pinch of red pepper flakes. They were spicy but not overbearing. They were not too salty either. My kids loved them. This recipe is a keeper!
Delicious! This is my first time cooking with collard greens; I didn't realize they took so long to cook down, and the longer they cook, the more they melt in your mouth. Mmmmm. I made this vegetarian by omitting the bacon and adding some liquid smoke to the onions. I also used veg broth instead of chicken. I added a pinch of brown sugar and a bit of apple cider vinegar, as suggested by other reviewers. I used Cholulua hot sauce instead of pepper flakes and I also added some dried minced onions. Thanks for the great recipe, I WILL be making this again!!
Delicious greens! I just started cooking greens this year and can't believe I never tried them before. I did double the bacon as others recommended, but I thought it was actually too much. I think the original recipe would have been better, so I think I'll stick with it from now on, although I did use the bacon drippings for cooking instead of the olive oil.
i accidentally got mustard greens instead of collard greens, but it was really good.
Mmmmmm. Love these. The only thing I do different, is add seasoning salt, hot sauce, and apple cider vinegar. That's just what I prefer, though. Also, the more bacon, the better...believe me on this one! Thanks for posting....this is one of those recipes that makes me look good...thanks for all the brownie points! Lol.
I've never made collard greens before but thought I would give it a try after having them at a wonderful local restaurant. Took previous readers' advice by upping the slices of bacon a little, adding a "splash" of cider vinegar, adding a tablespoon of brown sugar and simmering for a couple of hours. My 15 year old son gobbled them up as did my husband who never had collard greens before. Great / easy recipe!
Just awesome!
I followed the recipe just as it read. I've never made collard greens before. The recipe does not tell how to cut the greens. I took the stems off all the way up the leaves. This was a very time consuming recipe and not worth the time. I should have listened to the reviews about the salt. They were very salty. We did not like this recipe at all. It went in the garbage disposal.
Being from the north, I had no idea what to even *do* with collard greens. I used this recipe and found out that not only are they easy to prepare, I like collard greens! This was a great recipe - I used turkey bacon chopped up and cooking spray instead of the olive oil to lessen the calories, but it was still delicious. I'm now a collard green fan!
This was a great recipe for delicious collard greens I bought from a local farmer. I used low sodium chicken broth and added water to help with the sodium, and I doubled the garlic and used turkey bacon to make it a little healthier. I prefer my collard greens a little spicier, so I added quite a bit more red pepper flakes and some hot sauce. Yum! Thanks for this delicious recipe.
I have made in the past Greens for my Southern husband. They were horrible!!! This is a terrific recipe and the Greens were so delicious that the following week we went to the Farmers Market and got more Greens for me to cook. The only change that I did make was I used far more bacon, a 12oz package to be exact, I also adding 1 tbsp of Brown Sugar that I incorporated from another recipe that I had looked over and the last change I made was adding 1/4 C of Apple cider vinegar. The Brown Sugar sounded a bit strange, but it really made a difference to the fresh Kale I used. Great recipe.
Wow!! I thought nothing could beat the recipe I had been using (a traditional one involving making a "pot liquor" with ham hocks and chicken broth that has to cook a couple hours before even adding the greens...then after adding the greens it would take forever to get them soft....PLUS there's all that fat from the ham hocks....not healthy!). So anyway back to this recipe! Like others, I added MORE BACON (I used about 6 or 7 slices)...all I had was red onion which was fine. A few minor changes: reduced salt to 1/4 tsp (for chicken broth I use "Better Than Bouillon" which is already salty enough), reduced pepper to 1/2 tsp, added 1/2 tsp sugar, added 2 TBS cider vinegar, and added an undrained can of mild Rotel (so I omitted the red pepper flakes too b/c Rotel has a little kick already). I think the step of sautéing the greens first is pure genius! I sautéed mine for about 20 minutes though, so they were nice and wilted! I also simmered them longer than suggested (probably about 2 hours). Yummy yummy yummy!!!!!
Excellent! This was my first attempt at making collards grees and it turned out so well. I would just recommend letting it cook longer. It heats up wonderfully the next day for leftovers.
Excellent recipe! I added 1 Tbs real, unsalted butter at the end of cooking to make it smoother.
This was the first time I ever made collard greens and it came out great! The only change I will make is using less salt. After adding the amount indicated plus the chicken broth and bacon, it was a little too salty for my taste, but otherwise it was wonderful. We used cornbread to sop up the juice, it was delicious!
We'd never had collards before. Based on the reviews, I decided to try this recipe when I found them on sale at the grocery store. Both my husband and I really enjoyed them! I used real bacon bits instead of sliced bacon since that's what I had on hand. My husband, who avoids anything green, went for seconds!
These were tasty, but like so many other recipes for collards, too salty. I'd suggest trying it with water instead of broth, because you just can't leave out the bacon.
My daughter and I loved this recipe! We are not Southern, although we live in NC now... I have seen "greens" at many restaurants but never had the guts to eat them. I joined a farm CSA and got a while pile of collard greens, so it was now or never to cook them. This recipe seemed easiest and I had everything in the house for it. Awesome. Made as is except I chopped my bacon before frying it and just threw in the onions with it. To everyone saying they are not healthy... it's 3 (!) pieces of bacon divided among a whole family's worth of greens. Not too terrible.
These are wonderful!
This recipe inspired me to grow my own collards!!! My kids, hubby, and some very good friends love this recipe. I do add more bacon and a lot more pepper flakes. If I'm out of chicken broth, I use beef broth. So yummy, especially with my own home-grown collards. They are really easy to grow! Thank you for sharing all the reviews. I don't add sugar or vinegar and they are scrumptious!
This is my 2nd review. Been making this this since 2011 & I THINK I figured out why people are saying its too soupy. My opinion is you need to use 2 lbs. of greens because a lot of the weight is lost when the stalks & veins are removed. Make sense? It does to me. This recipe is so good I've never tried a different one for collard greens.
I'm a Southern girl, born and raised on southern cuisine. They ARE good but they are NOT your grandma's greens. =) These are a variation from the more traditional Southern collard greens. I tend to put a spin on the more traditional recipes over the holidays so that every meal is not the same. This recipe is perfect for adding that "twist."
I'm rating this higher than I would if I was just rating on taste. I think this is a great way to prepare greens- but if you don't like greens in the first place don't expect a miracle like I did! I liked them OK, my green-hating BF did not. Not a big surprise. Thanks for getting me to try something new though! :)
OMG this was fantastic!!! The three cups of chicken broth didn't simmer away, so next time, I'll only add two. Nixed the oil and just sprinkled on salt and pepper. Yum yum yum! This was my first time eating and cooking collards!
Way too much pepper for me. I did add a splash of apple cider vinegar & 1 tbs of brown sugar. Added another tsp to make it edible bc didn't want to throw out whole batch. I've been looking for collard green recipe: love them when made elsewhere. So dissappointed. I see others triple bacon. Maybe the extra bacon grease masks pepper. I'd also completely destem them in future
Great recipe. This has become one of my favorites. Not the traditional SC collard recipe but it is certainly good.
this is a good recipe. I think it needs to cook longer, the greens were still pretty crisp after the prescribed time. I added a little vinegar and hotsauce.
Really good and easy to make. I let it simmer uncovered though so that some of the excess liquid would evaporate and so the vegetables wouldn't be so soupy.
Excellent and easy. I drained mine before serving. Also added lotos of garlic. Mmmmmm....
I was not at all impressed with this recipe.
Very good! I transfer mine after the 45 min to the slow cooker on low for an additional couple hours. This softens them up and soakes up all the flavor. YUM!!
Best tasting greens I have ever eaten! Wonderful flavor!
The name says it all! These were awesome. I altered a little by adding a tbsp brown sugar and vinegar and I also tripled the bacon. This will now become a staple veggie in my household.
Very tasty with Parmesan Crusted Catfish and Macaroni and Cheese! I hate to disappoint my fellow Southerners but I left out the bacon, cut back on the salt, and only cooked them for 30 minutes rather than 45. (I'm not a true Southerner, in case you can't tell.)
No kick to these collards. Followed the recipe exactly. I love collards and this is my second recipe to try making them at home. It is too plain for me. Edible but if your looking for collards with a kick...this is not it. Edit- I tried it again using twice as much pepper flakes (1 teaspoon), cooked the onions till almost carmelized and added a tablespoon of white distilled vinegar with the chicken stock- better. I pair it up with blackened catfish; together they fit the bill.
I have a love/hate relationship with collard greens! I love them when they are made by my neighbor and have always dislike them when I cooked them. This recipe made me happy, the whole family enjoyed them! I saw some reviews complaining of them being 'way too vinegary' but there is no vinegar in the recipe! I do agree that 3 cups of broth is about a cup too much. Just keep an eye on them and add more if needed. I cooked mine a full hour and they were tender.
Very good & tasty! The only thing I did different was chop up the bacon before cookinig... that way you don't have a mess afterwards crumbling it.
it was alright, didnt have too many takers at the party....they said it was missing something
My first attempt at greens. My daughter is the greens maker and does a fantastic job, but I thought I would try my hand at it with this recipe and I was not disappointed. The only thing I did differently was I used a slow cooker and cooked them all night on low, otherwise I followed the recipe and was thrilled at how great they turned out. Thanks for an awesome recipe!!
Positively delicious and better than any greens I've had in any of my favorite restaurants!
I'd never eaten or cooked collard greens and was hesitant to do so! This recipe made those collards so unbelievably delicious I took it the produce manager at my super market so he could share it with his customers! The whole family loved it!
This was delicious and easy, and I will definitely try it again. The only thing I would change is the amount of salt. This recipe was incredibly salty. If you try this recipe, save the salt for the very end and add just to taste.
Greens are a favorite at our house. If we have a ham for Sunday dinner, I use left over ham bits instead of bacon for this and I let them simmer for 1 hour on low heat. I also add 2 tablespoons brown sugar to the chicken stock before I add the collards. If you can not find all collards or mustards, I simple mix what I can find and it works out great. As my hubby says"Yum-O"
added more bacon but fantastic
Awesome recipe! I am not a good cook at all and this recipe came out GREAT! I did not have any chicken broth so I used water, more bacon, and salt to taste. I also added vinegar which really brought out the flavor. Throw in some neckbones and Mmmm...Mmmm...Mmm! :)
I prepared Collard Greens tonight for our supper using this recipe and it was over the top! The flavors that came together were awesome! My 53 y/0 hubby had never even tried them and fell in love. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good. Not much you can do wrong with greens, but the addition of broth & spices makes this recipe pop. I've always found the suggested simmer time to be a bit short. 1-2 hours is not overdoing it - reduce the liqued and you get a more intense flavour - better for dipping cornbread, and a little sugar doesn't hurt.
This was a good recipe, but I made a few tweaks. For one, I skipped the oil and sauteed the onion and garlic in bacon grease. While that was cooking, I boiled the chicken broth with a smoked ham hock and later added the rest of the ingredients. I think the ham hock provides a lot more traditional flavor than bacon. I also added a pinch of brown sugar and a splash of apple cider vinegar like other posters suggested.
Delicious! I am a Southerner and these are some good greens! I will be using this recipe again. I followed the original recipe, except I didn't use olive oil or red pepper flakes. Yummy! Even my 5 year old and 1 year old loved them!!
These are the best collards -EVER!!! I make a large batch just so I can eat them all week!! Everybody who has tried these LOVES them!! Thank you for this recipe, one of my absolute favs!!!
Thanks for sharing this recipe. This is my first review, my husband and I do not eat collards but because we had grown some to share with other I decided to cook some as well and I am happy to say they were the best I have ever had. I did not change anything and I can say that I love collards.
Great recipe. Especially good for first time collard green coookers. A good foundation recipe to alter and play with if your more comfortable with cooking collards.