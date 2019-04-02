Kickin' Collard Greens

If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add bacon, and cook until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, crumble and return to the pan. Add onion, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook until just fragrant. Add collard greens, and fry until they start to wilt.

  • Pour in chicken broth, and season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until greens are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 1000.8mg. Full Nutrition
