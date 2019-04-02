Kickin' Collard Greens

We loved this dish, however with a few minor additions. We took the advice of some of the reviewers and added a few key ingredients. This is what we did: Being Southern, collard greens and bacon are a match made in heaven. It is a must to have enough bacon grease to fry the collards, and give it an amazing taste. Many would use ham hocks for the base, but substituting bacon to get that flavor, we added extra bacon, to the tone of 10 slices. So if you're on a health kick, this isn't necessarily healthy. We skipped the olive oil, and cooked with the bacon grease. We cooked the bacon, partially, took it out, added the onion to the grease, and cooked until soft, but you can caramelize if you would like, then we added the garlic and cooked until fragrant. Next, we added the chopped collards, and cooked until well wilted, added the bacon back, added the chicken broth, salt, pepper, and substituted hot sauce "Tabasco Sauce" in place of the red pepper flakes. This adds a little vinegar without giving it a vinegary flavor. On a side note, the recipe does not call for vinegar, we were confused by all the bad reviews that said it did! We cooked for a good hour, and then felt it needed a little something, so we added 2 TBSP of brown sugar, and this was perfect. We cooked for an additional hour, to soften the collards, because this is a must. These are absolutely delicious, and will definitely be a staple in the household. PS: Be sure to WASH your collards! E Coli is very dangerous!