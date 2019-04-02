I served this recipe to a group of Turks and Bulgarians. I didn't tell them what I was making and I am American, so when one of them took a bite and said "Oh my god! You made Mmusaka!" I could not have been more pleased. One lady didn't even believe it was my first time making it. The thing is that I ended up adding about three times the amount of paprika and twice the cumin and cayenne pepper in order to make it come out with what I consider enough flavor. But then, I (and most Bulgarians and Turks) like strong flavor. Next time I will also add about three times the Chubritsa (summer savory) which I found at a mediterranean grocery store, because I could not taste it at all in the dish. I boiled the potatoes for about 15 minutes before cooling them in cold water, then peeled and cubed them. I used about 12 ounces of plain homemade tomato sauce. I drained the meat after cooking and found the amount of olive oil called for in the recipe to be way too much; 2 tablespoons is plenty for browning the beef. I also added a little less water to the mix prior to baking. Even though I had to modify the ingredients significantly, I am going to give this recipe 4/5 stars because my Turkish boyfriend is still bragging to all his friends about my cooking because of it:-) One more note: the Turkish version of this recipe definitely calls for eggplant, which can be bought sliced and canned from wherever you buy the chubritsa. Thanks for sharing this recipe Lisa!