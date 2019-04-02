Musaka

59 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 20
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

I learned this from my Bulgarian mother in law though it's probably Turkish in origin. The recipe calls for 'chubritsa', a Bulgarian herb that can be difficult to find in the states, so basil can be substituted in its place.

By Lisa

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook ground beef until evenly brown. Season with paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir in potatoes, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, and summer savory. Add enough water to just barely cover. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes.

  • Pour meat mixture into 9x13 inch baking dish, and spread evenly. In a small bowl, mix together the egg and yogurt; pour, and spread evenly over meat mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until top is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
728 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 49.4g; cholesterol 145.4mg; sodium 961.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022