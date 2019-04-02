Egg Foo Yung with Mushroom Sauce
These egg and bean sprout pancakes are cooked in peanut oil, and bathed in mushroom sauce.
This dish was exceptional! I followed the recipe exactly and found it easy to make and the mushroom sauce on top of the 'pancakes' was a perfect accompanyment. Served it up with Chinese Chicken Salad III. Will do it againRead More
This was good! I agree the mushroom sauce was a tad salty and I think I would of liked it thickened with flour instead of corn starch better: to add a little more flavor and probably help with the saltiness. I doubled the pancake part of the recipe, and added bits of pork to half of the recipe. Great way to use up a small amout of leftover meat! This was very quick and easy... unlike the sides I served. So I made the pancakes up and covered with foil and place in a 225 degree oven, while I made a veggie stir-fry and fried rice to go with. I can't always go to my favorite oriental restaurant when I am craving Egg Foo Yung, and this was a good substitute. Thank you, so much, for sharing!Read More
I'm rating the Egg Foo Yung patties because I did my sauce differently. In addition to the other veggies, I also added spinach and they were incredible. So the sauce would taste like what I'm used to from our local restaurant, I added some of the canola oil I used to cook the omelets to the pan and made a roux. I then added chicken broth, soy sauce, Gravy Master and seasonings. The result was a nice rich gravy that helped make this dish even more amazing than it already is. Thanks a bunch Dakota!
Excellent and so simple! One of my favorite Chinese dishes. My mother made this for us when we were kids. Her's was good, but this one's better. Next time, I'll add diced Chinese red pork, chicken or shrimp. Definately a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
I love Egg Foo Young! I like this recipe a lot but I didn't go completely by the book either... I added a couple pinches of salt to my eggs as well as mixed a few drops of sesame oil. And being extra lazy... I just cut up the mushrooms up really tiny and mixed it into the eggs also. So for the sauce... I just left it plain and added a additional ingredient which was a few pinches of sugar to it so it gave it a nice carmelized taste. Then added the diced green onions as well as some toasted sesame seeds on top as garnish. Yum :9 People were saying they weren't sure how to make it into a thick pancake. The trick is to make a large / thin egg layer... fold the edges so it's shaped sorta like a octagon. Now you have a nice round and "thick" little egg pancake. Great for fitting it on top of a nice little mound of rice in a bowl.
We really enjoyed this dish. The egg pancakes were very good, and the mushroom sauce would have been fantastic had it not been so salty. I think next time I will use 1/2 soy sauce and 1/2 water. I didn't have fresh mushrooms so I used canned straw mushrooms (the kind with black caps) and 4 dried shiitake mushrooms (after soaking in water). What wonderful flavor!
Never had this before. Boyfriend said his mom used to make it. Looked it up, found this recipe with mushrooms, I love mushrooms, recipe looked pretty easy. Followed recipe, had to use canned bean sprouts and canned mushrooms but it still turned out great. Served it with Ham Fried Rice. Pancakes were not hard to make. And the sauce was tasty.
I think the dish was good but I did not have peanut oil and used vegetable oil instead. The mushroom sauce was very good and easy to prepare.
Tasty, but wish the egg mix would puff up thicker like at our favorite Chinese restaurant. How do they do that?
I had a crazy craving for Egg Foo Yung, just like I used to eat as a kid at my favorite Chinese food spot. I made a few changes to this recipe based on what I had on hand...no bean sprouts, but instead I added some diced zucchini and carrots, a little shallot, and some chinese sausage. I cooked it all just a little bit in some peanut oil, drained it on a paper towel, and then added it to the egg mixture as directed. The sauce was PERFECT just as it was. This satisfied my craving...but with this recipe in my stash, I'm sure it will be back sooner than later! Thank you!
Great recipe, and very,very fast and simple. I added additional spices to both the egg mixture and mushroom sauce (garlic, five-spice seasoning), but other than that, the recipe is great as is, and everyone loved it and thought it tasted just like it does at a chinese restuarant.
This recipe was was very tasty. I used anegg substitute and it worked well. I also used a non stick spray to cut fat and calories. I will make again.
These were pretty good; I love how simple the recipe is and that it uses ordinary ingredients. I think I would prefer a thicker, stronger sauce and less of it, though. I will try this again reducing the amount of broth and mushrooms and adding some garlic & ginger to the sauce.
This was super easy and tasted good! I added a little chopped cooked chicken and shrimp to ours. I also only used 1 T soy sauce in the mushroom sauce and it was perfect. My 2 teenagers devoured it and asked for it again! This one is a must save!
This is so good! Very simple to make and delicious. I made mine a bit different due to lack of proper ingredients, but I got the idea. I used spinach instead of Bean Sprouts, and made a gravy out of dry mushroom soup mix. I also used sunflower oil instead of peanut. Nevertheless, great recipe!
Super easy and fast to make and tastes great! Easy on the wallet too.
I fried up some diced boneless spare ribs and added it to the mixture. As a short-cut, use Cream of Mushroom Soup as the "gravy. Serve over basmati rice. Simple and delicious week-night meal!
Good! I had a lot of trouble getting my pancakes to resemble pancakes, but I think it had to do with how clumsy I am more than the recipe. I doubled the recipe, added thinly sliced celery to the pancakes, and added the soy a little at a time to the sauce (also added a splash of sherry). Overall, very good. Thanks!
Easy and excellent! I didn't have peanut oil and used sesame oil instead.
I didn't make the sauce but the egg foo yung was really good. I was trying to re-creat my dad's but couldn't. (Never thought to call and ask) but this is just as good. I will be using this again and probably make it for my dad! LOL
This was very good, Very easy to make. This is a dish that has a lot of leeway to play with as far as ingredients you can use.
I loved this so much the first night, I made it again the next day! My whole family devoured it!
So good! I'm never going to have to run to Chinese for my guilty pleasure. Even made one super pancake to save on time. It turned out amazing!
I love this recipe and have made it several times. Great just the way it is!Yummy! Thanks for sharing!!
Just made today and loved it. Don't change a thing!!
The omelette part was definitely better than those I've had at several Chinese restaurants. The only thing I did differently was to throw in some diced Chinese sausage. The gravy was a bit on the salty side, but definitely edible. All in all, this was a quick and easy meal. Thanks!
Good! Maybe could use a bit more soy sauce inside next time. Yummy though :)
Delicious! I made them pretty much exactly as the recipe calls for. I didn't measure out things extremely accurately, but otherwise followed directions. It even please my picky friend that was over for dinner. :) We liked them so much we didn't leave any for my husband....so I made more when he got home.
Not a fan of egg foo yung i guess, or maybe its just this recipe. not really sure cause i never had it before till now. I ended up squirting ketchup all over it and eating it like i would my eggs. It is very easy to shape them into pancakes. All you have to do it laddle about 1/3cup of the mixture slowly into the pan and with your spatula bring the edges towards the middle of the mixture, shaping it into a circle. Does that make sense? I know- im horrible at explaining. But i would think its common sense. Anyways, wont be making this version again but may attempt a different recipe.
Awesome. The only thing I changed was cooking eggs in non-stick pan with a bit of cooking spray to reduce calories. I will definitely make this again & I think I'll try adding shrimp or chicken next time.
This had a good flavor but the eggs/batter ran all across the pan and made one giant pancake. Seems like it should have been thicker.
This was not easy for me to make. Seemed like it took too long. The pancake thing didn't work either, I made it like one big pancake and folded like an omlet and then I made the sauce in the omlet pan after I took out the omlet and was all worried about it getting cold. The sauce was good and I was happy to learn how to make a quick sauce. I might make again as a dinner instead of a brunch. I also had left over broth and sprouts that I didn't know what to do with not to waste.
This wasn't bad, it just needs a bit of tweaking. The sauce was a bit too salty so we are going to reduce the soy sauce. Also, we will add another vegetable to the egg mixture. Maybe water chestnuts or peas. Just something to give it a bit more flavor.
I loved this! My only problem is that my egg mixture did not stay together in the pan at all, it just spread and spread. So I dumped the whole thing into the pan and when it looked time to flip i cut it into four pieces and did the flip...and it worked well! The mushroom sauce is delicious! Thanks!
Made as 1 large pancake. Added a side salad and it made a great light meal. Will definitely make again
Very Good, Easy to make, would make again
Really liked how simple it was to make. Good flavor. My husband liked it so I know it's good!
Very good egg foo yung recipe. I added chinese red pork as suggested by another reviewer. Served with pork fried rice for a delicious and easy weeknight meal.
Very easy and yummy.
I decided to add shrimp. My oldest son, who doesn't like eggs, said I didn't make enough
PERFECT!!!!
For those who wondered how to make the patties thicker, if you whisk the egg white till it barely reaches soft peaks then fold the beaten yolks into the beaten whites it will be thick and attractive.
I have made this dish for 30 years. the recipe is perfect. I do make a soy sauce base "gravy" to pour over the top.
So good! Didn’t change a thing.
Wow! Easy & tasty!!! Didn't have peanut oil so I used the Sesame Oil that I had on hand. Ditto for the fresh mushrooms, used canned. Although fresh mushrooms absorb the flavor better - still tasted great!!! Have fun & enjoy!
I love this recipe. It was easy to do and I can put in different veggies, added sweet red peppers. Can't wait to do it again. Thanks
One of my favorite dishes
Turned out so tasty and hit the spot! I don't know how people get their eggs so pretty. Mine kind of spread out and looked wonky, but the taste was spot on!
