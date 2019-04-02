Egg Foo Yung with Mushroom Sauce

I love Egg Foo Young! I like this recipe a lot but I didn't go completely by the book either... I added a couple pinches of salt to my eggs as well as mixed a few drops of sesame oil. And being extra lazy... I just cut up the mushrooms up really tiny and mixed it into the eggs also. So for the sauce... I just left it plain and added a additional ingredient which was a few pinches of sugar to it so it gave it a nice carmelized taste. Then added the diced green onions as well as some toasted sesame seeds on top as garnish. Yum :9 People were saying they weren't sure how to make it into a thick pancake. The trick is to make a large / thin egg layer... fold the edges so it's shaped sorta like a octagon. Now you have a nice round and "thick" little egg pancake. Great for fitting it on top of a nice little mound of rice in a bowl.