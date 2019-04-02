Egg Foo Yung with Mushroom Sauce

These egg and bean sprout pancakes are cooked in peanut oil, and bathed in mushroom sauce.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Thinly slice green onion, and reserve 1 tablespoon of the top for garnish. Stir the remaining onion into the egg along with the bean sprouts and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. For each pancake, drop 1/4 cup of egg mixture into the hot oil. Cook until the bottoms are set, 1 to 2 minutes, then turn over and continue cooking for another 1 to 2 minutes until cooked through. Transfer to a warm serving plate while you make the remaining pancakes.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of peanut oil in the skillet and cook the mushrooms with the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce until the mushrooms are soft, about 3 minutes. Dissolve the cornstarch in the broth, stir into the mushrooms, and cook until thickened. To serve, pour the sauce over the egg foo yung pancakes, and sprinkle with the reserved onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 372mg; sodium 1501.7mg. Full Nutrition
