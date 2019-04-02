Irish Soda Bread in a Skillet

4.5
226 Ratings
  • 5 161
  • 4 44
  • 3 14
  • 2 1
  • 1 6

A basic version of Irish Soda Bread that is baked in a cast iron skillet. Try substituting the liquid with buttermilk or 2)1/2c cream plus 1/2c sour cream left to sit overnight. Try adding a tablespoon or so of sugar if you like your soda bread slightly sweet. Experiment until you get the flavor you remember.

Recipe by Canadian Girl

Gallery
29 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a cup or small bowl, stir together the milk and vinegar. Let stand 10 minutes, or until curdled.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, salt and baking soda. Stir in the curdled milk mixture until smooth. Scrape the dough out of the bowl onto a floured surface, and shape into a disc. Place the disc into a cast iron skillet.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the crust feels firm to the touch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 237.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022