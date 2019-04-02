Irish Soda Bread in a Skillet

I am always looking for a quick supper bread besides the regular biscuits or rolls. I was really not expecting much when I tried this recipe. The first time I tried it I followed the recipe but since I did not have a cast iron pan on hand I used a tin pie plate. I left the bread in for half an hour and it was okay, but it stuck to the bottom and the middle was a bit doughy. Next time I found the cast iron pan, slightly greased it and added a half cup of grated old cheese to the flour mix. I sprinkled caraway seeds on top and waited patiently hoping for a good result. When I took the bread out after 25 minutes it was for all purposes...perfect! Wow! I would serve this to company. I am looking forward to playing around with this recipe and trying different fillings and spices. I also added 1/2 tsp. of baking powder the second time and the bread was light and the crust was crunchy and delicious. When it came out I lighty patted it with butter and it was beautiful as well as tasty. Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I figure it is going to be a staple here for this family and I am no longer going to buy those specialty breads at the supermarket. There is no need to! You can change this in a hundred ways and have a new product each time. I really recommend using the cast iron pan though. Quite a difference in the whole appearace of the bread as well as how wonderful the bottom browned! Thanks again! Love it and how easy is that!!!!!!