Irish Soda Bread in a Skillet

A basic version of Irish Soda Bread that is baked in a cast iron skillet. Try substituting the liquid with buttermilk or 2)1/2c cream plus 1/2c sour cream left to sit overnight. Try adding a tablespoon or so of sugar if you like your soda bread slightly sweet. Experiment until you get the flavor you remember.
This recipe works wonderfully, even when you're in a hurry. I've made it twice now, once with the sugar and once without, and it's fine either way. My husband, the soda-bread expert here, had me bake it for close to 30 minutes, so it would be very crusty; and that worked well. I meant to sprinkle poppy seeds on the dough before I baked it, but I forgot; so I just coated the finished bread lightly with butter and sprinkled the seeds on then--worked fine and looked great. You don't need a cast-iron pan. I just used an aluminum pie plate with a touch of Pam, and no problem at all. Thanks for the recipe, CG!
I really wanted to like this recipe as it's written because it's probably to most authentic recipe for Irish soda bread on Allrecipes. I made a loaf of this bread this morning. The results were so-so. Then it occurred to me how to improve it, so I made a second loaf tonight. This time I used 2 cups of BREAD flour. (We are baking bread, after all. All-purpose flour is for cake and cookies.) I then took the heat down to 325 and baked it for 35 to 40 minutes. AMAZING IMPROVEMENT. While baking, the loaf almost doubled in size; it was lighter and fluffier and tasted like real bread and was not like a dry hockey puck. The low baking temp also gave me a flakier crust that was less than 1/8 of inch thick all the way around. I will keep this recipe but I will use my adjustments. I think I've almost mastered real Irish soda bread, one of the easiest bread to make.
I wanted a soda bread for dinner which was going to be done in half an hour. All the other recipes used buttermilk and I had none so I tried this. I read the reviews so I added a couple of Tablespoons sugar, used red wine vinegar, and tossed in a teaspoon of rosemary and mint. Absolutely delicious!! I cooked it for 20 minutes tho' and it almost could have used a minute or two more. Can't wait to try it again with other spice or herb combinations.
Yum! I used 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup half & half in lieu of the milk, still used vinegar. Also substituted 1/2 cup whole wheat for some of the flour. Turned out great! Not heavy like some recipes. I think the key is not to handle this much, just stir it together until it is coated good and form it into a loaf. Cooked for almost 20 mins, crust was great. Have tried other soda recipes, but this one has been the best so far.
Terrifically easy and tastes wonderful. I used buttermilk and added raisins and sprinkled caraway seeds on top. I tried it on a cookie sheet with parchment paper and in an iron skillet. Both worked fine. However, both needed more than 15 minutes. I I needed 25 minutes in the skillet.
I am always looking for a quick supper bread besides the regular biscuits or rolls. I was really not expecting much when I tried this recipe. The first time I tried it I followed the recipe but since I did not have a cast iron pan on hand I used a tin pie plate. I left the bread in for half an hour and it was okay, but it stuck to the bottom and the middle was a bit doughy. Next time I found the cast iron pan, slightly greased it and added a half cup of grated old cheese to the flour mix. I sprinkled caraway seeds on top and waited patiently hoping for a good result. When I took the bread out after 25 minutes it was for all purposes...perfect! Wow! I would serve this to company. I am looking forward to playing around with this recipe and trying different fillings and spices. I also added 1/2 tsp. of baking powder the second time and the bread was light and the crust was crunchy and delicious. When it came out I lighty patted it with butter and it was beautiful as well as tasty. Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I figure it is going to be a staple here for this family and I am no longer going to buy those specialty breads at the supermarket. There is no need to! You can change this in a hundred ways and have a new product each time. I really recommend using the cast iron pan though. Quite a difference in the whole appearace of the bread as well as how wonderful the bottom browned! Thanks again! Love it and how easy is that!!!!!!
Simple and yummy. My tweaks: raisins and 1/4 c. sugar. I also let the vinegar take over the milk overnight and it made a thick buttermilk which really moistened the bread. I served for breakfast on St. Pat's day with cinnamon butter.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2003
This quick bread saved me for St. Patrick's Day dinner, when I forgot to bake bread ahead of time. I didn't have an iron skillet, so I used a none stick cake pan. I dressed up the flavor by serving honey-butter with it. Even my finicky child loved it! Thank you for saving the day!
This was a pleasant surprise. I thought I'd ruined it and it would be terrible. Instead, it was devoured by very appreciative eaters who loved it. First, I expected the milk to be noticeably curdled by the vinegar, and was surprised when it wasn't. I added another tsp of vinegar and waited another ten minutes, and still no apparent curdling. Not wanting to make the bread sour with more vinegar, I moved on. The dough was very sticky so making a smooth disc was impossible. A depressing amount of the dough ended up being washed off my hands down the drain. I transferred it to my iron skillet (which I'd lightly rubbed with butter), and the shape, such as it was, was destroyed. I ended up shaping it again in the pan, leading to yet more dough being washed off my hands into the drain. Then I realized I'd forgotten to add sugar and it was too late to add. (With the added vinegar, sugar seemed especially important.) Then it took almost 30 minutes to get a golden crust, so I thought it would be dried out. Oh well, I thought, at least the ingredients were cheap. Surprise! Even with all the problems, it came out spot-on perfect. Possibly the best soda bread I've ever had. I'll be making this one many more times, and no doubt getting much better at it. Despite all the problems I had, I'm giving it five stars. In fact, it's partially BECAUSE of those problems. A recipe that can live through that many problems and still turn out perfect is a real gem.
A twist on this (on my 3rd variation-on-a-theme) was to bake this as biscuits that my wife, my neighbors, and I all enjoyed...I had never baked biscuits from scratch but this tasted enough like biscuits I've liked that I experimented.. I've made Irish Soda Bread for years, but always in pie tins... using a cast iron skillet or pizza stone works much better...I may toss my pie tins away! The lower yield of this recipe also appeals as I am an empty nester. So here are changes to bake biscuits based on this. I used a pizza stone instead of skillet for more biscuits at a time: the stone gave room for 4 largish biscuits at a time. I apologize if I've changed this so much that this doesn't belong here. I used a full teaspoon of baking soda, and added a full teaspoon of baking powder too. I also added 2 tablespoons of sugar, and 2 tablespoons of melted butter. Finally, I used buttermilk instead of milk (but still added the vinegar to it ahead of time.) I basically prepared the dough as described, then I floured a surface, and rolled the dough into 7 or 8 balls...flattened them on the flour surface, folded them, reshaped into balls again, and then repeated twice (so each ball had been refolded and reformed three times...this only took a few moments.) I then flattened them, brushed a little melted butter on the top of each, and baked half of them at a time, 400 degree oven, on the pizza stone, for exactly 10 minutes. Yields 8 biscuits (or mini loaves) GREAT!
What a lovely loaf of bread! I didn't change the ingredients and the bread turned out perfect-even my 10 month old loved it! Here's what I did to help with the stickiness: Make a well in the center of the flour and pour the curdled milk inside. With a fork, begin rotating in small circles incorporating the flour. Continue till you can't run the fork through the dough any longer. Then finish incorporating the rest of the flour with your hand. The dough will be a bit sticky but still workable. To get rid of the excess flour on your hands, simply rub some flour between your hands until most of the dough comes off. Sprinkle A LOT of flour on the counter and then roll your dough into a ball or disk. Place in an iron skillet (I used a ceramic dish lined with baking paper) and bake a bit longer then the recommended time for a nice crust-I baked mine for 20 minutes. Afterwards, I brushed the top with butter and sprinkled some dried green chives to add some colour, and baked again for an additional 3-4 minutes. I will definitely make this again! I want to try the sweet version with sugar and currents. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks for sharing, Canadian Girl!
I loved the ease of this and thought the taste was wonderful! I used distilled white vinegar (that's all I had) and added a tsp. of powdered buttermilk. I am rating this 5 stars but my 8yo said it was "3 and 1/2 because its kind of hard and has a flour taste". Kids! (; Thanks for the great recipe!
Yum this is good.I didn't bake in skillet. I baked in a nine inch pie pan. Served with Colcannon from this site for St. Patties Day. This bread is really delicious with some butter and jam on it. Very easy.
Made two changes, then I was happy with it. Replace 1/2 cup milk with 1/2 sour cream, and baked for an extra 10 mins. First time I baked according to directions and got a nice wet dough center! But it is a good, fast bread. Nice chewy texture, flavor is pretty blank slate so you can add just about anything to it. It is a good bread to make when you are not in your own kitchen and either have no yeast or no loaf pan.
I would give this 5 stars, but there is not enough flour - need to increase to 2 1/2 C. I also added 2 T sugar; it doesn't add ALOT of sweetness, but makes me happy. I also had to increase baking time to 20 minutes, but that may be just for my oven and not anyone else. ALSO there is no size cast skillet specified in directions - use an 8-inch; 9-inch is just too big. I have made this several times already. It's wonderful right out of the oven and toasts up nice in the toaster (if there is any left over - LOL).
just made this bread, smells awesome in my house today. wanted a bread to go with homemade chicken chili that I have in the crockpot, but did not have yeast in the house so I tried this. great idea! I did double the recipe to better fit in my skillet came out great! Thanks so much for posting this! I will be making this again!
The baking time on this is obviously a misprint. It takes much longer than 15 minutes to bake, more like 30 minutes at least, until it is browned, not just firm to the touch. Otherwise, it tastes good.
It's very easy. I took the notes of Marg, and added sugar, didn't have buttermilk. I lowered the temp to 375, cooked for 30 minutes, removed, brushed with a beaten egg, and cooked another 5 minutes.I added raisins. I didn't have an iron skillet so I used a glass cake pan, and it turned out very good. I added 2 tablespoons of sugar, also.
Read Marg's review below...I'm educated in food science and she hit the nail on the head for most of people's failures for baking. Stir flour before measuring, and in this recipe start with 3/4 c. milk before deciding to add more. It is a very moist dough. My husband ate the whole loaf,, except for my 3 pieces, in one evening. I did throw in some raisins. yummy. If you use the cast iron skillet, be sure to grease the bottom well.
Lucky me was out of my usual milk but had an entire quart of buttermilk so that's what I used in this recipe. One reviewer's suggestion was to use a bit of sugar so I added 2 teaspoons and also a cup of raisins. I baked it on a lightly sprayed pizza pan for about 30 minutes and it came out beautifully cooked and golden brown. I melted a tablespoon of butter, added about 3 or 4 tablespoons buttermilk and a tablespoon of sugar and brushed it all over. I know I deviated from the original recipe but likely would not have made my changes had it not been for the hints of other reviewers. Because of all of those reviews, I have a lovely Irish Soda Bread recipe. It's super easy to do; no fuss, no muss. Just mix, shape and bake. We have enough left over to toast and have with our AM coffee. I am very happy with the end result. MANY thanks to all who "helped" me find a great recipe!!
So easy and so good! We really enjoyed having this bread (a thinly sliced, toasted, and buttered perfection!) with our corned beef and cabbage dinner. I followed the directions exactly and it turned out a beautiful round loaf on the skillet. I did sprinkle some poppy seeds over the top before baking for a little character. :) It needed about 25 min in the oven, but I think that was because I didn't make a larger and flatter disc. Will try that next time. Thank you for this quick recipe! Will definitely make again and again!
Very tasty! I've never had Irish Soda Bread before, so I had nothing to compare to, but my Irish husband really liked it. I added a tbsp of sugar and since I don't have an iron skillet, I baked on a cookie sheet w/ parchment paper for 25 minutes. Once it was done, I brushed it w/ melted butter and sprinkled carraway seeds on top. Was great with our beef stew for St. Pat's!
We all loved it. I make homemade yeast bread a couple times a week, always changing the variety. We had never had Irish Soda bread before, so I found it to be a cross between a yeast bread and a biscuit. I made a big pot of spicy chili for dinner and forgot that we were out of bread. I searched for a recipe that I could make in under an hour and found this quick and easy Irish Soda bread. It was quite flavorless on its own, which is good as everyone in the house likes to put something different on as a topping (peanut butter, fruit preserves, butter, honey, etc.). My husband requested it again in the morning for breakfast ... and because it's so quick and easy, it was no problem. Thanks for a great recipe! I will definitely be making this often! I think I will also experiment with spices and sweeteners for something different. We love it!
I made this bread for St. Patrick's Day while simultaneously cooking dinner and making cut-out cookies. I had never made soda bread before and was nervous about how sticky the dough was, but it turned out great! I added a tablespoon of sugar and it added just the right amount of sweetness to eat it plain. Thanks for such a quick, easy recipe!
I don't bake, but decided to make this for company to serve with a winter vegetable turkey soup. So I was relieved and thrilled to serve, what turned out to be, a delicious loaf perfect for our meal - with lots of butter, of course. We served thick slices of this hardy bread to a complimentary audience. I'd definitely make it again for stew or soup; it only takes minutes to prepare and it tastes wonderful. It reminds me of old world bread I've had in the UK. I used sea salt (2 tsp.) and hard whole wheat flour instead of iodized salt and all-purpose flour, but I stayed close to the recipe otherwise.
Love this bread! Lactose intolerance in my house, so I used the Smart Balance FF Lactose Free Omega 3 milk (worked wonderfully), I also added 1 tbsp of sugar. I don't have an iron skillet, so I used a pampered chef stone (deep dish baker) I had to increase the bake time to 25 minutes.
So being Saint Patricks Day and all, I decided to try this recipe and was SO GLAD I did!!! I did take some if the other reviewers suggestions & added a 1/2tsp baking powder, 1/2tbs of sugar substituted red wine vinegar for the 'sour milk' portion, kneaded the bread about 7-8 times, note:the dough was very sticky, but once you knead it w extra flour it's perfect. I baked mine in my cast iron skillet, for about 30mis & half way through brushed it with and egg wash for that beautifully golden brown look. It turned out amazing, it puffed up perfectly, the texture was dence yet airy (you'll see what I mean when you make it) It got rave reviews from my family, especially my son who asked if I'd pack some for his snack the next day ;) I will definitely try this one again, it's WAY to easy not to. Also I think I might even try adding extra sugar, cinnamon & raisins for a lil twist!!! ENJOY #amateurbaker
Oh my gosh this was good. I was scared after reading reviews saying if you don't measure right...you'll mess it up. Then my mother telling me that sometimes it's hard to make this correctly. This was my first time and I'm not an expert cook by no means! It turned out...perfect! Husband loved it. The only thing I did differently was use buttermilk like others suggested. I want to try it with milk to see the difference. I always have milk here. :) Will be making this for breakfast too! I also just put the dough on a regular cookie sheet. Perfect! Great with the Irish Guinness Beef Stew!
Excellent. I'm staying away from Yeast and from sugar (for my health) and this bread was perfect for my diet. I substituted 1/2 cup yogurt and 1/2 cup milk. And I used whole wheat flour - seemed to need a few more minutes. Easy and delicious bread and a little salty.
This is so easy, fast, and GOOD! Made it twice, first time as written, second with 50/50 all-purpose flour and oat flour and both were great. I'm planning to make this at least once a week to help save on the cost of expensive oat bread. Also, I made a butter-honey-rosemary garlic spread this really makes it awesome!
Easy and tasty. I substituted buttermilk for the milk per some of the comments here, but that was the only modification, and it was very good. I served it with Beer Braised Irish Stew and Colcannon from this site. Great St. Patrick's Day meal!
Very easy and sooo tasty! I have a 12' cast iron skillet that I bake it in. The dough doesn't fill the skillet, but that doesn't matter, it bakes up fine. I use mine with butter, make small sandwiches with it. It's a good all 'round bread!
Great, easy recipe! I made it for my family and added 1t of Splenda and tasted good, but could have used a little more. I also added some raisins, but I didn't have many on hand so there weren't a lot. Baking time also needs to be adjusted as other reviews have said, I baked mine for about 28 minutes. Will make again!
This is my first review on allrecipes. I love this recipe! Thank you for sharing. The only thing I changed is I used half whole wheat flour/half all-purpose. It is a great base, easy to remember and easy to add goodies to.
This bread is quick, easy, and delicious. I have been playing with the recipe and made these breads that everyone enjoyed. (1) Added 2 T ground Flax, 1/3 C ground Pecans, 3 T Sugar, 2 t Cinnamon, 1/2 t Nutmeg, increased baking soda to 1 t due to heaviness of flax & ground nuts, the bread tastes like Cinnamon Rolls. (2) Added 1 T Italian Seasoning, 2 t Onion Powder, 2 t Garlic Powder and the kids loved it on Italian Dinner night. I have used an 8" cake pan instead of cast iron skillet, everything baked great. Try it, you get a fantastic loaf of bread without all the fat from baking powder biscuits or all the waiting time involved with yeast bread.
Just anote make sure that your skillet is seasoned well. If not your bread will tast like the skillit.
Delia
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2011
I love this recipe. I made it with a tsp of sage and a little bit of onion powder. It is so simple and doesn't take much time at all. This bread has a lot of different possibilities for your taste buds. You can add almost anything to it.
Fantastic recipe. I substituted about 2/3 cups of whole wheat flour, added a dash more salt and baking soda to accommodate, and added 1 tablespoon maple syrup just to add a hint of sweetness. I increased the baking time to 25 as others have suggested, and it was a delicious accompaniment to leek and potato soup for St. Paddy's Day dinner.
This is a *wonderful* recipe! I found it quick and easy to prepare ... 30 minutes (more or less) for a loaf of fresh-baked bread? Who could ask for anything more? I used the sour-milk version and was not disappointed. IMO, it's not the best bread to eat hot out of the oven, slathered with butter (although it's not bad that way,either)but it makes *fantastic* toast. It's the perfect size for a single or two-person household. I can't wait to try some of the other reviewer's suggestions for additions. This recipe is definitely a 'keeper' and one I will use often. Thank you for sharing it!
This is a great recipe. Quick and easy, but great flavor and texture. I made a double recipe, which fits well in a typical full size iron skillet. I used bread flour, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Since I made a double recipe, I baked it for about 25-30 minutes.
I made this exactly how instructed except I baked in a non-stick cake pan since I don't have an iron skillet and baked an extra 2 mins. I love how easy and quick it is. Doesn't have a lot of taste but it's a good base recipe that you could play around with. And I like the sort of biscuit texture. My sister LOVED it! I will definitely make again using some spices and different flavours.
was in a bit of a hurry so I used 2 tablespoons of vinegar to curdle the milk. I also happened to misread the measurement on the baking soda and used baking powder-what a day, anyways this still turned out great.
I tried this recipe earlier tonight as an extra side to go with tonight's dinner (Irish Chicken curry stew)and wow what a good pairing. I Did not modify or stray from the original posted recipe at all. I found it to be very moist and rather flavorful for a basic version of one of my all time favorites. This turned out great and find myself with half a loaf left over for tomorrow's breakfast. Cheers~!
Its good, and simple and tasty. But the loaf was still wet on the inside after 25 minutes. I used buttermilk but I don't think that should change the timing. I also added maybe a 1/4 cup extra milk because it the dough was too dry. So it may have been me. It needed another 5-10 minutes.
Crusty, dense, and chewy. I left it in for 30 minutes instead of the recipe's 15. It was delicious hot from the oven with butter. The dough was quite sticky, as many have mentioned, so I added a bit of extra flour before attempting to shape the dough.
This was great bread. I've never had Irish Soda bread before but this was great. It only took about 6 minutes to make it up, dump in skillet and bake. I don't make bread because I don't have the patience but I can make this!!! Took some of the reviewers suggestions, added a little baking powder, a little sugar, butter on top...otherwise as written. A keeper!
Mine looked nothing like any of the pictures... :( this is the first time I'm making soda bread and the first time I'm eating it, so not sure what it is supposed to be like. I had to use half whole wheat flour as I was running out of ap flour... Not sure. Think i will try out a few other soda bread recipes and see what I think of this one at a later time...
This was amazing. I was looking for something to make with all the extra flour I had, and no yeast. I added two table spoons of sugar to the mix, and I accidentally used Rice vinegar, (Still came out phenomenal) I made this quickly twice after. I have been cutting the slices around 1/4th and inch and my family is loving the fresh bakery smell and fresh bed taste to our lunch. THANK YOU!
Finally the real deal!!! I have been trying to find a recipe for soda bread for months now. If you know anything about Soda bread it only contains flour, baking soda, salt, and soured milk! I could not remember though what measurements to use SO HAPPY TO FIND THIS! :D
So easy and quick, and my family loves it! It is my "go-to" bread when I need something quick and don't have a lot of ingredients on hand. I tried it with 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 AP flour, and even though its not as good for you, it comes out better when just using AP flour.
I have made this twice now with very positive results, but with the help of many suggestions made by others. I made it Friday night and it was gone in one day. There are just my husband and myself. I made it again Sunday morning for a special dinner after church. It went well with tossed green salad and Grandma Coffee's Beef Barley Vegetable Soup also made with changes. The reason I gave it four stars is because I needed to make those changes. It would have been very bland without them. For the first one I ended up using 2 tsp apple vinegar, 1 tsp baking soda, 2 tsp sugar, oregano and basil. For the second one I used the 2 tsp apple vinegar, 1 c. regular four and 1 c. whole wheat flour, kosher salt, 1 tsp. baking soda, 2 tsp sugar, oregano, basil, and parsley. This one didn't make it through Sunday. I also heavily buttered a medium sized cast iron fry pan for both and baked it for 25 minutes. The dough is very sticky but I kept taking it off of one hand with the fingers of the other hand and kneaded it with lots of flour. The second one will be a staple in our home. Thanks, Canadian Girl, for this recipe.
Easy! Added tbsp of melted butter to the milk because all I had was skim. Used cider vinegar. Drizzled some molasses into the flour mixture. When done, I mixed a tbsp of brown sugar With some water and brushed the top then put it back in the oven for 5 minutes. FANTASTIC!
This is a really yummy bread. I added a bit of sugar to my dough and I didn't add much extra flour to the dough. Came out soft inside with a nice crisp crust. I did bake mine for half hour at 350 degrees though, just to be sure the inside would be cooked through. This is great! because I have been looking for a recipe for bread that does not turn out cake-like which uses no yeast. I slathered mine with some cinnamon-honey butter and it's so yummy!
Excellent. I took the suggestion to add 1/2 cup of cream & 1/2 cup of sour cream, instead of just the milk,letting it sit overnight in refrigerator. I also added 1/2 cup of golden raisens to the dough and kneaded them by hand.
I would have given this a 5 star rating, but the cooking time was way off. I made the recipe almost as instructed (I didn't have a cast iron skillet so I used a thick glass pie pan)and baked it for 15 minutes as instructed. Now, I don't know if the cast iron makes that much difference or if I had the loaf too thick, but it was totally NOT done. I cooked it for another 15 minutes and it was fine. I do plan to make this again and perhaps add some herbs to it as others suggested. It was easy, few ingredients (cheap to make)and delicious! Thanks for sharing!
I made this bread last night for my husband and I with our corned beef and cabbage. It was delicious! I've been making bread in bread machine lately and this was even better and so quick! I added 1/2 cup shredded cheese and some onion powder, only changes I made. My husband doesn't like to eat much bread but he couldn't help but devour this! It was funny, we sat down to eat and he got up about 3 times to get more:) I thght it wasn't going to turn out bcz the dough was very sticky and then it looked overdone after 30 min ( baked longer as suggested by others) but it was PERFECT! Ohvys I also cit am "x" on top b4 baking, and brushed with an egg at 38 min & then baked about4 more mins. Will def make again! Probably today!! Thanks
I made this for St. Patricks day at work, it came out great. The only thing I found was that the milk didn't want to curdle at first, so I heated it on the stove for a few minutes and that did the trick. Not sure if it would have come out as good with uncurdled milk?
I really put a twist on it, but I wanted a sweet more dessert or breakfast like bread. Preheat oven to 375. I changed dry ingredients to 3 cups flour, 1/2 cup unrefined cane sugar, 1 1/2 tsp baking soda, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tbs cinnamon. Wet ingredients 1 1/3 milk, 2 tsp vinegar. I did not knead it, but I did use kitchen aid bread paddle to stir. I put he loaf in a cast iron dutch oven. shook poppy seeds on top and baked it for 30 minutes. Take it out of oven brush with egg white, shake more cane sugar, bake or 5 more minutes...yummm!!! It turned out perfect.
Horror of horrors, the bakery was closed for vacation. I was looking for a simple and quick bread to tide me over when I found this. I've now made this recipe 3 times in the past 2 weeks, with the only difference being that I add a little more flour to keep it from sticking and different spices to flavor it. It's so good that my housemate ate half a loaf so she wouldn't be tempted anymore. Simple, delicious, and easy to customize to one's own tastes.
I made this for St. Patricks day. It was the first time I made irish soda bread. It was fabulous and my family loved it for sandwiches the next few days. I have made it several times since and it is a wonderful bread. I have tried it with different dried fruits and with nuts and a little sugar. I've also made it with lemon juice instead of vinegar and it was just as good. It is always a hit. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This was very good- I used 1/4 cup sugar, as I wanted my soda Bread to be sweet. My Cast Iron skillet is a big one (12 inch I think), so it ended up being more biscotti-shaped when sliced (and actually made awesome toast!). Thanks for the recipe.
Turned out great, but needed 25-30 mins in my stove. I added some seasoning to the bottom of the pan (roasted garlic, rosemary and sea salt) so when it came out, it tasted like the dipping bread from Macaroni Grill. yum! I added grated parmesan cheese but couldn't really taste it. Next time, I'm adding it to the top crust. I agree with others - there is ALOT you can do with this recipe to easily change it up. Makes me want to buy several cast iron skillets! (FYI, USE A MED SIZE, NOT LARGE - IT'S THE PERFECT SIZE FOR THIS.)
I've never had soda bread before so I can't speak to whether this recipe tastes authentic but it is incredibly easy to make and tastes great! I've made it twice in one week and both times it was gobbled up.
