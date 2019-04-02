Mushroom Blue Cheese Turkey Burgers
These are delicious turkey burgers that my kids even love. I make them more than I make beef patties. You would never know that you are using turkey instead of beef. Fabulous and very easy. Serve on toasted buns.
These are delicious turkey burgers that my kids even love. I make them more than I make beef patties. You would never know that you are using turkey instead of beef. Fabulous and very easy. Serve on toasted buns.
EDITED: I made these twice now. First time I made them stovetop and continued basting the burgers in the juices that were running out. My husband said these were the best burgers ever. I used Borsin cheese instead of blue and mixed it in. Second time - we grilled them and juices ran out. Still good but not amazing. LESSON LEARNED - these should be made stove top.Read More
Nice and easy recipe.Read More
EDITED: I made these twice now. First time I made them stovetop and continued basting the burgers in the juices that were running out. My husband said these were the best burgers ever. I used Borsin cheese instead of blue and mixed it in. Second time - we grilled them and juices ran out. Still good but not amazing. LESSON LEARNED - these should be made stove top.
We probably eat this recipe at least once a week - love it! We add a full container of the crumbled bleu cheese (about 1/2 cup) directly to the mixture and it makes 8 burgers (much better than sprinkled on top). Great the 2nd day too (and don't worry if the burgers appear "black" out of the fridge... that's just the mushrooms with all the moisture. They're wonderful! We fry in a pan with just a touch of butter if it's not grilling season. Thanks for the recipe.
These burgers just received rave reviews from my family, they were very moist and flavorful as well as easy to prepare. I altered the recipe in some minor ways according to what I had on hand. I used 20oz. ground turkey (that's what was in the pkg.), two medium sized portobella mushroom caps (probably about 3oz.), and feta cheese rather than blue cheese that I crumbled into the mixture before cooking. I also cooked them on the stovetop in a nonstick pan sprayed with oil. I made the patties rather small, there were 10 total, thus avoiding the 'falling apart' problem mentioned in a couple of the reviews. They were great! I have already added this recipe to my personal file and will undoubtedly use it as a starting point for endless variations.
There is simply no better way to make turkey burgers! I was quite dubious about this recipe's success, owing to a personal aversion to blue cheese, but I was stunned, and pleasantly so, by the flavour of these burgers. I'll never settle for a bland, insipid turkey burg again! As for my method, I followed the advice of the other reviewers who incorporated the cheese directly in the meat. I also used tinned mushrooms, which did not seem to diminish or detract from flavour or texture.
I add the cheese into the mixture before grilling, and usually add more than it suggests. Grilling these on the George Foreman works great. It turns into a year round recipe. Once you make these, it's hard to go back to plain turkey burgers.
Fresh ground turkey works for burgers much better than frozen, thawed turkey thus eliminating the need for bread crumbs, etc. Added four cloves of garlic and some steak seasoning. Sauted onions, garlic and mushrooms before adding to the turkey to reduce water in the mushrooms. Did not have blue cheese; used crumbled feta and added to the mixture. The mushrooms make these very good.
This is the best Turkey burger I've tasted.
These were super! We're always on the lookout for healthy recipes and these were easy, quick AND tasty. We used goat cheese since we didn't have blue cheese and the combined flavors really complimented each other. Thanks!!
Excellent burgers. I left out the blue cheese and they are still moist and delicious. I don't make any other kind of ground beef burgers anymore because these are so much more better than the normal one's. Love this recipe!~
These are pretty good! I mixed the blue cheese in with the meat and everything else. I did forget the chopped onion, but they were still good -- I just served them with fresh sliced onion instead. I used the leftovers to make Italian Wedding Soup the next day!
I used Worchestshire instead of soy, and added much less than 1 onion and 8 oz of mushrooms (just a handful of chopped onion and handful of chopped shrooms since that's all I had). Added all the blue cheese - mixed all of it together (cheese in the meat too) and cooked on a skillet for 10 min a side. Topped them with avocado and they turned out GREAT! Juicy and wonderful - my first try at turkey burgers was a success!!! Will totally make again, and love that the recipe is open to mixing/matching anything you want in the meat (green chiles and cheddar would probably be good, or spinach and feta, yum....).
These were excellent turkey burgers and I've made many recipes. I sauteed the onion and mushroom for a couple of minutes and let it cool some before adding it to the meat. I also decided to cut the fat by using Wishbone "Just 2 Good" blue cheese dressing instead of crumbled blue cheese, plus like others here suggested I put it in the mixture and not on top. The burgers were very wet so I added more turkey until the consistency looked right. I grilled them on a grill pan on my stove and they came out totally awesome. Turkey burgers can be dry but these were moist and delicious. We ate them on buns with no toppings and thoroughly enjoyed them nonetheless. This recipe is getting added to my favorites!
Yum! Yum! Yum! This is a great burger - turkey or otherwise. Only change I made was to use worchestershire sauce instead of soy and added a bit more cheese to the mixture. Served on toasted buns with tomato slices and additional bleu cheese dressing for those who wanted more. Have also varied the recipe by adding herbed feta cheese instead of bleu and serving in a pita with cucumber sauce. Thanks so much for the recipe, Trish, It is a big favorite at our house!
Nice and easy recipe.
I mixed the blue cheese in with the other ingredients rather than using it as a topping. Next time I'll reduce the amt. of salt slightly. My husband loved these!
my husband likes these better than regular hamburgers. I add oats to help keep them together, and use tin foil if grilling them.
I have got to say that this was the best turkey burger I have ever eaten!! Hubby and I loved these burgers. I had a large grilled leftover portabello mushroom which I used and finely chopped. I also added some sauteed vidalia onion and garlic. Used reduced fat blue cheese and the flavors were just fantastic. The burgers were juicy and you would get these little pockets of yummy blue cheese while you ate it. A true winning recipe for us. Thanks for sharing!!
Yum, very good flavors together and easy, too! A nice change from regular burgers.
Absolutely fantastic! So juicy and tasty I forgot it was turkey! My boyfriend asked if we could make it again tomorrow! My only changes: I used canned mushrooms, green onions, and I mixed the blue cheese into the turkey mixture because I was cooking it on my George Foreman grill. I definitely recommend this one! Enjoy!
Tasty and simple! I cooked mine on the skillet and they turned out great. There's enough meat/mushroom mix to make five burgers if you want. I'll definitely be making these again.
This really is an excellent recipe. I had intended to make a similar recipe using beef when I ran across this one and I just had to make it instead. I took a few minor ideas from the other recipe and added it to this one: habanera Tabasco sauce, chives, & Worcestershire sauce. When I got it mixed up I decided that it would probably make an incredible meatloaf so instead of making patties out of it I formed it into a loaf and baked it in a bread pan at 350 degrees for 75 minutes. It turned out mouthwateringly delicious.
I'd never had a turkey burger until tonight, but in an effort to eat in a more healthy way, I tried this one that was among those with the highest reviews. Well, been there/done that; won't be needing to do it again!
These burgers were moist and very flavorful. Delicious! I mixed the blue cheese in before grilling, but only used half. My husband said that it was one of the best burger he's ever had - beef or turkey.
Interesting. I don't think I'd use the blue cheese or not as much as it overpowers the mushroom & soy sauce flavor. Also, make sure you use fresh, coarse, ground turkey & not a frozen roll. Will make again.
These are good but I think I will either eliminate the salt or cut back on the soy sauce next time. Very salty and the soy sauce overwhelmed it in my opinion.... I think it would be excellent with the changes. I mixed the cheese in with the other ingredients as well.
the concept was very good, but we switched it up a bit. pre-cooked the mushroom and onions to carmelize them a bit, and also mixed blue cheese into the meat mixture instead of on top. was a little heavy handed with the blue cheese. served them on chibatta bread to soak up the juices. hubby though they were yumm-o, i though they were a little blue cheesey. i think if you looove blue cheese, add it right in with a heavy hand. if not, add to the top of the burger as called for so it's not so pungent!
Wow! These were so easy to make. I'm not a huge mushroom fan, but chopping them up very fine makes the burgers taste yummy! The blue cheese on top makes them so incredibly delicious. My teenager daughters loved them. I'd make them again.
This recipe was a great hit with my dinner guests. I did modify the recipe a bit as some of the others mentioned. I added an egg and bread crumbs to ensure the burgers would stay together - worked like a charm and everyone raved! I used the crumbled bleu cheese in the patty mixture and let me tell you how good that was :) I will definitely be making this recipe again!
This was a really amazing recipe! Changes I recommend: 1. Sautee Mushrooms and onions for ~5minutes in a bit of olive oil before adding to meat (don't let them get too tender) 2. Omit kosher salt (it's not neccessary with all of that soy sauce) 3. Add 1/4 tsp. hot chili flakes 4. Mix blue cheese right into patti mixture 5. Remember that the patties are soo flavourful in themselves, you hardly need to add any condiments to your burger! Cheese buns are great with this recipe.
I will make this recipe on a regular basis but from now on will NOT use the soy sauce. Between the soy sauce, the salt and the blue cheese it was overpoweringly salty. I also prefer them made on the stove and mixing in the blue cheese then serving blue cheese crumbles for those wishing for more. Definitely a keeper.
Made with beef, 1 cup of green onions instead of white, forgot soy sauce, salt and pepper and probably used a bit more cheese. Huband grilled them. Excellent!!!!
This is one of my favorite meals. I have made them for people who don't normally like turkey burgers or blue cheese and everyone loves these burgers!
I don't rate many recipes, but this one was GREAT! I halved the recipe, added the cheese in with the meat (as suggested by other reviewers) and used a combination of dark and white ground turkey. Very moist, very tastey. Had to keep the neighbours away from my grill!
I followed other suggestions and cut the salt and soy sauce in half, and this was still very salty to me. I would suggest people either omit the soy sauce or omit the salt. Because the blue cheese also adds sodium to the mix. I did saute the onion, mushroom, and some garlic for like a minute before adding to the mixture. I think I will def. make the sauteed veggies again, with blue cheese added to it for a delicious burger topping, but not to go in a burger. I love blue cheese, and this burger was just ok for me.
These were quite yummy. I also used a George Foreman grill and mixed the blue cheese inside, plus put more on top. The chopping blade of the food processor makes chopping the mushrooms quick and easy.
I put the blue cheese in the mixture and cooked these on my George Foreman like grill. We both enjoyed them. Thanks for the recipe.
I made these last night for dinner. I did as a few reviewers suggested and added the blue cheese in with the mixed up meat and stuff, and I also pan fried them with a little cooking spray. They were excellent. My husband kept commenting how great they were, because as it turns out he was dreading "turkey burgers" since he doubted they could possibly taste good. How wrong he was! They were full of flavor, moist and tender, and easy to fix. Thanks for a great recipe!
Wow, these are the best burgers ever! We sauteed the vegetables before adding to the meat. Also used 1 TBS Worcestershire sauce and 1 TBS of soy sauce (instead of the 2TBS soy sauce). Mixed everything together including the blue cheese and cooked on the stovetop for 10 minutes either side. Serve with normal burger fixings. These were excellent!
These burgers are absolutely the best non-beef burgers I have ever had. The blue cheese topping is nice, but we skip the blue cheese because the burgers are fabulous without it. They are a lot more heart healthy this way. We have made these for friends and family--everyone raves about these.
This was delicious even with lowest calorie ground turkey breast! I only added garlic powder and put the blue cheese crumbles in the burgers. Then pan fried in cooking spray so it was very low calorie. My husband loved it and could not even tell it was a healthy recipes. That makes it a winner in my book!
I loved this recipe. I found reduced fat blue cheese that was wonderful and alound me to add more that suggested.
This was pretty good but more of a "meatloaf sandwich" than a burger. Flavor was tasty though...
These were excellent!! Doubled the batch for a family vacation and everyone gobbled them right up! Will def make a regular recipe!
For turkey...great! I will add a little green onion to mine next time I make them! There were good topped with sliced tomato.
Very good! My husband really liked them. I added just a bit of oat bran to make sure they weren't too wet and they turned out great.
I made the mistake of trying to use frozen then thawed ground turkey as the recipe didn't specify fresh ground. Don't do it! Can't form burgers into patties. I ended up adding some Italian bread crums and they formed up well.
AWESOME turkey burger that was moist and FULL of flavor!!! I am usually not a huge fan of turkey burgers (too try and flavorless), and my red-meat-loving boyfriend never eats them..but I saw this recipe and had to give it a try. I didn't have any blue cheese on hand, so I melted a slice of colby-jack on top instead. Once I took a bit out of this, I was blown away! The mushrooms and soy sauce give this burger a nice flavor and it was as juicy as ground beef. My boyfriend even complimented me on making these. I'm definitely making these all summer..with or without the blue cheese!
OK--these were AWESOME! Full of flavor and very moist! Hubby & I both agreed we will def. be making these again, most likely for our summer picnic for everyone to enjoy. We followed the directions as is.
These were very easy to make, juicy, and made huge burgers. But they were bland, so I added blue cheese dressing for more flavor. There was too much onion. I do not think I will be making these again.
These had an EXCELLENT taste! They were a bit wet even with a Tbs. of breadcrumbs, but my husband loved them!
Excellent moist burgers but you only need about 1/4 cup finely diced onion. Feta is great mixed in with meat and garlic salt is a better option. Less soy sauce is also better
These were so delicious! I followed some of the suggestions - I mixed the blue cheese crumbles in with the meat, and used a little blue cheese dressing on the cooked burger along with tomato. My hubby raved about them! Very moist and full of flavor!
Delicious! I vary the type of cheese that I use (depending on what I've got on hand) between blue cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese, and it tastes great every time. Also, I add the cheese to the mixture before cooking the burgers (on the stove top), and I omit the black pepper. This has become a weekly staple and a HIT in my house. Thanks, Trish!
These are very tasty. We used the 99% fat free Jenny O ground turkey, so the patties cooked much faster...3 min per side was close to too long. We did add the blue cheese to the mixture...great, but will add more next time.
This is an excellent burger! My grown son loved them as well as my dil. I added the cheese to the mixture and used the low fat garlic and herb cream cheese as some mentioned. I did them on the range top and had no problems flipping them. I loved the dark evenly browned color. Did not resemble turkey at all! I will try these again with a strip of bacon and slice of tomato and lettuce. Mmmm!
We make these often, adding the bleu cheese into the burger and cooking them in the george forman when it's not grilling season. Delicious burgers! Much preferred over beef, and we are fans of red meat
AWESOME RECIPE!! i dont eat red meat, so when i told my boyfriend i was making turkey burgers he was skeptical....let me say....he actually begged me to make them over and over for the next two weeks!! they are SO juicy and delicious we always stuff ourselves stupid with them! You don't even realize they are turkey!! =)
Slightly Dry... but awesome flavor! My husband slathered it in blue cheese dressing and thought it was totally awesome!
You better really love blue cheese if you make these! I followed the suggestion of many reviewers who said to add the blue cheese crumbles into the turkey mixture instead of on top. Let's just say the taste was STRONG of blue cheese and not much else. The mushrooms did really nothing for these burgers. I added green onion instead of onion. I topped the burgers with tomatoes and cilantro and blue cheese dressing and served it with the ramen cole slaw from this site (which is excellent and I highly recommend).
I loved this recipe. It was served right along with beef burgers and all the turkey ones were snatched up. The only change that I made was I put the blue cheese in with the turkey mixture instead of on top of it. It turned out great!
I have made these several times now. My husband and I love them. I use a George Forman grill. Made for the rest of my family. (ages 24 to 30) Some liked them others hateds them. Thanks for the recipe.
I was reluctant to switch from beef burgers to turkey burgers. But much to my surprise this was better than any beef burger Ive ever made/had.
We have made this recipe twice now and absolutely love it. The first time I sauteed the mushrooms and onions, but the second time I didn't--which we liked much better. We also used 1/2 cup blue cheese and mixed it right into the meat with the other ingredients. I also put the patties in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before they are to be grilled. I think this helps keep them together better. Bottom line: Very quick, easy, and delicious. My 2 year old daughter even gobbles hers up!
This is an excellent recipe - thank you for sharing! I took tips from others and stuck these babies in the freezer for about 10 minutes prior to grilling, and everything held together wonderfully. I had made them thick, so I used a little meat thermometer so I could tell when they were done without having to slice into them. (I also mixed the cheese right into the patties. Not sure it made a difference one way or another, but it was yummy.) These burgers need no condiments, although I did spread a little honey dijon on the bun, because I do love mustard. I served these with the Apple Cole Slaw recipe available on this site, and it was one delicious spring-time meal. This recipe is a keeper!
very tasty!
Too salty but tasty.
The first time making these I made the mistake of using the food processor to chop the mushrooms and onion, and it made it so moist that I had to add bread crumbs to even pat out the burgers. They ended up having a mushy consistency. Taste was good, just not a good texture. Second time I hand chopped them so they weren't so fine. Also used about half the amount of mushrooms. Added the blue cheese to the mix as suggested by others...Perfect!
I quite enjoyed these. I followed the recipe, except: 1. I added a whole cup of blue cheese! Very, very cheesy, but I liked it. 2. I made 8 small burgers out of it instead of 4 big ones 3. I fried with a little nonstick spray in a pan Served on whole wheat buns with mustard, lite mayo, and sprouts. Delicious! Ate one and froze the rest for future lunches.
Delicious! I sauteed the mushrooms and onions first, and decreased the soy sauce and salt a bit. I used Trader Joe's smoked cheese blend. So good and easy!
I followed the recipe exactly, except my onion was very large so I used about 1/2. I used ground turkey breast that hadn't been frozen like others had suggested. The mixture was very wet and we couldn't form burgers out of it. I ended up adding 1 to 2 cups of panko bread crumbs. Even after adding the bread crumbs they were way too soft for the BBQ so we ended up cooking them on the stove top. Next time I would use 1/2 the mushrooms and onion that the recipe calls for. Once all was said and done they tasted great and weren’t hard like other turkey burgers I’ve tried.
deilicous. I used swiss cheese instead of the blue cheese but I imagine the blue cheese is wonderful too
I minced the onion and mushrooms in the food processor and sauteed them slowly in a bit of vegetable oil before adding to the meat. Also substituted about 1 T Worcestershire for the soy sauce. Cooked on stove top and added blue cheese on top. Very moist, very tasty, but next time I will try mixing the cheese into the meat as well.
Like others, I added the cheese to the meat mixture. I also added a red pepper for color. These were so good! I've made them twice in the past two weeks!
Hubby LOVED these! They were really tasty. Added minced garlic and doubled blue cheese. Used Gorgonzola. Added it in w/the meat :) Fried in a pan w/butter. Ended up making about 10 medium-sized patties. Most of which I froze. Just as tasty taken out of freezer and cooked on grill.
SOOO GOOD! I made these with green onions instead of a regular onion and it was perfect! I highly recommend these burgers!
Paul Bernier
Ultra yummy ;)
THIS was DELICIOUS! I used about 4 oz of mushrooms and a half an onion instead of a full one and thought it still came out delicious. I baked the burgers instead of grilling. Topped it with white american cheese. It was divine! Thanks for this easy recipe!
I loved this - even my kids loved it AND my super picky brother!! The flavors were awesome. I mixed the blue cheese into the meat. I precooked the mushrooms and onions but not to completely dehydrated. This is a 5 star as written. But I always need to tweak recipes... I love strong mushrooms and cheese, so I will try this again with stronger blue cheese and stronger flavored mushrooms.
Had some thawed ground turkey and was looking for something different to do with it and found this. We loved it. I pretty much kept to the recipe, nothing major. I used red onion for the onion, used baby portabella mushrooms for the mushrooms. After cutting up these two I took half and sauteed just a bit, just so I would have different textures in the burger. I also mixed the blue cheese into the meat mix and I pan fried them and didn't have any problems with them falling apart. I did 4 large burgers and cooked 7 mins on each side with out messing with them in between flips. Very juicy and flavorful. It does have a dash more salt flavor than I prefer so next time I will lessen the salt added.
Very good. THe burgers were almost too moist and I had a hard time keeping them together on the grill.
This was so good! We cooked on the stove top with a little butter. My husband loved them!!
This was definitely good. It could be great with a little more bleu cheese, but that's just my preference.
Great burger! Doubled the ground turkey, used 3 T soy sauce, red onion, one can mushrooms, chopped and 1/4 c blue cheese as that is all I had. It was wonderful this way, I think more soy sauce would have made it too salty. The cheese gave good flavor, but I think I would do 1/2 cup to 2# ground turkey. The recipe is very forgiving, sonic you don't have exactly what the recipe calls for, go ahead and make it anyway...you won't be disappointed!
Yummy. I chopped the mushrooms and onion in my Braun hand mixer so they would be fine, but it made the mixture very wet. I cooked on a grill pan by scooping 3/4 cup of the mixture and just plopping on the pan. If I had used a grill, it would have fallen through the grate, but I think that's my fault for the way I chopped. Next time I'll drain the veggies before adding to the turkey (but still use the mixer cause it chops so well). Also, the burgers were very oniony so I may reduce a little next time (the burgers were still fantastic, but depending on our mood, might like a little less onion). I mixed in the cheese but we ended up adding more, so next time will just do what the recipe says and top with the cheese, and use a little more than is called for.
These were very good, but I made some changes after reading other reviews. I didnt add soy sauce, because the blue cheese is salty enough for my taste, but I replaced it with worcestershire. I also added about 1/3 cup of bread crumbs because of other reviewers comments about them falling apart. They turned out great, very moist and definately tasty. Next time I think I will saute the onions and mushrooms before adding them to the turkey burger and will probably make it into a meatloaf instead of burgers. Will definately make again and am forwarding this recipe to a friend who is always looking for something different.
This was a really good burger! Tastes great as written, but even better with a few adjustments - I took a hint from different turkey burger recipe and added 1 tsp of oil to the meat mixture (I chose to use EVOO). I also put the formed patties on plastic wrap and then into the freezer for about 10-15 min. before cooking, and I have never seen a turkey burger hold up so well! This is a very versatile recipe, and I'm about to email it to a bunch of people - Thanks for the post! ADDED NOTE: make these on the indoor grill (George Formen type). We have made these on the indoor and outdoor grill, and outdoor, they shrink away to nothing and dry out - indoors they are really moist and wonderful!
I love this recipe! I don't eat beef and my husband sometimes regrets this because we eat a lot of chicken and turkey. Fortunately, this recipe for gourmet burgers is a great change of pace for us. Mark this as the first meal our entire family ate (including my six month-old). Juicy, easy, great flavor. The only alteration I made was I coated these in flour and slightly cooked them on a flat top before throwing on the grill to try and give them a crab cake-type texture. So delicious! Add as much cheese as you have or can fit on the burger :-)
VERY tasty! I did add a couple more spices for zest: garlic and rosemary. I mixed it all in my Cusniart before adding the meat, including the blue cheese. Very yummy, even my 2 1/2 year old liked it!
i really did not like the texture or taste these had when they were done. i think it was the mushrooms but there also seemed to be a lot of onion. probably won't make again
Soooo delicious. I also added SD tomatoes, an egg, and panko bread crumbs and put it all in the food processor.
Added 5oz blue cheese to the mixture. These were outstanding! SO moist!
These burgers are better than any other burger I have ever served my family. I left out the blue cheese and grilled them in a pan, which holds them together better then on the grill. I used the fresh mushrooms and not canned also. Simply terrific recipe. I make all the time for my family.
I made this recipe using a mix of blue cheese and feta crumbles just mixed in with the rest of the mixture and grilled on the George Forman. I also used canned mushrooms since I did not have the fresh on hand. Served on toasted sourdough bread. My family absolutely LOVED these burgers! Said they can't wait to have them again!
It's important to prep your food before you mix it all together. So when you do mix the turkey burger it sticks together. I would even let it sit in the fridge for 30-45 mins to let it set. I went light on the onions and heavy on the blue cheese.
I needed something to serve at our cookout to our friend who doesn't eat red meat. So I found this recipe, we all loved it. I do not care for blue cheese so I used feta instead and it is delicious. The burgers are so moist. My husband has been craving these burgers all winter, he can't wait to have them tomorrow for Father's Day.
Great Recipe!!! I added minced garlic and put the blue cheese inside the burger and topped it off with another type of sliced cheese. Took it to a 5 star recipe.
This was a great recipe. The whole family really enjoyed it! The mix of ingredients was just right - the only thing I added was chives and it was wonderful.
These were GREAT! No one would ever know they were made with ground turkey. They stayed very moist and had a wonderful flavor. One of those items you would order in a restaurant and would say to yourself, these are really good, I wounder what's in them? They were even better a few nights later when the leftover mix was used to make sliders, wow everyone thought they were better than the full burgers! If you haven't tried these you should.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections