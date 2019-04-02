Mushroom Blue Cheese Turkey Burgers

These are delicious turkey burgers that my kids even love. I make them more than I make beef patties. You would never know that you are using turkey instead of beef. Fabulous and very easy. Serve on toasted buns.

Recipe by Trish M

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the ground turkey, mushrooms, onion, and soy sauce. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Form into 4 burger patties.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place patties on the prepared grill, and cook for 10 minutes per side, or until well done. Top with blue cheese during the last few minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 90.2mg; sodium 876.7mg. Full Nutrition
