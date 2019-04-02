Mushroom Blue Cheese Turkey Burgers

Yummy. I chopped the mushrooms and onion in my Braun hand mixer so they would be fine, but it made the mixture very wet. I cooked on a grill pan by scooping 3/4 cup of the mixture and just plopping on the pan. If I had used a grill, it would have fallen through the grate, but I think that's my fault for the way I chopped. Next time I'll drain the veggies before adding to the turkey (but still use the mixer cause it chops so well). Also, the burgers were very oniony so I may reduce a little next time (the burgers were still fantastic, but depending on our mood, might like a little less onion). I mixed in the cheese but we ended up adding more, so next time will just do what the recipe says and top with the cheese, and use a little more than is called for.