Tasty Barbecued Asparagus

Rating: 4.35 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious addition to any meal!

By chefgurl01

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place asparagus in a deep casserole dish; evenly coat with sesame oil and soy sauce.

  • Cook marinated asparagus on grill until tender, brushing often with marinade, 5 to 10 minutes.

Editor's note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 6.9g; sodium 1128.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Judy
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2018
Liked it the first time not so much the second time Read More
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2012
Four stars your way....five stars mine. Instead of oiling the grate I cut a piece of foil paper and matched it in size to a cookie sheet spread out my asparagus and then brushed liberally with the marinade. I grilled everything on the foil folding the edges up to keep the marinade from falling into the fire. My way also involved a pound of asparagus to the stated amount of marinade plus garlic and onion powders. I tossed the asparagus twice and basted liberally both times. Read More
Helpful
(16)
emergingsynergy
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2013
This was an easy, tasty recipe. I followed it as posted, except I used home-made foil "pans" to hold the asparagus and basted a couple of times. Added garlic powder as another reviewer recommended. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Karen
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2012
I loved this needed a quick recipe for the Fresh Asparagus I had just bought from the farm this was wonderful so juicy will definately use again Read More
Helpful
(4)
SLJ6
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2012
Yummy! We loved asparagus and grilled is my favorite way so we make it weekely in our house. Loved the flavors here. Decreased the sesame oil to 1 tblspn and the soy (which I used low sodium) to 4 tblspns. Also added some cracked pepper. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Clarence Griffin
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2013
I loved the recipe.The seasonings was just right to enhance the flavor. I put my asparagus in tin foil wrap loosely placed on the grill. Came out nice and tender. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Spinmom
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2012
I thought this was delicious. I also thought it was very salty but that may have been due to letting it marinade in the soy/sesame mix a little too long. I also added some minced garlic to the marinade which added extra flavor. Next time I will cut down on the soy sauce a little bit and not let it marinade more than a 10 minutes or so before grilling. Overall I thought it was excellent and will definitely be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chertinep
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2016
We reduced the soy sauce to 4 Tbs but overall this is our new favorite way to eat asparagus! Whenever we fire up the grill we try to make this recipe cause it is so easy and so good! Read More
Jodi Sedach
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2013
This recipe is good but when made with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette marinade is amazing! We eat grilled asparagus all summer long!! Read More
alk02g
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2013
we did this on aluminum foil instead of directly on the grates. It turned out well I guess. I didn't like the grilled flavor but everyone else thought it was a hit. I'd probably do it again but perhaps add some fresh garlic or ginger or something. Read More
Judy
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2018
Liked it the first time not so much the second time Read More
